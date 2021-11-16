News
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
By ALAN FRAM, WILSON RING and LISA RATHKE
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said Monday he won’t seek reelection next year to the seat he’s held since 1975, signaling an end to a career that’s included major roles on issues such as civil liberties and financing the government and that began before four of his current colleagues were born.
“It’s time to come home,” said Leahy, 81. He made the announcement in the Vermont State House, blocks from where he grew up.
The decision by Leahy, among the Senate’s more liberal members, marks the end of a political era. He’s the last of the so-called Watergate babies, the surge of congressional Democrats elected in 1974 after President Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment.
He’s also among a dwindling group from a more collegial era when senators had more harmonious relationships despite ideological differences. Among those is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., now one of Congress’ sharpest partisans, who’s served alongside Leahy for over three decades and praised him warmly as “an all-time Senate institution.”
Leahy became the first Democrat facing reelection next year in the 50-50 Senate to say he’ll retire. His state has shifted from solidly Republican to deep blue while he’s been senator, and his seat seems securely in Democratic hands.
He chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, which injects him into this fall’s budget fight. He was chair or top Democrat on the Judiciary committee for two decades and was atop the Agriculture panel for 10 years. But inside the Capitol, he’s equally known as a photography buff who wanders the corridors with a camera slung around his neck and for shepherding around celebrities including members of his beloved Grateful Dead.
In keeping with his hobby, Leahy took pictures at the White House on Monday as President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. He told reporters that Biden, a Senate colleague for decades, “was kind enough to call me at home” over the weekend, but he declined to provide details.
Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator, and by the time his term expires in January 2023, he’ll have served for 48 years, the third-longest tenure ever. He’s the fifth-oldest current senator, among six 80-somethings in the chamber who include his Vermont colleague Bernie Sanders, 80.
Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., were born after Leahy entered the Senate.
Atop the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy has followed that panel’s tradition and worked closely with senior Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama as it distributes hundreds of billions of dollars among federal agencies and to lawmakers’ states. But the process has devolved into an annual struggle to prevent federal shutdowns as the two parties fight over federal borrowing and other issues.
“We’re different. We’ve got different political philosophies,” Shelby, 87 and also retiring, said in an interview. Shelby said his and Leahy’s goal is to fund the government “and we have to do that working together.”
Leahy will leave the chamber after eight terms with a record of promoting human rights, working to ban land mines and championing the environment.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, he helped write the 2001 Patriot Act, which strengthened government surveillance capabilities and criminal penalties against convicted terrorists, even as he helped limit its intrusions into civil liberties. More recently, he worked on legislation aimed at curbing the government’s ability to get Americans’ private telephone data.
He’s one of the few senators who have voted on the nomination of every current Supreme Court justice, supporting all three Democratic nominees and opposing every GOP pick except for Chief Justice John Roberts. He’s helped write bills on gun control, patents and land mines, which led to his friendship with rock musician Bono, a fellow land mine opponent whom he’s shown around the Capitol.
An ardent Batman fan, Leahy has appeared briefly in five Batman movies, telling the Joker in “The Dark Knight” in 2008, “We’re not intimidated by thugs.”
And he’s given Capitol tours to members of the Grateful Dead, the classic rock group he followed for decades and whose concerts he sometimes attended on stage. He’s said that while onstage once, he took a call from an official who unwittingly asked him to lower his radio so he could talk to President Bill Clinton.
“Would I call myself a Deadhead? With pride,” Leahy once said.
As the longest-serving member of the Senate’s majority party, Leahy is that chamber’s president pro tempore. That largely ceremonial post makes him third in line to the presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
It was in that role that Leahy presided last February over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Leahy was hospitalized briefly the evening before the trial after not feeling well, was sent home and gaveled the proceedings to order the next morning.
Leahy is the only Democrat to have ever served as a Vermont senator, though his colleague Sanders, an independent, caucuses with the Democrats. Yet Democrats’ hold on Leahy’s seat next year became even stronger Monday after GOP Gov. Phil Scott, viewed as his party’s strongest potential challenger, seemed to take himself out of the running.
“Governor Scott has been clear that he is not running for the U.S. Senate next year. That has not changed,” Scott’s press secretary Jason Maulucci said by email. Scott, who frequently clashed with Trump, in a statement called Leahy an “incredible champion for Vermonters.”
Many in Vermont think Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, the tiny state’s only House member, will want to replace Leahy. Welch issued a statement praising him but saying nothing about running.
Democrats control the 50-50 Senate because of Harris’ tiebreaking vote, making every seat crucial in next year’s election.
But the GOP is defending 20 seats to Democrats’ 14. Of the five announced GOP retirees, three are in states that seem competitive — North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania. One Republican senator who’s not yet announced whether he’ll seek reelection is Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, a swing state.
___
Fram reported from Washington. Ring reported from Stowe, Vt. Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Washington.
Saints hitting coach Matt Borgschulte leaving Twins for Orioles
The Twins have lost a well-regarded member from their coaching ranks. Matt Borgschulte, who spent the past season as the Triple-A Saints’ hitting coach, was tapped as the Baltimore Orioles’ co-hitting coach on Monday, per reports.
Borgschulte, 31, joined the Twins organization in 2018, working as the Twins’ Gulf Coast League team’s hitting coach. He was hitting coach at Single-A Advanced Fort Myers in 2019 before working at the alternate site during the 2020 season.
The Twins have not made any announcements regarding their Triple-A coaching staff — something usually reserved for later in the offseason — and don’t appear done adding to their major league coaching staff, either.
The Twins had a hitting coach position open this offseason, but instead opted to hire externally, adding David Popkins, also 31, to their staff. They also hired Jayce Tingler as their new bench coach, and during a media session introducing the pair last week, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said they were “definitely not finished with our staff conversations.”
Memorial grows at Ballwin crash site where 3 teens were killed, 2 injured
BALLWIN, Mo. – Friends and family members are mourning three teenagers killed in a fiery car wreck in Ballwin early Sunday morning.
The crash near Kiefer Creek Road critically injured two more teens, who are recovering in the hospital. Police said the five teens were in a Nissan Maxima when it veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire around 4:00 a.m.
On Monday, several people stopped by the crash site to cover the tree with cards, teddy bears, and flowers.
“I pray the rosary every day,” said resident Michael Knollhoff, who visited the memorial. “These families are going through a lot right now, and I pray for everybody every day.”
The teens who died in the crash were identified Monday as Cole Anello, 16, Rhegan Sajben, 15, and Jacob Keifer, 15.
Anello was a sophomore and lacrosse player at De Smet Jesuit High School. Police said he was driving the vehicle. Sajben and Keifer both attended Marquette High School.
“Cole was an awesome person, standout guy,” said De Smet lacrosse coach Rob Hutchison. “He was everything you want in a player, the drive, the ability to be a good teammate. He was an awesome young man.”
Police identified the two surviving victims as a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy but did not release their names.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Both high schools said they will have grief counselors on hand to help to support the students and staff in the days and weeks ahead.
MoDOT: Pay is to blame for lack of workers to clear winter roads
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It’s going to take a lot longer to clear snow off Missouri roads this winter and the Missouri Department of Transportation said it’s nobody’s fault but our own.
MoDOT said they need 200 to 300 seasonal workers to help and clear winter weather but this year, the director of the department said they are nowhere near that. Neighboring states like Kansas and Illinois are paying $5 to $10 more per hour than Missouri.
“We’re losing some of our very talented engineers for $20,000 and $30,000 more per year than they make here at MoDOT,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said Monday. “We’re well over probably $3 an hour off-market for what is being paid by the private sector by municipalities around the state.”
The department is on track to lose 800 employees this year McKenna said in an interview Monday. Normally, he said healthy turnover for MoDOT is about 250 workers a year.
“For the last seven straight months, we’ve lost over 70 people a month and over the last four months it’s been over 80,” McKenna said. “This has been a problem for many years, and we just haven’t gotten the job done and addressed it and frankly the issue is we’re not competitive in the market with the skills of our labor force.”
Although the federal infrastructure bill that President Biden signed Monday is bringing more than $7 billion to the state for roads and bridges, with low-paying wages, McKenna said he’s concerned more might leave MoDOT.
“Everyone knows there’s a lot more work coming and there’s a high demand for knowledge, skill, and ability for infrastructure work,” McKenna said.
After some parts of the state saw snow flurries Friday, MoDOT is warning drivers, patience is going to be key this winter.
“We’re several hundred people below when we look at planning for winter,” McKenna said.
In total, MoDOT has roughly 1,500 pieces of equipment, McKenna said, and he believes the department has enough people to staff all equipment which takes around 3,400 employees. He said the department is limited on overtime but it’s not because of money.
“With the limitation of people we can’t necessarily safely have people doing things like plowing in inclement weather much beyond that 12-hour window,” McKenna said. “There’s only so much capacity for overtime.”
Normally the department has a few hundred seasonal workers to help with snow and ice removal, but this year it has been a struggle. McKenna said the starting wage for a MoDOT driver is $14.75.
“We actually advertised that in Kansas City and got lampooned on social media as being almost completely out of touch with reality,” McKenna said.
Over in Kansas, the state’s transportation department is advertising seasonal truck drivers for $25 an hour. In Illinois, it’s $20.55 to work for IDOT.
MoDOT is aware of the wage gap but says their hands are tied when it comes to giving employees a pay raise.
“The legislature has budgetary appropriation authority,” McKenna said. “I think the commission [Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission] is concerned that our attempts in the last several years have been received and fully funded, but some of this is self-inflicted over the years.”
McKenna said in the last five years, the department has lost nearly 60% of its employees. Currently, the department has 5,000 employees but is fully staffed at 5,600.
“We know it’s going to take us longer to do our job this winter and if there are severe conditions, we are going to make sure we are communicating that to the public,” McKenna said. “we know there’s going to be some frustration, we anticipate that, but know that we are working throughout the duration until we get the job done.”
Even with a lack of snowplow and salt truck drivers this year, policies for clearing the roads haven’t changed. Interstates and highways will still be the priority and will be cleared off first.
MoDOT applicant must be 18 years old and have a CDL. McKenna said if an applicant doesn’t have his or her license, MoDOT will offer training to help.
Visit MoDOT.org for information on job openings.
