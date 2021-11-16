News
Secretary of State Blinken visits Africa to boost U.S. response to regional crises
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s competition with China for influence didn’t get off to a great start in Africa.
In August, the top U.S. diplomat planned a visit, only to postpone it because of the turmoil in Afghanistan that preoccupied Washington. Now, three months later and as two significant African crises worsen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will try again this week to signal the administration’s “America is back” message to the continent.
Despite its importance in the U.S.-China rivalry, Africa has often been overshadowed amid more pressing issues in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and even Latin America. Thus, Blinken’s trip is aimed in part at raising Washington’s profile as a player in regional and international initiatives to restore peace and promote democracy as it competes with China.
That’s been a hard sell despite massive U.S. contributions of money and vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic and other infectious diseases. All the while, China is pumping billions into African energy, infrastructure and other projects that Washington sees as rip-offs designed to take advantage of developing nations.
More immediately, Blinken is looking to boost thus-far unsuccessful U.S. diplomatic efforts to resolve deepening conflicts in Ethiopia and Sudan and counter growing insurgencies elsewhere. His three-nation tour — to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal — follows months of administration attempts to ease both situations that have yet to bear fruit despite frequent lower-level interventions.
“Our intensive diplomacy there is ongoing, and through the trip, we would like to demonstrate that our commitment to African partnerships and African solutions to African challenges is enduring and will continue while we continue our intensive efforts with our African partners and likemindeds to address the difficult challenges in Ethiopia and certainly Sudan,” said Ervin Massinga, a top U.S. diplomat for Africa.
Blinken begins his tour in Kenya, a key player in both neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan and currently a member of the U.N. Security Council. Kenya also has deep interests in Somalia, which it borders and which has been wracked by violence and instability for decades.
Yet months of engagement by the administration, including an August visit to Ethiopia by U.S. Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power, several trips to Addis Ababa and Nairobi by Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeff Feltman, and a current visit to Sudan by the top diplomat for Africa, have produced little progress.
Instead, conflict in Ethiopia has escalated between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the leaders in the northern Tigray region, who once dominated the government, with rebels now advancing on the capital amid increasingly dire warnings from the U.S. and others for foreigners to leave.
Those tensions, which some fear could escalate into mass inter-ethnic killings in Africa’s second-most populated country, exploded into war last year, with thousands killed, many thousands more detained and millions displaced. Blinken will underscore those concerns when he meets Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.
While holding out hope that a window of opportunity for a resolution still exists, the Biden administration has moved toward sanctions, announcing the expulsion of Ethiopia from a U.S.-Africa trade pact and hitting, at least at first, leaders and the military of neighboring Eritrea with penalties for intervening in the conflict on Ethiopia’s behalf. Sanctions against Ethiopian officials, including Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, are possible.
Ethiopia has condemned the sanctions and stepped up its criticism of “meddling” in its internal affairs. And in Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union, and elsewhere, there is skepticism and hostility to U.S. pressure for an immediate cease-fire and talks despite America being the country’s largest aid donor.
As Feltman has shuttled between Nairobi and Addis Ababa with an eye toward easing tensions in Ethiopia, he and the administration have also been confounded by developments in Sudan, where a military coup last month toppled a civilian-led government that was making significant strides in restoring long-strained ties with the U.S.
Just last week, coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan tightened his grip on power, reappointing himself as the chairmen of a new sovereign council. The move was criticized by the U.S. and other Western governments despite saying it would appoint a civilian government in the coming days.
Burhan notably moved against civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok just hours after Feltman had left Khartoum on a mission intended to resolve escalating tensions between them. The U.S. has retaliated against the coup by suspending $700 million in direct financial assistance to Sudan. Further moves, including a slowdown or reversal of a multiyear rapprochement with the government, could also be in the works without changes.
The top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Molly Phee, is currently in Khartoum and will be joining Blinken in Nairobi to discuss her efforts in Sudan.
Mediation efforts, however, have stumbled so far, with Burhan and his supporters insisting on forming a technocratic government and pro-democracy advocates calling for a return to pre-coup power-sharing arrangements, freeing Hamdok and other officials from house arrest and negotiations on broad reform.
From Kenya, Blinken will travel to Nigeria to meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss West African security arrangements amid a surge in Islamist extremist violence. Also on tap for Blinken are talks on climate change, clean energy, sustainable development and the pandemic, and a speech on the Biden administration’s Africa strategy.
Blinken will wrap up the trip in Dakar, where he’ll discuss similar issues with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who will soon take over the chairmanship of the African Union.
Associated Press writers Cara Anna in Nairobi and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.
Timberwolves fined $250,000 for illegal preseason get-together in Miami
The Timberwolves incurred a $250,000 fine from the NBA on Monday for violating league rules that stemmed from their team gathering in Miami prior to the start of training camp.
The NBA rules “prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.”
Players from teams certainly get together out of market ahead of the season, but the Timberwolves held a full-on gathering that included most of the players, coaches and front office members, including now former president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. The team got together at new owner Alex Rodriguez’s Miami home and posted content from the trip to their various social media accounts.
It was all one big no-no. The league’s fine comes two months after the get-together.
At one point, there was a large photo of everyone from the organization gathered on a practice court in Miami hanging up at the team’s Mayo Clinic Square practice facility, but that was quickly taken down upon Rosas’ removal from his post in the days leading up to the official start of training camp.
NAZ REID OUT
The Timberwolves were without center Naz Reid against Phoenix on Monday. The backup center missed the game with right foot soreness.
Reid apparently injured the foot in Minnesota’s loss Saturday to the Los Angeles Clippers, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Reid doesn’t even remember the instance where he suffered the injury.
But Reid woke up Sunday with stiffness and pain in the foot. He and the team tried to get the foot loosened up all day Monday, but their efforts were to no avail.
Timberwolves two-way forward Nathan Knight was originally scheduled to be transferred down to the G-League team in Iowa, but that plan was quickly scratched when it became apparent Reid may not be available. The Timberwolves’ roster is short on big men, to put it lightly.
BRIEFLY
The start of Monday’s contest was delayed by five minutes because the rims weren’t level.
Klobuchar urges Canada to drop COVID testing requirement for vaccinated visitors
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and three other U.S. senators are asking Canada to end potentially burdensome COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated travelers entering the country.
In a letter to Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, the senators said the testing requirements could prove costly and inconvenient for U.S. citizens regularly traveling between the countries.
Canada currently requires travelers to be fully vaccinated and present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before crossing the border. Travelers must present the results of a molecular COVID-19 test (such as PCR) as Canada does not accept the results of rapid antigen tests.
“This expense could discourage tourism and will be prohibitively expensive for individuals who regularly travel across our northern border,” said the letter, provided in a news release from the Klobuchar office. The letter is signed by Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
Under its new guidance, the U.S. only requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to cross the border. Unvaccinated travelers may cross the land border for essential travel, though requirements will become stricter starting in January, according to guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The U.S. closed its land border to nonessential travel in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. The border reopened to nonessential travel on Nov. 8. — nearly three months after Canada eased its own restrictions on Aug. 9.
“We applaud the steps Canada has taken to ease cross border travel restrictions and urge the Canadian government to now remove testing requirements for vaccinated travelers and to engage with U.S. authorities regarding any concerns,” the senators said in their letter.
Canadian health officials last week said they are evaluating the testing requirement, Reuters reported.
Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for Wheat Ridge deadly stabbing
The First Judicial District Court has sentenced a man to 48 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in Wheat Ridge.
In September 2021, a Jefferson County jury found Clinton Eugene Priest, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in the death of Robert Miller, 32.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Sept. 23, 2020, Priest’s son, Clinton Priest, 29, called Wheat Ridge Police because his father returned home from the bar with blood on his clothing and body.
Within minutes, police responded to a call for a man found bleeding in the parking lot of the Rambling Rose bar on West 44th Avenue. The victim, later identified as Miller, was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be stab wounds. He died a short time later.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
