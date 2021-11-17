“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.

Share Pin 0 Shares

Bob Arum, Tyson Fury’s Promoter in America, has dismissed the notion of Anthony Joshua winning his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. He says the Brit boxer is too chinny and will face another defeat. For sports news and tips, predictions, and matches, visit liontips.com.

With Joshua vying for a rematch, Usyk will suspend unifying against WBC Champion Fury after the Gypsy King defeated Deontay Wilder again in their third trilogy fight.

During the 12-round fight, Joshua(24-2, 22 KOs) relinquished his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles to Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).

Arum lashed out at Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn for not convincing Joshua to step aside. The promoter predicts that Joshua’s strategy for the rematch will be to use his weight to pin Usyk to the ropes and apply pressure.” But the plan to act on Usyk’s size won’t work. Because Usyk will target Joshua’s chin, and AJ’s suspect chin cannot absorb the unload.

Bob says Anthony’s pride is AJ’s worst enemy, and this is why he refuses to accept defeat and walks away. Speaking with FightHub, he said that although the Brit boxer has great talents, he is equally a little chinny. AJ and Eddie’s reason for using their rematch rights is for legal protection. But if he loses his rematch, which is likely, his career will suffer huge setbacks.

Bob Arum suggested that Joshua would have been patient and waited for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to battle for the undisputed championship in April. Joshua can then fight whoever emerges as the winner in September.

When inquired if the undisputed heavyweight tournament will be held in the Fall of 2022, the promoter replied, “probably.” He added that Usyk and Joshua’s interval battle on April 4th would determine if the September or October match for unification would hold. Fury is also likely to fight again in March or April.

Arum also spoke on Fury’s ability to absorb the huge hits from Deontay Wilder during their third intense match on October 9th. He admitted that the Irish swift recovery from Deontay’s blows is not something teachable, and if it were another person, they would have a concussion. “He gets up like it doesn’t affect him at all. That’s amazing. I’ve never seen that before.”

The ideal situation for Tyson Fury is for Joshua to beat Usyk in March or April and then fight with him in the Fall of 2022 because a battle between the Gypsy King and Joshua is way bigger than the Usyk-Tyson match.

Bob also reacted to Dillian Whyte’s upcoming fight with Otto Wallin on Saturday, October 30th. “I don’t think Dillian beats Wallin.” Recounting Tyson’s fight experience with Wallin, he said Wallin is a tough Swedish dude, and Whyte’s performance in the coming battle will decide if Fury will fight Whyte.

If a winner emerges from the fight, Fury has three options: Fight, Leave or Send a request to the World Boxing Council to declare him the Franchise Champion so that he doesn’t fight.