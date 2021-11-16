Pundi X Price Prediction – Will NPXS Price Hit ATH in 2021?

Pundi X (NPXS) has spiked over $0.0012 with a 30% gain over the week.
NPXS can hit it’s all-time high price of $0.015
Pundi X is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project. However, its main goal is to provide a cryptocurrency service with wide adoption. It is an ERC-20 token designed to support the ecosystem.
Moreover, the project was first announced on March 8, 2018. In addition, the presale started in September 2018 and ended on January 21, 2019. Since then, NPXS got listed on over 35 major exchanges.
Pundi X (NPXS) Price Prediction
According to CoinGecko, the NPXS price is at $0.0015, at the time of writing.
The above chart shows great performance of NPXS over the past week. Even more, the crypto price is spiking over 30% in the last 7 days. If this trend continues,NPXS will rally along with the bulls, overtaking its $0.0016 resistance level and climb higher.
In short, the crypto can rally its price even further to over +100% from its current trading position. More so, the crypto can reach its all-time high of $0.015 since Jan 2018. Naturally, there is a huge chance that this will happen if the crypto continues to gain its investors’ trust.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the bears might take over and dethrone NPXS from its uptrend position. In simple terms, the price of NPXS might plummet to almost $0.0002, a bearish signal.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already at its oversold state. Furthermore, traders need to be careful since NXPS might trigger a major price reversal.
Bullish POLS price prediction ranges from $4.49 to $8.25
POLS price might also reach $10 soon.
POLS bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.56.
In Polkastarter price prediction 2021 and POLS technical analysis, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about POLS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkastarter is a blockchain firm developed to offer an easy to use launchpad for cross-chain token pools and auctions. Moreover, it is most widely used by early-stage blockchain projects that need to raise capital and easily distribute their tokens at the same time.
Polkastarter (POLS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the Polkastarter price is trading at $2.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35,191,436, at the time of writing. However, POLS has decreased by 2% in the last 24 hours.
POLS holds the 245th position on CoinGecko right now. Moreover, POLS has a circulating supply of 67,299,500 POLS and maximum supply of 100,000,000. Currently, POLS trades in Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Gate.io, and MXC.COM.
POLS Technical Analysis 2021
The recent development and upgrades might push Polkastarter (POLS) to reach new heights. Now, let’s deep dive into the POLS technical analysis 2021.
POLS Showing Symmetrical Triangle Pattern in Hourly Time Frame
The hourly time frame chart below shows the Symmetrical Triangle pattern of Polkastarter (POLS).
Based on the chart above, the hourly time frame chart has shown the Symmetrical Triangle pattern. However, this pattern shows the period of consolidation that may happen to push to a price breakout or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower signal indicates the starting of a new bearish trend. In contrast, a breakout from the upper signal indicates the start of a new bullish trend.
In addition, at the beginning of this pattern, POLS moved from its bearish to bullish trend. This happens as many traders stop selling and start to buy. As a result, the POLS trading volume increased drastically.
Polkastarter (POLS) RSI, MACD, MA, and EMA
The below chart shows the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) of POLS. Notably, the MACD (blue) continues to stay just below the signal indicator (orange line). This means that cryptocurrency traders can still expect more bearish days ahead.
In contrast, if the MACD begins to move below the signal indicator and performs a bearish crossover. Then the crypto has a high possibility of reaching new lows.
Now let’s look at the relative strength index (RSI) of LINK. As shown in the chart above, the RSI remains at level 45. This shows that the LINK price is in neither overbought or oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
POLS’s Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is shown in the chart below. Moreover, MA is a part of technical analysis that helps traders to recognize trends. While EMA is a type of moving average.
From the beginning of 2021, it is clear that the POL price has shown many bullish patterns. Furthermore, taking all these into account, POL could have a competitive market in 2021.
POLS Showing Descending Channel Pattern in Monthly Time Frame
The monthly time frame chart below shows the descending channel pattern.
The above chart shows the Descending Channel pattern in the monthly time frame. A descending Channel is the price action that occurs between upper and lower declining equal trendlines. Moreover, lower highs and lower lows form this price pattern.
Polkastarter Price Prediction 2021
The chart below shows that Polkastarter has performed great over the past few days. Moreover, the POLS price is over 17% in the last 7 days. If this trend continues, POLS might run along with the bulls, overtaking its $8.2 resistance level and climb higher.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the bears might take over and dethrone POLS from its uptrend position. In simpler terms, the price of POLS might plummet to almost $0.56, a bearish signal.
Meanwhile, our long-term POLS price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a high possibility of surpassing its current all-time-high (ATH) at about $7.51 this year. However, that will only happen if it breaks many previous psychological resistances.
Conclusion
With the ongoing developments and upgrades that are taking place within the POLS platform. The cryptocurrency POLS has a fantastic future ahead in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see POLS reaching new heights.
Bullish POLS price prediction 2021 is $8.25. As said above, it may reach great heights, however reaching $10 if investors have decided that POLS is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
What is Polkasterter (POLS)?
Polkastarter is a blockchain firm developed to offer an easy to use launchpad for cross-chain token pools and auctions. POLS is the native token of Polkastarter.
Where can you purchase POLS?
POLS is listed on many cryptocurrency exchanges that include Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Gate.io, and MXC.COM. In which the crypto is available to be traded against fiat currencies, stablecoins, and other cryptos.
Will POLS reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the POLS platform, it has the high possibility of reaching its new ATH soon.
In Polkadot Technical Analysis 2021, we use past statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot is an open-source sharding multichain protocol that offers the cross-chain transfer of any data type. However, making a huge range of blockchains interoperable with each other. Moreover, the DOT will solve the transaction issue faced by Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Polkadot (DOT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the Polkadot price is trading at $24.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,348,059,471, at the time of writing. However, DOT has increased by 16% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DOT has a circulating supply of 996,535,799 DOT and a maximum supply of 1,077,484,148. Currently, DOT trades in Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX.
Polkadot Technical Analysis 2021
The recent development and upgrades might push Polkadot (DOT) to reach new heights. Now, let’s deep dive into the Polkadot technical analysis 2021.
DOT holds 8th position on CoinGecko right now. The monthly time frame chart of Polkadot (DOT) is shown below.
The above chart indicates a Three-Phase pattern. These include the Contraction Phase, Expansion Phase, and Mark-Up Phase. More so, the contraction phase occurs after an All-time High, the price contracts back in the next weekly candle, but not below a previous week’s low.
DOT is currently in the second stage — Expansion Phase, a sudden fall on the coin’s price. This happens mainly due to planned selling or stop loss hunting. Final phase is the Mark Up Phase. However, in this phase big whales might enter the market based on the upcoming volume of the coin.
Polkadot (DOT) RSI, MACD, and MA
The below chart shows the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) of DOT. Notably, the MACD (blue) continues to stay just below the signal indicator (orange line). This means that cryptocurrency traders can still expect more bullish days ahead.
In contrast, if the MACD begins to move above the signal indicator and performs a bullish crossover. Then the crypto has a high possibility of reaching new highs.
Now let’s look at the relative strength index (RSI) of DOT. As shown in the chart above, the RSI remains at level 38. This shows that DOT’s price is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
DOT’s Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) are shown in the chart below. Moreover, MA is a part of technical analysis that helps traders to recognize trends. While EMA is a type of moving average.
From the beginning of 2021, it is clear that the DOT price has shown many bullish patterns. Furthermore, taking all these into account, DOT could have a competitive market in 2021.
Conclusion
With the ongoing developments and upgrades that are taking place within the DOT platform. The cryptocurrency DOT has a fantastic future ahead in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see DOT reaching new heights.
Bullish DOT price prediction 2021 is $64. As said above, it may reach great heights, however reaching $100 if investors have decided that DOT is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
Where can you purchase DOT?
DOT is listed on many crypto exchanges that include Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX. In which the crypto is available to be traded against fiat currencies, stablecoins, and other cryptos.
Will DOT reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DOT platform, it has the high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
How is the Polkadot Network Secured?
Polkadot network uses the NPoS (nominated proof-of-stake) procedure to choose validators and nominators and increase chain security. This unique validity methodology helps chains to interact with each other securely under the same rules, however remains governed independently.
In Doge Technical Analysis 2021, we use past statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the famous “doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. Moreover, the open-source crypto was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
Dogecoin Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price is trading at $0.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,484,078,068, at the time of writing. However, DOGE has decreased by 2.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DOGE has a circulating supply of 129,776,492,184 DOGE. Currently, DOGE trades in Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, CoinTiger, and ZG.com.
Doge Technical Analysis 2021
The recent development and upgrades might push Dogecoin to reach new heights. Now, let’s deep dive into the Dogecoin technical analysis 2021.
DOGE holds the 7th position on CoinGecko right now. The monthly time frame chart of Dogecoin (DOGE) is shown below.
The above chart shows the Descending Triangle pattern of DOGE. This pattern indicates bearish chart pattern, however, this is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a horizontal second line indicates the series of low. Moreover, a breakdown is possible in this case, and this makes traders enter a short position and aggressively force the price of the asset even lower.
As shown in the above chart between the price level $0.15 and $0.2, it is considered a demand area. At this point, traders can buy the coin at low levels. According to the chart, the downside breakout area is at $0.159, if the DOGE price reaches the particular level, there is a lot of chance to go below that level.
In contrast, the upside breakout area is at $0.376. If the coin reaches this level, there is a huge chance that the price will go beyond this level. Moreover, high volume trade happens on April 12-15, and also on May 17-26.
DOGECOIN (DOGE) RSI, MACD, and MA
The below chart shows the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) of DOGE. Notably, the MACD (blue) continues to stay just below the signal indicator (orange line). This means that cryptocurrency traders can still expect more bullish days ahead.
In contrast, if the MACD begins to move above the signal indicator and performs a bullish crossover. Then the crypto has a high possibility of reaching new highs.
Now let’s look at the relative strength index (RSI) of DOGE. As shown in the chart above, the RSI remains at level 48. This shows that DOGE’s price is in neither oversold nor overbought state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
DOGE’s Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is shown in the chart below. Moreover, MA is a part of technical analysis that helps traders to recognize trends. While EMA is a type of moving average.
From the beginning of 2021, it is clear that the DOGE price has shown many bullish patterns. Furthermore, taking all these into account, DOGE could have a competitive market in 2021.
Conclusion
With the ongoing developments and upgrades that are taking place within the DOGE platform. The cryptocurrency DOGE has a fantastic future ahead in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see DOGE reaching new heights. Bullish DOGE price prediction 2021 is $64. As said above, it may reach great heights, however reaching $100 if investors have decided that DOGE is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
What is Doge?
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency developed by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who plans to develop a payment system as a joke, making fun of the wild speculation in cryptos at the time.
Where can you purchase DOGE?
DOGE is listed on many cryptocurrency exchanges that include Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, CoinTiger, and ZG.com. In which the crypto is available to be traded against fiat currencies, stablecoins, and other cryptos.
Will DOGE reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DOGE platform, it has the high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
