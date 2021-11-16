News
Steve Hewitt’s college hoops Top 25: Gonzaga is clear-cut No. 1 after impressive first week
Editor’s note: Herald sports reporter Steve Hewitt is a voter in the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll. Every week through the end of the season, he’ll write a column providing some analysis and thoughts from his poll.
There’s never any real certainty when it comes to preseason polls. Then, there’s the case of Gonzaga.
The first week of the new college basketball season told us several things, but the biggest takeaway was that the Bulldogs will once again be the team to beat this season. The clear No. 1 team in the preseason, the Zags did nothing to say anything otherwise with a Saturday night statement as they made relatively easy work of No. 5 Texas with an 86-74 victory.
A season after coming one win short of an undefeated national championship season, the Bulldogs have every reason to believe they’ll have another chance at glory. Drew Timme is back and looks like the best player in the country after putting up 37 points on the Longhorns. And they dominated despite No. 1 recruit Chet Holmgren having a quiet game.
It was easy to say Gonzaga was the best team in the country before the season started, and it’s even easier now.
“They’re really good,” Texas coach Chris Beard said. “They’re as good as advertised.”
Including Gonzaga-Texas, there were three Top 10 matchups in what made a fun first week of the season. UCLA, which returned its starting five — led by Johnny Juzang — from last season’s surprise Final Four run, beat Villanova in an overtime classic in Los Angeles, and stayed at No. 3 in my first regular-season poll. Duke held off Kentucky to move up to No. 6 in my poll. ‘Nova and Texas stayed in my Top 5 after losses to respective Top 5 teams.
Don’t sleep on Kansas, which beat a good Michigan State team by 13 without Jalen Wilson, who’s suspended for the first three games after a DUI arrest. The Jayhawks stayed at No. 2 in my poll.
Two teams, Florida State and Virginia, dropped out of my poll this week after losses to unranked teams. Florida, which beat FSU, and UConn entered my poll at No. 21 and 24, respectively.
Steve Hewitt’s Top 25 ballot, Nov. 15, 2021
1. Gonzaga
2. Kansas
3. UCLA
4. Villanova
5. Texas
6. Duke
7. Purdue
8. Michigan
9. Memphis
10. Kentucky
11. Baylor
12. Illinois
13. Arkansas
14. Oregon
15. North Carolina
16. Alabama
17. Houston
18. Maryland
19. Ohio St.
20. Tennessee
21. Florida
22. St. Bonaventure
23. Auburn
24. UConn
25. Michigan St.
Revere man accused of raping sleeping woman at State Street MBTA station is held without bail
The Revere man accused of repeatedly raping a sleeping woman inside the State Street MBTA station over a two-hour period has been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.
Luis Salinas-Ibanez, 33, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a rape charge on Monday.
After midnight on Friday, an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation/MBTA Security and Management team saw livestream video surveillance of a man sexually assaulting a sleeping woman inside the State Street station, according to the Suffolk DA’s Office. That man was later identified as Salinas-Ibanez, who was arrested and charged with rape.
The Boston judge hearing the case on Monday ruled that Salinas-Ibanez would be held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing next Monday.
After seeing the incident on the video surveillance, the MassDOT/MBTA employee immediately contacted MBTA Transit Police.
Responding officers to the State Street station found the victim, who reported that she had awoken multiple times to a man pulling down her pants and touching her without consent. She was able to provide a description of the man before she was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Video footage of the assault showed the victim enter the station and lay down on the floor to sleep shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Minutes later, the suspect entered the station. The surveillance camera captured him sexually assaulting the victim multiple times over a period of two hours, according to the Suffolk DA’s Office.
A photo of the suspect was publicly released on Saturday at about 10:14 a.m., as law enforcement tried to identify him. In response to those images, Transit Police received information from the public that helped identify Salinas-Ibanez and his place of employment.
Officers found Salinas-Ibanez at his workplace at 12:19 p.m. — two hours after the release of the surveillance image. He allegedly made statements to police identifying himself in the security footage.
“I’m so grateful to everyone who acted swiftly to protect this sleeping victim of sexual assault and to hold the assailant accountable,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “The MassDOT/MBTA employee who witnessed the assault immediately called for help, allowing for a swift response from responding officers.
“Further investigation and the caring and dedicated services of law enforcement professionals, including people working in my office, notified the community of an unknown rapist and the community responded immediately,” Rollins added. “Brave members of the public shared what they knew with police and this individual was placed under arrest and removed from the community.”
US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan
A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country.
Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to press the case for additional resources to help tens of thousands of people get out of Afghanistan, now faced with a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis in addition to a precarious security situation following the U.S. withdrawal.
Participants said afterward they were grateful for what the State Department has done so far, including helping to arrange a series of evacuation flights for U.S. citizens and residents since the withdrawal, but more will be needed in the months ahead.
“The State Department doing enough isn’t enough; we need whole of government solutions; we need the international community to step up and we need it quickly,” said Peter Lucier, a former Marine who served in Afghanistan who works with coalition-member Team America. “Winter is coming. There is a famine already. ”
Private groups, particularly with ties to the veteran community, have played an important role in the evacuation and resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghans since the U.S. ended its longest war and the government fell to the Taliban.
About 82,000 people have come to the U.S. so far under what the Biden administration calls Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Homeland Security said 10% were American citizens or permanent residents.
As of Monday, DHS said about 46,000 are still being housed at domestic U.S. military bases until they can be resettled by private refugee organizations around the country. Another 2,600 remain at overseas transit points, dubbed “lily pads,” as they undergo security vetting and health screening before coming to the U.S.
Rittenhouse trial goes to the jury after closing arguments
KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury will now decide the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.
In closings, a prosecutor said the teen provoked bloodshed on the streets of Kenosha by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others, and when the shooting stopped, he walked off like a “hero in a Western.”
But Rittenhouse’s lawyer countered that the shooting started after the young man was ambushed by a “crazy person” that night and feared his gun was going to be wrested away and used to kill him. Defense attorney Mark Richards said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.
Rittenhouse, then 17, shot two men to death and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020, a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism and law and order.
Rittenhouse said he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet, is white, as were those he shot.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Thomas Binger said Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” and was “looking for trouble that night.” Binger repeatedly showed the jury drone video that he said depicted Rittenhouse pointing the AR-style weapon at demonstrators.
“This is the provocation. This is what starts this incident,” the prosecutor declared.
He told the jury: “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”
Rittenhouse, now 18, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
Binger zeroed in on the killing of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, who was the first man gunned down that night. The prosecutor repeatedly called it murder, saying it was unjustified.
The prosecutor reminded jurors that Rittenhouse testified he knew Rosenbaum was unarmed. Binger also said there is no video to support the defense claim that Rosenbaum threatened to kill Rittenhouse.
Binger disputed the contention that Rosenbaum was trying to grab Rittenhouse’s rifle. “Mr. Rosenbaum is not even within arm’s reach when the first shot occurs,” Binger said.
And Binger argued that once Rosenbaum was wounded, he was not even capable of taking away the gun, which was strapped to Rittenhouse’s body, since he was falling to the ground with a fractured pelvis. Rittenhouse kept firing, delivering what the prosecutor called the “kill shot” to Rosenbaum’s back.
“I think we can also agree that we shouldn’t have 17-year-olds running around our streets with AR-15s, because this is exactly what happens,” Binger said.
