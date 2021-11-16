Home Improvement
Website Spring Cleaning: 6 Tips to Update Your Online Presence
See Why Now’s A Great Time To Update Your Website – And How
Be honest: how much Spring cleaning did you get to this year? Did you clean out your gutters, sweep out the pantry, organize your closets?
What about your business website? Doesn’t it deserve a fresh start too?
The truth is websites are living, breathing things. And living, breathing things require upkeep.
That’s why Spring is a lovely time to freshen up your website and get the metaphorical dust out of its corner.
Keep reading for my top 6 tips to update your website:
1. Clean Up WordPress
So, how do you update your website? On the most basic level you update WordPress.
WordPress is software and all software needs to be updated on a regular basis to keep it secure and running smoothly.
Aside from ensuring WordPress is updated, any plugins you may be using should also be kept up to date. It’s also a good idea to regularly check for broken links and to remove any media you’re not using.
Depending on your technical skills, this may be easier said than done. Never start tinkering with the backend of your website unless you have some familiarity with WordPress, and if you have reliable backups in place (it doesn’t hurt if you’d know what to actually do with those backups, should you ever need them).
Thankfully, if you work with a reputable web development agency, they can be handling basic maintenance of your website for you.
If you don’t have regular maintenance, it might be a good idea to contact your web designer and have them do an update each month.
2. Update Website Content
The text and images on your website are your brand representation to the world, and your homepage needs to be especially compelling or visitors won’t resontate they’ve landing in the right place.
So does the content on your website paint exactly the right picture that will result in leads and sales? Are you getting the kind of conversions you want?
Thankfully, changing the copy on your website is one of the easiest changes you can make. Remember, ‘Copy is King’ in the online world. If it’s not written well, it’s not going to elicit much trust from your potential clients or move them into action.
Cleaning up your website can be as simple as changing a few headlines or perhaps updating your current specials. For example, our client A Bear and Bison Inn regularly updates the specials and packages they offer (and don’t they look tempting?).
3. Give It An Updated Look
I bet you look around your house with the eye of an amateur decorator. You probably don’t use shag carpeting anymore or the dusty pastel wallpaper so popular in the ’80s.
In fact, I bet you’re constantly tweaking the look of your home – a new rug here, updated curtains there – so that it stays fresh and modern.
You need to bring that same critical eye to your website. Does it look like other websites you like? Does it look like it was built this year… or 5 years ago or even longer?
Remember online trends move much faster than just about any other kind of trend. That’s why it’s generally recommended to update your website every 3 years or so to ensure it’s up-to-date with current best practices.
So use this Spring energy to make your website look and feel contemporary and appealing to today’s market.
4. Add A Blog… Or Update Your Blog!
A blog is the perfect way to keep your website copy fresh and new. Plus, Google really rewards websites that continually put out fresh content.
Moreover, blog posts are great ways to connect with your customers and showcase your expertise. And they can double up as social media posts and content for your newsletters.
For example, we love how our client Malary’s created a ‘fashion show’ blog post, to showcase their latest Spring fashions. It’s a timely, share-worthy piece of content, and it’s the perfect way to showcase their products.
So if you really want to freshen up your website, consider adding a blog section. You can call it your ‘Blog,”Articles,”Stories,’ or whatever suits your brand (note we file ours under ‘Resources’).
The important thing is you have a dedicated section on your website for posting regular, new content.
And if you already have a blog, now’s a great time to update it! Posting once a week is ideal, but even once a month will start to pay off over time.
5. And an eNewsletter Signup
Hopefully you already have an email list, because it’s one of the most important marketing resources any business can have. Consistent newsletters are one of the best ways to stay top of mind with your potential clients.
But do you have an easy signup form for your email list on your website? And does it have an enticing offer?
The reality is first time visitors to your website may not immediately become customers. The best way to turn them into customers is to collect their email, so you can start a relationship and begin to build trust.
That’s why you want to make it as easy as possible for website visitors to join your list. If you don’t have an eNewsletter signup form on your site, contact your web developer to add one.
Not sure which service to go with? We have a list of recommended newsletter service providers on our site to consider.
And if you do have one, are you getting as many signups as you’d like? Perhaps it’s time to either change your opt-in offer, or think about changing the current wording or placement.
6. Ensure Your Site Is Shareable
Most websites built today will have links to your social media platforms. It’s still a good idea to check them from time to time to see if they are still working.
But since we’re giving your website a once-over, look at the social media features on your site again. Sure, you may have links to your social platforms.
But do you make it easy for other people to share your content?
Think about adding social media sharing features to your site, especially your blog articles, so people can easily share them to their followers with just one click. This can create a lot more brand exposure and website traffic.
Ready, set, go!
If your website needs a Spring Review, we can help you update your site, give it a fresh look, and create ongoing social media and communications with your followers. Contact us today to find out more about our branding, digital marketing and web design services that will showcase your business and attract more paying clients.
To your business success,â€¨
Susan
5 Benefits to Buying a World Globe Liquor Cabinet
A bar globe (a cabinet for liquor that is hidden inside a world globe) has always been a popular way to store and serve various alcoholic beverages. In fact, some of these special cabinets are hundreds of years old and of museum quality. These cabinets were actually being used back in the 16th century and perhaps even earlier. Men would gather around these lovely bar cabinets and talk of all their adventures in various places around the world. While it’s tough to find the original drink cabinets and you probably won’t want to pay the price for an authentic antique globe liquor cabinet if you found one, there are many beautiful reproductions available for purchase. Here is a look at a few of the top reasons to purchase one of these beautiful cabinets for your own home.
Reason #1 – A Beautiful Addition to Your Décor
One of the main reasons to purchase a globe liquor cabinet is because they make a beautiful addition to your decor. With beautiful wood construction and the lovely globe that they have on the top, they look elegant and beautiful within your home. You can find them in a variety of different types of wood and with different finishes as well, which makes it easy to find a globe cabinet that will fit into your style of decor. Globe drinks cabinets can also be produced with vintage replica world globes or globes with modern, current maps.
Reason #2 – The Bar Globe Rotates for Easy Serving
Another great reason to go with a lovely globe liquor cabinet is the wonderful way that the bar rotates for easy serving. Inside of the globe, there is a bar that rotates and you can store your stemware and your spirits inside. This makes it easy to pour and serve up drinks for yourself and any guests that you may have in your home at the time.
Reason #3 – Chill Your Beverages Too
You’ll also find that some globe cabinets will even chill your beverages for you. This means you can store your favorite spirits inside of the bar and they’ll be chilled and ready for serving when you are ready to serve. This makes the globes more than just a serving area, but a great place to store things as well.
Reason #4 – Easily Portable
Many of these globe mini-bars are easily portable as well. Some have furniture roller bottoms on them so you can move the globes from place to place. This means that wherever you want to serve up drinks, you can easily move this bar along with you, offering great convenience to you when you are entertaining guests.
Reason #5 – They Provide a Great Conversation Starter
A nice globe liquor cabinet will also provide a great conversation starter when you have guests in your home. Since it is such a beautiful piece, your guests are sure to admire this piece of furniture when they see it. The globe often gets people talking about their own adventures that they have gone on in the world, which is sure to get an interesting conversation going.
Is Feng Shui Able To Changes One’s Personal Luck
The Ancient Secret Science of Feng Shui can change ones luck by bringing you love, enhances your careers, and even cure your serious illnesses. Sounds hard to believe? Read more to understand.
Moreover, no matter what your believe and faith are, it does not matter. Feng Shui itself is a collection of observations and analysis’s from ancient time that is still applicable until now. At some point of time, to make a living, and to create mystery, religious are brought in.
Feng Shui is an ever changing science of evaluation where the basic platform was already done by the ancient forefathers. Good Feng Shui will make you life very comfortable and ensure that you are financially better off. In the same way, Feng Shui can help to bring you love and marriage. However a long lasting relationship depends also on the effort of the couple. In Feng Shui certain locations of the bed room or living room are a taboo to place certain elements or objects.
The correct arrangement of Feng Shui could help to assist in the harmony of the marriage.As a thumb of rule, if you do not know what to hang up on the wall or what to place on certain locations, a few happy marriage photo of the couple could be used. In addition, a whole family photo is also a good picture to hang up on the wall.Placing animal symbol, or some animal object is very effective if you know what is your require elements. If not it will be quite harmful.
Work at Home Moms (WAHM’s) and Podcasting
The biggest challenge for any work-at-home Mom is to present their business in a professional manner to potential clients or customers. On a daily basis, WAHM’s strive to present a positive image of themselves and their business.
How can a work-at-home Mom promote this positive image? A great way to accomplish this goal is through podcasting. It has been said that the greatest advertising for any business is positive word-of-mouth. The best way to accomplish this goal is with podcasting because it gives you a voice.
Podcasting allows WAHM’s to share their expertise, knowledge and even personality with potential clients. If you decide to podcast, you will be promoting your business in the best way possible.
When a possible client or customer listens to your podcast, they will hear your voice. As a result, they will develop a bond and trust in you over time. Subsequently, this will build more customers for your business.
When you are doing your podcast, don’t be afraid to share too much knowledge. If you hold back information, this could potentially hurt you and the image that people will have of your business. Your potential customers or clients will judge you based on the information that you share in your podcast. Thus, the most important element is to share valuable information.
An important element to keep in mind is that your podcast should not be an entire commercial for your business. If you do this, people will be turned off and they will turn off your podcast. You should strive to share helpful information with your audience. As a result, they will appreciate your sincerity and integrity. It is perfectly acceptable to share all of your business and contact information with your audience at the end of your podcast.
As a work-at-home Mom who is podcasting, you will build positive name recognition within your particular niche. The audience will look to you as an expert within your particular field. Consequently, this is the greatest promotion for any business.
The ultimate goal is to stand out above your competition. Is your competition podcasting? They are probably not podcasting and don’t realize the tremendous positive impact that this could have on their business.
When you record your podcast, it is imperative that you don’t have any background noises (children, pets, television, radio, etc.) This could potentially distract your listeners and they might turn your show off. Your goal is to present the best possible image that you can to potential clients.
As a WAHM, professionalism is critical to your success. Podcasting can be the greatest element for your business if it is done in the appropriate manner.
If you take the necessary steps to produce a professional podcast with valuable information, you will see an increase in clients and customers over time.
