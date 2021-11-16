‘RHOSLC’ Jen Shah Slams Meredith’s Store Theft Claim, Addresses Louis Vuitton Ban Rumor, Says She’s “Innocent Until Proven Guilty”

Jen Shah defended herself against claims made against her on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on social media as the episode aired.
After Meredith Marks suggested that Jen was not only involved in a theft at her store but also red-flagged by Louis Vuitton, Jen slammed her castmate for lying, denied being caught on film, and seemingly shaded Meredith for hypocritical behavior.
After coming across a clip of “security waiting outside Meredith’s store” and a caption that asked, “What the hell is going on in Salt Lake City,” Jen offered a telling response.
“Other than Meredith lying? Not much,” Jen replied, via Comments by Bravo on Instagram.
Then, after insisting that “lies” were being told on the RHOSLC episode, Jen responded to a fan who said there was footage of her walking out of Meredith’s store with the clutch Meredith claimed one of Jen’s employees had stolen.
“Jen, they had you on tape walking out [with] the snake skin clutch, sis!” the fan wrote.
“No they didn’t. That’s not accurate AT ALL WHATSOEVER,” Jen replied.
Jen also denied being the target of a blind item that suggested a Real Housewives star had been banned from Louis Vuitton for buying and reselling products from their store.
Jen went on to reveal that when it came to Meredith’s story regarding the supposedly stolen clothes, the incident in question occurred back in September 2020, prior to the taping of the season one reunion.
“Also…just to put this fake news story to bed. This happened Sept. 13 2020, on our way to brunch…[Five] months later, we filmed the reunion. This NEVER came up at the reunion. This NEVER came up at the reunion because it never happened! But she wants to bring it up 14 months later?” Jen wondered.
“What is on camera??” she continued. “Is this like when my vagina was supposedly on camera (but it never was)? Asking for a friend.”
Also on Twitter, Jen seemingly threw shade at Meredith for being a hypocrite.
“Meredith doesn’t like when someone talks about her or her family but she has NO problem running her mouth about everyone else,” a fan noted.
Meanwhile, on Instagram, Jen responded to a fan who pointed out that she was “innocent until PROVEN guilty” and encouraged her to “take care of [yourself], your mental and physical well being during this process.”
“Thank you so much. So many people have forgotten that party…innocent until proven guilty,” Jen agreed. “I’m [100 percent innocent and look forward to my day in court so everyone that doesn’t believe me, can learn a big life lesson. Stop judging and bullying and harassing people with ZERO FACTS, EVIDENCE OR PROOF.”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Another episode of a Facebook Watch series hosted by a global singer, actor, and activist is on the way and it features a songstress who’s taken the reigns of her career.
On Tuesday’s episode of “Face To Face With Becky G” Becky G is joined by boss baddie Tinashe who discusses the importance of being fully in charge and details how she’s using her Tinashe Music Label to do so.
Unbeknownst to some, Tinashe parted ways with RCA Records and launched her own label in 2019. Clearly a source of pride for Tinashe, the singer says on “Face To Face With Becky G” that the label helped her “fight for her dreams” while elevating her to a new level.
“Making your own record label is probably the best way to go about it,” says Becky G to Tinashe about taking creative control of her career.
“That was really really exciting, I always had dreams of being a boss woman, owning my own record label, being in Sports Illustrated, so many things I’ve always imagined that have come to fruition in my life,” says Tinashe while applauding her fans for supporting her. “I feel like I’ve become a better artist because I’ve been able to have all of the creative control and challenge myself in every area,” Tinashe adds. “When the pressure’s on you, I think sometimes you step up to that plate.”
Take an exclusive look below.
The Face To Face With Becky G episode aptly titled “Becky G & Tinashe: Being Boss Women” debuts this Tuesday (11/16) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.
Check out an official episode description.
Becky G & multi-platinum R&B disrupter Tinashe talk about how female artists (especially artists of color) need to fight 2x as hard to have the careers that they deserve. By taking control of her own career, Tinashe was empowered to become her own Boss Woman. These two powerful artists share their personal journeys, battles, and triumphs to becoming the BOSSES they are today and doing it on their own terms.
Face To Face With Becky G debuts new episodes every Tuesday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.
The prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial claims the teenager lost his right to self-defense because he carried a gun.
State prosecutor Thomas Binger told the jury:
“You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun… When you’re the one creating the danger. When you’re the one provoking other people.”
By this logic, nobody who owns a gun has a right to use it in self-defense. This is an explicit assault on our basic Second Amendment rights. That’s how this weasel has framed the entire case. https://t.co/i2GqZbX5vX
The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress looked cozy as she and her husband grabbed lunch in New York City on a fall day.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were bundled up for an autumn walk together in New York City together on Sunday November 14. The pair went for a romantic lunch at Cafe Leon, and then went for some shopping on the chilly Sunday morning. The 25-year-old actress looked gorgeous in her casual, makeup free look, while the pair were out and about in Manhattan, after attending Taylor Swift’s afterparty from her performance on Saturday Night Live.
The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star rocked a gray denim vest for the outing. She also wore dark pants, Nike sneakers and carried a black leather bag while they were out. Joe rocked a dark red winter jacket, with a beanie and brown pants. He also sported a pair of white converse sneakers and gloves, as he carried a shopping bag with his wife.
Joe and Sophie also went to the afterparty for SNL the night before at L’Avenue at Saks, after attending the night’s taping, where musical guest Taylor Swift played the 10-minute-version of her epic song “All Too Well.” Sophie wore a stunning open-yellow vest with matching pants to the party with her husband.
Sophie and Joe have spent lots of quality time together as couple. The husband and wife did a sweet couples costume as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie for the Halloween. The pair looked adorable as the characters played by Yani Gellman and Hillary Duff. The pair also shared a photo of themselves wearing matching baseball jerseys, when the Jonas Brothers performed at Boston’s Fenway Park on October 1. The couple, who’ve been married since 2019, shared a sweet onstage kiss in the stadium.
The couple have also spent plenty of time with their one-year-old daughter Willa. Sophie was spotted, adorably smiling while holding her daughter while out to lunch on October 6. Joe was also seen, holding and carrying his daughter, while enjoying a beach day in Miami on October 16.