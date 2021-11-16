Steve Hewitt’s college hoops Top 25: Gonzaga is clear-cut No. 1 after impressive first week

Editor’s note: Herald sports reporter Steve Hewitt is a voter in the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll. Every week through the end of the season, he’ll write a column providing some analysis and thoughts from his poll.

There’s never any real certainty when it comes to preseason polls. Then, there’s the case of Gonzaga.

The first week of the new college basketball season told us several things, but the biggest takeaway was that the Bulldogs will once again be the team to beat this season. The clear No. 1 team in the preseason, the Zags did nothing to say anything otherwise with a Saturday night statement as they made relatively easy work of No. 5 Texas with an 86-74 victory.

A season after coming one win short of an undefeated national championship season, the Bulldogs have every reason to believe they’ll have another chance at glory. Drew Timme is back and looks like the best player in the country after putting up 37 points on the Longhorns. And they dominated despite No. 1 recruit Chet Holmgren having a quiet game.

It was easy to say Gonzaga was the best team in the country before the season started, and it’s even easier now.

“They’re really good,” Texas coach Chris Beard said. “They’re as good as advertised.”

Including Gonzaga-Texas, there were three Top 10 matchups in what made a fun first week of the season. UCLA, which returned its starting five — led by Johnny Juzang — from last season’s surprise Final Four run, beat Villanova in an overtime classic in Los Angeles, and stayed at No. 3 in my first regular-season poll. Duke held off Kentucky to move up to No. 6 in my poll. ‘Nova and Texas stayed in my Top 5 after losses to respective Top 5 teams.

Don’t sleep on Kansas, which beat a good Michigan State team by 13 without Jalen Wilson, who’s suspended for the first three games after a DUI arrest. The Jayhawks stayed at No. 2 in my poll.

Two teams, Florida State and Virginia, dropped out of my poll this week after losses to unranked teams. Florida, which beat FSU, and UConn entered my poll at No. 21 and 24, respectively.

Steve Hewitt’s Top 25 ballot, Nov. 15, 2021

1. Gonzaga

2. Kansas

3. UCLA

4. Villanova

5. Texas

6. Duke

7. Purdue

8. Michigan

9. Memphis

10. Kentucky

11. Baylor

12. Illinois

13. Arkansas

14. Oregon

15. North Carolina

16. Alabama

17. Houston

18. Maryland

19. Ohio St.

20. Tennessee

21. Florida

22. St. Bonaventure

23. Auburn

24. UConn

25. Michigan St.