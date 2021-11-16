Windows 10 0xC1900200 Update Error Fix

Share Pin 0 Shares

As with many Windows errors, the 0xc1900200 error code shows when you try to perform system activities (in this case, a system update).

Whilst most people have alluded the error appearing when they attempt to install the latest “Creators Update” from Microsoft, it’s also known to show in a variety of other circumstances, too.

The underlying problem with this error is that it’s caused by Windows being unable to utilize the “system partition” in your hard drives.

This is a reserved part of the hard disk, used by Windows to store the likes of product updates and Windows files. If you find this error, it generally means that the space in this part of the hard drive is lacking, and needs to be extended.

Whereas you can update the drive’s size within Windows itself, the best way to fix the problem is to use a custom “partition” application, which is able to correctly manage the various partitions within the OS. This tutorial explains how.

The error will generally show with the following message:



Code 0xC1900200: Windows Update encountered an unknown error

The way to fix it is to firstly ensure your system’s “System Partition” is of the right size, and then that you’re able to clean up any issues that Windows may have with the core of its system.

Solution

1. Download & Run Disk Partition Tool

I’m not able to recommend a specific tool, but it’s important to get one that’s reliable.

There are a number which are entirely free; you shouldn’t be paying for it.

For the purpose of this article, I’ll detail how to use the inbuilt Windows 10 tool “Disk Manager”.

This is not as reliable as the demi-commercial ones, but it can help if there are any issues:

Press “Windows” + “S” keys on your keyboard

Type “Disk Management”

Click on the listing which says “Create and format disk partitions”

This will bring up a list of hard drives, and their partitions

Look for the “System Reserved” partition

At this point, you should look at the size of “available space” in the system reserved partition.

If the amount of free space is anything less than 100mb, you will need to extend it…

Right-click and select “Extend volume”

If this isn’t available, you may need to “shrink” the main hard drive partition

If it is available, set the size to something like 350mb or 500mb (depending on the size of your hard drive)

If you cannot extend the drive from the Windows Disk Management tool, you’ll want to look at downloading a commercial tool “just to see” if you can do it through there.

If you download a tool and it does not permit the extend functionality either, it means you need to shrink the main drive and then extend the system reserved.

2. Run Windows Update Troubleshooter

Irrespective of whether the above is successful or not, you can then take advantage of another Windows 10 feature – the “Troubleshooter”.

This basically cleans up errors / problems within the system itself, allowing users to repair any of the core issues that often affects Windows.

Thus, if you’re experiencing problems with Windows Update, you’ll want to run the “Update Troubleshooter”:

Press Windows + I keys on your keyboard (loads “Settings”)

Select “Update & Security”

Select “Troubleshoot” from the left menu

From the list that appears, select “Windows Update”

Click “Run The Troubleshooter”

Let the process run

Restart your system after completion

This typically resolves the majority of Windows Update issues, but obviously doesn’t mean that your error will be resolved.

If the error persists, you need to progress onto the next step.

3. Run DISM, SFC etc

SFC (System File Checker) and DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) are inbuilt (command line) applications within Windows.

They are used to resolve particular problems within the system, and basically clean out most of the temporary files that the system requires to operate.

To this end, the next step is to use each of these tools within your system:

Press “Windows” + “S” keys on your keyboard

Type “CMD”

When the list appears, right-click on “Command Prompt” and select “Run as Administrator”

When CMD loads, type the following:

“SFC /scannow” + press “Enter”

“DISM /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth” + press “Enter”

Let each service scan your system

Restart after completion

This should clean up any rogue update files lurking on your drive.

After doing this, you may also wish to clean out any Windows files.

4. Clean Out Disk

The next step is to clean out any files that may be on the disk.

To do this, you can just use the Windows “Disk Cleanup Tool”:

Press “Windows” + “S” keys on your keyboard

Search for “Disk Clean”

Select the first option that appears

Click on “Clean up system files”

Let the system scan your system files

Clean out any files it discovers

Restart your PC

After doing this, try updating your system again.

If the error persists, it means you have a deeper problem with Windows (likely that the System Partition is not an adequate size). To get better help, you’ll be better looking for more specific support – either from online resources, or the likes of a local repair technician.