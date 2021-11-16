Poll finds St. Louisans still want retribution against NFL, Rams

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – The Rams relocated back to Los Angeles in 2016 and St. Louis football fans still haven’t forgotten.
A poll surveying 700 registered voters from the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County found 71% of respondents have been following a four-year lawsuit between the City of St. Louis and the NFL.
Remember when the Chargers and the Raiders had a joint proposal to move to Carson, CA?
Lucky for the Raiders, that never happened.
Lucky for the Chargers, it happened; and they got to move to Los Angeles.
Then there was St. Louis.
Left with no team and a dome-full of frustration, The city sued the NFL, citing breach of contract, fraud, illegal enrichment, and tortious interference, all resulting in substantial financial losses for the city of St. Louis. With estimated millions in lost revenue related to tourism surrounding an NFL franchise on top of it, the city is hoping to see a $1 billion compensation from the league for the relocation.
After four years of litigation, it appears St. Louis lawyers have the upper hand, but the case is far from over.
The poll, conducted by Show me Victories, found over 70% of St. Louis residents are still interested in the case.
Polls allowed residents to “support,” “oppose” or select “unsure” via an interactive Response system administered via telephone line from Nov. 11-13.
Notable data included general support for a jury deciding the lawsuit (56%), nearly one-half in favor of an expansion team in St. Louis (49%), 39% in favor of a $1 billion settlement, and nearly one-third in favor of the Chargers relocating to St. Louis.
For a complete look at the results of the poll, visit https://www.showmevictories.com/news/the-nfl-may-be-done-with-st-louis-but-st-louis-certainly-isnt-done-with-the-nfl/.
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother in a Kansas City suburb.
The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged Austin Little with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was arrested late Friday night.
Liberty, Missouri police responded to reports of a man being “out of control” in a neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jill Little, of Liberty, dead inside her home. Investigators determined she was a victim of a homicide.
Austin Little was arrested several blocks away from his mother’s home in the neighborhood. Authorities say Austin Little is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Three law enforcement agencies in St. Charles County will all be using body cameras by December 2021.
The St. Charles County Sheriff, St. Charles County Police, and St. Charles County Corrections Department will be taking steps to enhance transparency accountability and officer safety with the fully implemented launch of the cameras.
St. Charles County released a YouTube video showing how the camera works. The camera will create a real-time public record of the law enforcement agency’s interactions.
The video says officers will be required to activate cameras when engaging with others. The cameras will include intelligent sensors that automatically activate the cameras in high-stress situations.
The cameras were approved by the county council in early 2021. It is estimated to cost $3.5 million over five years. The money will be used for the cost of 277 cameras, 135 in-vehicle cameras, routers, modified uniforms for the cameras, cloud storage, and training.
