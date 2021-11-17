Ah-Ha! Eric Faces Off Against His Archnemesis Played By Jadakiss On Tonight’s New Episode Of “QUEENS!” [Exclusive]

Jadakiss is about to do Eric like he did Dipset…

The rapper count on “Queens” just increased by one mighty member of D-Block! Jadakiss plays Eric’s archnemesis on tonight’s episode and we’ve got an exclusive first look for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Eric is eager to bond with his and Naomi’s daughter JoJo but a meetup with a former foe (Jadakiss) doesn’t go as he’d hoped. Check out the clip below:

We love it. Jadakiss out here bullying rap managers on prime-time TV!!!

Here’s a synopsis of the full episode:

As Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin.

We’re glad ol’ girl is getting the help she needs. We’re really feeling for Brianna too.

How excited are you to see Jada in action too? We need to get the full backstory on that beef!

This show is great in how they incorporate real heroes of the culture all the time. We can’t wait to see who will be on “Queens” next.

Tune in for a new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.