Timberwolves edged by Phoenix in thrilling fourth quarter

For three quarters, Monday’s game was a slog.

Phoenix and Minnesota could get nothing going offensively at Target Center.

Then came the fourth quarter, and a thriller broke out. Two teams went back and forth, making one play after another. Karl-Anthony Towns was throwing haymakers for the Wolves, with Devin Booker and Chris Paul answering.

In the end, the star guard won out, as Phoenix, the defending Western Conference champion, edged Minnesota 99-96 at Target Center. Paul scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, while Booker added nine.

“I just feel like both teams wanted the win, and you can tell by the numbers,” Towns said. “First three quarters we did a great job holding them under what we want to. Fourth quarter is just a slugfest. Both teams are trying to find ways to win. Both teams were hitting shots, and difficult shots. It wasn’t easy.”

In the game’s closing seconds, with Minnesota down two, D’Angelo Russell missed an open look from deep. Anthony Edwards corralled the offensive rebound, but he quickly turned it over. Ballgame.

Russell went 1 for 6 from the floor over the final 1 minute, 43 seconds. The Wolves generated good looks, but couldn’t get them to fall when it mattered most.

“We just were looking for the best shot with 16 seconds left,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We just wanted to get into something quickly, turn the corner and see what broke loose. We got a great look by one of our best shooters.”

There was no shame in Monday’s effort for Minnesota, which defended well for most of the game and made enough plays late to win. Phoenix (10-3) is just that good. It’s why Towns and Malik Beasley both expressed pride in the team’s effort after the game.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing. We didn’t come out with the win. I’ll be the first one to come out here and say it. But I’m very happy with the energy, the effort and tenacity we played with,” Towns said. “These little, little things that happened in the fourth I thought changed the game and could’ve gave us a better chance to win. But there’s a lot of things to be happy about. There was a bunch of things that I think we’re going to go into tomorrow’s practice and feel very, very good about.”

The problem when you lose to bad teams, as Minnesota has done early this season — the good ones are really, really hard to beat. Still, Monday’s performance can be one to build off, if the Wolves can bring that consistent effort and energy moving forward — something Minnesota has yet to do this season.

Edwards had perhaps his worst offensive showing to date. He went 2 for 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 from deep to go with six turnovers. But he impacted the game in many other ways, tallying 12 rebounds and six assists while also getting to the free-throw line.

He was a prime example of what the Wolves did all game. They shot poorly, shooting just 37 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range, but stayed in the game with their defense and rebounding.

Towns was responsible for most of the offensive success. On his birthday, Towns was lights out from the field, finishing with 35 points on 10-for-19 shooting.

“I know I can impact the game on offense, so to be able to have that kind of usage tonight is great,” Towns said. “I thought I could affect the game a lot. I think that we have to find the flow, and we have to be able to be consistent. I’m just going to keep being available as much as I can every game. Some games it’s going to be higher usage, some games it’s going to be lower. But I’m going to be available. I’m going to be ready to go whenever my number is called.”

The Wolves (4-9) couldn’t get him any looks in the closing minutes with the game on the line, but he was a big reason Minnesota got good looks for Russell. With 18 seconds left, Russell scored an open layup because Phoenix had two players focused on Towns.

“I loved our shots that we got tonight. We got a lot of really, really good shots,” Finch said. “The last one by D-Lo, Beas had some great looks. Everyone had good looks all throughout the game.”

Now when will they start falling?