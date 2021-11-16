Revere man accused of raping sleeping woman at State Street MBTA station is held without bail

The Revere man accused of repeatedly raping a sleeping woman inside the State Street MBTA station over a two-hour period has been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

Luis Salinas-Ibanez, 33, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a rape charge on Monday.

After midnight on Friday, an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation/MBTA Security and Management team saw livestream video surveillance of a man sexually assaulting a sleeping woman inside the State Street station, according to the Suffolk DA’s Office. That man was later identified as Salinas-Ibanez, who was arrested and charged with rape.

The Boston judge hearing the case on Monday ruled that Salinas-Ibanez would be held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing next Monday.

After seeing the incident on the video surveillance, the MassDOT/MBTA employee immediately contacted MBTA Transit Police.

Responding officers to the State Street station found the victim, who reported that she had awoken multiple times to a man pulling down her pants and touching her without consent. She was able to provide a description of the man before she was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Video footage of the assault showed the victim enter the station and lay down on the floor to sleep shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Minutes later, the suspect entered the station. The surveillance camera captured him sexually assaulting the victim multiple times over a period of two hours, according to the Suffolk DA’s Office.

A photo of the suspect was publicly released on Saturday at about 10:14 a.m., as law enforcement tried to identify him. In response to those images, Transit Police received information from the public that helped identify Salinas-Ibanez and his place of employment.

Officers found Salinas-Ibanez at his workplace at 12:19 p.m. — two hours after the release of the surveillance image. He allegedly made statements to police identifying himself in the security footage.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who acted swiftly to protect this sleeping victim of sexual assault and to hold the assailant accountable,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “The MassDOT/MBTA employee who witnessed the assault immediately called for help, allowing for a swift response from responding officers.

“Further investigation and the caring and dedicated services of law enforcement professionals, including people working in my office, notified the community of an unknown rapist and the community responded immediately,” Rollins added. “Brave members of the public shared what they knew with police and this individual was placed under arrest and removed from the community.”