The Future of NFT: The Most Promising Collection Drops

NFT is definitely one of the main buzzwords of today: non-fungible tokens are used more and more widely in multiple industries, artists create new collections regularly, and NFT popularity and market value are growing steadily. However, it has become quite difficult to find true gems among the plethora of NFTs collections, so we have prepared a small list of the most promising upcoming NFT collection drops that are worth watching for.

Mutant Ether Babies

Mutant Ether Babies (Mebs) are 10,000 NFTs that are going to drop from November 15 to December 1. They will be generated from a mix of 340+ traits and mutations. Oh, and they will be hybrids of cats and apes.

In addition, Mebs will also serve as a pass to Early Access of Mebs Subway Game – a sequel of Subway Surfers, a famed platformer from 2012. Some Mebs will be also given out to Mebs Subway gamers – 300 NFTs are reserved for that.

Finally, Mutant Ether Babies have pretty good financial prospects. It is one of the projects of a major NFT curating platform – BlueChip NFTs. So it has the marketing support of a top influencer in the crypto market. In addition, in order to keep the floor prices high, the developers are going to buy back the least popular NFTs every week.

VAILIENS

Speaking of gaming-related NFTs. AEXLAB – a VR technology and game development studio – drops its first NFTs this month. However, Vailiens is one step beyond other gaming NFTs on the market. Vailiens are fully interactable pets within the VR first-person shooter developed by AEXLAB – VAIL VR.

Every Vailien will be generated by AI during the minting process and will have a unique 3D model and unique set of in-game attributes and perks. At first, Vailiens will be able to respond to players’ commands and touch, but later down the line of VAIL VR development, they will even assist their holders in combat.

In addition, Vailiens will grant access to VAIL VR Alpha and Beta testing, as well as to VAIL VR Social Club – a community of dedicated players directly communicating with the developers and able to influence the game development.

Vailiens drop is integrated into VAIL VR early access release. A lottery for VAIL VR Early Access Steam keys is already on the Metadrop.com website. The game itself will become available for multiplayer play on November 26th and Vailiens will drop from November 30th.

Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series

Hot Wheels – the leader of the collectible car model market operating since 1968 – also joined the NFT fray. Hot Wheels NFT collection is scheduled to drop on November 16th.

NFTs will be pictures of Hot Wheels models, however, the complete lineup is not disclosed. Tokens will be distributed in packs of 4 or 10, just like boosters in card collectible games. Every individual card will be either Base, Rare, Premium or NFTH NFT (in ascending order of rarity and value). The chance for Base NFT to turn up is 74%, while for NFTH it’s just 0.62%. Premium and NFTH tokens will also grant a physical Hot Wheels model.

Overall, there will be 12,150 Standard 4-card packs and 4,850 Deluxe 10-card packs.

House of Satan

Naturally, Halloween week spawned a lot of “spooky” NFT collections, but by far the most interesting among them is the House of Satan NFT collection that had just dropped and minting is still ongoing.

House of Satan consists of 6,666 NFTs with various unique Demons, varying in rarity and possessing different traits. The rarest Demons are even animated.

And it looks like the community greatly appreciated this collection – the average NFT price amounts to more than $50K. Another great example is House of Satan #35 that changed hands on the secondary market twice within two days: first, it was sold for $12.9K, and then for $189.9K.