Celebrities
Sophie Turner Stuns While Going Makeup-Free For Lunch Date With Joe Jonas
The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress looked cozy as she and her husband grabbed lunch in New York City on a fall day.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were bundled up for an autumn walk together in New York City together on Sunday November 14. The pair went for a romantic lunch at Cafe Leon, and then went for some shopping on the chilly Sunday morning. The 25-year-old actress looked gorgeous in her casual, makeup free look, while the pair were out and about in Manhattan, after attending Taylor Swift’s afterparty from her performance on Saturday Night Live.
The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star rocked a gray denim vest for the outing. She also wore dark pants, Nike sneakers and carried a black leather bag while they were out. Joe rocked a dark red winter jacket, with a beanie and brown pants. He also sported a pair of white converse sneakers and gloves, as he carried a shopping bag with his wife.
Joe and Sophie also went to the afterparty for SNL the night before at L’Avenue at Saks, after attending the night’s taping, where musical guest Taylor Swift played the 10-minute-version of her epic song “All Too Well.” Sophie wore a stunning open-yellow vest with matching pants to the party with her husband.
Sophie and Joe have spent lots of quality time together as couple. The husband and wife did a sweet couples costume as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie for the Halloween. The pair looked adorable as the characters played by Yani Gellman and Hillary Duff. The pair also shared a photo of themselves wearing matching baseball jerseys, when the Jonas Brothers performed at Boston’s Fenway Park on October 1. The couple, who’ve been married since 2019, shared a sweet onstage kiss in the stadium.
The couple have also spent plenty of time with their one-year-old daughter Willa. Sophie was spotted, adorably smiling while holding her daughter while out to lunch on October 6. Joe was also seen, holding and carrying his daughter, while enjoying a beach day in Miami on October 16.
Celebrities
Bella Hadid Sunbathes In Animal Print Bikini At The Beach In Miami
Bella Hadid showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a sexy animal print bikini while on the beach in Miami.
When it comes to Bella Hadid, 25, one thing is for sure – she always looks sexy. That’s exactly what she did when she enjoyed her day on the beach in Miami on Nov. 13. Bella soaked in the sun while wearing a tiny cheetah print Melissa Simone Miya Bikini that put her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle string top with extremely high-waisted bottoms that had thin straps on the sides of her hips.
Bella looked incredible in the tiny bikini which she styled with a low-rise, belted tan Abercrombie & Fitch Skirt and a cool red and white tie-dye, cowboy Beta Astral Wika Hat. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Adidas Consortium Cg Zx 2K Phormar II Sneakers, a Short & Suite Chunky Gem Ring, Jennifer Fisher Cylinder Bangles, a Cartier Panthere De Cartier Mini Watch, and a Jacquie Aiche Smooth Gold Dome Ring.
Around Bella’s tiny waist, she rocked a gold body chain and she seemed to be having a blast with friends while taking a dip in the ocean.
Bella has been in Miami celebrating her friend, Lauren Perez’s wedding, and since arriving in Florida, she’s rocked a slew of sexy looks. Bella was a bridesmaid at the wedding when she wore a strapless blue silk midi dress. Earlier that day, when she got ready, she rocked a powder blue Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Robe and an Arms of Eve Romeo Pearl Choker.
Meanwhile, later that night, Bella changed out of her bridesmaid dress for a sexy, sheer skintight Roberto Cavalli Dress that featured a brown and blue tie-dye pattern, styled with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Silver Sandals.
Celebrities
Lisa Rinna Mourns Her Mom’s Death: ‘Heaven Has A New Angel’
Lisa Rinna has paid tribute to her mom Lois after she passed away following a stroke.
Lisa Rinna is mourning the loss of her mom, Lois, after she died on November 15. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 93-year-old, who sadly suffered a stroke.
Lois DeAndrade Rinna
June 7, 1928 – November 15, 2021
Heaven Has a New Angel. 🦋😇🙏🏼💗 pic.twitter.com/GIidL0DYuj
— lisa rinna (@lisarinna) November 15, 2021
Lisa posted a gorgeous photo of her mother with the caption, “Lois DeAndrade Rinna. June 7, 1928 – November 15, 2021. Heaven Has a New Angel.”
Lisa first told fans on November 10 that her mom was in “transition.” She wrote, “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke. I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”
The heartrending caption was accompanied by a video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito” remix. “Love you nana, forever,” Lisa’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, commented on the post, while her big sis Delilah wrote, “I love you nan,” with a pink heart emoji. Sadly, this wasn’t the first time Lois had suffered a stroke. Back in 2013, she suffered another medical emergency, which Lisa later detailed on Twitter in 2019. She wrote, “My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful.”
Earlier this year, Lisa celebrated her mom’s birthday by visiting her in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She share a post back in June, which showed Lois looking thrilled to be in her daughter’s company. “Seeing my Mom for the first [time] in person in a year and a half!!!! SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!,” Lisa wrote on Instagram at the time. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS 93!”
Celebrities
Chris Christie Reveals Melania Trump Checked On Him ‘Every Day’ As He Battled COVID In ICU
The former New Jersey governor spoke about how then-President Donald Trump’s reaction was a huge ‘contrast’ to the first lady’s when he tested positive for COVID-19.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spoke about how former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s reactions differed greatly when he tested positive for COVID-19. Christie spoke about what the ex-president said to him, during an appearance on The View on Monday November 15. The 59-year-old Republican Rescue author detailed what his phone calls with both Trumps were like, while he was hospitalized.
Former New Jersey @GovChristie tells #TheView former Pres. Trump called him while they were both sick with COVID-19 in Oct. 2020 and says Trump “was most concerned” that Christie “wasn’t going to blame him” for getting infected. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ePXxlnx8Zi
— The View (@TheView) November 15, 2021
During the interview, Christie touched on all sorts of topics, including the January 6 insurrection and lies about the 2020 election. Host Sunny Hostin asked about what happened when Trump called Christie, when he contracted COVID, while helping the then-president, 75, prepare for his debate with President Joe Biden. Trump had also tested positive for COVID, in a similar timeframe to Christie. “After asking how I was feeling and a few things like, ‘How do tough guys like us get this?’ and all that. He then got to—he said, ‘How do you think you got it?’ I said, ‘Well I don’t know how exactly.’ There were seven of us in that room, and six of the seven of us got it. I don’t know how I got it, but I got it in that room for sure,” he said.
Christie said that he told Trump that he wouldn’t blame him, because he didn’t know the exact source. “He said to me, ‘You’re not going to blame me, are you?’ I said, ‘I won’t because I don’t know that you gave it to me. It could’ve been Hope [Hicks]. It could’ve been Bill [Stepien]. It could’ve been Kellyanne [Conway]. I don’t know who it was,’ but what he was most concerned about was that I wasn’t going to blame him,” he said.
Christie said that the president’s response was very different than the first lady’s. Christie said that Melania, 51, “called me every day that I was in the ICU first thing in the morning to see how I was doing, and then would call my wife after that to see if she needed anything,” he said. “A real contrast between the couple.”
HollywoodLife reached out to the Office of Donald Trump for comment.
Polkastarter Price Prediction 2021 – Will POLS Hit $10 Soon?
Sophie Turner Stuns While Going Makeup-Free For Lunch Date With Joe Jonas
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Polkadot (DOT) Technical Analysis 2021 for Crypto Traders
Bella Hadid Sunbathes In Animal Print Bikini At The Beach In Miami
Trump ally Bannon appears in court on contempt charges
Dogecoin (DOGE) Technical Analysis 2021 for Crypto Traders
Lisa Rinna Mourns Her Mom’s Death: ‘Heaven Has A New Angel’
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Offense unable — or unwilling — to stretch field against Eagles’ defense
Dogecoin Price Prediction — Will DOGE Hit $0.5 Soon?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH3 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!