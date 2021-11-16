HEALTH
Taking Care of Your Office Equipment Properly to Avoid Malfunctions
Just like the machine that our human body is, your office equipment also suffers from downtime. And very much like an unwell body, when your copier or fax machine goes out of order, a lot of office tasks are put on hold. This means reduced productivity, not to mention stress and unmet deadlines. This can be avoided.
Downtime, whether for a short or long period of time, ultimately results in loss of revenue. There are techniques and tips which can be used to help you prevent downtime. There are many ways which you can avoid this:
1. Adequate practical knowledge of office staff – It doesn’t really take a genius to troubleshoot common office equipment problems, especially when the staff have sufficient technical familiarity, common sense will also do, with these equipment.
2. Regular maintenance checks – Prevention is better than cure. Habitual check-ups of your office equipment keep them well-oiled, so to speak, and avoid any possible downtime. Although, of course, it doesn’t really make it foolproof, you’re definitely reducing any possible downtime.
3. Quality office equipment – Quality comes with a price, that’s a fact. However, in the long run, it may prove to be a more practical choice than purchasing a lesser priced counterpart.
With these tips, you will be sure to have lesser occurrences of downtime and a longer life for your office equipment. You save money by not calling in maintenance for every little technical problem that arises. You can also save money when there is less downtime at the office.
What if your copier suddenly throws up all the papers you feed it and you need all the copies in the next 30 minutes for the upcoming board meeting? Can you possibly wait for the maintenance crew to show up and repair it?
When it’s an emergency such as this, you will have little choice but to do the job yourself if you want to get your tasks done on time. And it really helps to have some knowledge on how to deal with urgent situations.
Here is a simple step by step procedure on resolving your copier emergency:
1. Try feeding the copier different sizes of paper. It might be because one of the paper sizes is jamming the machine. Is the paper simply stopping or is it crumpling up?
2. Listen to the machine. What kind of noise does it make- whining, does it seems to be spinning its rollers or does it seems off?
3. If only one size is jamming the copier, then it means that the trouble lies in one of the cassettes. All you need to do is switch the position of the cassette and there you go.
4. If possible, clean the cassette as well as the rollers which turn the paper.
5. However, if all cassettes seem to be jamming and the paper stops in the machine without crumpling, it’s possibly because of worn out rollers. You can perform the same procedure as above to clean out the rollers.
6. If the machine is jamming and the paper is crumpling, then follow the path of the paper carefully and determine if there is something inside which causes the paper to stop.
7. Listen to your machine; it can save you a lot of time. If it appears like it is just spinning its rollers, then look at them since they move the paper through the machine. If the copier whines or if it groans just before jamming then you will have to call for service.
It will really help if you are able to address simple office equipment glitches on your own. Saves you a lot time and money, and helps you meet your deadlines without waiting for the maintenance crew to arrive and fix these downed equipment.
HEALTH
Getting Rid of Gallstones – 10 Secrets the Gallbladder Surgeon Does Not Want You to Know
Getting rid of gallstones just got a lot easier. With natural health research studies being published daily, we now know more about the gallbladder and how you can pass cholesterol gallstones naturally.
Unfortunately, hospitals and surgeons do not want you to know about these secrets. As you can imagine, gallbladder surgery is a multi-billion dollar industry. Did you know that over a half a million Americans will undergo this surgery each year? And more and more people are choosing to keep their organ (the gallbladder) and try natural treatments.
Fact! Removing your gallbladder can increase the risk of both bowel and colon cancers in longitudinal studies.
If you are thinking about passing your stones at home, these 10 secrets could be your recipe for success.
10 Secrets for Getting Rid of Gallstones
1. Your diet has a major impact on your body and your gallbladder. You should immediately stop eating foods that are high in fat. Similarly, you should also stop eating foods that are high in cholesterol. These foods can add to the composition of your stones plus cause future stones.
2. Until your stones pass you should really focus on a healthier diet. A good tip for nutrition is to eat plenty of fiber. For grains, you should aim to eat breads and pastas with a dietary fiber of 3 grams per serving.
3. Vegetables are possibly the best food for your buck. Vegetables are low in sugar and high in fiber (water soluble). This is great for flushing gallstones naturally.
4. Certain vegetables with lots of chlorophyll seem to have an even better result. For instance, eating spinach or asparagus, which are loaded with chlorophyll, will flush the gallbladder even more.
5. The best treatment is one that cures and prevents. Prevention is the best medicine when it comes to this disease. With that said, you should drink plenty of water to keep your body running efficiently plus flushing your organs. Water does keep cholesterol flushed which contributes to the cure.
6. Many sufferers will start their day out with a bowl of bran cereal. Oat bran has been shown to flush the gallbladder as well.
7. Many people supplement vitamin C to boost their immunity. Little do they know that this miraculous vitamin will also convert cholesterol to harmless bile? This is great for stones in gallbladder.
8. Herbal therapy has also been extremely popular. Cholagogues has been shown to stimulate the gallbladder to contract. This could help your stones to pass painlessly. Also accompany herbal remedies with good health.
9. Another herb that is extremely popular for this disease is milk thistle. This herb in tincture or capsule form has been shown to cleanse the liver and stimulate bile production.
10. A smart lifestyle is important. Try to live healthier with smart exercising and healthy eating. Being overweight can contribute to this disease. If you are overweight, look to lose your excess weight in a healthy way. A good rate of weight loss is 1-2 pounds per week.
HEALTH
Subluxation – The Silent Killer
In this article I want to get across to the reader what a subluxation is, an understanding on how devastating subluxations are to your health and how to prevent the progression and reoccurence of them.
So what is a subluxation? Subluxations are unhealthy neurological patterns interferring with the body’s ability to express itself. This interference does not allow your body to function at 100% and overtime causes the breakdown of your nervous system which leads to chronic sickness and disease. The majority of time this process happens without any symptoms at all and that is why it is called “The Silent Killer.” Your body will still function while you have a subluxation just not as good as it could. See your nervous system is the master controller and controls, directs and operates every vital organ, muscle, gland, cell and tissue in your body and does it flawlessly as long as there is no nerve interference. Visualize with me the nerves running down your spinal column branching out between the vertebra and going to your heart and lungs giving them the vital nerve impulses coming from your brain so your heart and lungs function properly. Now visualize those nerves going to your heart and lungs and the they get completely cut, severed. Now how are your heart and lungs going to function? Not at all, right? Now visualize the vertebra not being in alignment and causing interference on those nerves not allowing 100% of the life sustaining messages that come from our brain, down our spinal cord and out to the heart and lungs. You see your heart and lungs will still function with this nerve interference, just not as good as they should. This is why it is so important to have a fully functioning nervous system. Because even though the nerves being interfered with going to your heart and lungs are getting the job done, however not at 100%, the interference overtime will slowly, relentlessly and progressively breakdown those nerves and cause long term health problems. Such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, asthma, bronchitis, high blood pressure and cardiovascular problems to name a few.
There are three types of lifestyle stresses that effect our nervous system: physical, chemical and emotional stress.
PHYSICAL STRESS
• Poor Posture
• Car Accidents
• Sports Injuries
• Childhood Injuries
• Birth Trauma
• Slips and Falls
• Sedentary lifestyle
• Poor Sleep
• Repetitive trauma
CHEMICAL STRESS
•Alcohol
• Nicotine
• Caffeine
• Artificial Sweeteners
• Drugs
• Poor Diets
• Processed Foods
• Cleaning Chemicals
• Nutritional Deficiencies
EMOTIONAL STRESS
• Financial
• Work
• Relationships
• Family
• Depression
• Anger
• Anxiety
• Sadness
We live our lives through our nervous system and all stress is filtered and processed by our nervous system. This is how our body is designed. But, when the stress becomes very acute or chronic, say due to a death in the family or a car accident or eating unhealthy food for years, the constant or acute stress starts to overwhelm and break down our nervous system which leads to unhealthy, habituated neurologic patterns. This starts the downward spiral of chronic sickness and disease.
Subluxations interfere with our health in every dimension: physically, emotionally, mentally, expression of our health, expression of our human potential and expression of our human spirit.
Again, I can’t stress this enough, subluxations are progressive and relentless, like arthritis with damaging effects on your central nervous system.
Subluxations cause:
Spinal degeneration
Scar tissue
Bone spurs
Neurologic disturbance
Decreased performance at every level
Decreased health
Decreased longevity
It’s not how old, it’s how long! A 2003 British study has found that 9% of 10 year olds demonstrate intervertebral disc degeneration in the absence of symptoms. Dr. Francis Smith, radiologist at Woodland Hospital, Aberdeen, Scotland
Henry Winsor M.D., in an attempt to disprove wellness chiropractic, found just the opposite. His researched showed that 96% of the diseased organs on autopsy had the nerve that controlled the function of that organ damaged. He also discovered the effects of the progressive nature of subluxation on the nerve and spine.
So now you are probably wondering if subluxations are reversible and I’m happy to say absolutely! With proper care from a wellness chiropractor subluxations can be corrected and bring about amazing results! But don’t wait to get your spine checked as the damage done to your spine and nervous system from subluxations can become permanent. Wellness chiropractic care can restore neurologic balance and function, improve health and well being at every level!
Dr.’s Jarmel and Zatkin showed that mechanical irritation of the upper thoracic vertebral joints (the vertebrae between your shoulders) may create a source of unbalanced cardiac sympathetic nerve activity. The results of their study with patients who had dysrythmic cardiac abnormalities showed significant, enhanced cardiac balance following just one month of chiropractic care.
Dr. Ronald Pero is a research scientist in genetic susceptibility to disease -Cancer Research Division at the Preventive Medicine Institute. He studied individuals immune systems and found that people who receive chiropractic care experienced a 200-400% improvement in immune response compared to those who didn’t receive chiropractic care.
The first conventional HMO in the US to use chiropractors as a primary care physician found that after just two years of utilizing chiropractors, their hospitalizations were reduced by 80%, out patient surgery was reduced by 85%, and prescription drug use was reduced by 56%.
So don’t delay to get your nervous system checked for subluxations. I urge you to immediately find a wellness chiropractor in your community today to see if you have subluxations and if you do get them corrected now so you can enjoy an abundant, fun, energetic and healthy life!
HEALTH
The Importance of Dental Care and Having a Good Dental Hygiene
In a nutshell, the notion of “dental care” refers to taking good care of your teeth, gums and tongue in order to prevent oral issues that may arise in the long run. Otherwise stated, dental care is a prevention method – on the other hand, it can also refer to treating the already existing diseases of your teeth and gums, either by repairing or by replacing the damaged teeth. Despite the fact that dental care and oral health are essential for an overall healthy body, many people neglect their mouth and visit the dentist only when they have an urgent problem, rather than by visiting him on a regular basis.
Nonetheless, having good dental health and maintaining like that in the long run can turn out to be quite expensive – while some medical treatments are fully or partially covered by your insurance companies, others are not and you will have to pay for them out of your own pocket. This is why getting a dental insurance is a great choice, especially since most insurance companies offer tailored dental plans that are personalized to meet your needs.
You can say your mouth is truly healthy when your teeth look nice and your mouth smells healthy: the teeth must be free of debris, bad breath should not be an issue and your gums must look pink and they must not bleed while brushing (this may be a sign of gum disease). Your dentist should be able to offer you tips and hints on how to properly flush your teeth, as well as advice on the best oral hygiene techniques.
How to Maintain Proper Oral Health at Home
As many studies have revealed, poor dental health is linked to some potentially fatal diseases, like heard disease or stroke – those with poor oral health are also at high risk of diabetes. Fortunately, all these diseases (and many others!) can be easily preventing by simply brushing your teeth at least twice a day (in the morning and in the evening), flossing on a daily basis as well as by visiting your dentist at least twice a month.
In addition to this, the brushing and flossing techniques are also important since many people do not know how to properly clean their teeth. The quality of the products also plays an essential role, as they can not only treat existing gum diseases (like periodontal disease), but they can also whiten your teeth by up to 5 shades or more, depending on the type of teeth whitening product and its ingredients. Fluoride products for dental care are a great choice for healthy teeth – both fluoride toothpaste and mouthwash can work like magic on your teeth!
Poor Oral Health and Its Effects
As mentioned above, poor oral health is directly linked to serious diseases – in addition to this, those who do not take proper care of their teeth also expose themselves to tooth decay, cavities, gingivitis and various other diseases. It is believed that oral cancer is also linked to poor oral health (although it is mainly influenced by other factors, like smoking).
