St. Louis Area Foodbank facing supply chain issues ahead of holidays
BRIDGETON, Mo. – From shipping delays to empty shelves, supply chain issues are impacting multiple industries across the U.S. – and local food banks are also feeling the pinch.
Michelle Madaras, the director of communications and marketing for the St. Louis Area Foodbank, said the nonprofit is seeing a decrease in donations from retailers ahead of the holidays.
“Some of our retailers that are big donors, we’re noticing some of them fall off as they try to cater to their own customers,” said Madaras. “Same thing goes for manufacturers that donate to us as well. So, we’re really asking for the community to step in to help make sure everybody has what they need this holiday season.”
Higher prices at the pump and rising food costs are contributing to some hurdles the St. Louis Area Foodbank is working hard to overcome.
The food bank is hoping to fill its shelves with groceries from the St. Louis Boy Scouts’ 36th annual Scouting for Food Drive. More than 27,000 Scouts, parents, and volunteers distributed plastic bags to households throughout the area last weekend.
On Nov. 20, they will return to pick up the bags, filled with canned foods and non-perishable items.
“We’re very much hoping the St. Louis area will continue to support us at the 36th annual Scouting for Food Drive,” said Madaras. “The Boy Scouts will be out Saturday collecting your donations. We also need can openers because we’re noticing some people are having trouble opening the food that you’re donating. So, if you do have that as well that would be great as well to add to your bag of donations.”
The St. Louis Area Foodbank is hoping the community pitches in during their season of giving to give others the gift of hunger relief.
St. Louis County sees jump in new COVID cases; experts worried about ‘winter surge’
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County are once again in the high transmission category, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page called the uptick in COVID cases a concerning increase during a briefing Monday morning, and he warned it could be the sign of more challenging times ahead.
“Public health experts tell us these increases represent what is most likely the beginning of a winter surge,” said Page.
Page said St. Louis County is now averaging 189 new COVID cases per day, a 30% increase in cases over the previous week. He also said that 5- to 14-year-olds now have the highest infection rate, making efforts to vaccinate children in that age group even more important.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force reported that inpatient COVID-positive hospitalizations increased from 240 yesterday to 250 today. It was 242 on Saturday.
The county executive said he believes the increase is due to closer contact in households.
“Someone in the house is bringing it home and passing it along to other people who live in the same household,” said Page. “With more people gathering inside and a little bit of sentiment in the community that we’re through this, I think people are dropping their guard a little bit.”
Page said about 55% of St. Louis County residents are fully vaccinated, while more than 60% have received their first dose. He said local leaders and medical officials must redouble efforts to get people vaccinated, wear masks when in public, and protect those around us.
Christmas tree sellers not concerned over shortage
FLORISSANT, Mo. – Some of our local Christmas tree lots are getting ready to open in less than a week.
Lynn Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Farms Christmas Trees, says their first truckload of trees looks great.
“Today we unloaded mainly some taller trees from 11-foot to 18-foot trees is what we unloaded today. They look really good. They’re nice and full so I think people will be happy this year,” he said.
But a late frost in Michigan means some of the trees won’t make harvest this year. A frost signals the tree it’s time to go to sleep for the winter. Trees that are not dormant cannot be harvested.
“Well, there is a shortage this year. Worse than last year I believe,” he said.
Despite this shortage, Sullivan isn’t too concerned.
“Every year we build a bigger relationship with more and more growers and not only just Michigan but in North Carolina, and Oregon and Nova Scotia, Canada. So we have a good line on trees and I don’t think the shortage will really affect us much this year,” said Sullivan.
“That’s where most of the increase is. We have a real, real problem getting truck drivers to pick up the Christmas trees in a timely manner,” he said.
While the Sullivan Farms Christmas tree lots open this Saturday, Nov. 20, you don’t have to rush out.
“Don’t panic we’re going to have plenty of trees this Saturday, Black Friday, the Saturday after, and the Saturday after that. So I don’t want nobody to feel like they’re not going to get a tree. Come to Sullivan Farms. We’ve got one for you,” said Sullivan.
And Sullivan says he’s so thankful for all of the continued support and business from the community.
“We want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
To find out hours and locations of the five lots, visit SullivanFarms-STL.com.
Poll finds St. Louisans still want retribution against NFL, Rams
ST. LOUIS – The Rams relocated back to Los Angeles in 2016 and St. Louis football fans still haven’t forgotten.
A poll surveying 700 registered voters from the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County found 71% of respondents have been following a four-year lawsuit between the City of St. Louis and the NFL.
BACKSTORY
Remember when the Chargers and the Raiders had a joint proposal to move to Carson, CA?
Lucky for the Raiders, that never happened.
Lucky for the Chargers, it happened; and they got to move to Los Angeles.
Then there was St. Louis.
Left with no team and a dome-full of frustration, The city sued the NFL, citing breach of contract, fraud, illegal enrichment, and tortious interference, all resulting in substantial financial losses for the city of St. Louis. With estimated millions in lost revenue related to tourism surrounding an NFL franchise on top of it, the city is hoping to see a $1 billion compensation from the league for the relocation.
After four years of litigation, it appears St. Louis lawyers have the upper hand, but the case is far from over.
THE DATA
The poll, conducted by Show me Victories, found over 70% of St. Louis residents are still interested in the case.
Polls allowed residents to “support,” “oppose” or select “unsure” via an interactive Response system administered via telephone line from Nov. 11-13.
Notable data included general support for a jury deciding the lawsuit (56%), nearly one-half in favor of an expansion team in St. Louis (49%), 39% in favor of a $1 billion settlement, and nearly one-third in favor of the Chargers relocating to St. Louis.
For a complete look at the results of the poll, visit https://www.showmevictories.com/news/the-nfl-may-be-done-with-st-louis-but-st-louis-certainly-isnt-done-with-the-nfl/.
