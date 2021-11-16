News
What the Infrastructure Bill means for Colorado
Colorado is due to receive well over $5 billion from the Infrastructure Bill over the next five years for highways, bridges, public transportation, expansion of broadband internet service, water infrastructure improvements, airport projects and more. Surface transportation is where the state likely will see the greatest impact — with the federal money supercharging an 11-year, $5.4 billion state transportation bill passed by the legislature earlier this year.
But Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, pointed out that it’s not all new money. The $3.7 billion in federal highway funding and $917 million in transit money under the infrastructure bill include the state’s typical annual allocations, just supercharged for five years.
The net increase is an extra $700-900 million for highway-related projects and roughly $240 million for transit agencies over the next five years. Those boosts are the equivalent of what Colorado would typically receive in each category for a year and a half under past funding levels.
Separately, the state is due $225 million for bridge replacements and repairs, plus $57 million to install more electric vehicle charging stations.
In coming months, state transportation leaders will decide how to apply the highway money to CDOT’s 10-year priority plan, which is being updated, Lew said. CDOT also will gear up to compete for sizeable project grants that will be available under new federal transportation programs created by the bill.
Teddy Bridgewater owns up to lack of hustle on Darius Slay’s TD return during Broncos’ loss to Eagles: “It’s unacceptable.”
Broncos Teddy Bridgewater owned up to a lack of hustle on Sunday’s decisive play of the Broncos’ 30-13 loss to the Eagles when the quarterback declined to attempt to tackle Philadelphia’s Darius Slay on an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Upon reviewing the film, coach Vic Fangio said he’d “at least like to see Teddy try to make a play at (Slay).” Meanwhile, the quarterback was much more critical of himself, calling his effort on the final play of the third quarter “unacceptable.”
“We watched it (Monday) as a team, and Coach (Fangio) pointed out that my effort had to be better there,” Bridgewater said. “And I totally agree. That’s not the type of tape that I want to put out there. It’s one of those situations where you get (mad) after you watch it because… in real-time it felt like everything was happening fast and I wanted to force a cutback, but when you slow it down, it’s like, ‘Man, give more effort.’ ”
Bridgewater said he thought Melvin Gordon, who fumbled on the 4th-and-1 play, was down by contact. But linebacker Davion Taylor had forced a fumble, and after Slay scooped the ball up, he reversed field several times before blowing by the few Broncos that were hustling (Eric Saubert, Gordon and Tim Patrick) to the end zone for a 27-13 lead.
“Credit Slay, he made a great play also,” Bridgewater said. “It’s one of those deals where we’ve got guys diving, trying to make the tackle, and I just need to lay it all out for guys in that moment…. (Now) I have to accept the fact that I didn’t give everything I had in me on that play, and I understand there’s going to be some backlash that comes with it.”
Bridgewater said the Broncos’ Week 11 bye is coming at a perfect time as Denver looks to regroup from the loss to the Eagles ahead of a tough final seven-game stretch that includes five divisional contests.
“We get this bye week, get some time to reflect and embrace the good, accept and embrace the bad, and just move forward,” Bridgewater said. “We can’t let Sunday’s performance linger or let that determine the outcome of the rest of the season.”
Defense attorney: Rittenhouse feared for his life in Kenosha
By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse provoked bloodshed on the streets of Kenosha by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others, and when the shooting stopped, he walked off like a “hero in a Western,” a prosecutor said in closing arguments Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.
But Rittenhouse’s attorney countered that the shooting started after the young man was ambushed by a “crazy person” that night and became afraid his gun was going to be wrested away and used to kill him.
Rittenhouse, then 17, killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020 — a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism and law and order.
Rittenhouse said he went to Kenosha from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet, is white, as were those he shot.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Thomas Binger repeatedly showed the jury drone video that he said depicted Rittenhouse pointing the AR-style weapon at demonstrators.
“This is the provocation. This is what starts this incident,” the prosecutor declared.
He told the jury: “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”
Rittenhouse, now 18, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide, which is Wisconsin’s top murder charge.
Binger zeroed in on the killing of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, who was the first man gunned down that night and whose shooting set in motion the bloodshed that followed. The prosecutor repeatedly called it murder, saying it was unjustified.
The prosecutor reminded jurors that Rittenhouse testified he knew Rosenbaum was unarmed. Binger also said there is no video to support the defense claim that Rosenbaum threatened to kill Rittenhouse.
Binger disputed the notion that Rosenbaum was trying to grab Rittenhouse’s rifle. “Mr. Rosenbaum is not even within arm’s reach when the first shot occurs,” Binger said. He rejected the idea that Rittenhouse had no choice but to shoot, saying he could have run away.
And Binger argued that once Rosenbaum was wounded, he was not even capable of taking away the gun, which was strapped to Rittenhouse’s body, since he was falling to the ground with a fractured pelvis. Rittenhouse kept firing, delivering what the prosecutor called the “kill shot” to Rosenbaum’s back.
“I think we can also agree that we shouldn’t have 17-year-olds running around our streets with AR-15s, because this is exactly what happens,” Binger said.
After killing Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, while trying to make his way through the crowd.
Rittenhouse testified that Huber hit him with a skateboard and that Grosskreutz came at him with a gun of his own — an account largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
But Binger said Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed that followed Rosenbaum’s shooting: Huber, Grosskreutz and others in the crowd were trying to stop what they believed was an active shooter.
When it was all over, Rittenhouse walked away like a “hero in a Western — without a care in the world for anything he’s just done,” Binger said.
In his own closing argument, defense attorney Mark Richards called Rosenbaum a “rioter” and a “crazy person” who went after Rittenhouse.
“Mr. Rosenbaum was shot because he was chasing my client and going to kill him, take his gun and carry out the threats he made,” Richards said.
Richards said Rittenhouse was then attacked by a “mob.” The defense attorney accused prosecutors of calling Rittenhouse an “active shooter” because of “the loaded connotations of that word.”
When the prosecutor displayed a photograph of Rosenbaum’s bloodied body on a gurney during his autopsy and another of Rosenbaum’s mangled hand, some jurors appeared to avert their eyes from the TV monitors. And later, when Binger displayed a close-up photo of Grosskreutz’s bicep largely obliterated by a bullet, several jurors winced and turned away.
As he spoke, Binger walked up to the jury box and lifted the rifle used in the shootings as if he were firing, pointing the weapon at a wall.
Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, listened intently in the courtroom.
Supporters have hailed Rittenhouse as a hero who took a stand against lawlessness; foes have branded him a vigilante.
Binger began his closing arguments by questioning whether Rittenhouse was genuinely trying to help.
The prosecutor noted that Rittenhouse had ammunition capable of traveling the length of five football fields and passing through cars, and asked the jury: “Why do you need 30 rounds of full metal jacket (ammo) to protect a building?” And he said the rifle was incompatible with Rittenhouse’s claim that he was there as a medic.
He said Rittenhouse and others like him were “wannabe soldiers” and “chaos tourists” drawn to the unrest in Kenosha. Rittenhouse thought he was a junior police officer who could run around and stop crime, according to the prosecutor. He said Rittenhouse was “looking for trouble.”
Earlier Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction for prosecutors. The was punishable by up to nine months in jail.
But the defense argued that Wisconsin law has an exception related to the length of a weapon’s barrel. After prosecutors conceded Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, the judge threw out the charge.
Perhaps in recognition of weaknesses in their case, prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider several lesser charges if they acquit him on the original counts. Schroeder agreed to do so as he launched into 36 pages of legal instructions to the jury, explaining the charges and the laws of self-defense.
In his instructions, the judge said that to decide that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense, the jury must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
After closing arguments, names were to be drawn to determine which 12 of the 18 jurors who heard testimony would deliberate, with the rest dismissed as alternates.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.
___
This story has been updated to correct Gaige Grosskreutz’s age to 28.
___
Bauer reported from Madison and Forliti reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
Opinion: We cannot forget mental health in this nation’s debate about abortions
As a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist who has been practicing for almost 20 years, I want to address an issue that seems to have been overlooked in the debate about abortion access: mental health issues surrounding pregnancies. We talk a lot about abortion bans and restrictions as a physical health issue, but they also have a profound impact on a pregnant person’s mental health.
My father was also an OB/GYN. He has shared stories of women dying under his care due to complications from back-alley abortions before Roe v. Wade. I am speaking out now on behalf of my patients. I am not speaking on behalf of my employer.
Mental health awareness and support make up a large part of my OB/GYN practice. We are all familiar with postpartum depression, but I’m referring to other aspects of mental health.
Over the years, I have treated patients with a wide variety of concerns. I have treated women with anxiety and depression. I have treated patients with bipolar disorder and they are afraid to pass those genes on to a child. If they were to conceive, termination feels like their only option, for the mental health well-being of the next generation. I help women manage grief surrounding stillbirth and fear of being pregnant again and losing another baby. I have counseled patients who had to terminate very desired pregnancies because the mother would die due to health conditions that were exacerbated by the pregnancy.
I am thankful to practice in Colorado, where we can safely provide termination options to patients up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. But as I closely watch what is happening in Texas and at the Supreme Court, I had to speak up. I am not an abortion provider. But on behalf of my patients, I am so thankful I can refer them to safe, well-trained physicians when termination is the right answer.
We are all aware of the opioid crisis in our country. If a person is pregnant and they do not want to be, they might self-medicate with drugs and alcohol — harming themselves and the fetus. If a person cannot afford to provide for a child and they are forced to carry the pregnancy, how is that best for the child?
Especially for people who have underlying mental health conditions, forcing a pregnancy on them would likely exacerbate any mental health problem: anxiety, depression, reactivation of past trauma, substance abuse, etc.
Being able to give a child up for adoption is a very difficult choice for many people. And let’s not forget that planning to give a child up for adoption requires the person to go through pregnancy and delivery. Delivery can be life-threatening to both the mother and the fetus. I respect my patient’s choice to not risk her own life for a baby she does not want to, or cannot, care for. For some people, pressure from their community or family members might make them choose to keep a child, at their own expense.
In a recent analysis of maternal mortality by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE), the most frequent causes of all 145 pregnancy-associated deaths between 2008 and 2013 were injury-related (44) and mental health conditions (40); in fact, these two causes accounted for nearly six out of every ten maternal deaths. “Maternal mortality” statistics encompass the first year after a baby is born.
And please don’t start with the “if they don’t want kids they shouldn’t be having sex” argument — the new Texas ban does not provide an exemption for rape or incest. Please do not imply those people volunteered for their abuse or attack.
I need to have all options available to treat my patients safely, whatever that may look like. Period.
Abortion restrictions place unnecessary stress on patients who are already going through an emotional roller coaster surrounding pregnancy and parenthood. Neither patients nor doctors need politicians looking over their shoulders and making personal decisions for them at a time when they are under enormous physical and emotional strain.
Politicians who have no comprehension of my patients’ individual circumstances have no business restricting my patients’ choices. A fetus cannot survive outside its mother’s body until it is about 24 weeks. Simply seeing fetal cardiac activity at six weeks does not mean there is a viable baby present.
People in Texas are being forced to maintain most pregnancies right now. That situation cannot be benefiting any of these patients’ mental health. The stress of having to come up with transportation and money to travel hundreds or thousands of miles to another state, just to maintain their own bodily autonomy is not right. It just isn’t.
Abortion must remain an option as a fundamental part of health care, for both the physical AND mental well-being of people in this nation. I implore the Justices of the US Supreme Court to think about the implications to the people of this country. Please, protect us, the Constitution, and the welfare of our patients.
Allison Herman, MD, is a practicing OBGYN in Denver.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
