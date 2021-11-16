News
Timberwolves fined $250,000 for illegal preseason get-together in Miami
The Timberwolves incurred a $250,000 fine from the NBA on Monday for violating league rules that stemmed from their team gathering in Miami prior to the start of training camp.
The NBA rules “prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.”
Players from teams certainly get together out of market ahead of the season, but the Timberwolves held a full-on gathering that included most of the players, coaches and front office members, including now former president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. The team got together at new owner Alex Rodriguez’s Miami home and posted content from the trip to their various social media accounts.
It was all one big no-no. The league’s fine comes two months after the get-together.
At one point, there was a large photo of everyone from the organization gathered on a practice court in Miami hanging up at the team’s Mayo Clinic Square practice facility, but that was quickly taken down upon Rosas’ removal from his post in the days leading up to the official start of training camp.
NAZ REID OUT
The Timberwolves were without center Naz Reid against Phoenix on Monday. The backup center missed the game with right foot soreness.
Reid apparently injured the foot in Minnesota’s loss Saturday to the Los Angeles Clippers, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Reid doesn’t even remember the instance where he suffered the injury.
But Reid woke up Sunday with stiffness and pain in the foot. He and the team tried to get the foot loosened up all day Monday, but their efforts were to no avail.
Timberwolves two-way forward Nathan Knight was originally scheduled to be transferred down to the G-League team in Iowa, but that plan was quickly scratched when it became apparent Reid may not be available. The Timberwolves’ roster is short on big men, to put it lightly.
BRIEFLY
The start of Monday’s contest was delayed by five minutes because the rims weren’t level.
News
Klobuchar urges Canada to drop COVID testing requirement for vaccinated visitors
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and three other U.S. senators are asking Canada to end potentially burdensome COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated travelers entering the country.
In a letter to Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, the senators said the testing requirements could prove costly and inconvenient for U.S. citizens regularly traveling between the countries.
Canada currently requires travelers to be fully vaccinated and present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before crossing the border. Travelers must present the results of a molecular COVID-19 test (such as PCR) as Canada does not accept the results of rapid antigen tests.
“This expense could discourage tourism and will be prohibitively expensive for individuals who regularly travel across our northern border,” said the letter, provided in a news release from the Klobuchar office. The letter is signed by Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
Under its new guidance, the U.S. only requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to cross the border. Unvaccinated travelers may cross the land border for essential travel, though requirements will become stricter starting in January, according to guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The U.S. closed its land border to nonessential travel in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. The border reopened to nonessential travel on Nov. 8. — nearly three months after Canada eased its own restrictions on Aug. 9.
“We applaud the steps Canada has taken to ease cross border travel restrictions and urge the Canadian government to now remove testing requirements for vaccinated travelers and to engage with U.S. authorities regarding any concerns,” the senators said in their letter.
Canadian health officials last week said they are evaluating the testing requirement, Reuters reported.
News
Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for Wheat Ridge deadly stabbing
The First Judicial District Court has sentenced a man to 48 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in Wheat Ridge.
In September 2021, a Jefferson County jury found Clinton Eugene Priest, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in the death of Robert Miller, 32.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Sept. 23, 2020, Priest’s son, Clinton Priest, 29, called Wheat Ridge Police because his father returned home from the bar with blood on his clothing and body.
Within minutes, police responded to a call for a man found bleeding in the parking lot of the Rambling Rose bar on West 44th Avenue. The victim, later identified as Miller, was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be stab wounds. He died a short time later.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
News
City of Glenwood Springs pledges $50,000 to help repair Hanging Lake trail after mudslides
The City of Glenwood Springs is pledging $50,000 for repairs to the Hanging Lake trail system, which was severely damaged in July from debris flows.
The city said it will make the donation to the National Forest Foundation, the nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service.
Restoring this area is critical to not only the people responsible for the lands, but also for local communities’ small businesses and tourism.
The debris slides around Hanging Lake and Glenwood Canyon were an off-and-on problem throughout the summer, with every storm bringing the potential to loosen soil burned from the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire and send it flowing downhill across Interstate 70. The interstate was closed multiple times due to occurring mudslides or the threat of mudslides. In total, the debris flows left 16 million pounds of rock, mud and debris on the road.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
