News
Baker eyes next spring to get some infrastructure money out the door
Massachusetts is in line to receive between $7 and $10 billion of the $1.3 trillion federal infrastructure spending passed this week and Gov. Charlie Baker expects Bay Staters to see its first impacts this spring.
“Our goal will be to have it on the street — to have some of it out on the street — by the spring construction season,” Baker said of the timing.
Though the administration would not share which projects were on deck for the first funds, Baker said Tuesday at a press conference that, “we’ll be able to make some very important and critical infrastructure investments around the Commonwealth over the next five or six years” from the billions coming the Bay State’s way.
“This is a necessary piece of federal legislation, states will be able to do a lot of good things with this, many of which are overdue,” Baker said of the bill, which President Biden signed into law on Monday.
According to a White House fact sheet, Massachusetts’ investments will be broken down this way:
- $4.2 billion for highway improvements
- $1.1 billion for bridge replacements
- $2.5 billion for public transportation improvements
- $1.1 billion for safe drinking water
- $63 million to build out the state’s electric vehicle charging network
- $100 million or more for broadband, including building out access for 137,000 residents who lack it
- $244 million for airport improvements
- $5.8 million to protect against wildfires
- $15.7 million to protect against cyberattacks
Baker clarified that his office is still figuring out exactly how much will be available for the Commonwealth because about 40% of the funds must be bid on, he said. He estimated that Massachusetts is in line to receive $7 billion to $8 billion of the total, which falls under a $9 billion estimate from Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office.
Those funds, which are derived from formulas and usually require a state match, will cover “everything from broadband to water to to roads, to rail, to bridges to transit,” Baker said.
The formula funds are required to be spent within designated categories. Although Massachusetts lawmakers don’t have to bid on these competitive funds, “obviously, we’re going to be pretty aggressive about it,” he said.
The Herald previously reported that 472 of the state’s 5,229 bridges were deemed “structurally deficient” this year, according to Federal Highway Administration data. Massachusetts is fourth worst in the nation when it comes to maintaining its bridges. There are 4,843 bridges in need of repairs with a collective price tag of $15.4 billion, according to the report.
News
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces staff posts
New Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rolled out her senior staffers, bringing over familiar names from her council office and campaign.
Her interim chief of staff as the administration gets up and running will be Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson, who ran Wu’s campaign for the past year-plus.
Wu’s chief of policy and strategic planning will be Mike Firestone, an attorney who’s the former chief of staff for state Attorney General Maura Healey.
Several of Wu’s city council staff moved over, including longtime chief of staff David Vittorini, who will work as a senior adviser. Same for Brianna Millor, a do-it-all staffer in Wu’s council office for the past several years, who will also be a senior adviser in Wu’s new office.
And Tali Robbins, who handled policy and communications for the council office during the mayoral race, similarly will move over as a senior adviser.
Also from the campaign comes Mariangely Solis Cervera, who will move from being constituent services director to another senior adviser role.
And Mariel Novas, who directed Wu’s transition team, will stay on in a similar role.
Assuming all are on staff rather than contractors, Wu’s mayoral office staff will have to move to the city if they don’t already live there.
Last week Wu announced Dr. Monica Bharel, the former state health commissioner, as a senior adviser focusing on the crisis at Mass and Cass.
Wu still has yet to announce a communications chief, a $160,000-a-year cabinet-level position in her office. The senior advisers and policy advisers made varying amounts of cash in past administrations — sometimes in that same ballpark. As mayor, Wu now hauls in $199,000, double her former council salary.
News
Eduardo Rodriguez bids farewell to Red Sox, excited to ‘work towards a World Series title’ with Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodriguez is ready for the next chapter of his baseball career, but he’ll certainly cherish his time in Boston.
The former Red Sox left-hander has signed with the Detroit Tigers on a reported five-year deal worth at least $77 million. But before joining his new team, Rodriguez bid farewell to the Red Sox in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Rodriguez wrote:
“After 7 year with the organization that give me the opportunity that change me and my family life after all the ups and downs I wanna say thank you @redsox for believe in me thank you for all the good memory’s together and especially that World Series ring😎😎to all my teammates that I have the opportunity to play in the same uniform thank you all and to the fans in Boston thank you so much for all the support all this years you always will have a part of my heart from me and my family thank you so much 👊👊👊 with all the love “THEGUALO”
Rodriguez spent the first six seasons of his career with the Red Sox, compiling a 64-39 record and 4.16 ERA in 159 games, including 153 starts, as he became a cornerstone of the Red Sox’ rotation after being traded by the Orioles for Andrew Miller in 2014. He was a major contributor to the Red Sox’ championship season in 2018 before enjoying a breakthrough season in 2019, when he went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and finished sixth in Cy Young voting.
After missing the 2020 season due to myocarditis, a side effect of COVID-19, Rodriguez returned in 2021 and made 31 starts. He was inconsistent but had some of the best starts of his career in the postseason as he helped the Red Sox come two wins short of the World Series.
Rodriguez became a free agent for the first time in his career after rejecting the Red Sox’ $18.4 million qualifying offer. In Detroit, the 28-year-old Rodriguez will become something of a veteran leader of a young staff that includes 24-year-olds Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal and 23-year-old Matt Manning.
The Tigers made the Rodriguez signing official on Tuesday and the left-hander expressed great excitement in joining his new team.
“I am excited to be a Tiger and appreciate the commitment being made to building a winning team in Detroit,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “After some great years in Boston with amazing fans and teammates, I am blessed to be coming into a new situation where the fans in Detroit are some of the best in baseball. In speaking with (general manager) Al (Avila) and AJ (Hinch, manager), I knew this is a place that would be a good fit for me and my family. I can’t wait to join my new teammates and work towards a World Series title.”
News
Patriots OT Trent Brown contemplated retirement after near fatal IV mishap in 2020
FOXBORO — For Patriots right tackle Trent Brown, returning to action last Sunday against the Browns couldn’t have been timed any better.
A year ago, while playing for the Raiders, Brown missed a kickoff in Cleveland due to a mishandled pregame IV that allowed air directly into his bloodstream. He passed out. According to Brown, he almost entered into cardiac arrest and died.
In the days that followed, as the 6-foot-9, 380-pounder recovered in a local hospital, Brown began to think about his future. For a moment, football didn’t fit.
“I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retirement,” Brown said Tuesday. “It was that scary. I was about to be done with it.”
Eventually, though, Brown returned to Las Vegas and missed six weeks as he recovered from the IV incident and complications from a previous COVID-19 infection. He played every offensive snap over Weeks 14-16, before sitting out the team’s season finale. Two months later, the Raiders traded him to New England in a needed salary dump.
Brown was elated to return to the Patriots, with whom he’d won a Super Bowl in 2018. He would fill an obvious hole at right tackle, and perhaps finish his career with the franchise he said made him feel at home. Except, Brown still didn’t feel quite like himself.
“To actually fully recover (from the IV incident), it probably took about eight months to feel normal again,” Brown said. “To actually start making steps as far as improvement to feel like myself again on the field.”
Unfortunately, after a successful training camp, bad luck struck again. This time, Brown hurt his calf in the season opener and was sidelined for two more games, before a setback hit in Week 4 and shelved him for a full two months. Finally, the Pats’ hulking right tackle returned against Cleveland.
No surprise, the offense mustered its best, most physical rushing performance of the season. The Patriots averaged 6.4 yards per carry running behind Brown and the right side of their O-line. But Brown still sees room for improvement.
“I’m definitely not satisfied. It was a decent first outing. But I can do better,” he said.
Brown revealed the coaching staff planned to rotate him with second-year lineman Mike Onwenu, who played a couple series in scheduled relief. The idea was to monitor his calf, but ultimately let Brown be the mauling, punishing blocker he is against the team he was supposed to play one year ago.
“To come back and play against the Browns,” he began, “I thought it was pretty cool.”
