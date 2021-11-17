Celebrities
Andrew Garfield Holds Hands With GF Christine Gabel On Rare Public Outing — Photo
‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ actor and his girlfriend of two years, Christine Gabel, stepped out in NYC together after the premiere of his new movie.
Andrew Garfield, 38, made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Christine Gabel, 27, on Monday, Nov. 15. The actor and Christine, a model and medical student, were photographed holding hands in New York City following the premiere of his new musical film, Tick, Tick…Boom! Andrew looked so handsome in a navy blue suit jacket and black pants as he affectionately held his girlfriend’s hand from behind. What a gentleman!
Under the suit jacket, Andrew had on a brown button up and black tie that he wore to the red carpet premiere earlier in the evening. He also sported a protective black face mask over his nose and mouth. Meanwhile, Christine was dressed to the nines in a black minidress, tights, and knee-high boots. She also carried a black box bag in her arm, while she used her other hand to hold on tight to her famous beau. Like Andrew, Christine had a face mask on to stay safe.
Andrew was linked to Christine back in the summer of 2019. The pair have rarely been seen together in public since, despite Andrew’s career obviously putting him in the spotlight. Christine was not by his side at the Tick, Tick…Boom! premiere, which was held at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Director Lin-Manuel Miranda was in attendance, as were stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Joshua Henry, Robin de Jesus, and more.
Prior to Christine, Andrew dated some well-known women. He was previously linked to Rita Ora, but they reportedly called it quits after just a few months in March 2019. Before that, Andrew memorably dated his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone from around 2011 to 2015. Emma, 33, has since gotten married to Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary, and in March 2021, the couple welcomed their first child.
Celebrities
#Insecure: Pettiest Reactions To Issa & Nathan Rekindling Their Red Flag Romance
Issa and Nathan? AGAIN??
#InsecureHBO
Nobody:
Me when Nathan leaves Issa for the quadrillionth time: pic.twitter.com/ViNgm4zoIP
— “But, I Had A Praying Grandmother.” (@psychonegraut) November 15, 2021
So, here we are again with Issa and Nathan rekindling their awkward somethingship in a questionable development that will likely end with hurt feelings and/or tears.
You may remember Issa breaking down and crying in Nathan’s mouth after her latest split with Lawrence that, if we’re being honest, appears to be temporary based on A) Issa’s history with Nathan and B) Issa’s history with men on the show.
“She doesn’t just cry in his arms; she cries in his mouth,” said Kendrick Sampson (Nathan) in an interview with TVLine.
“It’s really awkward and he doesn’t know where they stand, and then he doesn’t handle it the ideal way, the way that he and a lot of people would have appreciated…. I think after not being able to get out the words, to express and truly showcase how much he has changed, he was at a point where he was just fed up and like, ‘Let me just be vulnerable and say what I got to say,’ and that landed on Issa.”
Now, we’re back to Issa attempting to figure things out with Nathan who just doesn’t seem romantically dependable enough for Issa.
Well isn’t this interesting…Nathan had a mouthful about Lawrence in the previous season…now look at Nathan…Sometime-y #insecure #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/uxYHhpN1Ns
— Chellz (@b0mbchell_) November 15, 2021
According to Sampson, things between the couple are “gonna be uncomfortable and unpredictable in the same way that it always is.”
“You’re going to have incredible moments where you think we are right where you want us to be in the show, and then [there’s a] complete turn right,” he revealed. I can’t stress that enough. Every time you’re a little complacent, it’s not what you think.”
Who would you rather see Issa with–Lawrence or Nathan (or somebody, anybody else)? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to Issa and Nathan rekindling their red flag romance on the flip.
Celebrities
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Preview: Dr. Now Is Concerned After Bianca’s ‘Failed’ Weight Loss Surgery
In this EXCLUSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ preview, Dr. Now is skeptical that Bianca can make long-term changes when it comes to her weight loss journey after a ‘failed’ weight loss surgery.
Bianca has come to Dr. Now for help with her weight loss journey, but he’s uncertain about her long-term success because of her past. “It’s always a concern if any patient looking for weight loss surgery has already had one and failed,” Dr. Now admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 17 episode of My 600-Lb. Life.
He adds, “In those situations, the chances of long-term success are less than one percent because they have already been given a tool that took away their physical drive to eat, but they chose to continue justifying their overeating hoping that the surgery will magically fix everything for them no matter what they did and usually that justification revolves around needing food for comfort.”
Dr. Now wants to be able to aid Bianca along this journey. However, he’s focused on long-term goals with Bianca rather than short-term. “Long term we’re going to need to address the emotional issues that drive her to eat, but she needs to take the first step and show a willingness to take control of her behavior and choices because if she’s not at a point where she’s going to do that, no tool anyone gives her is going to make anything but a temporary change,” he says.
He advises Bianca, who is joined by her husband and two kids, to follow his guide and change her eating habits. If she does those two things, she should be able to lose 40 to 50 pounds easily. He notes that her goal is “only to lose 55 pounds in two months.”
Dr. Now stresses that if she sticks to the diet he’s set out for her, then there’s “no excuse” for why she shouldn’t meet her goal. “Let’s see if you can make all those changes,” Dr. Now tells Bianca. My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
Celebrities
Global Swirl! Here’s A Look At Jeannie Mai & Jeezy’s ‘World’ Themed Jenkins Baby Shower Celebration
Married couple Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are gearing up for their next chapter into parenthood, and what’s abetter way to celebrate the journey than an “around the world” themed baby shower? Are the daytime talk show host this appears to be in her third trimester already, announcing she was pregnant back in September with her first, and husband Jeezy’s third child.
The Jenkinses celebrated their babyshower on Sunday om Los Angeles, according to E!.
“It was our first ever baby shower for Baby Jenkins and we had the best time!” Jeannie told E! News. “We wanted it to be travel-themed, since every discussion about Baby J took place on many of our adventures around the world. We invited the special people in our lives, guys and girls, and enjoyed the warm day overlooking Los Angeles. We were so thankful to share this with family and friends.”
The special occasion was marked by a beautiful travel theme from the balloons, passports being used for decor and down to the beautiful ‘world’ themed cake.
Jeannie Mai beamed in a yellow dress for the occasion. “The Real” hostess shared photos with family, including her mother Mama Mai. Friends Adrienne Houghton and her husband Israel Houghton, were also present for the occasion.
Congratulations to mom & dad Jeannie and Jeezy on their blessing!
