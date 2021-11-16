Perunovich eyes NHL Debut with Blues

News
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother in a Kansas City suburb.
The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged Austin Little with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was arrested late Friday night.
Liberty, Missouri police responded to reports of a man being “out of control” in a neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jill Little, of Liberty, dead inside her home. Investigators determined she was a victim of a homicide.
Austin Little was arrested several blocks away from his mother’s home in the neighborhood. Authorities say Austin Little is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer jumps into increasingly crowded 8th Congressional District race
The race to represent Colorado’s newest congressional district, the boundaries of which were just approved by the state’s high court earlier this month, got more crowded Monday with the entry of Republican State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer into what is expected to be a fierce contest.
Kirkmeyer announced her candidacy for the 8th Congressional District in a press release that stated her campaign “will be about offering commonsense, conservative solutions to the challenges facing America: inflation, deficit spending, open borders, and increasing crime and lawlessness.” Her new campaign website offers no specifics of her positions on issues.
Her announcement comes less than two weeks after GOP Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine jumped into the race. Kirkmeyer was also a Weld County commissioner until she won her Senate seat a year ago.
There are two Democrats in the mix for the seat: state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who made her intentions known this past summer, and Adams County Commissioner Charles “Chaz” Tedesco. The election is Nov. 8, 2022.
The 8th Congressional District, which covers a swath of farmland and burgeoning suburbs between Greeley and Commerce City north of Denver, is expected to be one of the most politically competitive districts in the country. It was created this year in response to Colorado’s growing population as measured by the 2020 census.
The new district straddles Adams and Weld counties, each of which offers contrasting political orientations. Republican-leaning Weld County has yielded the two major conservative candidates while Adams County, which trends blue, is home to Caraveo and Tedesco.
There are also two lesser-known Republicans — Ryan Gonzalez and Giulianna “Jewels” Gray — in the race.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee issued a statement just hours after Kirkmeyer’s announcement, attacking her for supporting a short-lived and unsuccessful 2013 secessionist movement of Weld County and surrounding counties in northeast Colorado.
The group criticized Kirkmeyer’s stances on abortion, same-sex marriage and arming teachers.
Is it safe for kids to get the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time?
(WJW) – If you’re unvaccinated for influenza, COVID-19 or both, health leaders say it’s okay to get vaccines at the same time, no matter the age.
While flu season had minimal impact on people last year due to masking and lockdowns, that won’t be the case this year.
According to Boston Children’s Hospital, many people will have lower immunity to the flu this year than at the start of most flu seasons.
That means it’s even more important to be vaccinated for the flu this year, and health leaders continue to urge vaccinations for all age groups, especially kids 5 to 11 who have just recently become eligible for COVID-19 shots.
The Centers for Disease Control says if you want to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at once, that’s okay for children and adults.
Your immune response to one vaccine won’t be affected by the other vaccine.
The CDC recommends everyone over 6-months-old get a flu vaccine. 5 and older are also eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are the side effects listed for kids 5 to 11 who get the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, according to Mayo Clinic:
- Pain where the shot was given
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Fever
- Joint pain
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Nausea
- Decreased appetite
According to Ohio health leaders, COVID-19 vaccine side effects have been milder in children than adults.
Doctors say side effects are the result of the body working to build its immune response.
Flu vaccines have similar side effects.
According to the CDC, they are:
- Soreness, redness and/or swelling where the shot was given
- Headache (low grade)
- Fever
- Nausea
- Muscle aches
- Fatigue
Flu shots are developed to protect against the four most common influenza viruses. The CDC says the flu most commonly peaks in February.
Like the COVID-19 vaccines, you can still get the flu if you are vaccinated. The vaccine is intended to keep you from getting seriously ill.
