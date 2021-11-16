Home Improvement
Windows 10 0xC1900200 Update Error Fix
As with many Windows errors, the 0xc1900200 error code shows when you try to perform system activities (in this case, a system update).
Whilst most people have alluded the error appearing when they attempt to install the latest “Creators Update” from Microsoft, it’s also known to show in a variety of other circumstances, too.
The underlying problem with this error is that it’s caused by Windows being unable to utilize the “system partition” in your hard drives.
This is a reserved part of the hard disk, used by Windows to store the likes of product updates and Windows files. If you find this error, it generally means that the space in this part of the hard drive is lacking, and needs to be extended.
Whereas you can update the drive’s size within Windows itself, the best way to fix the problem is to use a custom “partition” application, which is able to correctly manage the various partitions within the OS. This tutorial explains how.
—
The error will generally show with the following message:
Code 0xC1900200: Windows Update encountered an unknown error
The way to fix it is to firstly ensure your system’s “System Partition” is of the right size, and then that you’re able to clean up any issues that Windows may have with the core of its system.
Solution
1. Download & Run Disk Partition Tool
I’m not able to recommend a specific tool, but it’s important to get one that’s reliable.
There are a number which are entirely free; you shouldn’t be paying for it.
For the purpose of this article, I’ll detail how to use the inbuilt Windows 10 tool “Disk Manager”.
This is not as reliable as the demi-commercial ones, but it can help if there are any issues:
- Press “Windows” + “S” keys on your keyboard
- Type “Disk Management”
- Click on the listing which says “Create and format disk partitions”
- This will bring up a list of hard drives, and their partitions
- Look for the “System Reserved” partition
At this point, you should look at the size of “available space” in the system reserved partition.
If the amount of free space is anything less than 100mb, you will need to extend it…
- Right-click and select “Extend volume”
- If this isn’t available, you may need to “shrink” the main hard drive partition
- If it is available, set the size to something like 350mb or 500mb (depending on the size of your hard drive)
If you cannot extend the drive from the Windows Disk Management tool, you’ll want to look at downloading a commercial tool “just to see” if you can do it through there.
If you download a tool and it does not permit the extend functionality either, it means you need to shrink the main drive and then extend the system reserved.
2. Run Windows Update Troubleshooter
Irrespective of whether the above is successful or not, you can then take advantage of another Windows 10 feature – the “Troubleshooter”.
This basically cleans up errors / problems within the system itself, allowing users to repair any of the core issues that often affects Windows.
Thus, if you’re experiencing problems with Windows Update, you’ll want to run the “Update Troubleshooter”:
- Press Windows + I keys on your keyboard (loads “Settings”)
- Select “Update & Security”
- Select “Troubleshoot” from the left menu
- From the list that appears, select “Windows Update”
- Click “Run The Troubleshooter”
- Let the process run
- Restart your system after completion
This typically resolves the majority of Windows Update issues, but obviously doesn’t mean that your error will be resolved.
If the error persists, you need to progress onto the next step.
3. Run DISM, SFC etc
SFC (System File Checker) and DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) are inbuilt (command line) applications within Windows.
They are used to resolve particular problems within the system, and basically clean out most of the temporary files that the system requires to operate.
To this end, the next step is to use each of these tools within your system:
- Press “Windows” + “S” keys on your keyboard
- Type “CMD”
- When the list appears, right-click on “Command Prompt” and select “Run as Administrator”
- When CMD loads, type the following:
- “SFC /scannow” + press “Enter”
- “DISM /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth” + press “Enter”
- Let each service scan your system
- Restart after completion
This should clean up any rogue update files lurking on your drive.
After doing this, you may also wish to clean out any Windows files.
4. Clean Out Disk
The next step is to clean out any files that may be on the disk.
To do this, you can just use the Windows “Disk Cleanup Tool”:
- Press “Windows” + “S” keys on your keyboard
- Search for “Disk Clean”
- Select the first option that appears
- Click on “Clean up system files”
- Let the system scan your system files
- Clean out any files it discovers
- Restart your PC
—
After doing this, try updating your system again.
If the error persists, it means you have a deeper problem with Windows (likely that the System Partition is not an adequate size). To get better help, you’ll be better looking for more specific support – either from online resources, or the likes of a local repair technician.
6 Steps Home Buyers Use To Ease The Process!
For generations, many of us, considered, owning a home, of one’s own, to be a major, significant component/ part, of the so – called, American Dream! However, after, over 15 years, as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have observed, for most, the process, and period, involved, in trying to accomplish this goal, is, too often, an anxious, challenging one! Therefore, wouldn’t it make sense, if possible, for potential home buyers, to proceed, using these 6 steps? With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, and review, what this means and represents, and why, if used, wisely, might make this period, far – less, stressful!
1. Pre – qualify/ Pre – approval: Before, beginning, this quest, it is smart, and time – saving, as well, as stress – reducing, for a potential buyer, to consult, with a mortgage professional, and, ensure, he qualifies, for a loan. However, it is, even, wiser, to obtain a pre – approval, which means, the only, remaining step, is ensuring, the subject – house, appraises, for the necessary amount. What could be more stressful, than shopping, and finding, a great home, of one’s dreams, and, then, being, unable to obtain it, for lack of doing so?
2. Fix/ repair Credit, first: Before, proceeding, your professional adviser, should let you know, any issues, with your credit history, etc. Before proceeding, forward, it is wise, and effective/ efficient, to fix any potential obstacles/ issues, and repair your, overall, credit!
3. Pay – down, other debt: Lenders, generally, use a series of financial formulas, many of which, strongly, factor – in, your overall debt, as well as what, you might be able to afford, for your housing component, of this! Most recommend, a potential buyer, proceeds, to pay – down, other debt, prior to attempting to obtain, any housing – oriented loan!
4. Build – up down – payment: In most, Conventional Mortgages, an individual, receives the best rates and other terms, when/ if, he pays – down, a significant percentage of the cost of the house purchase. In most cases, for a single – family house, 20% is the magic percentage, required, and recommended!
5. Gather reserves: Knowledgable buyers. know, and understand, which reserves, might make home ownership, a less stressful, more seamless, process! Therefore, doesn’t it make sense, to put – together, the necessary, financial reserves, so there won’t be any, undesirable responses!
6. Cooperate with Mortgage Banker: When you, work together, with your Mortgage Banker, and proceed, as – a – team, the process, goes more smoothly, etc! Have a thorough, discussion, from the onset, so you are aware of all requirements, and what the lender, many need, from you, in terms of paperwork, etc, and, if/ when, requested, supply these, expeditiously!
Achieve your dream house, by being, as prepared, as possible, and ready, to address, and overcome, any, and, all obstacles! Will you do, what’s in your best interests?
Using UltimateDefrag to Optimize Windows – A Quick Tutorial
UltimateDefrag is one of the best programs that helps clear the clog of fragmented files in your hard drive, putting them in sectors that are easily reachable at a less amount of time, instead of having PC work into looking for the file for a fraction of a second more than it should take. Using UltimateDefrag can help speed up Windows XP or Vista at a considerable rate, even after repeated use. Here is a small UltimateDefrag tutorial.
Everyone knows that constant use of Windows XP or Windows Vista will lead to your computer slowing down, especially if you continue to put more files into your hard drive to access. This takes up a lot of resources that your computer should not deal with. UltimateDefrag is an instinctive and easy-to-use program that helps you arrange your files. Check which drive you want to defrag and let the program analyze the status. This may take some time, depending on the programs running in the background as well as the files currently in your drive, but its goal is to give you an idea on the status of your drive.
One of the best things about using UltimateDefrag is that it not only speeds up your Windows OS, but you can also choose to have a faster defragmentation time. Just click on Customisation Options, then click on the box that says Very fast placement. This will make your defragmenting time faster, although it may skip some of the areas with small blank places, but still also check the High Performance box to make sure that UltimateDefrag will not run into some problems. Most of all, UltimateDefrag can easily speed up your Windows XP or Windows Vista by clicking the optimisation option that you want, letting you choose what kind of performance you expect from your PC. One of the options is to have a faster OS, so UltimateDefrag can group similar programs and files functioning together, leaving your Windows XP or Vista performing quicker than you expected.
Types of Wall Hangings and Specific Uses
The history of wall hangings can be traced back to the 13th century. It is quite popular in the form of tapestries. It is one of the best ways to decorate homes, offices, temples and churches. It was used by various cultures in different forms in various countries all around the world. Found in the form of sculptures, murals, paintings and so forth, these exemplary works of art are popular even in the modern days. Today it is easy to find different types of sculpture and tapestries to decorate homes and offices. Most of these paintings have a meaning and a purpose which is exuded in these exclusive pieces of art.
Different Forms of Wall Hangings
It is important to choose the right type of wall hanging to suit the decor of your home or office. As mentioned earlier, there are different forms and varieties of artwork that can be installed in your homes and other places. Some of the most common varieties include the following.
Tapestries: One of the most common and popular variety include the tapestry. It is one of the traditional works of art which were used to depict events or stories in the ancient days. It is basically a densely woven piece of fabric which includes various designs and patterns that express a story or tale. In the early days, it was hand woven but today it is created in factories. However, there are skilled artisans who weave tapestries on the loom even today. It is one of the most beautiful varieties of decorations used to hang on the walls.
Quilt: Though basically used as bed covers, the quilts were also used to cover and decorate homes and offices. The quilt makers are proficient in their skill and weave some of the best collections that can be used as wall hangings. It can be hung neatly on tapestry rods or quilt hangers to embellish homes spaces. Today there are different types of paintings available in these quilts which are magnificent pieces of art.
Metal: Another type of decoration includes the metal hangings made of different types of metals which include steel, aluminum, wrought iron and so forth.
Wood: Wooden hangings are hugely popular with various styles, sizes and finishes. Wooden hangings are available in the form of carved hangings, modern letter hangings and sculptured pieces of art. It can be bought in various sizes including rectangular, square and customized forms of hangings according to the preferences of the customers.
Installation of Wall Hangings
The installation of these decorative pieces of art is equally important as choosing the best type of wall hanging that blends with the background beauty of your home. It is necessary to make a template of the tapestry before installing it in your home. Trace the outline of the tapestry and locate its hangers. Pierce the paper through the center of each hanger and then position it on the wall. Mark the holes with the pencil and install the hangers with the help of nails and screws.
