News

Sandy Hook dad bears heavy burden bringing ‘online monsters to justice’

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Sandy Hook dad bears heavy burden bringing 'online monsters to justice'
Nearly nine years after he lost his 6-year-old son, Noah, in the devastating massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Lenny Pozner continues to fight against harassment from conspiracy theorists who claim the tragedy was a hoax.

“The toll of being the canary in the coal mine, warning people that facts can be negated if hoaxers just get enough people to repeat them, has been heavy,” Pozner said to the Herald in an emailed statement.

Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in favor Monday for Sandy Hook parents who brought a case against Infowars host Alex Jones in Connecticut Superior Court over his web of conspiracy theories surrounding the December 2012 mass shooting. It’s the latest in a series of lawsuits Sandy Hook parents have brought against Jones, who has been banned from several social media and streaming platforms for violations of community standards.

The victories in court are significant, but Pozner and his family have not been permitted to grieve in peace or privacy for the past decade. His family still lives in hiding from hoaxers who “continue to terrorize” his family through “harassment, stalking, doxxing, and other online abuse,” according to his statement.

“I knew that unless the hoaxers were exposed as the modern-day snake oil salesmen that they are, my son’s very existence and our family’s unbearable grief and loss would be debated and minimized,” he said. “Hoping that some other tragedy happens to divert hoaxers, while understandable perhaps, is not an honorable way to live.”

Pozner founded nonprofit the HONR Network in 2014 to raise awareness about harassment and defamation from hoaxers and conspiracy theorists, and to take them to court on behalf of victims of high-profile tragedies.

“I have followed through with that mission and while the organization has expanded to provide assistance to anyone who is being abused online,” he added, “I am most proud of the accomplishments that  have been made in bringing these online monsters to justice.”

Related Topics:
News

Massachusetts lawmakers keep Fall River, New Bedford separated in proposed Congressional maps

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Though poll shows support has grown, assisted suicide still divisive in Massachusetts
State lawmakers released a revised congressional map that keeps with an earlier proposal splitting New Bedford and Fall River into separate districts and rejecting calls from advocates to unite the two South Coast cities.

Disagreement over whether the two cities should remain unified under one district was one of the last hang-ups in what has been a complicated redistricting process.

Some advocates and elected officials — including U.S. Rep. William Keating who represents the 9th district, former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III and several state and local officials — had warned the proposal to unify Fall River for the first time in decades by placing it entirely in the 4th district alongside wealthy suburbs like Brookline, Newton and Wellesley, could dilute its political capital.

But competing arguments from Fall River officials who favor keeping their city whole made it difficult for lawmakers in charge of redrawing the maps to buy in.

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who represents the 4th district and handily won all 13 Fall River precincts included in his district during his freshman 2020 election, argued alongside city leaders during a more than 5-hour hearing last week that the city should remain intact.

News

Hastings: Regina Hospital to send expecting moms to St. Paul to give birth

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Hastings: Regina Hospital to send expecting moms to St. Paul to give birth
Expecting mothers in Hastings will soon have to travel more than 20 miles to St. Paul to give birth.

Allina Health plans to relocate the labor and delivery service at Hasting’s Regina Hospital to St. Paul’s United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota starting Feb. 3, 2022. The move has raised the concerns of several families who have relied on Regina Hospital through the years.

“I can’t imagine having to go out on the freeway or being stuck in a snowstorm somewhere trying to get to Woodbury or somewhere else. It’s so scary,” said Melanie Reinardy, of New Tier, Minn. All 12 of her children were born in Regina Hospital from the years 1995 to 2012.

The declining number of births at the hospital — a 30 percent drop from 2015 to 2019 — prompted the decision, according to leadership at the Dakota County hospital.

‘I’M VERY DEVASTATED’

Allyssa Marie, who is due in April, is worried. Marie, who lives in Hastings, said the short drive to Regina Hospital and its “small community” atmosphere was reassuring.

“When we found out, we were shocked and really upset,” Marie said. “I’m very devastated.”

Marie wants to keep her doctor, which means that she must deliver at United, where her doctor will most likely be working when the relocation happens.

“It doesn’t feel like I have options because if I want to stay with my doctor, who, of course, is great … then I don’t have an option. I choose her. I have to choose,” she said.

Delivering at United brings its own set of fears, she said.

“Especially with an ongoing pandemic, just no familiarity. Knowing that we’re going to be in such a bigger setting is really a bummer,” Marie said. “Even just being like outside of Hastings away from our family, it all feels awful.”

For expecting mother Elizabeth Otterness, the decision to relocate came as a shock.

“It was just definitely surprising to learn that they were closing,” she said. “I was kind of looking forward to being close (to home).”

ADDING TO THE LOGISTICS

The relocation requires expecting families to go through added logistics and planning, such as finding an in-network facility for their insurance on short notice.

The next closest Minnesota hospital with a birthing center is the Mayo Clinic Health Services center in Red Wing, Minn. But the “Mayo Clinic is out of network for a lot of people,” Otterness said. “So a lot of it kind of comes down to your insurance provider too.”

Despite the drawbacks of the Allina Health move, Otterness, a registered nurse, said she understands the need for moving. In some regards, the relocation gives her an added feeling of safety during delivery, noting the neonatal intensive care unit at the Mother Baby Center at United for when pregnancies are high-risk.

“I guess, kind of mixed feelings about it, just given the fact that I’m having twins. So part of me liked the idea of delivering at United, just for the fact that the NICU’s right there if it’s needed,” Otterness said.

CAN ANYTHING BE DONE?

On Oct. 6, Allina Health notified the Minnesota Department of Health in a letter of its plans. It is legally required to hold a public hearing on the matter, though it will not change the decision. An online public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

“The decision is already made. And, we will not be reversing our decision based on the public comment,” Helen Strike, President of Regina Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital said.

There are three key reasons that births have declined at Regina, she said.

“One is that people are choosing to go to other places. Two, the type of care that we can deliver is fairly niche to a low-risk type of mom,” Strike said. “And then the third one, the overall birth rate in Minnesota and in the nation is just dropping.”

While labor and delivery services are moving, pre-and post-natal care and gynecology surgery services will continue to be provided by the OB/GYN and family physicians at Regina Hospital, Allina Health Hastings Clinic and Allina Health Nininger Road Clinic.

The impacted staff will most likely be relocated into other positions at Regina or in other Allina Health locations, Strike said.

News

Massachusetts could get up to $10 billion from federal infrastructure bill

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Massachusetts could get up to $10 billion from federal infrastructure bill
Massachusetts is in line to collect up to $10 billion from President Biden’s massive infrastructure plan, giving a “turbo charge” to the billions of federal coronavirus relief funds the state already has in the bank.

“The United States has a history of making bold investments in times of crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, the Newton Democrat who sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Now as we emerge from the pandemic, the infrastructure Investment and Jobs act which will turbocharge the recovery.

Auchincloss said the new federal dollars “double down” on the billions the state has received from COVID-19 relief measures.

“This is now another boost,” he said.

The biggest slice of funding — about $4.2 billion — would go to repair and rebuild roads. Another $1.1 billion is intended for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.

Federal Highway Administration data shows that 472 of the state’s 5,229 bridges were deemed “structurally deficient” this year. Massachusetts is fourth worst in the nation when it comes to maintaining its bridges. There are 4,843 bridges in need of repairs with a collective price tag of $15.4 billion, the report said.

