Revere man accused of raping sleeping woman at State Street MBTA station is held without bail
The Revere man accused of repeatedly raping a sleeping woman inside the State Street MBTA station over a two-hour period has been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.
Luis Salinas-Ibanez, 33, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a rape charge on Monday.
After midnight on Friday, an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation/MBTA Security and Management team saw livestream video surveillance of a man sexually assaulting a sleeping woman inside the State Street station, according to the Suffolk DA’s Office. That man was later identified as Salinas-Ibanez, who was arrested and charged with rape.
The Boston judge hearing the case on Monday ruled that Salinas-Ibanez would be held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing next Monday.
After seeing the incident on the video surveillance, the MassDOT/MBTA employee immediately contacted MBTA Transit Police.
Responding officers to the State Street station found the victim, who reported that she had awoken multiple times to a man pulling down her pants and touching her without consent. She was able to provide a description of the man before she was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Video footage of the assault showed the victim enter the station and lay down on the floor to sleep shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Minutes later, the suspect entered the station. The surveillance camera captured him sexually assaulting the victim multiple times over a period of two hours, according to the Suffolk DA’s Office.
A photo of the suspect was publicly released on Saturday at about 10:14 a.m., as law enforcement tried to identify him. In response to those images, Transit Police received information from the public that helped identify Salinas-Ibanez and his place of employment.
Officers found Salinas-Ibanez at his workplace at 12:19 p.m. — two hours after the release of the surveillance image. He allegedly made statements to police identifying himself in the security footage.
“I’m so grateful to everyone who acted swiftly to protect this sleeping victim of sexual assault and to hold the assailant accountable,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “The MassDOT/MBTA employee who witnessed the assault immediately called for help, allowing for a swift response from responding officers.
“Further investigation and the caring and dedicated services of law enforcement professionals, including people working in my office, notified the community of an unknown rapist and the community responded immediately,” Rollins added. “Brave members of the public shared what they knew with police and this individual was placed under arrest and removed from the community.”
US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan
A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country.
Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to press the case for additional resources to help tens of thousands of people get out of Afghanistan, now faced with a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis in addition to a precarious security situation following the U.S. withdrawal.
Participants said afterward they were grateful for what the State Department has done so far, including helping to arrange a series of evacuation flights for U.S. citizens and residents since the withdrawal, but more will be needed in the months ahead.
“The State Department doing enough isn’t enough; we need whole of government solutions; we need the international community to step up and we need it quickly,” said Peter Lucier, a former Marine who served in Afghanistan who works with coalition-member Team America. “Winter is coming. There is a famine already. ”
Private groups, particularly with ties to the veteran community, have played an important role in the evacuation and resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghans since the U.S. ended its longest war and the government fell to the Taliban.
About 82,000 people have come to the U.S. so far under what the Biden administration calls Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Homeland Security said 10% were American citizens or permanent residents.
As of Monday, DHS said about 46,000 are still being housed at domestic U.S. military bases until they can be resettled by private refugee organizations around the country. Another 2,600 remain at overseas transit points, dubbed “lily pads,” as they undergo security vetting and health screening before coming to the U.S.
Rittenhouse trial goes to the jury after closing arguments
KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury will now decide the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.
In closings, a prosecutor said the teen provoked bloodshed on the streets of Kenosha by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others, and when the shooting stopped, he walked off like a “hero in a Western.”
But Rittenhouse’s lawyer countered that the shooting started after the young man was ambushed by a “crazy person” that night and feared his gun was going to be wrested away and used to kill him. Defense attorney Mark Richards said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.
Rittenhouse, then 17, shot two men to death and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020, a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism and law and order.
Rittenhouse said he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet, is white, as were those he shot.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Thomas Binger said Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” and was “looking for trouble that night.” Binger repeatedly showed the jury drone video that he said depicted Rittenhouse pointing the AR-style weapon at demonstrators.
“This is the provocation. This is what starts this incident,” the prosecutor declared.
He told the jury: “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”
Rittenhouse, now 18, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
Binger zeroed in on the killing of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, who was the first man gunned down that night. The prosecutor repeatedly called it murder, saying it was unjustified.
The prosecutor reminded jurors that Rittenhouse testified he knew Rosenbaum was unarmed. Binger also said there is no video to support the defense claim that Rosenbaum threatened to kill Rittenhouse.
Binger disputed the contention that Rosenbaum was trying to grab Rittenhouse’s rifle. “Mr. Rosenbaum is not even within arm’s reach when the first shot occurs,” Binger said.
And Binger argued that once Rosenbaum was wounded, he was not even capable of taking away the gun, which was strapped to Rittenhouse’s body, since he was falling to the ground with a fractured pelvis. Rittenhouse kept firing, delivering what the prosecutor called the “kill shot” to Rosenbaum’s back.
“I think we can also agree that we shouldn’t have 17-year-olds running around our streets with AR-15s, because this is exactly what happens,” Binger said.
FBI papers: Disgraced agent’s deal with the devil — tipping off Boston’s notorious mobster
Part 2 of a continuing series on FBI records of a mobster.
The Gloucester-based swordfish boat Valhalla is one of the most storied episodes in Boston IRA history.
It’s also the rare case where the federal government was forced to pay out millions for John “Zip” Connolly’s deal with the devil, mobster James “Whitey” Bulger.
Connolly, 80, is back with his wife in Massachusetts after being granted a “compassionate release” from a Florida prison. He has multiple melanomas and diabetes and has about a year to live, prison officials say.
This all comes as the FBI slowly releases records of Connolly’s ties to Bulger under a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Herald two years ago. The latest installment includes a brief summary of Bulger’s grand jury indictment for murder and extortion returned just weeks after he fled Boston in 1994. He was tipped off by Connolly allowing him to spend 16 years on the lam. Bulger was murdered in prison in 2018.
The FBI adds that 496 other pages sought by the Herald are deleted. No explanation is given.
“Why they are still redacting pages is curious,” said top Boston attorney Jeffrey Denner, who won a $3.1 million-plus settlement in 2018 from the feds for the family of one of Bulger’s murder victims who told police about the ill-fated voyage of the Valhalla.
“It was a very nasty time in federal-state history,” Denner said Monday. “Only a small percentage of federal officers were involved … but it was so intensely troubling the way the government was acting then.”
John McIntyre was tortured and killed by Bulger because he told police the story of the Valhalla after being busted in Quincy on a minor run-in with the law. Denner said Connolly tipped off Bulger in that case, too, and McIntyre paid the price.
“They killed him so badly. They tortured him,” Denner said. “His mother and brother were never the same.”
The Valhalla left Gloucester harbor in September of 1984 carrying 7 tons of weapons worth $1 million destined for the Irish Republican Army in Northern Ireland, according to the book “Black Mass.” The Valhalla met up with the Irish fishing boat Marita Ann to transfer the guns and turned back to Boston.
The Marita Ann was quickly seized and the Valhalla was discovered in Boston Harbor two weeks later following McIntyre’s arrest when he confessed to being on the boat.
An investigator who pieced together Valhalla’s route from “spare slips of paper tossed in the trash” said he recently watched the movie “Black Mass” and finally put together all the deceit and death.
“At that time, corruption in a number of federal agencies based in Boston was rampant,” the investigator told the Herald. “I rifled through the garbage bins of the Valhalla and found a lot of scrap paper filled with a bunch of seemingly random numbers.
“Scanning through these numbers I was able to plot the course of the Valhalla to the northwest coast of Ireland, had it milling around there for a few days, and then plotting its course back to Boston,” he added.
The fuel tanks, he said, were dry so they could hide the guns and ammunition destined for the IRA.
The FBI’s involvement, he added, and Connolly’s protection of Bulger still haunts him. He’s not alone.
“The FBI doesn’t want you to bring up the mud, but (Connolly) was the one who put himself in prison,” said Mary Callahan, who lost her husband to the Bulger gang because of the rogue FBI agent. “Now they are digging it up a little at a time again with these FBI records.”
US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan
