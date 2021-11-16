Tech
Taipei Taiwan Travel Guide for First Timers
If you are planning a trip to Taiwan for the first time, there are several areas worth visiting to make the most of your trip. While there are multiple beautiful, historic areas, the following are my personal favorites for Taipei travel. Please feel free to use this as a sort of personal Taipei travel guide when planning your Taipei vacation.
- Taipei 101
We start our Taipei tour at Taipei 101. This is a skyscraper located in the Xinyi District. In 2004, it was listed as the world’s tallest building at 1,671 feet. It held that title for 6 years until the Burj Khalifa in Dubai eclipsed Taipei 101 in 2010. The tower boasts 101 stories and features an outdoor observation deck on the 91st floor like the Empire State Building in New York City where you can see beautiful views of the surrounding areas.
The bottom five floors of Taipei 101 feature a luxury shopping mall with upscale shops such as Burberry and Louis Vuitton. On the 88th floor indoor observatory, you can see the 730-ton mass damper, basically a giant ball that acts like a pendulum to counteract the buildings sway during high winds. Without this damper, people on high floors can actually suffer from motion sickness from the constant swaying of the building! Taipei 101 is a city icon that is visible for miles across the city. Every New Year’s, Taipei 101 attracts tens of thousands of visitors to see its spectacular fireworks display.
- Ximending Shopping
If you are into shopping, you can’t go wrong with Ximending. This is the shopping area in the Wanhua district of Taipei and is considered to be the fashion capital of Taiwan. On weekends, Ximending streets are closed to traffic and becomes a pedestrian shopping mall. The area is popular with street performers of all types and, because it is a hotspot, you can catch celebrities hosting small outdoor concerts, album launches, and other events.
Ximending is also famous for its “Theater Street” where there is a concentration of several movie along Wuchang Street. For history buffs, though, the most famous theater in the district is the Red House Theater which was built in 1908 during Japanese occupation and is still an operational theater with regular performances.
- Yangmingshan National Park
If beautiful sights are what you look forward to when travelling, then I can’t recommend Yangmingshan enough. It is the largest natural park in Taipei. Yangmingshan is great for hiking and has numerous trails that can last an entire day or just a couple of hours. Popular trails include Seven Stars Peak which will take you to the highest peak in Taipei at 1120 meters (3600 feet) or see the stunning waterfall of the Juansi Waterfall Trail.
Each February through March, Yangmingshan is the site of the Yangmingshan Flower Festival when several varieties of flowers such as azaleas, camellias, and especially cherry blossoms reach their peak bloom. Every evening of the festival, cherry blossom trees are illuminated for a particularly romantic sight. Visitors can also have lunch and dinner at one of many restaurants such as The Top or Grass Mountain Chateau for spectacular vistas of Taipei below.
Between the beauty of the cherry blossoms and the views of the city, Yangmingshan is a well-known romantic spot for lovers all over Taipei. From April to May, when calla lilies reach full bloom, you can pick your own lily flowers for only a few dollars at one of several flower farms.
Lastly, don’t miss out on Yangming Shuwu, also known as Yangming Villa, the beautiful summer retreat of the late president Chiang Kai-shek. Yangming Villa house and gardens are maintained as they were when occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Chiang. The house is a two-story traditional Chinese home, with reception rooms and offices on the first floor and the Chiang’s personal residence on the second floor where their paintings and personal photographs are still displayed. The gardens are especially beautiful in the Spring when the flowers are in bloom. As a bit of trivia, it’s been noted that several bushes are planted in bunches of five – to symbolize the “5-star” rank of General Chiang.
- National Palace Museum
Next, we find ourselves at the National Palace Museum which opened in 1965. If you love history, this is the place to be! National Palace Museum has a humongous collection of 700,000 permanent exhibits of Chinese Imperial history and artwork that spans over 2000 years plus prehistoric Chinese artifacts and artwork that dates to the Neolithic era, or better known as the “Stone Age”.
The most popular item in its collection is the Jadeite Cabbage. Carved during the 19th century, it is a piece of jadeite that has been shaped to resemble a head of Chinese cabbage and has a locust and a grasshopper camouflaged in its leaves. Legend says the sculpture is a metaphor for female fertility, with the white cabbage stalk representing purity, the green leaves of the cabbage representing fertility, and the insects representing children.
- Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall
Another historically significant landmark on our trek to learn about the history of Taiwan is the Chiang Kia-shek Memorial Hall. This is a national monument that was built in honor of former Republic of China President Chiang Kia-shek. The memorial marks the geographic and cultural center of Taipei. It is the most visited attraction by foreign tourists. The pagoda style memorial hall has a presidential library and museum on the ground level.
The main hall features a large, seated statue of Chiang Kai-shek, much like the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The memorial hall and its surrounding Liberty Square plaza encompasses 60 acres and includes many ponds and garden spaces. The plaza also houses two of Taipei’s performance art buildings, the National Theater and the National Concert Hall.
- Beitou Hot Springs and Public Library
My favorite place to visit while in Taiwan is an area called Beitou. Beitou is a mountainous district north of Taipei City and is most known for its hot springs and its magnificent public library. The mineral waters from the many natural geothermal vents in Beitou are famous for their healing and therapeutic properties. An entire industry of hot springs bathhouses and hotels have sprung up in Beitou offering aroma therapy, massages, and hydrotherapy. There are a lot of places where tourists can soak their feet in the hot springs stream. Be sure to visit the Hot Springs Museum. When it was built in 1913, it was the largest public bathhouse in Asia at that time. Today, the museum offers a glimpse at its bathhouse facilities and Beitou’s history.
Next, visit the Beitou public library. Its wooden structure that fits seamlessly into its Beitou Park setting. Through use of eco-friendly features and design, the library is Taiwan’s first “green” building. The library opened in 2006 and was built to reduce the usage of water and electricity. To do this, architects used large windows to allowing in natural light and a solar panel roof to provide the electricity needed for operation. Also, the library collects rain water to be stored and used to flush its toilets.
- Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf
Our final stopping point is Tamsui. Tamsui is located on the western tip of Taipei and our favorite place was the Fisherman’s Wharf. We learned that not only do the restaurants that dot the Fisherman’s Wharf boardwalk provide the freshest seafood available, it also provides breathtaking sunset views. Fisherman’s Wharf still functions as a harbor for local fishermen and they proudly provide harbor for 150 vessels! Our favorite walk is across the “Lover’s Bridge” pedestrian bridge, named as such because it opened on Valentine’s Day 2003.
Its architecture resembles a sailing ship’s masts. It was about a 3-minute walk across the bridge, which at sunset is magnificent. Lover’s Bridge is also a great place to catch the yearly fireworks show and concert that the city hosts each year to celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day (which occurs in August and not February 14th). Another way to experience Tamsui is to take a ferry from the Tamsui Ferry Pier and disembark at the Fisherman’s Wharf. The ferry is a cheap way to see terrific views of the Tamsui waterfront. A one-way fare costs only $2 USD and takes only about 15 minutes.
Though our Taiwan vacation seems to have been over in the blink of an eye, it was amazing! While there is so much more to see, we feel we made the most of our travels in Taipei. I hope that your trip proves to be just as educational and encompassing as ours.
Affiliate Marketing Is Easy When You Approach It This Way
There is no denying the fact that most people are terrified by affiliate marketing and believe that it is one of the most difficult things to do.
Yet there is also no denying the fact that many successful online entrepreneurs are good at affiliate marketing and that’s the reason why they are taking home those big six figure checks every month without fail. The truth is that no affiliate can afford to ignore affiliate marketing and the better one understands and masters affiliate marketing skills, the higher an online income they will tend to command.
To a large extent it really just depends on how you approach the whole subject of affiliate marketing. The best approach is to simplify the whole thing and understand the key elements or things you have to do that will impact on your sales directly. Firstly affiliate marketing is about referring as much traffic to your affiliate site as you possibly can. This means that whatever fancy tricks and techniques you want to use in your affiliate marketing, the whole thing will ultimately depend on how much traffic your affiliate site is receiving. So that is what you should really work on, traffic volumes. You should constantly be thinking of every possible legal, effective way of increasing your traffic.
Secondly it is important that this traffic is as targeted as possible. Meaning that they will still be interested when they get to your affiliate site. Tricking people to click at affiliate marketing banners and ad links is hardly the right strategy to use.
When you approach the subject of affiliate marketing in this matter, your chances of success become much higher.
Is It Possible To Learn How To Play Blackjack From Movies?
If you took the time to take a poll now as to what the most popular casino card game was the chances are really high that the answer would come back, in most all cases, as blackjack. Why? Easy, it can’t get much simpler than blackjack. A lot of card games have rules and then things you do if they do this and more. Yeah, I know that’s over simplifying some card games. But really, what are the rules applied to blackjack? One, try to get a hand that is as close to twenty-one as possible. Simple.
So when someone wants to know if they can learn how to play blackjack from movies it may cause some to scratch their head in wonder. Really they’d say? Why? There’s only one rule, what’s to learn. Ah, but like every other gambling game, there are tricks that can be learned, absorbed or copied from people who’ve been there, done that. So if asked can you learn blackjack from movies the answer is a resounding yes.
Not only is it a simple and popular casino game but it is also an incredibly popular card game in the world of movies. Simply take a few minutes and scroll down through the movies released in the last five years alone and you’ll find many movies that feature casinos and more importantly blackjack in their theme. Why? Well, the viewers are allowed to live vicariously through that adrenaline that is sent coursing through your veins when you are on the precipice of losing it all or winning big with one turn of a card. The temperament of the world is such that a movie theme that gives viewers hope of changing their financial status, like the characters in the movie, will always be popular.
But, what do they hope to learn from watching movies that feature blackjack games as their theme? Well, there are strategies in anything. Don’t do this if this card turns up. Do this if this card turns up. The possibility is likely that if the house has this then you won’t want to push after this. Those are the kinds of reassuring tips that many viewers hope to garner from movies that feature supposed professionals at blackjack in them.
Would you and should you use these movies that feature blackjack in them as anything other than entertainment? Well, it wouldn’t be a wise decision to quit your job and support yourself as a professional blackjack after all you’ve learned from movies that teach you how to better play blackjack. But, yeah, it may make you a more informed player the next time you get together with friends to play.
5 Ways to Show Your Pet Love in Their Own Language
1. Make eye contact
Gazing deeply into a loved one’s eyes has long been regarded as a signal of love and trust, but did you know that this is also true of the love between you and your pet? Leading scientists have recently discovered that when your pet stares at you, they are essentially hugging you with their eyes. Far from being regarded as a threat, this connection can actually stimulate chemicals in your pet’s brain which strengthens the bond your share. That being said, it probably isn’t advisable to stare your neighbour’s pit-bull square in the eye just yet, maybe wait until you know each other a little better.
2. Give your pet a massage
It’s been a long- proven fact that stroking an animal can lower blood pressure and act as a means of de-stressing. This form of displaying affection, however, can actually have mutual benefits. Stroking a cat from head to tail, for instance, can relax your feline’s muscles which will turn your sofa, bedroom or office into a naturally safe place.
3. Make some time for your BFF
This one seems simple on paper, but we all know how hectic life can get. If it isn’t a work deadline or driving the kids to another after school club, there simply aren’t enough hours in the day. However, spending just five minutes of quality time with your pet can make all the difference to your life as well as theirs. Not only will it show your pet how much you care, it will give you a much-needed break from the chaos of modern life. Make a simple change and let your dog lie at your feet when you work from home or invite you cat to sink into your lap when you read.
4. Give your pet a treat
We all love getting a present, especially when we aren’t expecting one. Your pet is no different. If your pet has been good, learnt a new trick or simply just because you love them, why not give them their favourite treat to let them know how special they are to you?
5. Play and have fun
Remember what it was like to be a child? Life was all about playing, having fun and simply being carefree. Those days may seem long ago, but your pet is the key to unlocking your inner child. Animals love nothing more than being allowed to play and revel in freedom, why not join them? Get muddy with your dog at the park, chase string around the kitchen with your cat or create a network of toilet roll tunnels for your hamster. Your pet will love the adventure and excitement of the game and will love you for being a part of it.
Our pets are an important part of our lives and showing them how much we love them can only make the relationship flourish. So, what are you waiting for? Get gazing, get playing and show your furry friend just how much you care.
