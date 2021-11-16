Bitcoin
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
- Bullish THETA price prediction ranges from $6.6 to $13.4.
- THETA price might also reach $14.4 soon.
- THETA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $3.57.
In Theta Network (THETA) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about THETA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
THETA is a blockchain based network purpose developed for video streaming. Moreover, launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet works as a decentralized network in which users distribute the bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.
According to CoinGecko, the THETA price is trading at $5.91 with a 24-hour trading volume of $312,681,232, at the time of writing. However, THETA has decreased by 3.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, THETA has a circulating supply of 1.00B THETA. Currently, THETA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, FTX, and Upbit.
Theta Network (THETA) Price Prediction 2021
Theta Network (THETA) holds the 20th position on CoinGecko right now. THETA coin price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The descending channel trend is the price action that occurs between the upward and downward trendlines. In addition, lower highs and lows constitute this price pattern.
In the daily time frame chart, it is possible for the THETA to reach $13.4 if the bull trend continues. Orelse, if the price of the THETA breaks the resistance level of $11.02, it will fall to the support level at $5.36. So, the trend of the THETA is based on the breakout.
THETA Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of THETA.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of THETA.
- Resistance Level 1 – $6.6
- Resistance Level 2 – $10.15
- Resistance Level 3 – $14.4
- Support Level 1 – $3.57
- Support Level 2 – $2.58
- Support Level 3 – $1.62
The charts show that THETA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, THETA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $14.4.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of THETA might plummet to almost $3.57, a bearish signal.
THETA Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of THETA. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of THETA stays above the range of 19.38, so it indicates a weak trend.
Conclusion
The THETA is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term THETA price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $15.72 this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the THETA ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $13.4 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $14.40, if investors have planned that THETA is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ParaSwap Launches Token Amid Controversy, Why Users Were Excluded
Decentralized exchange ParaSwap has joined the ranks of DeFi platforms that launch their native governance token, PSP, via an airdrop. In most cases, these events cause a lot of hype in the community, as users are rewarded for supporting the platform.
Related Reading | Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Takes Bullish Stand On Ethereum
The ParaSwap airdrop was not an exemption with many users jumping into the platform to qualify and receive the funds in PSP. However, the platform employed a new logic to distribute its native token.
Unlike Uniswap, a decentralized exchange that sends every user that ever interacted with their smart contract a portion of their governance token, UNI, ParaSwap took a different approach. By making a tradeoff between more decentralization or allowing malicious actors to spoil the airdrop, according to an official post, the platform chose to “reward active users”.
This resulted in some users being excluded from the PSP airdrop. These users mainly expressed their nonconformity with the event via social media. Some went as far as accusing the platform of incompetence or malicious behavior. User Davis (@basedkarbon) said:
Never seen a company execute an airdrop in more bad faith than the Paraswap one. Heavily hyped only to exclude 99% of their community.
In a Medium post, the team behind the platform explained the airdrop’s logic. Therein, they claimed the event was designed to “target to the best of our ability genuine ParaSwap users that were not simply trying to game a potential token drop”.
Data provided by the DEX’s team claims that of the 1 million unique addresses that have ever used the platform, only 20,000 were eligible to receive PSP. In that sense, they added the following on the possibility of “genuine” users being left out of the process:
The ParaSwap team worked hard on the logic, yet we’ve received a significant amount of attention from airdrop hunters and had to make tradeoffs; and there might be genuine users left out, we’ve double checked our logic to make sure it’s minimized.
Related Reading | Over 100k Ethereum Exits Exchanges, What Does It Mean For The Price?
ParaSwap Protects PSP Distribution At Expense Of Its Community?
Furthermore, the team behind ParaSwap claims that due to the importance of the token and its role in the creation of private market makers, it was necessary to be extra cautious about the airdrop. For that reason, they claimed to have studied similar events from other platforms and ruled out a volume-based airdrop for “an engagement-based airdrop”.
In theory, this would prevent malicious actors and deep-pocket investors from taking advantage of the snapshot that determined the addresses eligible to receive PSP. For that reason, the ParaSwap team considered other factors, such as:
(…) the user first interacted with ParaSwap, if and how frequently he came back and how savvy the swaps were. There’s a lot that can be inferred from onchain data, and that’s precisely what we did. The goal was to find out our most engaged users: users of ParaSwap that were not here just to game a drop, but actually making sensible token swaps.
According to the post, the addresses that were to receive around 7% of PSP total supply were classified into three tiers. These levels were determined by each user’s level of activity with the platform, as explained above.
This new airdrop logic had many detractors, but others praise its ability to exclude malicious actors and prevent Sybil attacks. In the future, other platforms could imitate this approach, if they determined that the tradeoff is worth it.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Regains Strength, Indicators Suggest Fresh Run To $4,850
As of press time ETH trades at $4,573 with a 1.24% loss in the daily chart.
Chiliz Price Prediction 2021 – Will CHZ Hit $1 Soon?
- Bullish CHZ price prediction ranges from $0.39 to $0.94.
- CHZ price might also reach $1 soon.
- CHZ bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.06.
In Chiliz (CHZ) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about CHZ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Chiliz is the currency of choice for blockchain-backed products and services for mainstream consumers. Chiliz provides sports organizations and blockchain-based tools to help them participate and monetize their audience. CHZ tokens can also be used to purchase/exchange Fan tokens through the consumer-oriented platform Socios.com.
According to CoinGecko, the CHZ price is trading at $0.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $506,462,879, at the time of writing. However, CHZ has decreased by 8.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, CHZ has a circulating supply of 5,344,064,580 CHZ. Currently, CHZ trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and FTX.
Chiliz (CHZ) Price Prediction 2021
Chiliz (CHZ) holds the 64th position on CoinGecko right now. CHZ price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Bullish Flag patterns. This pattern forms after a price spike that peeks out and slowly forms a short-term downtrend reversal. The starting point of the trendline must connect the highest high (uptrend line) and the highest low (downtrend line) to represent the flag portion.
Although the lines slope downward, they should remain relatively parallel. Eventually, the price must rise to cross the top trend line, causing bears to hedge and buyers to cross the fence. When the price crosses the highest point, as buyers move towards new highs, the next segment of the uptrend continues and a bullish flag is formed.
Currently, CHZ is waving at $0.25. After this, CHZ may continue to fall or rise according to the breakout. With this pattern, CHZ will violate the upper trendline reaching $0.94 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of CHZ may fall to $0.16.
Chiliz Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of CHZ.
From the above weekly time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of CHZ.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.39
- Resistance Level 2 – $1.04
- Support Level 1 – $0.15
- Support Level 2 – $0.06
The charts show that CHZ has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CHZ might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.04.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of CHZ might plummet to almost $0.06, a bearish signal.
Chiliz (CHZ) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of CHZ. Generally, ADX helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is beginning. However, it is linked with the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
Moreover, the range of oscillators is from 0 to 100. In addition, a high value indicates a strong trend, while a low value represents a weak trend. It is also often used in combination with direction indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of CHZ stays above the range of 8.19, so it indicates a sideways trend.
Conclusion
The CHZ is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term CHZ price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.87 this year. However, this will only happen if CHZ breaks many past psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the CHZ ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.94 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $1, if investors have planned that CHZ is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Serum (SRM) Technical Analysis 2021 for Crypto Traders
In Serum (SRM) Technical Analysis 2021, we use past statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about SRM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Serum is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and an ecosystem that brings a high speed and low transaction costs to decentralized finance (DeFi). It is permissionless and is built on the Solana blockchain.
Serum (SRM) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the Serum price is trading at $9.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $250,973,442, at the time of writing. However, SRM has decreased by -8.2% in the last 24 hours.
SRM holds the 146th position on CoinGecko right now. Moreover, SRM has a circulating supply of 50,000,000 SRM and maximum supply of 10,000,000,000. Currently, SRM trades in Binance, OKEx, FTX, CoinTiger, and Upbit.
Serum (SRM) Technical Analysis 2021
The recent development and upgrades might push Serum (SRM) to reach new heights. Now, let’s deep dive into the Serum (SRM) technical analysis 2021.
SRM Showing Cup With Handle Pattern in Hourly Time Frame
The hourly time frame chart below shows the Cup with Handle pattern of Serum (SRM).
Based on the graph above, the chart displays a cup with a handle pattern. This graph shows a consolidation period that could result immediately in a price breakout or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower line indicates the beginning of a new bearish signal, while a breakout that takes place from the upper trendline shows the start of a new bullish trend.
In addition, at the beginning of this pattern, SRM moved from its bullish to a bearish trend. This results as many traders stop buying and start to sell. As a result, the SRM trading supply increased drastically.
Serum (SRM) RSI, MACD, MA, and EMA
The below chart shows the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) of SRM. Notably, the MACD (blue) begins to stay just below the signal indicator (orange line). This indicates that cryptocurrency traders can still expect more bearish days ahead.
In contrast, if the MACD starts to move above the signal indicator and performs a bullish crossover. Then the crypto has a high possibility of reaching new highs.
Now let’s look at the relative strength index (RSI) of SRM. As shown in the chart above, the RSI remains at level 53. This shows that SRM price is in nearly overbought state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
SRM’s Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is shown in the chart below. Moreover, MA is a part of technical analysis that helps traders to recognize trends. While EMA is a type of moving average.
From the beginning of 2021, it is clear that the SRM price has shown many bullish patterns. Furthermore, taking all these into account, SRM could have a competitive market in 2021.
Serum (SRM) Showing Ascending Channel Pattern in Monthly Time Frame
The monthly time frame chart below shows the ascending channel pattern.
In the chart above, which is set in a monthly time frame, we can see the Ascending Channel pattern. An ascending channel is the price movement that occurs in an upward direction through a sloping parallel line. Also, the chart indicates the higher highs and lows from this price pattern. More so, this pattern represents a short-term bullish.
Conclusion
With the ongoing developments and upgrades that are taking place within the SRM platform. The cryptocurrency SRM has a fantastic future ahead in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see SRM reaching new heights.
Bullish SRM price prediction 2021 is $25. As said above, it may reach great heights, however reaching $50 if investors have decided that SRM is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
Serum is a DEX and an ecosystem that brings high speed and low transaction costs to DeFi. It is permissionless and is built on the Solana blockchain.
SRM is listed on many cryptocurrency exchanges that include Binance, OKEx, FTX, CoinTiger, and Upbit exchange. In which the crypto is available to be traded against fiat currencies, stablecoins, and other cryptos.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the SRM platform, it has the high possibility of reaching its new ATH soon.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely the authors. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
