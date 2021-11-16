Bitcoin
Polkastarter Price Prediction 2021 – Will POLS Hit $10 Soon?
- Bullish POLS price prediction ranges from $4.49 to $8.25
- POLS price might also reach $10 soon.
- POLS bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.56.
In Polkastarter price prediction 2021 and POLS technical analysis, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about POLS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkastarter is a blockchain firm developed to offer an easy to use launchpad for cross-chain token pools and auctions. Moreover, it is most widely used by early-stage blockchain projects that need to raise capital and easily distribute their tokens at the same time.
Polkastarter (POLS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the Polkastarter price is trading at $2.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35,191,436, at the time of writing. However, POLS has decreased by 2% in the last 24 hours.
POLS holds the 245th position on CoinGecko right now. Moreover, POLS has a circulating supply of 67,299,500 POLS and maximum supply of 100,000,000. Currently, POLS trades in Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Gate.io, and MXC.COM.
POLS Technical Analysis 2021
The recent development and upgrades might push Polkastarter (POLS) to reach new heights. Now, let’s deep dive into the POLS technical analysis 2021.
POLS Showing Symmetrical Triangle Pattern in Hourly Time Frame
The hourly time frame chart below shows the Symmetrical Triangle pattern of Polkastarter (POLS).
Based on the chart above, the hourly time frame chart has shown the Symmetrical Triangle pattern. However, this pattern shows the period of consolidation that may happen to push to a price breakout or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower signal indicates the starting of a new bearish trend. In contrast, a breakout from the upper signal indicates the start of a new bullish trend.
In addition, at the beginning of this pattern, POLS moved from its bearish to bullish trend. This happens as many traders stop selling and start to buy. As a result, the POLS trading volume increased drastically.
Polkastarter (POLS) RSI, MACD, MA, and EMA
The below chart shows the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) of POLS. Notably, the MACD (blue) continues to stay just below the signal indicator (orange line). This means that cryptocurrency traders can still expect more bearish days ahead.
In contrast, if the MACD begins to move below the signal indicator and performs a bearish crossover. Then the crypto has a high possibility of reaching new lows.
Now let’s look at the relative strength index (RSI) of LINK. As shown in the chart above, the RSI remains at level 45. This shows that the LINK price is in neither overbought or oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
POLS’s Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is shown in the chart below. Moreover, MA is a part of technical analysis that helps traders to recognize trends. While EMA is a type of moving average.
From the beginning of 2021, it is clear that the POL price has shown many bullish patterns. Furthermore, taking all these into account, POL could have a competitive market in 2021.
POLS Showing Descending Channel Pattern in Monthly Time Frame
The monthly time frame chart below shows the descending channel pattern.
The above chart shows the Descending Channel pattern in the monthly time frame. A descending Channel is the price action that occurs between upper and lower declining equal trendlines. Moreover, lower highs and lower lows form this price pattern.
Polkastarter Price Prediction 2021
The chart below shows that Polkastarter has performed great over the past few days. Moreover, the POLS price is over 17% in the last 7 days. If this trend continues, POLS might run along with the bulls, overtaking its $8.2 resistance level and climb higher.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the bears might take over and dethrone POLS from its uptrend position. In simpler terms, the price of POLS might plummet to almost $0.56, a bearish signal.
Meanwhile, our long-term POLS price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a high possibility of surpassing its current all-time-high (ATH) at about $7.51 this year. However, that will only happen if it breaks many previous psychological resistances.
Conclusion
With the ongoing developments and upgrades that are taking place within the POLS platform. The cryptocurrency POLS has a fantastic future ahead in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see POLS reaching new heights.
Bullish POLS price prediction 2021 is $8.25. As said above, it may reach great heights, however reaching $10 if investors have decided that POLS is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
Polkastarter is a blockchain firm developed to offer an easy to use launchpad for cross-chain token pools and auctions. POLS is the native token of Polkastarter.
POLS is listed on many cryptocurrency exchanges that include Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Gate.io, and MXC.COM. In which the crypto is available to be traded against fiat currencies, stablecoins, and other cryptos.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the POLS platform, it has the high possibility of reaching its new ATH soon.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin
Polkadot (DOT) Technical Analysis 2021 for Crypto Traders
In Polkadot Technical Analysis 2021, we use past statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot is an open-source sharding multichain protocol that offers the cross-chain transfer of any data type. However, making a huge range of blockchains interoperable with each other. Moreover, the DOT will solve the transaction issue faced by Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Polkadot (DOT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the Polkadot price is trading at $24.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,348,059,471, at the time of writing. However, DOT has increased by 16% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DOT has a circulating supply of 996,535,799 DOT and a maximum supply of 1,077,484,148. Currently, DOT trades in Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX.
Polkadot Technical Analysis 2021
The recent development and upgrades might push Polkadot (DOT) to reach new heights. Now, let’s deep dive into the Polkadot technical analysis 2021.
DOT holds 8th position on CoinGecko right now. The monthly time frame chart of Polkadot (DOT) is shown below.
The above chart indicates a Three-Phase pattern. These include the Contraction Phase, Expansion Phase, and Mark-Up Phase. More so, the contraction phase occurs after an All-time High, the price contracts back in the next weekly candle, but not below a previous week’s low.
DOT is currently in the second stage — Expansion Phase, a sudden fall on the coin’s price. This happens mainly due to planned selling or stop loss hunting. Final phase is the Mark Up Phase. However, in this phase big whales might enter the market based on the upcoming volume of the coin.
Polkadot (DOT) RSI, MACD, and MA
The below chart shows the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) of DOT. Notably, the MACD (blue) continues to stay just below the signal indicator (orange line). This means that cryptocurrency traders can still expect more bullish days ahead.
In contrast, if the MACD begins to move above the signal indicator and performs a bullish crossover. Then the crypto has a high possibility of reaching new highs.
Now let’s look at the relative strength index (RSI) of DOT. As shown in the chart above, the RSI remains at level 38. This shows that DOT’s price is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
DOT’s Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) are shown in the chart below. Moreover, MA is a part of technical analysis that helps traders to recognize trends. While EMA is a type of moving average.
From the beginning of 2021, it is clear that the DOT price has shown many bullish patterns. Furthermore, taking all these into account, DOT could have a competitive market in 2021.
Conclusion
With the ongoing developments and upgrades that are taking place within the DOT platform. The cryptocurrency DOT has a fantastic future ahead in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see DOT reaching new heights.
Bullish DOT price prediction 2021 is $64. As said above, it may reach great heights, however reaching $100 if investors have decided that DOT is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
DOT is listed on many crypto exchanges that include Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX. In which the crypto is available to be traded against fiat currencies, stablecoins, and other cryptos.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DOT platform, it has the high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
Polkadot network uses the NPoS (nominated proof-of-stake) procedure to choose validators and nominators and increase chain security. This unique validity methodology helps chains to interact with each other securely under the same rules, however remains governed independently.
Bitcoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) Technical Analysis 2021 for Crypto Traders
In Doge Technical Analysis 2021, we use past statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the famous “doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. Moreover, the open-source crypto was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
Dogecoin Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price is trading at $0.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,484,078,068, at the time of writing. However, DOGE has decreased by 2.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DOGE has a circulating supply of 129,776,492,184 DOGE. Currently, DOGE trades in Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, CoinTiger, and ZG.com.
Doge Technical Analysis 2021
The recent development and upgrades might push Dogecoin to reach new heights. Now, let’s deep dive into the Dogecoin technical analysis 2021.
DOGE holds the 7th position on CoinGecko right now. The monthly time frame chart of Dogecoin (DOGE) is shown below.
The above chart shows the Descending Triangle pattern of DOGE. This pattern indicates bearish chart pattern, however, this is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a horizontal second line indicates the series of low. Moreover, a breakdown is possible in this case, and this makes traders enter a short position and aggressively force the price of the asset even lower.
As shown in the above chart between the price level $0.15 and $0.2, it is considered a demand area. At this point, traders can buy the coin at low levels. According to the chart, the downside breakout area is at $0.159, if the DOGE price reaches the particular level, there is a lot of chance to go below that level.
In contrast, the upside breakout area is at $0.376. If the coin reaches this level, there is a huge chance that the price will go beyond this level. Moreover, high volume trade happens on April 12-15, and also on May 17-26.
DOGECOIN (DOGE) RSI, MACD, and MA
The below chart shows the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) of DOGE. Notably, the MACD (blue) continues to stay just below the signal indicator (orange line). This means that cryptocurrency traders can still expect more bullish days ahead.
In contrast, if the MACD begins to move above the signal indicator and performs a bullish crossover. Then the crypto has a high possibility of reaching new highs.
Now let’s look at the relative strength index (RSI) of DOGE. As shown in the chart above, the RSI remains at level 48. This shows that DOGE’s price is in neither oversold nor overbought state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
DOGE’s Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is shown in the chart below. Moreover, MA is a part of technical analysis that helps traders to recognize trends. While EMA is a type of moving average.
From the beginning of 2021, it is clear that the DOGE price has shown many bullish patterns. Furthermore, taking all these into account, DOGE could have a competitive market in 2021.
Conclusion
With the ongoing developments and upgrades that are taking place within the DOGE platform. The cryptocurrency DOGE has a fantastic future ahead in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see DOGE reaching new heights. Bullish DOGE price prediction 2021 is $64. As said above, it may reach great heights, however reaching $100 if investors have decided that DOGE is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency developed by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who plans to develop a payment system as a joke, making fun of the wild speculation in cryptos at the time.
DOGE is listed on many cryptocurrency exchanges that include Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, CoinTiger, and ZG.com. In which the crypto is available to be traded against fiat currencies, stablecoins, and other cryptos.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DOGE platform, it has the high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
Bitcoin
Dogecoin Price Prediction — Will DOGE Hit $0.5 Soon?
- Bullish DOGE price prediction is $0.3 to $0.44.
- The DOGE price will also reach $0.5 soon.
- DOGE bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.15.
In Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about DOGE to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of DOGE is $0.2628 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,526,292,962 at the time of writing. However, DOGE has increased to 0.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DOGE has a circulating supply of 132,113,581,229 DOGE. Currently, DOGE trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX.
What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?
Dogecoin is a crypto created on December 6, 2013 based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme, and has its logo Shiba Inu. The codebase of the program is Litecoin’s fork, which inherits a similar hash hashing algorithm, the only difference being branding and large inflation distribution.
It was introduced as the “joke currency”, Dogecoin quickly formed its own online community, reaching US $60 million in capital in January 2014. Dogecoin was developed by Billy Marcus of Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer of Sydney, Australia. Dogecoin is primarily used as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter, where users refer to each other to create or share good content.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2021
Dogecoin holds the 9th position on CoinGecko right now. DOGE price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
A triangle pattern has a diagonal fall upward trend and a diagonally rising downward trend. When the price moves towards the peak, it will inevitably cross the peak and the price will rise or break the low trendline and create price reduction and fall.
Currently, DOGE is at $0.26. If the pattern continues, the price of DOGE might reach the resistance level to $0.3553 and $0.4438. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOGE may fall to $0.1595.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of DOGE.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of DOGE.
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.3050
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.3553
|Resistance Level 3
|$0.4438
|Resistance Level 4
|$0.5611
|Support Level 1
|$0.2344
|Support Level 2
|$0.19
The charts show that DOGE has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DOGE might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.5611.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the DOGE might plummet to almost $0.19, a bearish signal.
Dogecoin Price Prediction 2021 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of DOGE is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. From the start of November to till at the time of writing, RVOL of DOGE lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the DOGE’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, DOGE is in a bullish state. Notably, the DOGE price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOGE at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the DOGE is at level 51.61. This means that DOGE is neither an overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of DOGE may occur in the upcoming days.
Dogecoin Price Prediction 2021 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Dogecoin’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. ADX is a component of the Directional Movement System which was developed by Welles Wilder. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Dogecoin. Currently, DOGE lies in the range at 11.1184, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of DOGE. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of DOGE lies below the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, DOGE’s RSI is at the 51.61 level thus confirming a potential either buy or sell signal.
Comparison of DOGE with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and DOGE is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and DOGE also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Dogecoin network, we can say that 2021 is a good year for DOGE. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Dogecoin in 2021 is $0.44. On the other hand, the bearish DOGE price prediction for 2021 is $0.15.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the DOGE ecosystem, the performance of DOGE would rise reaching $0.35 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.5 if the investors believe that DOGE is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer, open source crypto. Launched in December 2013, Dogecoin features a logo of Shiba Inu as its dog.
DOGE has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DOGE platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On May 08, 2021, DOGE reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.73.
Dogecoin (DOGE) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of DOGE in the past few months, DOGE is considered a good investment in 2021.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Dogecoin (DOGE) will hit $0.5 soon.
