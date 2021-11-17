HEALTH
Benzodiazepine Withdrawal – Tips For Coping Successfully
While not everyone will experience difficulties tapering off a benzodiazepine (tranquilliser), many are subject to adverse and bizarre symptoms which can prove traumatic. The following tips will help anyone preparing to taper or already in the process of withdrawing.
Cold turkey:
If you are currently taking a benzodiazepine, please do not discontinue the drug abruptly as this is dangerous and can cause seizures, withdrawal psychosis and protracted withdrawal. It is best to withdraw at a comfortable pace determined by you, under the supervision of your doctor and using a tapering schedule such as those outlined in the Ashton Manual.
Unique experiences:
It is best to not anticipate a difficult withdrawal as each individual’s experience is unique and not everyone is subject to severe and protracted symptoms. Focusing mainly on negative accounts and anticipating the worst may intensify your anxiety and hinder recovery.
Support system:
Having a reliable support base of at least a few family members or friends to provide emotional and practical support will make a big difference. Don’t hesitate to ask for help if you need it. If you are isolated, try getting online forum support from those who can relate to your experience. Even speaking to a helpline worker is better than trying to cope on your own; sharing your concerns can be therapeutic.
Affirmations/Positive Self-talk:
This is a powerful strategy for coping with worrying thoughts. Instead of focusing on the symptoms and intensifying your anxiety, you can use positive affirmations such as “I am grateful for my healing” or “Every day in every way, I am getting better and better” to create a positive shift in energy. Try to stay in awareness and when you notice the negative self-talk just gently tell yourself to ‘stop’ (without judgment) and switch to a positive affirmation.
Breathing:
Finding at least one breathing technique that works positively for you is key. An easy way to create a rhythm is by focusing on your breath as you take air in and breathe out slowly. There are many highly recommended techniques including diaphragmatic breathing. Once you find one that works well for you – that feels unforced and natural – use it to your advantage.
Self-nurturing:
This is a time to be self-indulgent so do not feel guilty if all you feel like doing is curling up on the couch with a good book or movie. Enjoy distracting yourself with online games, keep mentally stimulated with puzzles, watch funny You Tube clips, try watercolour painting, listen to uplifting music and do all the leisurely activities that you had no time for when life was busy. Avoid stressful situations, emotionally draining people and remember it is okay to say ‘no’. Those who genuinely care will understand and once you are well again you will be able to commit and give more of yourself.
Dietary modifications:
During withdrawal the nervous system can be in a constant state of hyper-excitability. Some find it necessary to monitor and modify their diets to minimise gastric disturbances and other symptoms. Having small, frequent, simple, low glycaemic meals, avoiding caffeine, alcohol, sugar/sweeteners, mono sodium glutamate (MSG) and processed ready-meals are all reported to help. It is also important to stay hydrated by drinking adequate amounts of water throughout the day.
Alcohol:
Alcohol works on the same receptors in the brain as benzos (GABA). Having even a minuscule amount during withdrawal is known to exacerbate symptoms as it interferes with receptors’ up-regulation or healing. If you are having unpleasant symptoms and are still consuming alcohol, try omitting it for a while and see if your condition improves. This is important; those who consume alcohol during withdrawal should never be surprised if symptoms last for a long time and are intense.
Exercise:
Implementing a vigorous exercise routine can sometimes worsen symptoms so a gentle routine with gradual increase is advisable. Conversely, exercise well tolerated can be very beneficial during withdrawal; your body will let you know your limits. Even a short walk in fresh air or a simple yoga routine to keep the energy flowing should make a positive difference.
Complementary therapies:
The reported benefits of massages, osteopathy, chiropractic care, reflexology and other complementary therapies during withdrawal are conflicting. In cases of extreme sensitivity they can cause symptom flare-ups and it is good to be aware of this. Should you have an unwanted reaction, a gentle approach could be an option until you are well enough to enjoy deeper stimulation.
Supplements:
Vitamins and other supplements cause negative reactions in some people while others have found that they seem to help. One person could proudly announce that a particular supplement was a miracle remedy or accelerated healing in some way and when another tries it, the outcome is unpleasant. It is a matter of observing and excluding: if you are having a problematic withdrawal while taking supplements, try omitting them to see if your symptoms improve.
Sleep:
When sleep is disrupted during withdrawal it can take time for a normal pattern to be resumed. If you have already eliminated the usual culprits such as caffeine, alcohol, uncomfortable room temperature, television in room, late news/mental stimulation, loud noises, bright lights, etc., you could try sleep CDs, breathing exercises and other relaxation techniques. However, during acute withdrawal you may find that nothing works. Non-resistance will minimise your anxiety and deep relaxation and rest may be the only options. Eventually you will sleep for a few hours at a time and this will increase until you end up having a full, sound night’s sleep of a much better quality than when you were on the drug.
Acceptance:
The most important withdrawal coping tool is acceptance of the symptoms. If you can assume the role of ‘detached observer’ and acknowledge that the symptoms are temporary and a necessary path to recovery, then you may not feel inclined to fight them. The more you resist, the more power you give to the symptoms, and they will end up having a much stronger than necessary influence on your experience. Acceptance is the key to an easier recovery journey.
Do What Les Brown Did and You Will Survive Prostate Cancer
If you know the popular American motivational speaker, Les Brown, you will know that he is a prostate cancer conqueror for several years. I like to tell all those who have been diagnosed with the condition – if Les Brown and lots of other people all over the world were able to survive prostate cancer, you can as well. It’s just a matter of first believing that you CAN, then going all out to do all you can to survive it.
You see, when Les Brown was diagnosed and given a limited prognosis, he didn’t just go back home and “anticipate” his death. Nope. He FIRST made up his mind that he was DETERMINED to survive the condition. (That should always be the first step). After that, he decided to go all out to find out all about those that have survived prostate cancer and to find out all they did to survive it – so that he could do the same things.
It’s really that simple. Take the time to find out all about those that have survived such conditions and learn about what they did, what they didn’t do, what they ate, what they didn’t eat, what medication they took, what treatment they took, etc. All these will help you survive prostate cancer… just like Les Brown and lots of other people all over the world.
There are lots of people who wouldn’t have survived conditions like prostate and other types of cancer if they didn’t hear others also surviving it. I am certain the story of Les Brown will also help you survive your condition. Just help yourself too by believing it will and by STAYING OPEN!
Tips to Make Your Period More Comfortable
The menstrual cycle is the most crucial part of a woman’s reproductive years. There are many women who dread this particular time of the month as they can face a lot of discomfort. However, the good news is that there are ways to make your period more comfortable and less depressing. All you need to do is be aware of these helpful tips and try to implement them during the days of your monthly cycle. They can ensure that you have a more comfortable period:
– You should keep track of the tentative dates when you are about to face your period. There are many women who suddenly sink into depression the moment their period starts. There are many women who allow their periods to overtake their lives as they wait miserably for the ordeal to end. Being prepared removes this mental block and depression towards facing periods. You should be aware of your dates as this will help you face your periods better and not allow you to be unpleasantly surprised when it comes.
– On your period days, you should stick to comfortable and loose fitting clothes. You should avoid tight fitting clothes and underwear, as they will make you more uncomfortable. You should wear pure cotton underwear as cotton is a natural fabric and will help you feel comfortable.
– During the menstrual cycle, women tend to get tired and can feel lethargic. A short nap is usually enough to take to make you feel rejuvenated and refreshed. If a woman does not have the time for naps, just taking a break or lying down for 10-15 minutes will help you feel better.
– When you are in your period you should try to avoid vigorous workouts and exercising. You can go for long walks or take this time to do some upper body work.
– Personal cleanliness is very important during your monthly cycle and this is the reason why you should pay utmost attention to it. Daily baths and showers will help you remain clean and keep odor away. You should also wash yourself with warm water and a mild soap to clean the area and prevent infections.
– There are now special panties available that can make your period more comfortable. These special panties are designed to make it easier and more comfortable to use pads or tampons, are more resistant to moisture and leaks and are more breathable.
– Some women swear by a device called the “Diva Cup”, which is a cup that is inserted to catch the blood and is emptied each time you go to the bathroom. The “Diva Cup” eliminates the need for tampons and pads and is re-usable.
Should Women Avoid The Keto Diet?
The Keto Diet has become quite a popular topic in the fitness community. It has been found to aid in the loss of weight and lowering the inflammation in the gut. New research has shown positive effects for both men and women adhering to a keto style diet.
What is the Keto Diet?
First, a keto, or ketogenic diet, is designed to keep your body in more of a ketosis state. Ketosis is not abnormal. It is a state where your body is low on carbohydrate fuel. When this occurs, it starts to burn fat, rather than the carbs. The process produces ketones. The average person does not stay in a ketogenic state except during heavy exercise, such as CrossFit, or during pregnancy.
A ketogenic diet promotes very low carbohydrate and higher fat intake. The body will in turn, use fat to produce energy. This diet has also been shown to decrease autoimmune diseases, endocrine diseases, and also has cancer fighting properties.
Ketosis can be an issue with diabetics. This can occur if not using enough insulin.
How does Keto benefit CrossFit athletes?
As stated earlier, a ketogenic diet helps to burn fat, thus losing weight. This low carb diet is similar to the Paleo Diet. We are a strong proponent of Paleo because it promotes higher protein for fuel instead of carbs. As we stated earlier, the keto diet uses fat rather than protein for fuel. A keto and paleo diet both burn fat while maintaining muscle.
An athlete exercising at a high level, such as CrossFit, will see increased energy and fat loss, without decreasing muscle mass.
Why is the Keto Diet good for women?
The benefits of being a woman on this diet are surprisingly good. In addition to the weight loss and muscle gain, a keto diet has an amazing way of helping the endocrine system. We all realize the effect hormones have on the woman athlete.
Fluctuating hormones can cause pain, fatigue, and even depression. The link between hormones and cancer cannot be denied. A keto diet has shown to better regulate the endocrine system. By doing this, it decreases the incidence of some cancers, thyroid disease, and diabetes.
How does a women initiate a keto diet?
Slowly and carefully. A keotgenic diet should not be started at a full 100 percent. You should slowly decrease the amount of carbs you consume. Cutting the carbs too quickly can actually have a negative effect. It can stress the body and confuse it, thus causing a wild imbalance.
Also, if pregnant or nursing, you should not use a keto diet. During this period, eat a well-rounded diet of fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains.
My best advice, get your body as stable as possible, and then slowly incorporate a ketogenic diet.
