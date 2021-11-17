Sports
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
Bob Arum, Tyson Fury’s Promoter in America, has dismissed the notion of Anthony Joshua winning his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. He says the Brit boxer is too chinny and will face another defeat. For sports news and tips, predictions, and matches, visit liontips.com.
With Joshua vying for a rematch, Usyk will suspend unifying against WBC Champion Fury after the Gypsy King defeated Deontay Wilder again in their third trilogy fight.
During the 12-round fight, Joshua(24-2, 22 KOs) relinquished his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles to Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
Arum lashed out at Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn for not convincing Joshua to step aside. The promoter predicts that Joshua’s strategy for the rematch will be to use his weight to pin Usyk to the ropes and apply pressure.” But the plan to act on Usyk’s size won’t work. Because Usyk will target Joshua’s chin, and AJ’s suspect chin cannot absorb the unload.
Bob says Anthony’s pride is AJ’s worst enemy, and this is why he refuses to accept defeat and walks away. Speaking with FightHub, he said that although the Brit boxer has great talents, he is equally a little chinny. AJ and Eddie’s reason for using their rematch rights is for legal protection. But if he loses his rematch, which is likely, his career will suffer huge setbacks.
Bob Arum suggested that Joshua would have been patient and waited for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to battle for the undisputed championship in April. Joshua can then fight whoever emerges as the winner in September.
When inquired if the undisputed heavyweight tournament will be held in the Fall of 2022, the promoter replied, “probably.” He added that Usyk and Joshua’s interval battle on April 4th would determine if the September or October match for unification would hold. Fury is also likely to fight again in March or April.
Arum also spoke on Fury’s ability to absorb the huge hits from Deontay Wilder during their third intense match on October 9th. He admitted that the Irish swift recovery from Deontay’s blows is not something teachable, and if it were another person, they would have a concussion. “He gets up like it doesn’t affect him at all. That’s amazing. I’ve never seen that before.”
The ideal situation for Tyson Fury is for Joshua to beat Usyk in March or April and then fight with him in the Fall of 2022 because a battle between the Gypsy King and Joshua is way bigger than the Usyk-Tyson match.
Bob also reacted to Dillian Whyte’s upcoming fight with Otto Wallin on Saturday, October 30th. “I don’t think Dillian beats Wallin.” Recounting Tyson’s fight experience with Wallin, he said Wallin is a tough Swedish dude, and Whyte’s performance in the coming battle will decide if Fury will fight Whyte.
If a winner emerges from the fight, Fury has three options: Fight, Leave or Send a request to the World Boxing Council to declare him the Franchise Champion so that he doesn’t fight.
Sports
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
As Mike Tomlin sat down and started to talk about the very strange but almost hypnotic MNF game that took place between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears on Monday night, that is, on the 8th of November, 2021. Tomlin looked panicked as he actually started to bring in the major turning points in this highly competitive match that ended with the Pittsburgh Steelers just inching past the Chicago Bears with a 29-27 victory.
But, Tomlin was adamant when he said that the Pittsburgh Steelers really had the Chicago Bears in the game. Not really. Why? Well, because if you look at the disastrous show by the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 10 point quarter with their punt returner Ray Ray McCloud making a deficit fumble and the rookie quarterback Justin Fields using just that fumble to put in a 16 yard strike to Darnell Mooney with 1:46 left to go.
In turn, according to meta.reviews, Steelers’ rookies including Pat Freiermuth were still not all that worried. This was mainly because they still had Ben Roethlisberger on their hands and Roethlisberger had bailed the Pittsburgh Steelers out of spots tighter and worse than what they were presented with on Monday night.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” was what Freiermuth uttered as he was able to get the team ahead by catching a couple of touchdown passes.
Ben Roethlisberger is probably the man of this match with his perfect guidance of the Pittsburgh Steelers to carry them forward by guiding them for 52 yards in 7 plays. Abetted by Chicago Bears’ twelfth penalty of this match, Ben Roethlisberger set up Chris Boswell’s 40 yard field goal with 26 seconds left to give the Pittsburgh Steelers their fourth straight after the 1-3 beginning.
Ben Roethlisberger also finished 21 out of the 30 passes for 205 yards and gave two scores to Freiermuth, proving why he is indispensable to the Pittsburgh Steelers in his 18 year long span of an illustrious career. Boswell made three field goals one after the other and the newly inducted team member Najee Harris delivered the end zone for the fifth game straight.
With all going pretty well, it came as a shock when the Pittsburgh Steelers gave away their comfortable lead score with McCloud giving up the punt in a rather stupid manner and DeAndre Houston-Carson returning 25 yards for a touchdown to pull the Bears down to three, which was frankly unnecessary.
Things turned a bit strange from then on with Bears’ player and linebacker Cassius Marsh turning vindictive in a show of taunts and getting flagged by the referee, just after sacking Roethlisberger on the third down. The call made the Steelers get their quashed ambitions up again and take a rather good 26-20 lead with 2:52 left for the match.
The rest, as you know, is history. The result has been declared but it has definitely been SOME game.
Sports
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Contrary to popular belief, athletes not only make money through competitions, advertising campaigns but with wise investments too. Here are some of the ways that the world’s stars are using to increase their capital.
Social networking for streamers
David Beckham is a well-known personality in the world of football. He became famous for playing at Manchester United, Real Madrid and the England national team. Gamblers all over the world loved him and made bets at sites like Fanteam, which has a review here: https://bookmaker-ratings.com/review/fanteam-bookmaker-review-rules-support-sign-up-free-bets-site/, every time David came to take a free-kick. The goal was inevitable.
Apart from sports, he is involved in advertising, his own business, and investments. For example, every Beckham house was a good investment as an athlete sold it for more than it was worth when they bought it.
A significant investment by Beckham is the funding of MyEye startup. It is a social network for streamers. It was David who was among the first users. The soccer player regularly posted his videos. The former footballer invested £1m in the MyEye app in 2015.
Although Beckham is not the brand’s face, the mere fact that he uses the social network is actively attracting new users. All it takes is one announcement, and 4 million mobile app installs.
Digital projects
American basketball player Carmelo Anthony, an NBA star, Knicks forward, and two-time Olympic gold medallist with Team USA, created his venture capital fund, Melo7 Tech Partners, back in 2014. His business partner was a former NBA vice-president.
The basketball player decided to invest in digital media projects, and the first investment went into Hullabalu, a platform for children. The fund idea came about during training when the athlete tried out touchscreen gadgets to control the movement of basketball players. The technology was in limited supply and looked primitive: Carmelo wanted to improve and scale it up. He said he intended to be the first digital athlete, taking his personal brand to the next level. And he succeeded: as of 2020, Carmelo has invested $1.1 billion.
Another project that Carmelo’s fund is interested in was Lyft. The US taxi-calling service, Uber’s main competitor, has attracted 4.91 billion in private investment between 2012 and 2019. The company has risen seriously in the market during Uber’s reputational slump: Lyft’s customer share increased by 60% in a week in the US.
Wellness programs
Conor McGregor, one of the wealthiest fighters in the UFC, earns between $3m and $80m per fight. For example, a one-second fight with American Cerrone was worth $2 million (it lasted 40 seconds). McGregor invests earned money (his fortune is estimated at $120 million) into projects. The fighter is 33 years old, but he managed to open a whiskey business and other projects (opening gyms, producing clothes and sports outfits).
One of McGregor’s latest projects is health-improvement programs. The FAST training system is used as a training plan to achieve maximum speed and endurance. If you want to perform like McGregor, you should train similarly to him: this is the program’s message. The athlete’s health system is based on his training plan, which allowed the fighter to achieve the optimal physical shape for the rematch with Nate Diaz. The sportsman involved famous physicians and physiologists.
Mobile development
Robert Lewandowski is known not only for his sports achievements. First, he invested in a website about football. Then he invested in an online shop that aggregated information on Polish farmers. The site earned 15% from each purchase.
Robert Lewandowski was also interested in the mobile loyalty program. The system accumulates user points for visiting restaurants. Users can exchange the points for prizes, free meals, and discounts. According to Robert, he only invests in projects that interest him. He especially appreciates Polish developments. However, his main interest remains football, and he entrusts control of his projects to his partners.
Rising business stars
National Football League star Bobby Wagner invests in Silicon Valley startups. His first investment has returned quadrupled in size.
Wagner made his first investment two years after taking up football professionally. Investor Robert Nelson inspired him to lecture on financial knowledge for athletes. The specialist recommended investing in the biotechnological development of drugs for people with brain diseases. The footballer invested a five-figure sum that paid off four times over.
The athlete’s recent investment is in the Cultural Leadership Fund (CLF), founded by Andreessen Horowitz. The organization funds promising startups, with profits going to companies that develop access to the IT-sphere for African-Americans. Other areas in which Wagner has invested include the drone manufacturer Skydio and a medical data equipment company.
Sports
Why You Should Look for Casino slots with 6 Reels
Slot machines are a very simple form of online casino games, but classic slots are also some of the best entertainment in the online casino world. Even simple three-reel slots can offer a lot and lead to massive wins, but if you are already getting used to the entire reel system, what should you do next?
More Winning Combinations at a Slot Machine
A bigger game space allows a slot machine to offer up more win potential since you have more than just the first reel, second reel, and third reel to work with. Six reels can double the number of matching combinations you might get, and even one of them could be a winning combination worth a lot of money.
There are two basic formats for slots: three reels and five reels. However, alternative formats that reach that sixth column are a great example of more common game types being refreshed with just a small tweak.
The slots work in roughly the same way but double the chances of everything: in theory, one Wild symbol becomes two symbols.
Online Special Features
Online casinos that carry these experiential games often have more interesting bonus features for slot players, from a bonus round and free spins to stacked symbols, cascading wins, and Wild multipliers. The biggest prizes can come from the wider range of symbols and higher chances of matching symbols somewhere on the reels.
Some games have unique bonuses, like a ‘medi bonus’ or a more fun take on free spins that turn it into a smaller but more rewarding game.
As a side note, since these multi-reel slots tend to be fairly popular, they also tend to be more secure and accessible. A demo version might be available on your favourite casinos, and the casino site will generally be safe to use in the United Kingdom ISO Code (GB State/Province), the USA equivalents, and even overseas.
Slot Machines with More Complex Gameplay
6-reel slots are a lot more complex for even the best slots players and push online slots into a new level of play. Even just two symbol positions being swapped can completely change your big wins, and that is not even mentioning progressive jackpots that can reach a huge number very quickly.
If you pay attention and get used to the fact that there are more symbols on the reels, you can stop seeing it as a traditional layout. Traditional games (especially traditional slots) change a lot when there are more positions added, but here, the games can be drastically different in many ways.
Playing Three-Reel Slots to Earn Money
If you just want to win a profit, then a good bet multiplier and some real-money bets can be perfect on even the smaller machines. High volatility and a big hit on one 6-reel slots game can feel like no other game in the online world, even on smaller internet casinos.
Games like Red Flag Fleet (a WMS Gaming Machine slot with a Chinese pirate theme) are designed by their software providers to have twists that make more than a few appearances during regular play.
When you play the multi-reel slot, you are getting something with the same chance of winning at that slot but also a more volatile level of play. Just be sure to play responsibly since casino slots with 6 reels can still be just as risky.
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
Rittenhouse jury asks to see video on Day 2 of deliberations
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
OneRare’s Solid Investor Backing Results in $2M Fundraise to Foodify the Blockchain Industry
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Venus Williams Tellls Will Smith She Got THIS From Sister Serena
Defenses begin in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Medical Minute: What is Smallpox?
FUNToken Brings Unique Value Proposition to Visitors and Participants at SiGMA Europe 2021
Laverne Cox, 49, Rocks Black Lingerie & Dances To Taylor Swift In New Video
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19