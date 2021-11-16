Bitcoin
The Future of NFT: The Most Promising Collection Drops
NFT is definitely one of the main buzzwords of today: non-fungible tokens are used more and more widely in multiple industries, artists create new collections regularly, and NFT popularity and market value are growing steadily. However, it has become quite difficult to find true gems among the plethora of NFTs collections, so we have prepared a small list of the most promising upcoming NFT collection drops that are worth watching for.
Mutant Ether Babies
Mutant Ether Babies (Mebs) are 10,000 NFTs that are going to drop from November 15 to December 1. They will be generated from a mix of 340+ traits and mutations. Oh, and they will be hybrids of cats and apes.
In addition, Mebs will also serve as a pass to Early Access of Mebs Subway Game – a sequel of Subway Surfers, a famed platformer from 2012. Some Mebs will be also given out to Mebs Subway gamers – 300 NFTs are reserved for that.
Finally, Mutant Ether Babies have pretty good financial prospects. It is one of the projects of a major NFT curating platform – BlueChip NFTs. So it has the marketing support of a top influencer in the crypto market. In addition, in order to keep the floor prices high, the developers are going to buy back the least popular NFTs every week.
VAILIENS
Speaking of gaming-related NFTs. AEXLAB – a VR technology and game development studio – drops its first NFTs this month. However, Vailiens is one step beyond other gaming NFTs on the market. Vailiens are fully interactable pets within the VR first-person shooter developed by AEXLAB – VAIL VR.
Every Vailien will be generated by AI during the minting process and will have a unique 3D model and unique set of in-game attributes and perks. At first, Vailiens will be able to respond to players’ commands and touch, but later down the line of VAIL VR development, they will even assist their holders in combat.
In addition, Vailiens will grant access to VAIL VR Alpha and Beta testing, as well as to VAIL VR Social Club – a community of dedicated players directly communicating with the developers and able to influence the game development.
Vailiens drop is integrated into VAIL VR early access release. A lottery for VAIL VR Early Access Steam keys is already on the Metadrop.com website. The game itself will become available for multiplayer play on November 26th and Vailiens will drop from November 30th.
Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series
Hot Wheels – the leader of the collectible car model market operating since 1968 – also joined the NFT fray. Hot Wheels NFT collection is scheduled to drop on November 16th.
NFTs will be pictures of Hot Wheels models, however, the complete lineup is not disclosed. Tokens will be distributed in packs of 4 or 10, just like boosters in card collectible games. Every individual card will be either Base, Rare, Premium or NFTH NFT (in ascending order of rarity and value). The chance for Base NFT to turn up is 74%, while for NFTH it’s just 0.62%. Premium and NFTH tokens will also grant a physical Hot Wheels model.
Overall, there will be 12,150 Standard 4-card packs and 4,850 Deluxe 10-card packs.
House of Satan
Naturally, Halloween week spawned a lot of “spooky” NFT collections, but by far the most interesting among them is the House of Satan NFT collection that had just dropped and minting is still ongoing.
House of Satan consists of 6,666 NFTs with various unique Demons, varying in rarity and possessing different traits. The rarest Demons are even animated.
And it looks like the community greatly appreciated this collection – the average NFT price amounts to more than $50K. Another great example is House of Satan #35 that changed hands on the secondary market twice within two days: first, it was sold for $12.9K, and then for $189.9K.
Bitcoin
Crypto Exchange Bybit Joins AFA As Global Main Sponsor
- Bybit has joined with AFA’s commercial projects.
- This sponsorship will strengthen both brands AFA and Bybit.
- Bybit will encourage Argentina in the coming years.
A company dedicated to cryptocurrency exchange with operations globally, Bybit has joined with AFA’s commercial projects, as the Global Main Sponsor for all Selections. The brand will have maximum visibility in all AFA belongings and it will be present in the training clothing of all National Teams.
Accordingly, Claudio Tapia, the President of AFA, mentioned, “ We are very happy with the announcement of this important commercial agreement. We added a brand to the National Teams clothing and that is something significant, both for the company and AFA.”
Furthermore, the Commercial and marketing manager of AFA, Leandro Petersen mentioned the commercial importance of the agreement. He pointed out, a brand name in the jersey of the team is very important. He also added, these years they have carried out a strategy of commercial and brand growth around the world, opening strategic markets where AFA is not generating many business units to strengthen AFA’s revenues and launching new digital products for fans all over the world.
More so, AFA has collaborated with many businesses along this path, leading brands that today form part of the AFA sponsorship platform. Bybit is a global brand that was become part of the AFA platform. Bybit is a popular brand that is committed to technology and seeks to continue growing all over the world, AFA is also doing the same.
Therefore, this sponsorship will strengthen both brands and it will expand tremendously around the globe. Even more, Ben Zhou, CEO of the Bybit, noted, that the community was very happy to support the Argentine soccer team through this long-term partnership with the Argentine Football Association. Also, he added, joining with AFA is one of the easiest decisions that they have made ever. Bybit will encourage Argentina in the coming years.
Bitcoin
Transient Launches TSC-Core Mainnet to Bring the Power of Smart Contracts to Everyone
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 16th November, 2021,
Transient Network, a Smart Contract Global Marketplace, has launched its much-anticipated TSC-Core mainnet on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and HECO Chain networks. The TSC-Core DApp provides the ability for anyone, anywhere, anytime to create and manage Next-Gen Contracts with no coding skills or tools required.
With features like transfer, deposit, and digital signature, TSC-Core lets users create self-executing contracts for a wide range of use cases including startup funding, rental agreements, invoices, will contracts, and much more. The DApp’s clean and intuitive interface makes smart contract creation as easy as filling up a simple form.
Most individuals and businesses don’t have the technical expertise to engage with smart contracts. With the launch of TSC-Core, they are no longer deprived of the immutability, transparency, speed, accuracy, and hyper-security that smart contracts bring to any transaction or agreement.
Smart contracts simplify transactions and agreements between anonymous as well as identified parties. Enabling not-so-tech-savvy individuals and businesses to use smart contracts will fuel the adoption of blockchain in a variety of industries and facets of life.
Transient is building the “Amazon of Smart Contracts” — a global marketplace of decentralized applications (DApps) designed to help non-coders to create self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts for specific use cases and industries. As a blockchain-agnostic and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible platform, it can develop its DApps on multiple chains with ease.
After TSC-Core, Transient has three other DApps nearing the mainnet launch:
- CryptoPool: Enables users to create their pools for crypto price predictions and share in the winnings
- Esports: Builds an ecosystem of P2P market creation of your favorite Esports competitions and many other services—taking social betting and content-driven experiences to the next level
- NDA: Lets users create smart contracts that make it easier to work with clients and partners. Transient’s legal advisors ensure the contracts are bulletproof within the legal landscape.
About Transient
Transient is a decentralized ecosystem that gives non-coders the ability to create and manage their Next-Gen contracts in the digital world. Its Smart Contract Global Marketplace is built from the ground up to increase blockchain adoption across every sphere of industry and life by hosting and enabling the instantaneous creation and distribution of a wide range of self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts.
For further information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium
Contacts
Bitcoin
Blockchain Gaming Is Here To Stay, But, Is The Industry Facing Talent Scarcity?
Some say that blockchain gaming will inspire the next wave of cryptocurrency adoption. Play-to-earn games are certainly ever-present in headlines and conversations around the world. Are they close to mainstream adoption? Not in the slightest. The industry is just beginning and there’s a long way to go. The companies producing the games are well funded and make incredible amounts of money. However, they don’t seem to have that many employees.
Related Reading | The 100x ROI for Gamezone’s $GZONE Confirms the Viability of Blockchain Gaming
Besides being a nascent industry, blockchain gaming production requires a special set of talents that are not commonly found. This presents an immense opportunity for young students and people looking to pivot and make a career change. Since monetization is built in the ecosystem, chances are blockchain gaming is here to stay. And you can be a part of it. Let’s look at the numbers and you’ll see what we mean.
How Big Is The Blockchain Gaming Market?
In his report titled “Blockchain Gaming Beginnings: From Crypto Craze To Decentralized Fun,” author Joost Van Dreunen offers concrete numbers to us:
- How many people are playing? “Total addressable audience for blockchain gaming is still in its infancy. Mobile, PC, and console total 1.49 billion monthly actives.”
- What devices are they using? “The platform of choice is PC, which includes browser-based (40% of total titles), local clients for Windows (16%) and Mac (6%), and Linux (3%)”
- What blockchains are they interacting with? “The most popular blockchain is WAX (36%), based on an aggregation of top titles organized by protocol. Ethereum (10%) is much less prominent.”
- However, “The success of Alien Worlds, which counted 1 million users in August, 2021, almost single-handedly accounts for the success for WAX.”
- “There is a massive difference in popularity among the top titles: Alien Worlds has 59x more players than the #15, Zoo – Crypto World.”
WAX price chart on Bitfinex | Source: WAX/USD on TradingView.com
What Else Do We Know About The Blockchain Gaming Market?
We found even more data for you, let’s dive into the Unique Active Wallets, courtesy of Naavik’s Blockchain Games report:
- Believe it or not, “DappRadar notes that games accounted for over half of blockchain wallet activity in the third quarter.”
- Not only that, “blockchain gaming daily unique active wallets (UAWs) averaged 1.2 million in October 2021 or up 44% compared to September.”
- Let’s dive deeper into those numbers. “The growth in UAW over the past month has mostly been driven by growth in Axie Infinity and Splinterlands wallet activity, which have increased 24% and 57%, respectively.”
- This one mirrors the previous report. “The top title by monthly UAWs, Alien Worlds, has 10x the activity as the number ten title, Jelly Squish.”
- September 2021 saw a decline in blockchain gaming, but the numbers are once again looking impressive. “Trading volumes grew 762% quarter-over-quarter in Q3 2021 to $2.32 billion.”
What’s All That Noise About A Talent Shortage?
The wildest stat in Van Dreunen’s report is the number of employees the most successful firms in the space function with. Dapper Labs employs 242, Mythical Games 123, The Sandbox 94. Projects that are on the news all the time suffer the same fate, Decentraland has 52 employees and Open Sea 43. Compare that to, “to 9,500 f/t employees at Activision Blizzard, 11,000 at Electronic Arts, 6,495 at Take-Two Interactive, and 960 at Roblox.”
While we could interpret that the data reveals we’re dealing with efficient companies, Van Dreunen thinks otherwise. “A year-over-year increase of +102% in headcount across top blockchain game devs indicates that talent is likely to become a major bottleneck in search of the killer app.“ It may be so, but, that was until NewsBTC published this article. Young people reading this will realize the immense opportunity it represents and will take the appropriate measures.
Related Reading | Blockchain Gaming Enthusiasts Can Now Swap ATRI Tokens Faster And Cheaper
Remember that, besides in-game monetization, these companies raise money for new projects constantly and with ease. That means, “Abundant investment money will force firms to compete on hiring experienced developers, engineers, and producers in the short term.” They’re dying to hire you. Go and get the necessary knowledge, this story is just starting.
Featured Image: Matryx on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
