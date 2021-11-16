News
West St. Louis County residents say Kiefer Creek Road scene of too many deadly crashes
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The heartache over Sunday’s deadly, one-car crash involving five teens continues to hit the west St. Louis county community hard. A memorial of cards and flowers surrounded the tree where a Nissan Maxima traveling east on Kiefer Creek Road near Forest Valley Road crashed and went up in flames Sunday morning.
Authorities identified the victims Monday as 16-year-old Cole Anello, 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben, and 15-year-old Jacob Keifer. The two survivors taken to the hospital are a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Accident reconstruction investigations typically take several weeks so it will be some time before investigators know more about why the car slammed into the tree.
Janice Dudley lives near the scene of the crash and hopes St Louis County examines whether anything can be done to prevent another tragedy.
“We’re just losing too many people and they’re young people,” she said.
In 2012, Dudley called 911 after a Chevy Malibu drove off the road and ended up in the creek.
Dudley said the amount of tragedy she has witnessed has taken an emotional toll.
“Even though we don’t know the people, it leaves a lasting impression and you,” she said.
Tom Odlum was the first neighbor on the scene of Sunday’s tragedy.
“We’ve lived here for about 30 years, and we’ve seen probably five deaths,” he said.
Kiefer Creek Road has some windy stretches, but the area of the crash is straight.
“It turns into a drag strip from time to time,” said Odlum.
The speed limit is 40 miles per hour and some drivers say it’s not unusual to see deer in the area, especially this time of the year.
On Monday, St. Louis County officials did not have a total for the number of crashes that have taken place on Kiefer Creek Road near Forest Valley Road in recent years. St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder represents the area. He said it’s difficult to know what changes could be made before the investigation into the crash is completed.
Willernie: Man arrested after threatening his girlfriend with a knife and setting fire
A Willernie man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife and set a fire in his house on Sunday has been charged with two felonies in Washington County District Court in Stillwater.
Travis Emerfoll, 44, of Willernie, was charged Monday with first-degree arson and domestic assault. He was being held Monday night in the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a house in the 200 block of Wildwood Road in Willernie about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man with a knife threatening people inside the home.
Upon arrival, deputies observed Emerfoll talking to the owner of the home while “holding a large silver knife in his hand,” according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies ordered Emerfoll to drop the knife, but he refused. He then ran inside the house and locked the front door behind him, according to the complaint. Two other women, one of whom was his girlfriend, were inside the house.
Emerfoll attempted to kick down the door of a bedroom to reach his girlfriend and then used the knife to try and pry it open, the complaint states. He also threatened to punch her.
The girlfriend told deputies he “did get physical with her by slapping her in the face and punching her in the chest,” the complaint states.
While inside the house, deputies used less-lethal options, but Emerfoll did not comply to their demands to put the knife down, the complaint states. The SWAT team arrived at the residence to assist.
“Emerfoll continued to barricade himself in the home and lit multiple blankets and other clothing on fire,” the complaint states. Deputies “had to extinguish these fires, which did cause some damage to the home. After lengthy negotiating, Emerfoll surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody.”
Emerfoll has at least two prior qualified domestic violence-related convictions: violation of an order for protection from 2012 and a felony domestic assault from 2018, according to the complaint.
Minnesota woman, infant son killed in northwestern Iowa crash
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Minnesota woman and her 1-year-old baby died in a crash in northwestern Iowa that also injured four others, including woman’s two other children, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a rural intersection northeast of Spirit Lake in Dickinson County, the patrol said. A patrol investigation found that an eastbound car driven by Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, Minn., ran a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Allen Weinzetl, 63, also of Jackson.
Nelson and her 1-year-old son, Symere Williams, died in the crash, Sioux City television station KTIV reported. Nelson’s daughters, ages 5 and 6, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
Weinzetl and his passenger, 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, also were injured and taken to hospitals.
Vikings appear to have a battle for starting center spot
Suddenly, the Vikings could have a battle for the starting center job.
Two weeks ago, Garrett Bradbury had started 39 straight games over three seasons and despite his up-and-down play did not seem to be in any danger of losing his spot. Then Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Nov. 4, and now the job might be wide open. With Bradbury out the past two games, Mason Cole shined as his replacement.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cole had a 68.8 rating during starts against the Ravens and Chargers, compared to Bradbury’s 56.2 in the first seven games of the season. With no snap-count minimums considered, Cole, with 137 snaps, is rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 11 center in the NFL. Bradbury, with 508 snaps, is ranked 30th.
Head coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t commit Monday to a starting center for Sunday’s game against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. He said Bradbury returned to the TCO Performance Center on Monday and all indications are he will practice this week.
“We’ve had a conversation,” Zimmer said. “We’ll just have to see this week in practice. Bradbury hasn’t been here in two weeks. We’re just going to try to sort it out this week, but Mason’s done a really nice job. He’s done a terrific job, and so we’ll just try to figure this out. It’s better than having no options.”
With Bradbury out, Cole started in a 34-31 overtime loss to Baltimore on Nov. 7 and in a 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Bradbury was taken with the No. 18 pick in the 2019 draft but has yet to develop into the top-flight NFL center the Vikings hope he will become.
Cole, who also plays guard, was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals last March to provide depth on the line. In his fourth season, Cole started 32 of the 46 games he played for the Cardinals, 30 at center and two at guard. He started all 14 games he played last season at center.
“It’s obviously good to be back out there, be with the guys,” Cole said Monday. “I feel that’s why I was brought here, to help this team win in any way possible. But it’s been good.”
Against the Chargers, Cole helped an offense that rolled up 381 yards. The Vikings (4-5) had 103 yards on the ground, including 94 by Dalvin Cook, and 278 team passing yards. Kirk Cousins threw for 294 yards and lost 16 on two sacks.
When the outcome was still in doubt, the offensive line helped the Vikings run out the final 4:36 of the game by driving from their 25 to the Chargers’ 32 before Cousins lost seven yards on three kneel-downs.
“We’ve been talking about that all year, just having to finish games,” Cole said. “To get the ball back with four and a half minutes left, we’ve been talking about it all week, just keeping our foot on the gas pedal. … As an offensive lineman, that’s what you like, you want to get the ball back with four minutes and put it in our hands to win the game.”
The Vikings have lost leads in games throughout the season, including in Cole’s first start, when they blew a 14-point, third-quarter lead in Baltimore. But offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak did rave about Cole’s performance in that game.
“I was impressed, just not surprised,’’ Kubiak said. “That’s how he’s practiced this entire time with us, the same guy we saw on film in Arizona. We have a ton of confidence in him.”
While it remains to be seen whether Cole will become Minnesota’s starting center, he believes his performance the past two weeks has demonstrated he has what it takes to play a key role on the line. He also is the Vikings’ top reserve guard.
“I feel pretty confident at any of the those three interior spots,’’ he said. “So, whenever there’s an opportunity, if they want to put me in, I feel I can be successful.”
