Pundi X Price Prediction – Will NPXS Price Hit ATH in 2021?

Bullish POLS price prediction ranges from $4.49 to $8.25

POLS price might also reach $10 soon.

POLS bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.56.

In Polkastarter price prediction 2021 and POLS technical analysis, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about POLS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Polkastarter is a blockchain firm developed to offer an easy to use launchpad for cross-chain token pools and auctions. Moreover, it is most widely used by early-stage blockchain projects that need to raise capital and easily distribute their tokens at the same time.

Polkastarter (POLS) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the Polkastarter price is trading at $2.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35,191,436, at the time of writing. However, POLS has decreased by 2% in the last 24 hours.

POLS holds the 245th position on CoinGecko right now. Moreover, POLS has a circulating supply of 67,299,500 POLS and maximum supply of 100,000,000. Currently, POLS trades in Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Gate.io, and MXC.COM.

POLS Technical Analysis 2021

The recent development and upgrades might push Polkastarter (POLS) to reach new heights. Now, let’s deep dive into the POLS technical analysis 2021.

POLS Showing Symmetrical Triangle Pattern in Hourly Time Frame

The hourly time frame chart below shows the Symmetrical Triangle pattern of Polkastarter (POLS).

POLS/USDT Symmetrical Triangle Pattern (Source: TradingView)

Based on the chart above, the hourly time frame chart has shown the Symmetrical Triangle pattern. However, this pattern shows the period of consolidation that may happen to push to a price breakout or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower signal indicates the starting of a new bearish trend. In contrast, a breakout from the upper signal indicates the start of a new bullish trend.

In addition, at the beginning of this pattern, POLS moved from its bearish to bullish trend. This happens as many traders stop selling and start to buy. As a result, the POLS trading volume increased drastically.

Polkastarter (POLS) RSI, MACD, MA, and EMA

The below chart shows the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) of POLS. Notably, the MACD (blue) continues to stay just below the signal indicator (orange line). This means that cryptocurrency traders can still expect more bearish days ahead.

In contrast, if the MACD begins to move below the signal indicator and performs a bearish crossover. Then the crypto has a high possibility of reaching new lows.

POLS RSI and MACD (Source: TradingView)

Now let’s look at the relative strength index (RSI) of LINK. As shown in the chart above, the RSI remains at level 45. This shows that the LINK price is in neither overbought or oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.

POLS’s Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is shown in the chart below. Moreover, MA is a part of technical analysis that helps traders to recognize trends. While EMA is a type of moving average.

POL 30-day SMA and 50-day EMA (Source: TradingView)

From the beginning of 2021, it is clear that the POL price has shown many bullish patterns. Furthermore, taking all these into account, POL could have a competitive market in 2021.

POLS Showing Descending Channel Pattern in Monthly Time Frame

The monthly time frame chart below shows the descending channel pattern.

POLS/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: TradingView)

The above chart shows the Descending Channel pattern in the monthly time frame. A descending Channel is the price action that occurs between upper and lower declining equal trendlines. Moreover, lower highs and lower lows form this price pattern.

Polkastarter Price Prediction 2021

The chart below shows that Polkastarter has performed great over the past few days. Moreover, the POLS price is over 17% in the last 7 days. If this trend continues, POLS might run along with the bulls, overtaking its $8.2 resistance level and climb higher.

POLS/USDT Price Chart (Source: TradingView)

Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the bears might take over and dethrone POLS from its uptrend position. In simpler terms, the price of POLS might plummet to almost $0.56, a bearish signal.

Meanwhile, our long-term POLS price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a high possibility of surpassing its current all-time-high (ATH) at about $7.51 this year. However, that will only happen if it breaks many previous psychological resistances.

Conclusion

With the ongoing developments and upgrades that are taking place within the POLS platform. The cryptocurrency POLS has a fantastic future ahead in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see POLS reaching new heights.

Bullish POLS price prediction 2021 is $8.25. As said above, it may reach great heights, however reaching $10 if investors have decided that POLS is a good investment in 2021.

FAQ

What is Polkasterter (POLS)? Polkastarter is a blockchain firm developed to offer an easy to use launchpad for cross-chain token pools and auctions. POLS is the native token of Polkastarter. Where can you purchase POLS? POLS is listed on many cryptocurrency exchanges that include Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Gate.io, and MXC.COM. In which the crypto is available to be traded against fiat currencies, stablecoins, and other cryptos. Will POLS reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the POLS platform, it has the high possibility of reaching its new ATH soon.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

