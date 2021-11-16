Connect with us

'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kayla Sessler Teases Her 'Very Heated' Fight With Luke's Family

Published

1 min ago

on

Things are going to get ‘very heated’ between Kayla Sessler and Luke’s family during the Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.

At the end of last week’s episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Kayla Sessler was getting ready to talk to Luke‘s family about her impromptu exit on Thanksgiving. She was nervous walking into their house for the sit-down chat, and that’s because she knew their conversation would be “tense”.

Now, Kayla’s breaking down their forthcoming fight for HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and she tells us that things will get “very heated” before they get better.

The preview for this week’s episode showed Luke’s family lunging at Kayla before security intervened. “Yeah, it’s definitely hard watching it all over again,” Kayla tells us, before adding that “knowing that footage is out there forever to my kids to see — it’s definitely embarrassing.”

The episode “definitely gets tense,” Kayla adds. “Things get very heated. Things get close to being physical for sure. I mean, we have security, so that’ll never happen, but it got close.”

So where does this leave her and longtime boyfriend Luke, who have both already cheated on each other? Kayla tells us, “I would say moving forward, we continue with therapy and we try to move forward, but there’s still drama about whether we’re going to stay together or not.”

And don’t expect a proposal anytime soon. Of a possible engagement in the future, Kayla tells us, “Right now, we’re just focused on trying to rekindle the relationship if we can.”

In future episodes, Kayla says her pregnancy will be “covered within the last few episodes. So you guys will have to stay tuned for that — it’s definitely going to be a big deal.” We can certainly imagine.

Want more? Catch all new episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.

Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Shares Bikini Pic 2 Months After Moving In With Dad Charlie

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami looked pretty while posing in a bikini in her latest Instagram snap.

Sami Sheen took to Instagram and shared a bikini photo with her followers on Nov. 15. The 17-year-old daughter of Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56, with whom she moved in with two months ago, flashed a wide smile for the camera. She looked happy in the snapshot while posing in a colorful purple, red, and pink swimsuit with heart shapes adorned throughout.

Sami sipped on a mocktail while posing for fans in a series of photographs. A girlfriend was pictured in a couple of photos as the girls looked relaxed while lounging poolside to soak up some sun. The photo dump also included Sami enjoying a girls’ night out at Sunset Strip’s famous Saddle Ranch. While stepping out for the evening at the iconic Chop House, she looked beautiful in a black lace number and bold red lip.

Fans flocked to the comments section to fawn over the blonde beauty. “You’re the prettiest person ever,” one follower wrote. “Enjoy your evening out,” one wrote. Sami snacked on some pink cotton candy in one of the photos. “Looks like so much fun!” another commented.

Sami’s series of snapshots comes less than two months after an L.A. judge ruled on Oct. 4 that Charlie no longer has to pay child support to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for their two daughters including Sami and her sister Lola, 16.

This was a big win for the Two and a Half Men actor. As we previously reported, Charlie is taking the time to enjoy the special bond he has with his girls. As Sami lives with her father full time, Lola is living with both parents. “Charlie loves all of his children very much,” HollywoodLife‘s source said. “He’s a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters.”

Charlie has always been a very “hands-on dad,” according to our source, despite having — at times — a difficult relationship with Denise. “As the girls were growing up, Charlie always did his best to clear his schedule to attend their activities like their horse shows and school meetings. They’ve always been really sweet, smart girls and he’s wanted to show them off.”

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American.

Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.

The new product will be available to shop on Thursday, Nov. 18. A version without sleeves will also be available in the Good Body collection, as well as a two-piece set. Good Body’s debut comes after Good American released RSVP Ready, a collection of sequin and polyester products ideal for the holiday gatherings ahead. In the shoes department, the brand brought back Cinder-f*cking-rella, a collection of pumps, heels, and wedges with transparent features that evoke Cinderella’s glass slipper.

Khloé launched Good American in 2016 with Emma Grede. The brand has been heralded for its size inclusivity, finding fans in Hollywood, too. Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, and Ashley Graham are among the celebrities who have been spotted in the brand’s denim. The View host Whoopi Goldberg is also a fan of the brand, having included Good American in a segment that spotlighted her favorite things.

The co-host recently turned 66 on Nov. 13. In a celebratory birthday show on The View on Friday, Nov. 12, a series of celebrity friends sent in celebratory video messages, including Khloé, who said she was “honored” that Whoopi loved her brand. “Happy birthday Whoopi!” her message began. “I am wishing you the most magical, beautiful and blessed birthday. I hope you have the best year, that you’re healthy, you’re happy, and that you are just staying as fabulous as ever.”

She added, “We all love, adore and appreciate you for all that you do and all that you give us, and I am just so honored to hear that you are a fan of Good American. I am the biggest fan of yours. I honor you and respect you and I wish you only beautiful blessings. Have the best birthday. Cheers to many, many more.” After the message aired, Whoopi showed off her Good American jeans to the audience and quipped, “I’m telling you, these jeans are fly!”

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Reunite With Her Ex Gavin Rossdale At Son's Baseball Game — Photos

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani came together with Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to cheer on son Apollo at his baseball game.

Family affair! Gwen Stefani, 52, spent some quality time with husband Blake Shelton, 45, on Sunday, cheering on Gwen’s seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his baseball game in Studio City, California. The couple, who tied the knot on July 3, were sitting a few bleachers in front of Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55, and were also joined by Gwen’s parents, Dennis and Patti StefaniCHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE! 

Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton pose at the ‘Ugly Dolls’ film premiere with Gwen’s three children, Kingston Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale, 2019. (Shutterstock)

For the event Gwen wore a bright red Adidas tracksuit with the brand’s signature white stripes, matching the ensemble with her own signature: red lipstick. The “Hella Good” singer pulled her platinum blonde locks up into a messy bun and accessorized the sporty-chic look with pink-and-white checkered Vans slip-on sneakers. Blake, for his part, wore a black short-sleeve buttoned-down shirt, jeans, and brown boots, topping off his rustic country style with a white-and-green baseball cap.

As for Gavin, the Bush front man went casual for the sporting event, wearing a white t-shirt and olive green cargo pants. According to the Daily Mail, the doting dad stood up at many points during the game to take photos of his son, cheering him on from the sidelines. Gwen and Blake were also spotted earlier before the game, toting stadium chairs as Apollo walked alongside with his baseball mitt and a black backpack.

Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale (JLN Photography/Shutterstock)

Ever since their divorce in 2015, Gwen and Gavin have remained a strong unit as co-parents, often attending their son’s sporting events separately, but within the same vicinity with no issue. In October, Gwen and Blake attended another baseball game for Apollo with Gavin also nearby in the stand while in July, the exes were spotted at Apollo’s football game keeping their cool on the sidelines.

The co-parenting “reunion” came after Gwen married Blake on July 3 in an intimate ceremony. Gwen also joined Blake onstage on July 18 for a performance in Wisconsin where the duo sang a country duet for the crowd.

