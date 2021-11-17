News
Back at work after battling COVID-19, St. Paul school board chair says ‘vaccinations saved my life’
The chairwoman of the St. Paul school board is back on the job, having recovered from a case of COVID-19 that briefly had her hospitalized.
Jeannie Foster, 48, checked into a hospital on Oct. 22 and later was sent home to recover.
She missed three weeks of board meetings before returning Monday for a special meeting on the proposed school consolidation plan.
During another meeting Tuesday night, Foster said through coughing spells that she’s no longer contagious.
Foster, who has asthma, said from the dais that she’s “not a big vaccination person,” and she believes in people’s right to decide for themselves whether to be vaccinated or not. But she said she was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before falling ill with a breakthrough case.
“I believe it saved my life,” she said Tuesday. “I thought I was going to die, and I believe vaccinations saved my life.”
Foster has chaired the school board since board member Marny Xiong died last year from COVID-19 at age 31, before vaccines were available to the public.
Mary Langworthy, the school district’s health and wellness director, said Tuesday that 68 percent of district employees have said they are fully vaccinated against the virus.
By order of the school board, unvaccinated employees are supposed to take weekly tests, and Langworthy said some are finding they were infected but had no symptoms.
Langworthy said the high number of new coronavirus cases — cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide are as high as they’ve been since vaccines became available — has her thinking about changing protocols in the district.
St. Paul, she said, is one of the few districts in the metro that continues to work to identify the close contacts of students and staff who spend time in schools while infected. She’s unsure how long her staff can keep doing that contract-tracing work.
Contract tracing also has forced a growing number of students to quarantine at home for 10 days. And some schools in the district, she said, have resorted to sending entire classes of students home.
The likelihood that those quarantining students are infected is “pretty low,” she acknowledged, “but we’re trying to reduce spread.”
Now that vaccines are widely available to children as young as 5, Langworthy said she’ll likely stop contact tracing in January.
Meanwhile, the school board on Tuesday agreed to continue requiring face masks in schools for the foreseeable future, continuing a policy that’s been in place since the start of the year. Superintendent Joe Gothard said that while some districts elsewhere in the country are pulling back on precautions, “it hasn’t even entered my mind.”
US Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Mark McCloskey, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, was photographed Tuesday outside the Wisconsin courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse was on trial for murder with two people flashing a sign associated with white supremacists.
McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, were both in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday and Tuesday to show support for Rittenhouse. The McCloskeys gained national attention after they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who were marching in their gated St. Louis subdivision last summer.
They were among a group of people outside the courthouse, some in support of Rittenhouse and others opposed, who began to gather Monday during closing arguments. There were dozens of people outside on Tuesday as the jury spent all day deliberating the case before ending the day around 6 p.m. without reaching a verdict.
The McCloskeys pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges after waving guns at protesters and were ordered to pay fines, but Mark McCloskey left the courthouse defiantly pledging to “do it again” if faced with the same circumstances. Both McCloskeys were pardoned by Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Mark McCloskey compared himself to Rittenhouse in a statement Tuesday, saying they have both been prosecuted and were defending themselves from an “angry mob.” McCloskey said he hopes the jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty.
Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot and killed two people and wounded a third during a violent night of protests that came in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse and all three people he shot are white. Rittenhouse argues he acted in self defense. If convicted of the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
McCloskey on Tuesday was photographed standing next to two men flashing an “OK” sign, which is associated with white supremacists.
Rittenhouse was also photographed in January with two men as they made the “OK” sign with their hands. The judge in September ruled against allowing that to be discussed during Rittenhouse’s trial.
The phone for McCloskey’s campaign rang unanswered Tuesday and a message left with his law office’s answering service wasn’t immediately returned.
McCloskey announced in May that he was running for the Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt, a Republican. The large field includes Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican members of Congress Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, and former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned from office amid a sex scandal in 2018.
Associated Press writer Margaret Stafford in Liberty, Missouri, contributed to this report.
Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
N.D. tax commissioner to resign after being found intoxicated, passed out in wrong hotel room
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger has announced plans to resign on Jan. 3 following an incident that landed him at a Bismarck jail Monday for alcohol detox. Rauschenberger has struggled with alcohol addiction throughout his tenure in public office.
Jail records show that the 38-year-old was brought in for public intoxication at 1:31 p.m. on Monday, though it does not appear he was ever under arrest, and no charges have been filed.
Bismarck Police Officer Brandon Rosen wrote in a report that he found Rauschenberger “passed out, face down on the bed” in a Bismarck hotel room after he caused a disturbance among hotel staff.
Though Rauschenberger had rented a room in the hotel, front desk staff told him it would not be ready until later in the day, according to the report. An apparently intoxicated Rauschenberger then walked upstairs, entered a room he had not rented that was being cleaned by staff and shut the door.
Officers woke Rauschenberger and determined he was too intoxicated to take care of himself before taking him to the jail. The Bismarck Tribune first reported news of Rauschenberger’s detainment.
Rauschenberger did not respond to a voicemail Forum News Service left on his cellphone. A spokeswoman in Rauschenberger’s office said he is taking an unspecified number of “personal days” to work on his recovery.
Gov. Doug Burgum, a fellow Republican, thanked Rauschenberger, for his service in a statement Tuesday, adding that he applauds him “for having the courage to take the steps necessary to prioritize his recovery, health and well-being.” Burgum will appoint Rauschenberger’s successor to fill out his four-year term, which goes until the end of next year.
Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said he was “deeply saddened” to hear about the Monday incident involving Rauschenberger, adding that many North Dakotans can empathize with his addiction struggles. Hart said Rauschenberger’s decision to step down was the right one since he could not fulfill his obligations to the public.
State Republican Party Chairman Perrie Schafer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The tax commissioner has a history of alcohol issues. In 2014, his first year in the position, Rauschenberger took a leave of absence and completed a 20-day inpatient treatment program in Minnesota.
He was arrested for drunken driving in 2017 when a breath test revealed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. Under a plea deal, Rauschenberger was required to serve almost a year of unsupervised probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and pay $1,250 in fines.
He previously stated that he takes his recovery from addiction very seriously and said after his 2017 arrest that he would go back into treatment.
North Dakota voters elected Rauschenberger to a second term in 2018 with nearly 59 percent of the vote.
Those struggling with alcohol or drug addiction can seek help by visiting findtreatment.gov or by calling the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Can the Timberwolves finally follow up one strong performance with another?
Karl-Anthony Towns seemed to make a revelation in the middle of his postagme press conference after Monday’s loss to Phoenix.
Towns was in the middle of doing what Minnesota always does when it puts forth a good effort, even in a loss — profusely patting the team on the back. It was deserved Monday.
Yes, it was a loss, but the Timberwolves went toe to toe with Phoenix, the defending Western Conference champ, and they did so without hitting shots, but instead by defending and rebounding.
“We’re proud of ourselves for battling. Our defense was amazing,” Wolves guard Malik Beasley said. “I feel like we did a great job.”
Towns was in the middle of sharing the same sentiment when he was asked how the Wolves can do what they have not done for quite some time — stack good performances on top of one another.
“That’s a great question. We gotta figure it out,” Towns said. “These kind of performances shouldn’t be something we come up here and talk about how proud we played tonight. It should be something that’s a standard.”
It hasn’t been to date. As Towns mentioned, simply playing hard is touted as a special feat. Winning a game? Victories, which have been few and far between, are almost deemed worthy of a parade.
The Timberwolves seem so satisfied with themselves after one sufficient effort that they don’t bother to show up for the next contest.
They followed an emotional win in Milwaukee by losing six straight games. One of those losses was a hard-fought defeat against Denver in a game that went down to the final buzzer. Two days later, they were smacked by Orlando.
Minnesota ended that losing streak with a convincing win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The next night, in the same building, it was embarrassed by the Clippers.
Good performances have been the exception, not the rule. That trend needs to be reversed if Minnesota (4-9) is to do anything of consequence in its 2021-22 campaign.
“That’s something that we have to figure out ,and we have to instill,” Towns said.
No time like the present. If the Wolves play like they did Monday in each of their next four contests — against Sacramento on Wednesday at Target Center, followed by two more home contests against San Antonio and Memphis before traveling to New Orleans — they’ll win four straight.
But, as they’ve shown so frequently in their recent past, one great performance does not necessarily lead to another.
“That’s our challenge. It’s always been our challenge here,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We’ve got a couple games at home here that we have to take advantage of. (Monday) was always going to be a tough game. But having said that, the result still stands what it is, and we’ve got to make up ground somewhere.”
