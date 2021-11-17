Anna Duggar Gives Birth To 7th Baby, Madyson, Amid Husband Josh’s Child Pornography Arrest

Congratulations to Anna Duggar who has welcomed her seventh baby — a girl! Her reality star husband, Josh Duggar, was recently arrested on child porn charges.
Anna Duggar is a mom-of-seven! She welcomed the newest addition to her family, Madyson Lily Duggar, on Nov. 16. The wife of Josh Duggar announced the baby’s arrival with a sweet Instagram photo, one that showed Madyson napping while in a green onesie. A headband with a white flower was wrapped around the sleeping newborn, making her the cutest thing ever. Claire Duggar was the first to comment on the photo, writing, “She is darling!!!”
The baby comes during a turbulent time for the Duggar household. As fans would know, her husband, Josh Duggar, was recently arrested and charged with both “knowingly receiving child pornography” and “knowingly possessing material that contained images of child pornography.” Some of the images allegedly show the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.
Just five days before his arrest, the seemingly happy couple shared a video in which they revealed they were adding a seventh child to their brood. In the clip, the pair stood underneath a clear umbrella. Josh opened it up as pink confetti rained down upon them. “It’s a GIRL!!!!!” Anna wrote in her caption, adding, “We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”
Fans of the former Counting On stars would know that Josh has been involved in multiple scandals. In 2015 alone it was publicly revealed that he molested four of his sisters as a teen, had a serious porn addiction, and cheated on his then-pregnant wife. Anna previously claimed “God’s grace” helped her forgive and remain committed to her husband, with whom she shares all seven children.
She appeared on a March 2016 episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On, in which she revealed in a confessional, “God’s grace can give me the strength to love Josh when others would say he doesn’t deserve it.” Anna added that after meeting with Josh’s sisters — who he confessed to molesting in 2003 — that, “The visit was great because it definitely gives a lot of hope, but also the weight of everything is there and so it definitely drives me deeper to my faith.”
Much like her husband, Anna comes from a large family. She’s one of eight children by devoutly religious parents Michael and Suzette Keller. She’s their fifth child and was homeschooled with her siblings. She actually met Josh in 2006 at a homeschooling convention. The pair now share Maryella Hope, 5 months, Mason Garrett, 3, Meredith Grace, 5, Marcus Anthony, 7, Michael James, 9, and Mackynzie Renée, 11, along with their adorable new daughter!
The rapper count on “Queens” just increased by one mighty member of D-Block! Jadakiss plays Eric’s archnemesis on tonight’s episode and we’ve got an exclusive first look for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Eric is eager to bond with his and Naomi’s daughter JoJo but a meetup with a former foe (Jadakiss) doesn’t go as he’d hoped. Check out the clip below:
We love it. Jadakiss out here bullying rap managers on prime-time TV!!!
Here’s a synopsis of the full episode:
As Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin.
We’re glad ol’ girl is getting the help she needs. We’re really feeling for Brianna too.
How excited are you to see Jada in action too? We need to get the full backstory on that beef!
This show is great in how they incorporate real heroes of the culture all the time. We can’t wait to see who will be on “Queens” next.
Tune in for a new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
‘The View’ welcomed their former co-host back to discuss her new book ‘Dear Hartley,’ but they started arguing when Jedidiah tried to explain why she wasn’t vaccinated.
It’s no secret that the four main co-hosts of The View are strongly in favor of the COVID-19 vaccine, but hosts Joy Behar, 79, and Sunny Hostin, 53, got into with former co-host Jedediah Bila, 42, explained her reasoning for not getting vaccinated during an appearance on Tuesday November 16. Jedediah had joined the ladies via video call to discuss her new book Dear Hartley: Thoughts On Character, Kindness, And Building A Brighter World, when Joy mentioned the elephant in the room.
Joy mentioned that the former co-host wasn’t able to sit at the table with them, because she’s not vaccinated and ABC has a policy, which requires guests to be vaccinated to join the show. Jedediah, who had COVID in April 2020, claimed that the vaccine “poses a greater risk than a benefit,” according to her doctor. “I have a medical exemption to the vaccine that’s been written by my infectious disease, vaccinated specialist in New York City that’s been co-signed by three other doctors. I’m not a candidate for this vaccine,” she said. “I also have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity.”
After claiming that doctors have signed off on her natural immunity, the former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host mentioned that she’s not an anti-vaxxer, but encouraged people to make decisions on their own. “My point about all of this is I am not anti-vax,” she said. “I want every one of you to sit with your family members to sit with your trusted doctors and say, ‘What is the best decision for me?’”
While she said that she’s not an anti-vaxxer, Jedediah did speak out against vaccine mandates. “This is a vaccine that was created to prevent severity of disease and to prevent hospitalizations,” she said. “The vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID and does not prevent you from transmitting COVID.” After she said that, Joy seemed completely shocked and quipped about her longtime job, where she was a contribute of Fox News from 2013 to 2016, and then again from 2018 to May 2021, when she left the outlet. “Oh my goodness. No, that’s not so. You’ve been at Fox TV too long,” Joy responded.
Sunny Hostin jumped in to call out Jedediah for her stance, as the two talked over each other. Jedediah claimed to oppose mandates “on the grounds of science,” and Sunny fired back with statistics about how over 762,000 people had died of COVID, including her husband Emmanuel Hostin’s parents. “I just don’t understand why you would choose to prioritize your personal freedom over health and safety of others,” she said, noting that the two are longtime friends. “We’ve had the United States surgeon general debunk everything that you’ve just said, and I just don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation on our air. I’m really sorry, my friend.”
Jedediah tried to respond over Sunny and mentioned that she was “prioritizing my health,” but it was difficult to hear. Whoopi Goldberg diffused the situation by mentioning a commercial was coming up. “This should sound very familiar to you. We got to go to break,” the comedian said. As Whoopi mentioned that members of the studio audience would get a copy of the former co-host’s book, Jedediah got one last mention in: “Follow the science, people.”