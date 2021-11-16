Celebrities
Zoë Kravitz Goes Shopping With Channing Tatum & His Daughter As Romance Heats Up
Zoë Kravitz was pictured with beau Channing Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter for the first time in public on Nov. 14, when the trio went shopping in L.A.
Zoë Kravitz, 32, has gotten acquainted with another very special woman in her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s life — his daughter! Zoë, Channing, 41, and Everly Tatum, 8, spent time together at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 14), marking the first time that Zoë has been publicly pictured with her new boyfriend’s child. The Big Little Lies star wrapped her arms around Everly, as seen HERE, while they walked outdoors beside Channing, who shares his little girl with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Zoë wore a white tank top, red pants, and a sunhat to the flea market. But during the shopping day, Zoë seemingly found at least one outfit she liked, as the actress switched up her attire and put on a white sun dress as the trio kept shopping. She kept her hat on for the rest of the excursion, and also wore leather shoes throughout.
Channing, meanwhile, looked handsome (as always) in a casual, white Maxwell T-shirt, khaki trousers, and white shoes. But Everly overshadowed the A-list stars with her choice of attire: the 8-year-old wore a yellow mini-dress over pink leggings and trainers sneakers. She kept a pink mask over her face as she strolled around town with her doting dad and his girlfriend.
Zoë and Channing’s outing with Everly comes just two weeks after the couple went “Instagram official.” The milestone moment happened on Halloween, when Zoë posted a photo of she and Channing in their Taxi Driver costumes on her Instagram Story. The 21 Jump Street actor also shared photos of Zoë on his Instagram Story. They celebrated the spooky holiday at a party alongside Tommy Dorfman.
Hollywood’s newest couple enjoyed several public outings together before they documented the relationship on social media themselves. Zoë and Channing went to the Met Gala together in September, but they walked the carpet separate. Before that, they were seen going out to lunch in New York City, a month after Channing took Zoë on a bike ride in the East Village in August. Neither star has addressed the romance in interviews — yet.
DaniLeigh Pops Up In DaBaby’s New IG Live As They Keep Disagreeing Over Fight
The drama between DaBaby and DaniLeigh is far from over. While DaBaby was on Live to share his side of their recent fight and say Dani was never his girl, she popped in to clap back at the claims.
A day after DaBaby went viral over a video where he called the cops on DaniLeigh while she was feeding their three-month-old child, DaBaby (Jonathan Kirk, 29) went on Instagram Live again to try and explain himself. As he was talking, DaniLeigh (Danielle Leigh Curiel, 26) came in to confront him over the claims he was making. “I’m glad she walked up, so you can see that nobody was put out,” he said. “Me calling the police, that’s like, for my safety, because this is what I’m dealing with,” he said. “This is the real deal, ‘coocoo for cocoa.” DaniLeigh argued with him calling her “coocoo,” saying that he “wanted to get on Live to talk sh-t and put everybody in our business, trying to act like we haven’t been together.”
DaBaby and DaniLeigh back at it again on live this morning. pic.twitter.com/lMJAUkVjOX
— Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 15, 2021
Da Baby says Danileigh was never his girl just a sidechick pic.twitter.com/CVfweTyAk4
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 15, 2021
“We haven’t been together,” said DaBaby. In another video, DaBaby claimed that DaniLeigh was “just a side” chick and that he was never his girl. “Somebody tell Maury [Povich] to come,” he said while laughing over DaniLeigh’s reaction. In response to these claims, DaniLeigh went on her Instagram Story and posted videos of them together, supposedly from 2019 and 2020, to imply that she was not just a “side” chick. There were numerous photos and videos of them being physical with each other, including a series of videos filmed in a bed together. “A whole side b-tch,” she captioned one shot. “Flew out his whole family and got me a crib boat, cars, all that for my birthday. For a whole side chick.”
“Then left my ass when I got pregnant,” she captioned another IG Story, this one showing a sonogram of their child. “Then got me back like a dummy,” she wrote on another Story, one showing him kissing her (while very pregnant) as she sat with her feet in a pool. “If that all is side chick behavior bet…I was blind in love and dumb…” wrote DaniLeigh. “But aye used to this man embarrassing me on the Internet. All BC he know he wrong! Sad…that’s how y’all had to see my baby for the first time…evil ass man.”
DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s clash is sadly not the only moment that the “Rockstar” rapper trended for something other than his music. In July, DaBaby shocked the music world during his Rolling Loud set. First, he brought out Tory Lanez, the man who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, as a surprise guest (keep in mind this was shortly after Meg had performed on the Rolling Loud stage.) Then DaBaby went on his now infamous-homophobic rant. He faced widespread condemnation and was dropped from many scheduled performances as a result.
DaBaby denies calling police on his “coocoo” baby mama Danileigh, but he does want her to leave his house
Rapper DaBaby denied kicking his 3rd baby mama, DaniLeigh, and their child out of his home over the weekend.
The drama started when DaBaby filmed the obviously distressed singer feeding their 3-month-old daughter. At one point, she held up a pillow to prevent him from filming her.
DaBaby later claimed the singer hit him and yelled at him while chasing him around his home.
DaBaby’s assistant stopped by and told her boss to handle the situation. At which point he made a video to clear the air.
He claimed he called the police for his own safety after Danileigh showed up at his house with their child and two suitcases.
He accused her of stalking his first baby mama and he called the police because she wouldn’t leave his home.
“We’re not about to do that,” DaBaby said in in updated video.
“Me and Danileigh is not together… We do not go together. She does not live with me. I been made it clear… this is not what we doing. I care about my kids fa real. My kids ain’t no marketing schemes…”
DaBaby admitted, “I done skeeted in the wrong thang.”
Minutes later, Danileigh stood over DaBaby as he livestreamed. She even swatted her manicured fingers at his cell phone.
“Somebody need to come and make shorty leave,” the rapper pleaded.
“I already left your ass,” she said. “You want to get on line to talk shit and put everybody in our business trying to act like we haven’t been together,” she said.
She claimed DaBaby was doing what all rappers do: sleep around with a bunch of groupies. For some reason she thought she was special and that he wouldn’t cheat on her.
DaniLeigh criticized DaBaby for allegedly abandoning her when she was pregnant and using their personal private life to promote his EP and upcoming tour.
DaBaby’s rap career was resurrected from the ashes after LGBT+ groups gave him their blessings to go on tour.
He was nearly cancelled for his homophobic rant in Miami earlier this year.
Lil Nas X Covers GQ’s 26th Annual Men Of The Year Issue; Talks Mastering Attention, Da Baby & More
Lil Nas X graces the 26th annual GQ Men Of The year Issue and talks everything from mastering the art of attention and overcoming one-hit-wonder allegations, to almost working with Nicki Minaj and Drake
Lil Nas X, for many, represents more of the youth than any other artist out today. From his creativity to his trolling, many are attracted to his brand because it speaks to the current times more than anything. When adding in the fact he proves the naysayers wrong every time, it’s even more evident how he has amassed millions of supporters.
No matter what you feel about what he does, it makes you feel and it’s him being himself—which is why, for the 26th annual Men of the Year issue, GQ enlisted Lil Nas X for the cover.
In the coverstory, he talks about people dismissing him as an influencer which he quickly points out is the way to discredit his genius. When asked about who turned down his features he reveals only two didn’t work out: Nicki Minaj and Drake.
“I don’t usually ask for features like that. But for every feature I did ask for on this album, like, every single one of them worked…besides Drake and Nicki [Minaj].”
“I didn’t ask them directly. I wanted Nicki on “Industry Baby,” and I wanted Drake on “Dolla Sign Slime,” with Megan [Thee Stallion]. Yeah, but you know, I feel like things always work out. Jack Harlow ended up being, like, the best option. I’m not sure how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatnot.”
During the interview, the topic of “hypermasculine breakdowns” such as DaBaby’s Rolling Loud rant came about and Lil Nas X didn’t shy away and gave his views on the outbursts.
“I think that’s certainly true. I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine. It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now.”
The interview was a fantstic look into Lil Nas X and how his mind works, minus the trolling and online persona. Worth a full read to hear him also talk about dating, atheism, the gay agenda and more.
