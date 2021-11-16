News
Sandy Hook dad bears heavy burden bringing ‘online monsters to justice’
Nearly nine years after he lost his 6-year-old son, Noah, in the devastating massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Lenny Pozner continues to fight against harassment from conspiracy theorists who claim the tragedy was a hoax.
“The toll of being the canary in the coal mine, warning people that facts can be negated if hoaxers just get enough people to repeat them, has been heavy,” Pozner said to the Herald in an emailed statement.
Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in favor Monday for Sandy Hook parents who brought a case against Infowars host Alex Jones in Connecticut Superior Court over his web of conspiracy theories surrounding the December 2012 mass shooting. It’s the latest in a series of lawsuits Sandy Hook parents have brought against Jones, who has been banned from several social media and streaming platforms for violations of community standards.
The victories in court are significant, but Pozner and his family have not been permitted to grieve in peace or privacy for the past decade. His family still lives in hiding from hoaxers who “continue to terrorize” his family through “harassment, stalking, doxxing, and other online abuse,” according to his statement.
“I knew that unless the hoaxers were exposed as the modern-day snake oil salesmen that they are, my son’s very existence and our family’s unbearable grief and loss would be debated and minimized,” he said. “Hoping that some other tragedy happens to divert hoaxers, while understandable perhaps, is not an honorable way to live.”
Pozner founded nonprofit the HONR Network in 2014 to raise awareness about harassment and defamation from hoaxers and conspiracy theorists, and to take them to court on behalf of victims of high-profile tragedies.
“I have followed through with that mission and while the organization has expanded to provide assistance to anyone who is being abused online,” he added, “I am most proud of the accomplishments that have been made in bringing these online monsters to justice.”
News
Massachusetts lawmakers keep Fall River, New Bedford separated in proposed Congressional maps
State lawmakers released a revised congressional map that keeps with an earlier proposal splitting New Bedford and Fall River into separate districts and rejecting calls from advocates to unite the two South Coast cities.
Disagreement over whether the two cities should remain unified under one district was one of the last hang-ups in what has been a complicated redistricting process.
Some advocates and elected officials — including U.S. Rep. William Keating who represents the 9th district, former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III and several state and local officials — had warned the proposal to unify Fall River for the first time in decades by placing it entirely in the 4th district alongside wealthy suburbs like Brookline, Newton and Wellesley, could dilute its political capital.
But competing arguments from Fall River officials who favor keeping their city whole made it difficult for lawmakers in charge of redrawing the maps to buy in.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who represents the 4th district and handily won all 13 Fall River precincts included in his district during his freshman 2020 election, argued alongside city leaders during a more than 5-hour hearing last week that the city should remain intact.
State Rep. Michael Moran, who led the redistricting effort for the House, told State House News Service he was not swayed by arguments that the two cities — which have the nation’s largest populations of Portuguese-American residents — should remain lumped together under the 9th district to protect the interests of the region’s tightly knit Portuguese and Azorean communities.
“Azoreans are not a protected class of people and nowhere on this map will you find us drawing a congressional district for a subset of non-Hispanic whites. When I look at good principles of redistricting, that’s not a principle you’re going to find,” Moran said.
Lawmakers are also looking to bolster the majority-minority power of U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s district in Boston in an effort to make it more likely to elect diverse candidates to serve — an effort that dictated the decision to split the two largest South Coast cities by population.
Lawmakers are working to get the maps on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk before lawmakers break for the holiday recess on Wednesday. Should the two chambers approve the maps and earn the governor’s signature, they will go into effect starting with the 2022 election cycle.
The revised redistricting plan makes changes to boundaries in Hingham, Boston and the Merrimack Valley.
The updated map no longer divides Hingham, keeping the community whole within the Ninth Congressional District, and makes some changes in Boston along precinct lines to make it easier for the congressional and local boundaries to align.
The revised map also unites Tewksbury in the Sixth Congressional District, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.
The committee on Monday also released a plan for the eight Governor’s Council districts that will likely be voted on alongside the congressional map.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
Hastings: Regina Hospital to send expecting moms to St. Paul to give birth
Expecting mothers in Hastings will soon have to travel more than 20 miles to St. Paul to give birth.
Allina Health plans to relocate the labor and delivery service at Hasting’s Regina Hospital to St. Paul’s United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota starting Feb. 3, 2022. The move has raised the concerns of several families who have relied on Regina Hospital through the years.
“I can’t imagine having to go out on the freeway or being stuck in a snowstorm somewhere trying to get to Woodbury or somewhere else. It’s so scary,” said Melanie Reinardy, of New Tier, Minn. All 12 of her children were born in Regina Hospital from the years 1995 to 2012.
The declining number of births at the hospital — a 30 percent drop from 2015 to 2019 — prompted the decision, according to leadership at the Dakota County hospital.
‘I’M VERY DEVASTATED’
Allyssa Marie, who is due in April, is worried. Marie, who lives in Hastings, said the short drive to Regina Hospital and its “small community” atmosphere was reassuring.
“When we found out, we were shocked and really upset,” Marie said. “I’m very devastated.”
Marie wants to keep her doctor, which means that she must deliver at United, where her doctor will most likely be working when the relocation happens.
“It doesn’t feel like I have options because if I want to stay with my doctor, who, of course, is great … then I don’t have an option. I choose her. I have to choose,” she said.
Delivering at United brings its own set of fears, she said.
“Especially with an ongoing pandemic, just no familiarity. Knowing that we’re going to be in such a bigger setting is really a bummer,” Marie said. “Even just being like outside of Hastings away from our family, it all feels awful.”
For expecting mother Elizabeth Otterness, the decision to relocate came as a shock.
“It was just definitely surprising to learn that they were closing,” she said. “I was kind of looking forward to being close (to home).”
ADDING TO THE LOGISTICS
The relocation requires expecting families to go through added logistics and planning, such as finding an in-network facility for their insurance on short notice.
The next closest Minnesota hospital with a birthing center is the Mayo Clinic Health Services center in Red Wing, Minn. But the “Mayo Clinic is out of network for a lot of people,” Otterness said. “So a lot of it kind of comes down to your insurance provider too.”
Despite the drawbacks of the Allina Health move, Otterness, a registered nurse, said she understands the need for moving. In some regards, the relocation gives her an added feeling of safety during delivery, noting the neonatal intensive care unit at the Mother Baby Center at United for when pregnancies are high-risk.
“I guess, kind of mixed feelings about it, just given the fact that I’m having twins. So part of me liked the idea of delivering at United, just for the fact that the NICU’s right there if it’s needed,” Otterness said.
CAN ANYTHING BE DONE?
On Oct. 6, Allina Health notified the Minnesota Department of Health in a letter of its plans. It is legally required to hold a public hearing on the matter, though it will not change the decision. An online public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
“The decision is already made. And, we will not be reversing our decision based on the public comment,” Helen Strike, President of Regina Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital said.
There are three key reasons that births have declined at Regina, she said.
“One is that people are choosing to go to other places. Two, the type of care that we can deliver is fairly niche to a low-risk type of mom,” Strike said. “And then the third one, the overall birth rate in Minnesota and in the nation is just dropping.”
While labor and delivery services are moving, pre-and post-natal care and gynecology surgery services will continue to be provided by the OB/GYN and family physicians at Regina Hospital, Allina Health Hastings Clinic and Allina Health Nininger Road Clinic.
The impacted staff will most likely be relocated into other positions at Regina or in other Allina Health locations, Strike said.
News
Massachusetts could get up to $10 billion from federal infrastructure bill
Massachusetts is in line to collect up to $10 billion from President Biden’s massive infrastructure plan, giving a “turbo charge” to the billions of federal coronavirus relief funds the state already has in the bank.
“The United States has a history of making bold investments in times of crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, the Newton Democrat who sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Now as we emerge from the pandemic, the infrastructure Investment and Jobs act which will turbocharge the recovery.
Auchincloss said the new federal dollars “double down” on the billions the state has received from COVID-19 relief measures.
“This is now another boost,” he said.
The biggest slice of funding — about $4.2 billion — would go to repair and rebuild roads. Another $1.1 billion is intended for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
Federal Highway Administration data shows that 472 of the state’s 5,229 bridges were deemed “structurally deficient” this year. Massachusetts is fourth worst in the nation when it comes to maintaining its bridges. There are 4,843 bridges in need of repairs with a collective price tag of $15.4 billion, the report said.
Josh Ostroff, spokesman for state transit watchdog Transportation for Massachusetts, said the signing of the federal infrastructure bill “marks a significant down payment on addressing decades of underinvestment.”
About $2.5 billion is coming for state public transit improvements. Another $63 million investment will help expand the Bay State’s electric vehicle charging network.
The bill includes another $1.1 billion for “historic” clean water investments to ensure clean drinking water in a state where pipe infrastructure can be century old or more.
Airports are in line for $244 million for infrastructure development.
About $100 million will go to boost broadband coverage across the state connecting some 137,000 residents for the first time.
Another $5.8 million will go to protect against wildfires and $15.7 million to protect against cyberattacks.
Bay Staters will also benefit from the bill’s historic $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families.
Auchincloss said Massachusetts is likely to receive “between” $9 billion and $10 billion, noting initial estimates are based on historic funding formulas. States will have five years to invest the money.
Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, a Melrose Democrat, called the new law a “historic step forward” but challenged the Biden administration and Democrats to fulfil the commitment to passing the $1.85 trillion social spending bill that aims to cut child and health care costs for families and speed up a shift to renewable energy to faster address climate change.
The cash comes as Massachusetts legislative leaders are still grappling with how to spend nearly $5 billion in leftover federal COVID-19 relief dollars and a several-billion-dollar state tax revenue surplus.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said on Twitter he was “Grateful to see Washington work across party lines to get this bill done.”
“The bipartisan infrastructure bill will deliver a massive funding increase to Massachusetts, boosting our Administration’s work to upgrade the Commonwealth’s roads, bridges & public transportation systems,” the governor said.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill will deliver a massive funding increase to Massachusetts, boosting our Administration’s work to upgrade the Commonwealth’s roads, bridges & public transportation systems. Grateful to see Washington work across party lines to get this bill done.
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 15, 2021
Sandy Hook dad bears heavy burden bringing ‘online monsters to justice’
Health and Fitness Tips – We All Could Use a Little Help
Taipei Taiwan Travel Guide for First Timers
Why Do Many Meditate?
Tips For Cleaning Stainless Steel Letterboxes
Massachusetts lawmakers keep Fall River, New Bedford separated in proposed Congressional maps
The Truth About Cat Food, Urinary Health, and Supplements
Affiliate Marketing Is Easy When You Approach It This Way
Latent Defect Insurance: A Definition
The Benefits of Under Cabinet Lighting in Your Kitchen
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH4 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!