VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF Gets SEC Greenlight After Spot Rejection
VanEck has had a rollercoaster of a month with its Bitcoin ETFs. After three Bitcoin Futures ETFs were approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Spot ETFs became the next big thing as they posed a greater advantage for traders. However, this would prove to not be happening anytime soon as the VanEck Spot Bitcoin ETF was rejected by the regulatory body.
However, all hope was not lost for the investment fund as it had doubled back with a bitcoin futures ETF. This time around, VanEck found success as the SEC has approved this ETF.
VanEck ETF Set To Trade On Tuesday
The timing for the VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF approval could not be better. Interest in the ETFs had died down considerably after an incredibly successful introduction into the market. What followed had been weeks of low performance as traders cashed out the gains that they had made from investing in the ProShares ETF – the first publicly traded bitcoin ETF – and had seemingly moved on to other options.
BTC price hits $60K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
With the VanEck ETF set to trade on Tuesday, it is expected that this may give the asset a bit of bump after it had been beaten down from the $69,000 ATH. It may not be the Spot ETF it had hoped for but it is no doubt momentous as it will be only the fourth publicly traded bitcoin ETF in the United States. Furthermore, this could spark renewed interest in futures ETFs, leading to high volumed being traded.
The futures ETF which had been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in October will begin trading on Tuesday on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe). The ETF will trade under the ticker XBTF, according to a notice published by the CBOE.
Bouncing Back After A Rejection
The VanEck Spot Bitcoin ETF had gotten a rejection from the SEC last Friday after the regulatory body had reviewed the filing. The reason given for the rejection was that the CBOE could not provide evidence that the fund could protect investors from fraudulent trading. So with the safety of investors’ funds in mind, the SEC had stamped out the ETF.
This rejection had led to the closing of long positions in the market, as reported by Bitcoinist, but this would not last long as the digital asset had had a relatively green week following this. It did however leave bulls in a tight spot as they now had to do more to keep the asset from sliding. Nevertheless, VanEck seems to have taken the rejection in stride.
The rejection of the VanEck Spot ETF has raised speculations for when the space may see the first approval. Grayscale had also filed to have its flagship bitcoin fund converted into a Spot ETF but there has not been any definite action taken on it by the SEC.
Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from TradingView.com
Surprise Bitcoin Selloff Causes Extreme Greed To Taper
Blood has been shed as Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 once again and hints at more downside. The first crypto by market cap trades at $60,800, as of press time, with a 5% loss in the daily chart.
Although it has seemed some recovery, Bitcoin registers a correction of around 12% from its all-time high as an increase in selling pressure caused the entire crypto market to take a dive.
The general sentiment in the market has flipped from extreme greed to normal greed levels, according to data from Arcane Research. Despite the correction, traders and operators remain optimistic about potential new highs.
This metric could continue to fall as Bitcoin moves at the low of a range between $58,000 to around $70,000 and the market reset. The derivatives sector is likely to be the most affected.
As NewsBTC reported, Bitcoin futures contracts across the board got overheated as BTC’s price pushed into uncharted territory. This created a lot of liquidity at the lows and a rise in funding rates.
In other words, a lot of traders took over-leveraged long positions expecting more upside, but large investors drove the price below $59,000 to take advantage of the liquidity and fill their orders.
Post-crash, funding rates have returned to neutral territory in almost every crypto exchange platform. Along with the market sentiment provided by Arcane Research, and the fact that the price of Bitcoin held at $58,6000, this suggests a potential bottom has formed, at least for the short term.
Data provided by CryptoQuant records over $33 million long liquidations in one hour as BTC’s price went below its current levels. The Open Interest (OI) decreased by 2.33% in the past day or about $350 million.
Additional data provided by Glassnode indicates that the OI for Bitcoin Futures contracts has reached a 5-month low of $711,951,837 on crypto exchange Bitmex. As seen below, a dropped in OI during September and October was preceded by more BTC appreciation.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Futures Open Interest just reached a 5-month low of $711,951,837.33 on #Bitmex
Previous 5-month low of $713,112,500 was observed on 24 September 2021
View metric:https://t.co/GyObF5WOjC pic.twitter.com/bsa9S166ZP
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 16, 2021
Bloodbath Over, Bitcoin Ready To Moon?
However, Bitcoin whales could try to push the price down one more time to leverage the liquidity concentrated around $57,700, according to data from monitor Whalemap.
In addition, the apparent indirect correlation between BTC’s price and the U.S. Dollar (DXY Index) could create more hurdles for the bulls. The dollar recently broke above a major resistance zone and stands at a 16-month high.
This rally could have been triggered by macro-economic factors, including the start of tapering by the U.S. FED and the increased risk in the Asian markets due to the Evergrande crisis.
The above adds to an already uncertain market. One thing seems true, BTC’s price must hold at $58,000 if it wants to return to price discovery in Q4, 2021.
Is It The Beginning Of Bearish Crypto Market Or A Pullback?
- The entire market crashed after the long bullish run.
- This might be a healthy pullback
After the long bullish run, the crypto market has taken a step down presenting bearish signals. All the top cryptocurrencies are sloping down standing on the nerves of the investors. The entire crypto market displays the red trading charts after reaching new ATHs. Significantly, the holders are experiencing a saddened part as the cryptocurrencies are falling in price value.
Users are amazed to witness that all the crypto-assets are dropping in price value at the same time. In this case, investors and users may arise with different queries like is this an opportunity to purchase mainstream cryptocurrencies? Or will it continue to decline more?
As a victim in the crypto industry, we could end up connecting many things for the crackdown of the market. Consequently, there are a number of factors that contribute to the market crash. As a result, the market crash has wiped over $2.5 trillion overnight. A major reason might be the rejection of Spot ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Additionally, the other major cause would be the announcement from NDRC. During a press conference on Tuesday, China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), stated that the country’s cryptocurrency mining will be cleaned up.
Is It A Pullback?
As a treat for crypto users, the recent bullish rally performed well providing a sweet spot for holders. The mainstream cryptocurrencies hit a new all-time high while Bitcoin almost reached nearly $69,000 and then dropped. So crypto analysts and investors stated that it would be a pullback for bitcoin to result in an uptrend.
Similarly, this market crash might also be a pullback for the crypto market to gradually reach heights in near future. If the market initiates to rise steadily then it may set up a new resistance and support level for all mainstream cryptocurrencies. This market dump has the possibility to be a healthy pullback to again take an uplift rally which is usual.
Since the beginning of this year, most of the cryptocurrencies have gained in massive amounts and the features from each ecosystem is impressive. Moreover, altcoins have surged in triple-digit percents from the start of 2021, while bitcoin made its new ATH to $69K level. On the other hand, Ethereum’s price value has bounced over 400% since 2021. Cryptocurrencies are always volatile, so this market down won’t continue for long, it will again begin to soar.
The Future of NFT: The Most Promising Collection Drops
NFT is definitely one of the main buzzwords of today: non-fungible tokens are used more and more widely in multiple industries, artists create new collections regularly, and NFT popularity and market value are growing steadily. However, it has become quite difficult to find true gems among the plethora of NFTs collections, so we have prepared a small list of the most promising upcoming NFT collection drops that are worth watching for.
Mutant Ether Babies
Mutant Ether Babies (Mebs) are 10,000 NFTs that are going to drop from November 15 to December 1. They will be generated from a mix of 340+ traits and mutations. Oh, and they will be hybrids of cats and apes.
In addition, Mebs will also serve as a pass to Early Access of Mebs Subway Game – a sequel of Subway Surfers, a famed platformer from 2012. Some Mebs will be also given out to Mebs Subway gamers – 300 NFTs are reserved for that.
Finally, Mutant Ether Babies have pretty good financial prospects. It is one of the projects of a major NFT curating platform – BlueChip NFTs. So it has the marketing support of a top influencer in the crypto market. In addition, in order to keep the floor prices high, the developers are going to buy back the least popular NFTs every week.
VAILIENS
Speaking of gaming-related NFTs. AEXLAB – a VR technology and game development studio – drops its first NFTs this month. However, Vailiens is one step beyond other gaming NFTs on the market. Vailiens are fully interactable pets within the VR first-person shooter developed by AEXLAB – VAIL VR.
Every Vailien will be generated by AI during the minting process and will have a unique 3D model and unique set of in-game attributes and perks. At first, Vailiens will be able to respond to players’ commands and touch, but later down the line of VAIL VR development, they will even assist their holders in combat.
In addition, Vailiens will grant access to VAIL VR Alpha and Beta testing, as well as to VAIL VR Social Club – a community of dedicated players directly communicating with the developers and able to influence the game development.
Vailiens drop is integrated into VAIL VR early access release. A lottery for VAIL VR Early Access Steam keys is already on the Metadrop.com website. The game itself will become available for multiplayer play on November 26th and Vailiens will drop from November 30th.
Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series
Hot Wheels – the leader of the collectible car model market operating since 1968 – also joined the NFT fray. Hot Wheels NFT collection is scheduled to drop on November 16th.
NFTs will be pictures of Hot Wheels models, however, the complete lineup is not disclosed. Tokens will be distributed in packs of 4 or 10, just like boosters in card collectible games. Every individual card will be either Base, Rare, Premium or NFTH NFT (in ascending order of rarity and value). The chance for Base NFT to turn up is 74%, while for NFTH it’s just 0.62%. Premium and NFTH tokens will also grant a physical Hot Wheels model.
Overall, there will be 12,150 Standard 4-card packs and 4,850 Deluxe 10-card packs.
House of Satan
Naturally, Halloween week spawned a lot of “spooky” NFT collections, but by far the most interesting among them is the House of Satan NFT collection that had just dropped and minting is still ongoing.
House of Satan consists of 6,666 NFTs with various unique Demons, varying in rarity and possessing different traits. The rarest Demons are even animated.
And it looks like the community greatly appreciated this collection – the average NFT price amounts to more than $50K. Another great example is House of Satan #35 that changed hands on the secondary market twice within two days: first, it was sold for $12.9K, and then for $189.9K.
