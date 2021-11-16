How to
What Are the Available Restaurant Maps Online?
Traditionally, when people were looking for a new restaurant, they would pick up a copy of Zagat’s or some other fancy food guide. But in just a few short years, online maps have come a long way and now offer local information on businesses, shops and eateries too. Sites like Google Maps allow users to create their own maps of favorite establishments that they can save or share with friends and family. There are hundreds of food maps online, although a few noteworthy ideas have risen to the top.
On the West Coast, what could be better than eating a real, authentic Mexican taco out of a truck? With heaping portions, loads of options and mama’s homemade guacamole, you just cannot go wrong. You just can’t get that level of deliciousness from a restaurant, Californians say. However, it can be tricky to locate these trucks, especially if you are from out-of-town. Thus, Yumtacos was born.
Creator Joshua Lurie-Terrell of Sacramento, California said he had been keeping a list of the best taco trucks for quite some time. “As soon as friends of mine knew I had this list, people were calling me all the time,” he admits. From there, transferring the data onto a Google map was no problem. Once the site was live, people could add their own taco truck sightings. Yum Tacos primarily focuses on California, although authentic Mexican taco trucks have been plotted from as far away as Baltimore, Maryland.
Another site, Chinesefoodmap, is based on mapping out the Chinese restaurant locations for Chinese immigrants. Web users will also have access to reviews, menus, driving directions and other local information. Creator Brian Hui first created this site only in Chinese and focusing on Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Chinese food establishments. However, the site has grown nationwide to metros like Houston, Seattle and Atlanta, and an English version inevitably popped up as well.
Users of Google Maps have created a number of restaurant “mashups” based on the Google template. One of the most notable sites is Menurequest, which features more than 5,000 links in New York, San Diego, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Napa Valley, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC. Users can visit the restaurant’s website, read reviews, get driving directions and make online reservations through this amazing map. These are just a few of the food maps available to culinary curators. Perhaps your very own city has a site designed just for hungry local residents like you.
Why Do Many Meditate?
So you decide that meditation can do wonders for you. You are headed in the right direction.
Why do many meditate?
Meditation is the best medication for all agitations. – Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji
It is, in a way, a tool. It helps alleviate stress, aids with chronic pain, fosters good physical health, can make you sleep better, be more peaceful, be present, feel happier.
On a profound level, it is a doorway to the unknown. Meditation helps us get a sense of who we really are.
Once you try meditating, you will notice how disruptive the mind is. You might be surprised! You might find your mind thinking about your plans about the future, then wander to the grocery items that you need to buy. Maybe you will find yourself thinking about a painful memory.
If you are just starting out, please don’t worry too much about not being able to focus. It’s natural. Eventually you will learn to tame your thoughts and find some peacefulness and clarity.
Below are some valuable tips for those on the quest to finding their inner selves through meditation.
1. Posture. Whether you are sitting cross-legged on the floor or on a chair, be sure that your head is up and your spine upright. Your mind will tend to drift if you are slumped. Remember, your body and mind is interconnected. A balanced body equates to a balanced mind. A good tip that will help you straighten up is to imagine that your head is touching the sky.
2. Eyes. Try to meditate with your eyes slightly open. This will help you be more present. Lower your eyelids and allow your gaze to be soft. Gauge your comfort level, as some people tend to focus more with their eyes closed. Do what you feel is best for you.
3. Breathing. Pay close attention to your breath, as this is most helpful in anchoring yourself in the present. Listen to your breath as it streams in and out. Let it flow naturally. An ancient meditation practice would be to count your breathing – silently counting, one, two, three, four, then returning home to one.
4. Silence. I know that there are lots of music designed to aid meditation, but nothing beats the simplicity and healing powers of silence. Sitting in silence allows you to experience your mind fully. There is a special calmness and steadiness only silence can give. As you meditate more, you’ll find a place where your inner and outer meets, allowing you to rest in the moment-self-awareness.
Enjoy meditation. Be kind to yourself. Start by spending time to meditate each day. Consistency is the key.
Latent Defect Insurance: A Definition
Insurance brokerage remains a mystifying field for the average layman or woman. Much like other branches of the insurance tree, the many complexities of this process tend to evade all but those with some training on the field, and the average insurance policy purchaser usually has a significant number of questions and doubts to voice. Fortunately, reputable commercial insurance brokers will make sure the process is as transparent as possible to their clients, often going as far as to explain certain specialist terms which form part of the trade ‘lingo’.
One such term, and one which applies specifically to property insurance, is ‘latent defect insurance.’ Unlike many other terms in the insurance field, some customers do have an idea of what this term means; however, just as many are still unclear as to its exact meaning, which is why this article will seek to clarify that matter, as well as explain why latent defect insurance plays an important role in the property insurance brokerage process.
What Is Latent Defect Insurance?
Latent defect insurance, also often known as structural warranty guarantee or simply structural guarantee, is one of the most important parts of insurance policies on buildings and other such types of property. Its aim is to protect a policyholder against property damage resulting from defects in workmanship, structural planning, design or materials of the building.
Unlike other policies offered by commercial insurance brokers, latent defect insurance does not require proof of fault, just proof of defect, an important nuance which could often help simplify and speed up the insurance process. Similarly, this kind of policy is not dependent on Architects’ Certificates, professional indemnity or collateral warranties, allowing policyholders to protect their investment in a more cost-effective manner. Latent defect insurance may not entirely eliminate costs should negligence have to be proven against one or more parties, but it nonetheless implies a significantly lower expenditure for the policyholder than they would otherwise incur in.
When Does Latent Defect Insurance Apply?
Almost any structure is eligible for coverage through latent defect insurance. It is most often used to cover commercial or residential buildings, but it is not unheard of for a policy of this type to be taken out for a large car park, or other less conventional structure. Of course, eligibility will vary from one company to the next, but most commercial insurance brokers are willing to work with the customer to try and arrange cover for their structure, so it is always a good idea for a prospective policyholder to ask and see if and how this type of cover might fit their specific situation.
What Are The Consequences Of Not Taking Out Latent Defect Insurance?
Of course, as with any other type of clause or policy, individuals taking out property insurance are under no obligation to take out latent defect insurance. However, there is a good reason why most commercial insurance brokers recommend their clients take out this type of policy, and why some clients even demand it upfront. Simply put, re-instating a defective property can represent a significant investment in both time and money for all involved. Protecting the structure with latent defect insurance will, at the very least, give the property owner peace of mind, by ensuring a solution is in place to deal with any structural defects their property may incur in. As noted above, this type of policy does not represent a one-size-fits-all solution; however, it does at least provide policyholders with some reassurance, and could save them mental, physical and financial strain should any structural defects be found in their property. This is the main reason latent defect insurance is important to the structural insurance brokerage process, and why so many commercial insurance brokers advise their customers to contract it.
Your Accident Case Can Be Wrecked If You Rush
If You Settle Too Quickly, You may Regret It
We often get calls from clients or other people handling their own claims who are very eager to resolve their personal injury accident claim to obtain a quick cash settlement. There are times when our advice is to encourage them to hang on… the timing has to be right.
Wait Until Your Injuries Are Well-Known
The extent of many injuries is often not known for months or even years. For example, we had one 40-year old client, “Sophie”, who had recovered from her initial neck and back injury but who still had some knee pain. The knee pain resisted diagnosis. She was told it was a sprain and a strain. The insurance company’s doctor suggested she had a rare birth defect that was causing her pain and that it was totally unrelated to her accident. At first glance, it looked like it was time to settle because the accident-related injuries had mostly healed.
Fortunately a doctor finally took the time to perform more significant diagnostic testing on Sophie’s knee which revealed a damaged meniscus requiring surgery. We resolved this claim for 3 times more that would have been possible if we had settled before having the diagnosis in hand.
Are You Back to Full Speed At Work?
If you have not returned to work after your injury, or are working less than you did before the accident, you should definitely not settle your claim unless you are certain you have reached maximum medical recovery. (We call this MMR). In Ontario where pain and suffering damages are capped, often the loss of income claim makes up the largest component of a settlement. If you do not know your final medical prognosis, how will you calculate your loss of income? When will you go back to work? When will you be back full time? All of those questions will be unresolved. As you can probably guess, the insurance company is unlikely to make assumptions that will increase the amount of your settlement.
Ease the Financial Burden by Maximizing Your Statutory Accident Benefits
Our personal injury clients are sometimes impatient that the case is moving along slowly, especially if they are struggling financially in the meantime. Of course we can understand this feeling but we also know that a little more time, even an extra year, can make a really significant different to the quantum of a settlement.
An important role a lawyer can play for you while you wait until the time is right to settle your claim is to monitor your Accident Benefit claim. After an Ontario car accident, there is an entitlement to statutory accident benefits in most situations. If you qualify, these benefits cover your medical and rehabilitation expenses, visitors’ expenses, attendant care and housekeeping expenses, to name some of the available benefits.
In addition, the Accident Benefits provide weekly amounts as income replacement, caregiver expenses or non-earner benefits. These benefits are not a fortune. However, for many families, these amounts ease the financial burden of an accident, making it possible to “stick it out” until the claim for compensation is resolved.
In most circumstances having a lawyer monitor your Accident Benefits while also working on your claim for compensation from the at-fault driver will help you ensure that you get the maximum out of these benefits while the other case is in the works. If you are handling your case on your own, you will want to pay close attention to your Accident Benefits.
Here is an example of the importance of keeping an eye on your Accident Benefits entitlement. In the Spring of 2008, our law firm was contacted by the daughters of an 82-year old retired brick layer, Claudio, who had been injured in a car accident 10 months earlier. Claudio did not speak English. Despite the fact that he notified his insurer about the accident and they handled his property damage claim, the insurance company never sent him information about his Accident Benefits. It took the daughters mentioning their dad’s struggles at home since the accident to alert the family doctor that accident benefits were there for him.
His family submitted the forms but still had a feeling that their dad was not getting all the benefits he needed.
When our firm audited Claudio’s Accident Benefit file, we found he had been short-changed to the tune of $49,000 in back payments and interest. One letter from my firm and the entire arrears were paid and Claudio’s weekly and monthly payments started.
In other words, there is often little to be gained and much to be lost when rushing to settle you injury claim. This is true whether you hire a personal injury lawyer or handle the case on your own. Take the time you need to build the case and understand your injuries
