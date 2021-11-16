Prosecutor in closing statement: ‘Kyle Rittenhouse lost his right to self-defense by carrying gun’

The prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial claims the teenager lost his right to self-defense because he carried a gun.

State prosecutor Thomas Binger told the jury:

“You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun… When you’re the one creating the danger. When you’re the one provoking other people.”

By this logic, nobody who owns a gun has a right to use it in self-defense. This is an explicit assault on our basic Second Amendment rights. That’s how this weasel has framed the entire case. https://t.co/i2GqZbX5vX — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 15, 2021

Rittenhouse is on trial for killing two armed Antifa activists who charged at him during the Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, carried a borrowed AR-15 rifle while protecting a car dealership during the riots.

Judge Bruce Schroeder allowed the jury to consider lesser charges during closing arguments on Monday. However, he dismissed the charge that the teen was unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Wisconsin law states that anyone under 18 who carries a dangerous weapon is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Rittenhouse faces 5 additional charges, including intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Closing arguments are still underway at this hour.

Watch the closing arguments live below.

