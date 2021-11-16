When Is the Best Time of the Year to Visit Tenerife?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Tenerife is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Brits, which is unsurprising considering all the attractions that this Canary Island boasts. With beautiful weather, gorgeous beaches and plenty of sporting activities to enjoy in this volcanic paradise, every holidaymaker that visits is sure to find something that appeals to them.

In addition to this, there are a huge number of affordable all inclusive holidays to Tenerife offered by travel agencies, with the prices being driven down due to the appeal of this destination. With flights, meals and luxurious accommodation available at only the best prices, even those on smaller budgets should be able to afford a trip here.

With that said, some times of the year are better than others when it comes to visiting the island. It almost goes without saying, but the British and European school holidays are some of the busiest times of the year, with many families booking all inclusive holidays in Tenerife for their exciting and affordable trip abroad for the year.

Those that are not fans of large crowds of people, and prefer to enjoy relaxing on the beach with few other tourists around, should avoid the summer months where things can get a little hectic. If this is the only time you can travel, however, do your research on the quieter spots of the island so you can enjoy your peace and calm in spite of all the other visitors on Tenerife with you!

Tenerife is lucky as it benefits from a beautiful climate all year round, with travellers being able to swim in the sea and soak up rays of warm sunshine even in the months of December and January. For those that would like to get away during the coldest period of British weather, this could be the ideal location.

Again, however, the period from November to March is also a significantly busy period, with many people escaping here from the North to enjoy warmer weather. With that said, it is still possible to find areas on the island that are calmer if you prefer peace and quiet during your vacation. Avoiding Christmas and New Year may also be a good idea in this instance.

The quietest times of the year for those taking all inclusive holidays in Tenerife span the months of April to June, when people are not travelling to avoid the cold weather and children are still in school. For those that want to explore the island with a smaller number of other tourists, this is undoubtedly the best time to book your trip.

September and October are also good months to reserve your all inclusive holidays in Tenerife, as the summer tourism will have died down a little and the island will be making its preparations for the next influx of tourists over the winter months.

Whenever you do decide to travel, you can relax in the knowledge that air fares are generally very reasonably priced all year round due the popularity of this island regardless of the season. It is also possible to find a number of very affordable holiday deals throughout the year, with there not being a huge difference in price from one season to the next.

The best way to save money on your trip to Tenerife – whether you are travelling in August, December or May – is to check up regularly on holiday deals in order to snap up a bargain as soon as you spot one. You can also subscribe to the email newsletter of an online travel agency in order to keep abreast of all the latest promotions as soon as they are available.

Although many may find themselves restricted to travelling at certain times of the year, Tenerife is still a wonderful island to visit, with plenty to see and do for everyone; with year-round beautiful weather, every traveller will be sure to get more than their fair share of sun, sea and sand to see them through another year of chilly British weather.