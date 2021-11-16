Tech
Valentines Day Love Songs
Love has captivated hearts since the first inception of human beings, and yet no individual has succeeded in explaining the phenomenon. The best of orators and the most learned individuals have attempted and reached a zilch. But for poets, whose vision is beauty, words come together and make the readers see the meaning of love without even attempting to explain it. Ever since the times of emperors and queens, love songs have been created to articulate the undying love of individuals in unique ways. In today’s times, presenting love songs on Valentines Day has become a popular means of expressing deep feelings of love, towards their respective beloveds, for most individuals.
For Valentine’s Day, individuals have expectations, idyllic pictures of romantic evenings with the setting sun in the horizon and violins in performance, and there is no better way to bring this scenery alive than in form of a song. Love songs are expressions of unspoken feelings and thoughts of lovers about what they think of their partners and what their beloveds mean to them. They are often not rhymed but still convey to perfection the truth and sentiments of the lover.
Valentines Day love songs are either incorporated from the lyrics of well-known love songs and albums or originally created for the event. They are available in stores, imprinted on several V-Day cards and recorded in cassettes. During Valentines, certain local poets provide their services to general individuals and write love songs on their behalf for their love interests. Some enthusiastic lovers attempt to put their feelings into songs all by themselves. However, such songs might not qualify as lyrical ballads, they prove to be more valuable as the intention behind them is genuine and show the extent of the lovers’ involvement and dedication towards their beloved.
Many websites supplement numerous love songs for Valentines Day. The users can browse the sites, select the songs of their choice, and either download or forward them to their loved ones.
Cheap Data Recovery
The average computer user has only a vague understanding of how their data is stored. They know they have this “hard drive thingy” inside the computer and they know that’s where their data is kept. That’s about as far as it goes for most users. Many don’t even know what a hard drive looks like.
However, when you are faced with data loss, you quickly learn a lot about hard drives. Not only do you begin to get an understanding about how complex they are, you also find out how expensive it can be to get your data back. At least once a day customers will ask “Why does it cost so much? I only paid $100 for my hard drive”. Yes, data recovery can be that expensive. My answer is simply this, if you had a million dollars sitting in a $50 safe, and you couldn’t get to it…does it really matter how much you paid for the safe? Data recovery should only be sought, if the value of the data exceeds the cost of the recovery.
Data Recovery Costs
On average a reputable data recovery company is going to charge anywhere from $400 to $700 for a logical hard drive recovery. A logical recovery is where there is damage to the file system, or partition table and the data becomes inaccessible. This can be caused by an accidental format, electrical issues, viruses, etc. In some cases physical issues with the drive can also cause this problem, especially if the drive has weak or degrading read/write heads. A logical recovery can typically be performed without having to make any repairs to the drive.
Physical recoveries can be priced all over the place. It really just depends on who you call. A physical recovery actually requires the hard drive to undergo some type of repair before the actual data recovery process can begin. In most cases a physical recovery entails swapping out the read/write heads, repairing the electronics or transplanting the platters. There are a handful of companies out there that are very skilled at performing this type of recovery. A word of caution though, for every one good company, there are probably five dozen others out there that will make the situation worse.
Budgeting Your Data Recovery
If data recovery is not in your budget now, and the data is not time sensitive, one thing you can do is just keep the drive stored somewhere safe. This gives you time to save up money in order to have a competent lab recover the data for you. You should look for a lab that offers free evaluations, and will give you a firm quote in writing before they start the recovery process. That way if the price ends up being too high you can just have the drive shipped back to you, and you would know the exact amount you would need to save up in order to get the recovery done at a later date. It’s not going to hurt the drive, or make the chances of a recovery any less possible if the drive is stored somewhere while you save up to have it recovered. Keep in mind that any reputable company will not charge you anything if the data is unrecoverable. This is one critical thing to verify with any company you contact. Consumers can be caught paying a lot of money for data recovery services, and still not have their data when it’s done. It’s not uncommon for some companies to charge $150 to $300 for parts, lab fees, attempt fees, or whatever they want to call it even on cases where the data is not recoverable.
Things You Can Do Yourself
If you suspect your hard drive has failed there are a couple of things you can try on your own to avoid the costs of shipping the drive to a data recovery lab. First of all, if the drive is clicking, knocking, or making any unusual noises, you are out of options to try yourself. Those cases definitely need professional data recovery service. Regardless of what you read about putting drives in freezers, opening them up, or whatever, anything you do in a case like this can only make the situation worse. If the drive makes any unusual noises at all, it’s best to just immediately power down the drive.
If the drive sounds ok, you may want to try it in another computer. It could be an issue with your motherboard, or even the cabling in your computer. Make sure all connections are secure to the hard drive. If you don’t know what to look for, see if you can find a family member who is knowledgeable with computers to help you.
If the drive is in an external enclosure, like a backup hard drive, and it no longer powers up, remove the drive from the enclosure. Check for signs of an electrical short. If it was severe enough, you will smell the burnt electronics. In a case like this, a data recovery professional would be needed. In most hard drives today, you can’t simply replace damaged electronic boards from one hard drive to another. There is unique, adaptive information that is stored on various chips on those boards and the data won’t be accessible without it.
If there are no obvious signs of physical damage to the drive, then you might want to find another computer or another hard drive enclosure and try the drive in that. It may have been an issue with the drive enclosure that prevented the drive from powering up. If it still has problems, then chances are you are going to need a data recovery professional help you.
Cheap Data Recovery
Try to avoid companies that price themselves too low. You wouldn’t have brain surgery performed on you by the doctor who bid the least would you? In a way, it’s the same thing with data recovery. Consumers don’t realize how difficult data recovery actually is. Some of the information out there doesn’t help, and will often times tempt users into trying to perform the procedures themselves. YouTube videos, even the ones that we have out there, one of which is titled Western Digital Head Swap, simplify the process and make it seem easy. Our videos were never intended to be instructional. They were meant to give our customers an overview of the process when we repair hard drives for data recovery. There is a lot more to data recovery than will ever be shown in a video. If the data is worth it, and many times our pictures, business files, and intellectual property is priceless, then it will be worth it to go with a company that you have confidence in. Not just some fly-by-night company who says they can do it for $199. Sometimes the parts alone can cost that much.
In closing, while data recovery can be expensive, cheap data recovery can cost you more in the long run. Do your homework, study the industry, and choose a company you feel comfortable with.
4 Tips on Web Hosting
It is almost impossible to get a website published on the Internet without a web host. Hence, selecting a hosting company is one of the most important decisions in building your site. Having a good provider makes browsing through your web pages a smooth and breezy process. On the other hand, you will also have a much better and easier time as uploading files to your site would take less time.
Lots of providers nowadays offer additional features or services along with basic functions to attract more customers. You don’t need to feel overwhelmed by all these choices. You just have to keep a crystal clear mind of what sort of website you are setting up. Then, make a complete list of hosting features that you expect from a provider.
Bandwidth and disc space should always be on the top of your priority list. Having sufficient storage space would be especially useful if your website focuses on graphics. Besides, if you have only very limited amount of web space, it will be a factor hindering your site’s growth and development in the future. Bandwidth is essential for smooth browsing. Larger bandwidth can accommodate a larger amount of traffic without any problems in between. So these two aspects are really important if you are keen on generating revenue from your website.
Furthermore, you should check on the security and backups offered by the provider. You want to know that you can rely on the security provided by your web host as cyber crime is something which mustn’t be taken lightly. You do not want your banking details to be exploited by hackers or have bugs and viruses shoved into your web page. This is where security plays a significant role.
In addition to that, always make price comparison before settling for a company. Do not have the misconception that all cheap packages offer bad services. You might be surprise as costly hosting plan do not always provide top notch services. You can check these providers out by reading through hosting reviews written by experienced webmasters. It wouldn’t hurt to get a second opinion.
Moving on, confirm the reliability or credibility of a hosting provider before signing up for any hosting plans. Check if the technical support offered is up to standards. Bear in mind that settling for anything below average would have quite a negative impact on your website’s performance.
In conclusion, choose wisely when it comes to hosting companies. A web host determines how well your site performs technically.
