Police searching for St. Paul man they say killed pedestrian with a stolen car when fleeing police
A St. Paul man was charged Monday in the death of a pedestrian following a crash of a stolen vehicle fleeing police in October.
Leonie Laroy Sparkman, 30, was charged via warrant in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count each of fleeing an officer and theft.
According to the criminal complaint, Sparkman and his girlfriend were sitting in a Ford Focus in the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive about 5 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the city’s Battle Creek neighborhood. Police were called on a report of suspicious activity.
When officers talked to the occupants of the Focus, Sparkman gave them a false name, according to the complaint. Police attempted to arrest him, but he resisted and ran north on Bridlewood Drive.
He found a white Lexus warming in a driveway, according to the complaint. As he tried to jump in, an officer caught up with him and sprayed him with pepper spray.
Sparkman got into the Lexus and drove north on Bridlewood Drive at a high rate of speed, the complaint states.
A short time later, officers heard what sounded like a vehicle crash. They found the Lexus about three blocks away, crashed into a tree near Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court. Sparkman was gone.
There was a 55-year-old man lying on the road unconscious and not breathing. Brian S. Reed, of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A warrant has been issued for Sparkman’s arrest. He has three prior felony convictions — two for aggravated robbery and one for assault.
Old iPhone used to build case against youth pastor charged with grooming, sexual assault of Hazelwood teen
HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Explicit text messages from an old iPhone show the lengths to which a youth pastor allegedly groomed a juvenile for years before he allegedly sexually assaulted her, Hazelwood Police said. That pastor now faces several state and federal charges and authorities believe there could be more victims.
“No matter how careful the parents are – the kids need to be educated on the types of techniques used by the predators,” Hazelwood Police DARE Officer Ed Novak said.
The alleged victim, who is now an adult, said she met youth pastor Jesse Vargas at a church retreat in Michigan. Vargas had lived in Long Island, New York.
She was 11 at the time. He was 25.
“He was actually the one at the registration table, the very first day that I went in. So I was 11, and I was in this new place full of strangers,” she said. “He was the first person to give me my nametag and make me feel comfortable. He was one of the spiritual leaders of the entire camp.”
FOX 2 is not naming the woman to protect her identity.
The woman, who is now 25, grew up in Hazelwood. She said she visited the camp twice a year. It was when she turned 13 that she said Vargas initiated more direct contact.
“After camp in 2011, he asked for my phone number and asked to take a photo of me. And he took that, and immediately started a friendly conversation,” she said.
She said the friendly conversations over texts were innocuous at first. Vargas, she said, insisted that he help guide her on her spiritual journey.
He began to text her, send her seemingly innocent tokens of affection, including a mix CD, a journal, and other items. Vargas’ wife had even sewn a dress for her.
But the subtle messages began to build into something dangerous over time, she said.
“He would talk to me about his work concerns, his marital concerns, his personal history, and also go on and on how well he wanted to treat me, and how he wanted to come there and buy me my favorite snacks,” she said. “And he wanted to transfer to St. Louis so he could take me out to lunch once I went to high school.”
The two became closer and while the alleged victim had concerns, she said she would ultimately trust Vargas, an authority figure.
Vargas, she said, even earned the trust of her family, even visiting and staying with them on more than one occasion.
Her first sexual contact with him happened when she was 15, she said.
“Inappropriate touching. Sexual stimulation. Oral sex, in my parents’ basement. He would come and stay with my family, he had earned their trust as well. But in the middle of the night, in my parent’s house, is where this would occur,” she said.
The methodically placed gifts, affection, and abuse continued. The alleged victim’s said her family was unaware of what was happening and that her parents allowed her to visit Vargas and his wife in New York.
The woman said she eventually broke off contact and lived with the secrets for years. It wasn’t until 2020—seven years after the initial relationship—that she came forward. She said a family member of Vargas—someone who she had never met—messaged her, saying she learned of what had been happened. She said the family member apologized to her for what Vargas had done.
That was when the woman, now 25, said she wanted to break her silence.
“I contacted Hazelwood Police,” she said.
She was aware that her case would be hard to prove, given that the alleged incidents took place seven years after the fact.
But two pieces of evidence helped bring charges against Vargas: an old iMac and an iPhone 5.
She still had possession of the old iPhone, which had the social app Kik on it. Vargas had instructed her to use the encrypted messaging system to communicate during the relationship.
“Even though it was encrypted and isn’t hosted online, it was still sitting there on my phone. The pages of conversation that we had had were right there waiting for the phone to turn on,” she said.
Hazelwood Police and the FBI were able to recover the texts. There were dozens of pages of evidence, revealing Vargas’ years-long efforts to groom his victim, police said.
“There were able to pull my phone backups off of that. Even though pretty early on in the grooming, he had instructed me to stop backing up my phone to that computer…we still had everything up to that point,” the woman said.
Hazelwood DARE Officer Novak visits schools in the area, speaking to teens and even children about the dangers of social media.
He called the woman who came forward “courageous,” and that her experience should send a chilling message to parents about sexual predators and the internet.
“They’re very good at what they do. They will not only groom the children, themselves but often the parents. They’ll get an in with the parents, to get better access to the children. That’s what happened. It’s not just this case, but however, they can best get access to the child. That’s how they’ll do it,” he said.
The woman said she is grateful that justice is being served on Vargas.
“It’s a huge relief to know that others aren’t in danger any longer,” she said. “No child should be doing the bidding of any adult.”
Companies want to hire — but where are the workers?
ST. LOUIS – The Pat Connolly Tavern, a staple in Dogtown, is closed for lunch these days due to a problem plaguing many business owners across the U.S.
“It is proving incredibly difficult to find people,” said Joe Jovanovich.
The third-generation restaurant owner is not talking about customers. He needs workers, but applicants are few and far between. If they do apply, Jovanovich said many often skip interviews or worse.
“We’ve had numerous instances of this so-called ‘ghosting,’ where folks say they’re going to accept the job. We put them on the schedule, you could be communicating with them up until the day before or that morning…and they don’t show up,” said Jovanovich.
Jovanovich is trying to entice applicants. He’s raised wages, implemented a hiring bonus, and began offering health insurance benefits.
“These are all things we’ve always wanted to do, maybe we always should’ve been doing,” he said. “But at the same time, I don’t know how sustainable they are until we get to the other side of whatever this is.”
Jerome Katz, a professor at St. Louis University’s Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business, compared the worker shortage to “a game of chicken.”
“You have America’s workers on one side, and you’ve got the entrepreneurs and managers on the other,” said Katz. “It’s a question of who’s going to budge first.”
Katz said the pandemic has workers wanting more – more money, more flexibility, more balance, and for some, more safety.
“I think if we don’t fix this now, five years down the road, when my students are hitting the job market, they’re absolutely going to demand it or they’re just going to walk,” said Katz.
Katz said many lower-wage workers who lost jobs during the pandemic made more on unemployment than in the jobs they lost.
“In one sense, those enhanced benefits let them improve their financial situation,” said Katz. “All these people are still hoarding that money, holding on to it, and using it to keep them going until the workforce situation resolves in their favor.
Katz said that financial cushion spurred a record rise in self-employment.
“Those numbers have skyrocketed, which means people want to work,” said Katz. “They want to make money, but they’re not going to do it under the old rules.”
It’s a dilemma that business owners like Jovanovich are trying to solve.
“The one thing that always made it work was the fact that we’d settle on a labor dynamic of pay and availability of labor that was working for a long time but was built on a faulty foundation,” said Jovanovich. “That’s not any one person’s fault. I don’t think that’s independent business owners’ fault, but now that the foundation has been shaken to the point where it’s eroding, how do we fix it?”
To start, Katz said companies need to make work more worthwhile.
Suffering in silence: Why you can’t ignore your mental health and well-being
ST. LOUIS – Health experts say the harsh reality is more than half of adults who experience mental illness will not seek treatment and many think they can snap out of it on their own. However, doctors say it’s an illness that can and should be treated.
That applies to the two people you are about to meet. They’ve battled with their own depression and are on a mission to inspire others to seek help and push forward.
Koran Bolden, a St. Louis native, has garnered numerous awards and media recognition as a motivational speaker and author. Bolden, 38, launched his first business at the age of 12 and solidified his first multi-million-dollar contract offer by the age of 21.
However, Bolden’s life came to a screeching halt last year. He realized the people around him were counting on him to be strong, but he was empty.
“It was really hard for me because everyone was looking at Koran Bolden, the brand, who shows up and the helper of all things in the community and in schools. He is that big hero. It was even harder for me to come out. It left me suffering in silence,” he said. “I would rather tell my story, be truly authentic of who I am, and deal with people who understand what I’m going through than to live a lie.”
Bolden turned his stumbling blocks into stepping stones.
“After losing my brother to gun violence while in the same month losing my uncle to cancer, I ended up having a family shattered in pieces and not really knowing how to pick up those pieces,” he said.
Bolden says he put his pride aside and has since gone to nearly two dozen therapy sessions. He says he’s overcome his trauma and celebrated his achievement this past October when the Cardinals asked him to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a game.
“I really think it’s time to step up in the community and be able to really do something about this, cause there is so many people that need help,” he said.
Now we introduce you to Sabrina McField, a former choreographer and dancer for musician R. Kelly.
McField was devasted as she watched her former boss fall from grace and ultimately be sentenced to prison for sex crimes. McField wrote the book “The Dance in My Shoes” where she channeled her own emotional strife.
“I went on this journey writing this book and it forced a lot of conversation about my mother and father. I finished this book in 2020. For 15 years, I did not know what to say or how to communicate or who to talk to about mental health,” she said.
McField son’s father took his own life and, months later, COVID closed her salon business.
McField confronted her crisis head-on.
“Yes, people have breaking points; you have to get to know your body. Your body tells you, that’s one thing I learned on this journey. your body tells you,” she said. “Save yourself. No one is coming to save you, no one came to save me. I’m glad to save myself.”
Dr. Jessi Gold, a Washington University psychiatrist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, says there are warning signs.
“Too much sleep or too little sleep and any change in appetite. People start to notice those warning signs and your loss of interest in stuff,” she said. “Also, on the serious note, hopeless thoughts if not wanting to wake up, or wanting to hurt yourself or end your life, that would be a reason you should be concerned and want to get help.”
