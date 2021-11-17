Connect with us

News

A cluster of chickenpox cases reported in school-aged children in Summit County

Published

2 mins ago

on

A cluster of chickenpox cases reported in school-aged children in Summit County
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Summit County public health officials said Tuesday that they are investigating a cluster of chickenpox cases among middle- and elementary-aged school children.

The local health agency has recorded 10 cases of varicella, which is often referred to as chickenpox, since August. Most of the cases occurred among children who attend school in Summit County and have not received the varicella vaccine, according to a news release.

“We are sorry to report these cases among these young members of our school district,” said Lauren Gilbert, nurse manager with Summit County Public Health, in a statement. “We are working closely with Summit School District to ensure students receive the appropriate care and to minimize further spread of the disease.”

The varicella vaccine, which requires two doses, is one of the shots required to attend Colorado schools unless there is an exemption, such as for medical or religious reasons.

Symptoms of varicella include an itchy, blister-like rash; fever; tiredness and loss of appetite. Chickenpox can appear in people who are immunized, but health officials said vaccination is the best way to limit the spread of the disease. It is usually not serious but can cause severe illness in some people, including infants, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the news release.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Two of the teens shot at Aurora park have “long haul ahead of them,” police chief says

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Two of the teens shot at Aurora park have “long haul ahead of them,” police chief says
google news

Two of the teenagers shot in a park across the street from their high school have serious injuries and will take a long time to recover, the Aurora police chief said Tuesday.

Six teenagers, ages 14 to 18, were hospitalized Monday after they were shot at Nome Park across from Aurora Central High School, which they attended. At least three of the teens have been released and two remain in the hospital. Police were not sure of the status of the remaining student.

“It looks as though two of these victims are going to have a long haul ahead of them,” Chief Vanessa Wilson said Tuesday. “Their injuries were significant, but thankfully they are with us and they are going to pull through.”

Aurora police have not detained or identified any suspects, though they found images of vehicles suspected to be involved in the shootings, Wilson said.

The midday shooting caused panic among students and neighbors. School resource officers were the first to respond to the shooting and used tourniquets on two of the students, possibly saving their lives.

Police have not identified any of the victims and Wilson said Tuesday the victims’ families asked for privacy. The victims included four boys — ages 14, 16, 17 and 18 — and two girls, ages 15 and 16.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Colorado governor seeks $4.5 million for more Capitol security

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Colorado governor seeks $4.5 million for more Capitol security
google news

Citing a “significant” increase in threats to the Colorado State Capitol complex in recent years, Gov. Jared Polis is asking the state legislature to approve $4.5 million in new spending on Capitol security — including a 73% increase in personnel.

Colorado State Patrol, the police force at the Capitol, has 40 full-time staff members assigned to security at the Capitol complex, which covers a 2.6 million-square-foot area,  including the Capitol building, surrounding government buildings, park space and parking facilities. At any given time about 20 of those staffers are on duty.

Because of “protests, civil unrest and threats towards Capitol Complex occupants,” Polis and Department of Public Safety Director Stan Hilkey argued in a budget brief, another 29 full-time staffers are needed. More than half of those staffers would be troopers, while the rest would be split doing security, administration and communications work.

The budgeting process for the 2022-23 fiscal year — fiscal years start over in July — is just now kicking off, and already some lawmakers seem skeptical.

“In regards to the Colorado State Patrol, you know, I would argue that that is a safe building,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat whose pickup truck was destroyed outside the Capitol last year as protesters swarmed the area after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd.

“I’m aware of instances — the State Patrol always notifies me of every incident. Can be as minimal as a broken window or attempted entry or a member being harassed on the street. … I feel we currently have the support that we need.”

Rep. Kim Ransom, a Douglas County Republican who sits on the Joint Budget Committee, said at a committee hearing Tuesday that she believes the Capitol complex has been under uniquely high pressure lately and so bringing security staffing “up to an artificial bump” in the long term may not make sense.

The six-member budget committee is beginning to workshop the budget, expected to reach a record $40 billion in 2022-23. In the spring the entire legislature will weigh in, eventually sending Polis a budget to sign into law.

The governor is not only seeking extra staff to patrol the Capitol. Of the 29 new staffers he proposes, two would go to his own security detail. That unit, as with others assigned to the Capitol complex, has been saddled with high overtime work, Polis and Hilkey wrote in their brief.

The proposal also calls for much greater security at the Legislative Services Building south of the Capitol at 200 East 14th Ave. That’s where several House and Senate committees, plus the Joint Budget Committee, conduct hearings. Some lawmakers also have offices in that building. And unlike the Capitol, people entering are not screened. Polis and Hilkey say the building needs eight security guards and an x-ray machine.

“I’m very concerned that we don’t have the security we should have in this building,” Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat and Joint Budget Committee member, said at Tuesday’s hearing.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Former Craig city councilman sentenced to sex offender program

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

CHSAA resolves race discrimination lawsuit after jury ordered $2.5 million payout
google news

GOLDEN — A former Craig city councilman convicted of internet luring of a child and other charges has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in Colorado’s sex offender supervision program.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending