News
Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH
By COLLEEN LONG, HOLLY RAMER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Fighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: a snowy, rusty bridge in New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year’s presidential primaries.
Biden left the state in February of 2020 before polls had even closed on his fifth-place primary finish. But he returned as president, eager to talk up the billions in investments in upgrading America’s roads, bridges and transit systems that he signed into law Monday.
Walking across the rural New Hampshire bridge that’s been tagged a priority for repairs since 2014, Biden framed the infrastructure law in direct and human terms. He said it would have a meaningful impact here, from efficient everyday transportation to keeping emergency routes open.
“This isn’t esoteric, this isn’t some gigantic bill — it is, but it’s about what happens to ordinary people,” he said. “Conversations around those kitchen tables that are both profound as they are ordinary: How do I cross the bridge in a snowstorm?”
Biden is down in the polls but hopes to use the successful new law to shift the political winds in his direction and provide fresh momentum for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package now before Congress.
The president held a splashy bipartisan bill-signing ceremony Monday for hundreds on the White House South Lawn, where lawmakers and union workers cheered and clapped.
“America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden promised Americans.
The president and members of his Cabinet are moving, too — spreading out around the country to showcase the package. Biden himself has stops Tuesday in Woodstock, New Hampshire, and Wednesday in Detroit to promote the new law as a source of jobs and repairs for aging roads, bridges, pipes and ports while also helping to ease inflation and supply chain woes.
“As he goes around the country, he’s really going to dig into how these issues will impact people’s everyday lives, what they talk about at their kitchen tables,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Also this week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will take a tour through the South, hitting Louisiana and Texas, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Massachusetts, California and the state she represented in Congress, New Mexico, and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Ohio, among top administration officials on the road.
The president, whose poll numbers have continued to drop even after passage of the bill, is pleading for patience from Americans exhausted by the pandemic and concerned about rising inflation. The White House says the infrastructure funding could begin going out within months, and they say it will have a measurable impact on Americans’ lives by helping create new, good-paying jobs.
During his new Hampshire stop Tuesday, Biden said there were 215 bridges deemed “structurally unsafe” and 700 miles of highway in the state listed in poor condition, which he said costs residents heavily each year in gas and repairs.
In addition to speeding repairs to roads and bridges, Biden touted the law’s investments in upgrading public transit and trains, replacing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband internet. The law, he said, is estimated to create an extra 2 million jobs a year, and he insisted it also would improve supply chain bottlenecks that have contributed to rising prices for consumers by providing funding for America’s ports, airports and freight rail.
Biden defeated Donald Trump by 7 percentage points in New Hampshire in the 2020 election, but his popularity has sagged in the state. In a University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll last month, his overall favorable rating was 34%, with 53% having an unfavorable view.
On Tuesday, the president visited a bridge that carries state Route 175 over the Pemigewasset River. Built in 1939, the bridge has been on the state’s “red list” since 2014 because of its poor condition. Another bridge over the river was added in 2018.
“This may not seem like a big bridge, but it saves lives and solves problems,” Biden said.
New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who planned to greet Biden at the airport, sent a letter to the president Tuesday asking him to work with Congress to earmark even more infrastructure funding for the state. He also urged Biden to address supply chain issues, workforce shortages and the rising cost of construction materials.
“Ensuring that roads get built, bridges get repaired, and drinking water gets improved will be even more challenging given the economic challenges Washington seems oblivious to,” Sununu said.
Under the funding formula in the bill, New Hampshire will receive $1.1 billion for federal-aid highways and $225 million for bridges, the White House said.
The infrastructure bill overall contains $110 billion to repair aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles or nearly 280,000 kilometers of U.S. highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The law has almost $40 billion for bridges, the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.
Many of the particulars of how the money is spent will be up to state governments. Biden has named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as the liaison between the White House and the states to help ensure things run smoothly and to prevent waste and fraud.
___
Ramer reported from Concord, N.H.
News
Friednash: How to win or lose the most competitive congressional district in America
Colorado’s new congressional district is top of mind for politicos around the country and for good reason — it could be the most competitive race in the country as the Centennial State looks to add an 8th member of Congress.
The Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved the map created by the independent redistricting commission, and it largely protects Colorado’s incumbents: four Democrats and three Republicans. It also created one of the most competitive new congressional seats in the country in a state where Joe Biden won by 13 points in 2020.
The Cook Political Report, an independent newsletter that analyzes every race across the country, rates the new 8th CD as a “Republican Toss Up.” Given the Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, this ultra-competitive seat could decide which party controls the House in 2022.
Democrats have been upset that the map didn’t depict Colorado’s move to the left over the last few election cycles. In other words, they wanted a safe blue seat to occupy Colorado’s newest congressional district. But they have no one to blame but themselves, having supported Amendment Y, the successful legislatively referred 2018 ballot issue that gave away their power to draw congressional maps to the newly created independent commission, whose membership consists of four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated voters.
Democrats would clearly have gerrymandered the maps to achieve at least a 6-2 advantage. Instead, they face the prospect of having four congressional Democrats and four Republicans serve in Congress next cycle in an increasingly blue state.
The key to winning this seat will be for the two major political parties to get out of their own way so that they can nominate a moderate candidate. If either party goes too far to the left or too far to the right, they will likely lose this race.
The 8th CD with a population of approximately 721,714, runs alongside the I-25 corridor north of Denver and primarily consists of the urban and suburban portions of Adams and Weld Counties. Notably, 456,478 Adams County residents – 87.85% of the county’s population – are represented in the new district as are Commerce City, Thornton, Northglenn, Brighton, Johnstown, and Greeley.
The combination of Adams and Weld Counties translates to a district that has a mere 2.8% Democrat advantage (28.2% Democrat v. 25.4% Republican) among active registered voters in the district. Forty-four percent of the district voters are unaffiliated.
However, data from the redistricting commission shows an even smaller advantage. Election results from eight statewide elections between 2016 and 2020 show Democrats only enjoy a 1.3% advantage over Republicans in the new district.
Making matters worse for Democrats, off-year election cycles strongly benefit the party that doesn’t hold the office of the president. President Biden’s current favorability ratings and the rise of inflation, are exacerbating this national historical problem. And, given the results of the most recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey, Republicans are highly energized.
The 8th CD is the most heavily Hispanic (38.5%) among all of Colorado’s congressional districts. By 2030, the Colorado State Demographer anticipates Adams County’s Hispanic community will grow by 30% whereas Weld County’s Hispanic population will increase by 50%.
Four high-profile candidates have formally entered the race illustrating a level of diversity and breadth of politicians that is missing in most congressional races.
State Rep. Yadira Caraveo is an Adams County Democrat that is in her second term in the state House. Caraveo, a pediatrician, is considered a progressive member of her caucus and has sponsored legislation ranging from rewriting Colorado’s oil and gas regulations to regulating marijuana concentrate products.
Democrat Chaz Tedesco, was the second Hispanic to announce his candidacy. Tedesco, a Navy veteran, and Adams County Commissioner is expected to garner significant support from labor and blue-collar workers. Tedesco has the support of Nuestro PAC, a super PAC launched by political consultant Chuck Rocha, who ran Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Latino outreach strategy in the 2020 Democratic primaries.
Both candidates may struggle to shed the Bernie Sanders factor. Tedesco is perceived as more moderate than Caraveo, but having the support of the Sanders apparatus is a cause for concern. Meanwhile, the challenge for Caraveo is to overcome some of the major industry groups she has agitated and move to the middle. One of her Republican opponents has called her a “hard-core socialist” and another has said she has more in common with Bernie Sanders than the people of Adams and Weld counties. The Sanders agenda is a dog that won’t hunt in the 8th.
The most significant name in the Republican primary so far is state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, a five-term Weld County commissioner who is now serving her first term in the Colorado State Senate. Kirkmeyer, a conservative, has read the Colorado political tea leaves, and astutely said earlier this week said that the 2020 election was legitimate.
Conservative Lori Saine, a controversial former legislator and current Weld County Commissioner has also entered the race. She was arrested once for forgetting a loaded handgun in her carry-on luggage at DIA and once said on the floor of the Colorado House that white people were lynched in equal numbers to Black Americans during the period of Reconstruction, claiming they were persecuted for being Republican. Unless Republicans are insane and want to run a Boebert-type firebrand candidate in a moderate seat, Saine’s chances are very slim.
However, the field is not settled yet.
State Senator John Cooke (R-District 13), is reportedly exploring a run. Cooke is the assistant minority leader of the Colorado Senate Republicans’ caucus and the former Weld County sheriff. Cooke is politically savvy and has a strong record on business and law enforcement-related issues. He would be a formidable candidate if he decides to enter the race.
If choosing a moderate candidate is the winning general election criteria, state Sen. Kevin Priola is perhaps the one potential candidate that Democrats should fear the most.
Priola, a small business owner, is widely viewed as the most moderate member of the Colorado General Assembly. Priola won election to his second term in 2020 in a district that favors Democrats. He has voted with Democrats on bipartisan legislation such as the clean energy transition and did not vocally support former President Donald Trump before the 2020 election. Should he run, however, Priola will likely face difficult opposition from conservatives in his party primary.
Will Republicans force their candidates to pledge allegiance to Donald Trump and the Big Lie political litmus test? Or, will they let them speak to general election voters about issues that matter?
Can Democrats nominate moderate, business-friendly candidates who don’t espouse politically inane ideas like defunding the police? Suffice it to say, there is no room for an AOC-like candidate in this district.
The answer to these questions will likely determine the outcome of the CD8 race.
One thing is for sure: neither party can afford to win the primary battle and lose the election war.
Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck, and the former chief of staff for Gov. John Hickenlooper.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Andre Burakovsky riding five-game points streak ahead of Avalanche road trip
Andre Burakovsky isn’t getting caught up in the personal success of a five-game Avalanche points streak.
“There’s been some lucky ones for me,” Burakovsky said.
The eighth-year NHL forward — by chance or by skill — has been a consistent bright spot through Colorado’s ongoing injury carousel with three goals and three assists over the stretch. His most recent production has come on a familiar second line with Valeri Nichushkin and Nazem Kadri.
“We’ve been creating, we’ve been hard on the forecheck and we have good details,” Burakovsky said. “We’ll keep building from here.”
The Avalanche (6-5-1) embarks on a two-game road trip at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday and the Seattle Kraken on Friday. Burakovsky is less focused on his points streak than keeping Colorado in the win column.
“I can be better in some situations,” Burakovsky said. “I wish I could create a little bit more than I have been. I’m focusing a lot on just doing the right things. … We need to be really good on the hunt. That’s something I’m trying to do every night now.”
Rantanen’s position change. The multi-week injury absence of Nathan MacKinnon has shifted Mikko Rantanen from winger to center on the Avs’ top line. Rantanen has eight points (five goals) over nine games this season. He discussed the nuances of his role change with reporters on Tuesday.
“You have to think a little bit more,” Rantanen said. “Center is a little bit more responsibility in the d-zone. That’s the biggest thing. … I don’t mind it. It’s not that hard.”
Footnotes. New Avalanche forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel practiced with the top power-play unit on Tuesday without the availability of injured forwards J.T. Compher and MacKinnon. … Defenseman Sam Girard returned to practice. Erik Johnson did not participate for an expected day of rest. Jared Bednar did not talk with reporters on Tuesday prior to the team’s flight to Vancouver.
News
Aurora police agree to changes in use-of-force policies, hiring and training under deal with Colorado attorney general
The Aurora Police Department will enact changes to its use-of-force policies, hiring and training as part of a multi-year agreement with the state’s top law enforcement official, the Colorado attorney general announced Tuesday.
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the leaders of the Aurora police and fire departments agreed in what’s known as a consent decree to make changes to a wide breadth of policies and practices. The decree announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Tuesday — one of the first in the country enacted by a state official — followed an investigation by the attorney general’s office that found a pattern of racially biased policing and routine use of excessive force.
“The City shall change, in measurable ways, how Aurora Police engages with all members of the community, including by reducing any racial disparities in how Aurora Police engages, arrests, and uses force in the community,” the decree states.
The city is required to hire an outside consent decree monitor to track progress on the requirements. The monitor will also engage the community around the changes and give final approval to any policy changes made by the agencies while the decree is in effect. The monitor will have full access to Aurora police and fire documents and will regularly report progress — or lack thereof — to the judge overseeing the decree.
The decree is expected to last approximately five years. Aurora leaders will have two years to change policies and procedures and will then undergo monitoring for an additional three years.
Weiser and Aurora city leaders emphasized that the creation of the decree was a collaboration.
“We’re in this work together,” Weiser said.
The consent decree is the first enacted after the passage by Colorado lawmakers of a 2020 police reform bill that gave the attorney general the authority to conduct pattern-and-practice investigations into how law enforcement agencies in the state conduct themselves. A handful of other state attorneys general have powers to implement a consent decree, Weiser said, though they are typically mandated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The investigation conducted by the attorney general is one of many enacted after protests of police brutality and racism highlighted the death of Elijah McClain, who died in Aurora police custody after being violently arrested and injected with the sedative ketamine.
“They heard your cry and they came and they did an investigation into this agency,” Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson said of the attorney general’s office. “And I can tell you that we’re not going to shy away from reform.”
The changes required by the decree in Aurora focus on use of force, police stops, the use of sedatives by paramedics, hiring and discipline.
The agreement requires the police department to track use-of-force incidents and conduct complaints more closely in order to detect patterns and make policy and training changes as needed. Aurora police will be required to develop and implement training that focuses on what officers should do instead of what they legally can do. Aurora police will also undergo training on combatting bias, avoiding escalation and keeping precise and accurate records on police interactions.
“The City shall create a culture of enforcement that prioritizes de-escalation when possible in accordance with Colorado law, but does not compromise officer safety when force must be used,” the decree states. “The City shall improve and develop accountability measures that consistently identify excessive uses of force, situations where force should not have been used even if it was legal, and recurring training and tactical issues related to use of force.”
The police department already contracted with the Boston-based Crime and Justice Institute for a review to improve their use of force policies, the decree states. The institute’s experts will look at policies related to deadly force, investigations of use of force and working with people with mental health needs.
The consent decree monitor will track the number and severity of use-of-force incidents as well as officer and community complaints to evaluate the success of the reforms.
The police department will also be required to create new policies on when officers can legally stop someone and provide practical guidance on exercising that discretion. Outside experts hired to investigate the death of Elijah McClain in the custody of Aurora police and paramedics found that the officers who stopped the 23-year-old as he walked home from a convenience stop had no basis to detain him.
The agreement forbids Aurora Fire Rescue from starting the use of ketamine without approval from the consent decree monitor. The fire department halted the use of the sedative in 2020 and department leaders have said they don’t plan to reinstate the use of the drug. Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics injected McClain with a too-large dose of the sedative while he was in custody. The paramedics who injected him were indicted on homicide and manslaughter charges in September — along with the police officers involved in McClain’s arrest — in connection to his death.
Aurora Fire Rescue must also create a process to review all drugs used to restrain people in the field and how those incidents are resolved. The monitor will then look over those reports for other potential issues.
The decree will require the city to re-work its hiring process for police and firefighters. The decree requires that the departments be more involved in the early stages of the hiring process and have the final say on which candidates are hired. The city’s Civil Service Commission currently handles all stages of hiring up until a candidate is assigned to the training academy.
Both Aurora Fire and the police department will be required to create a written recruitment plan that outlines how the agencies will recruit and hire a more diverse workforce. The city will also have to hire an outside expert on hiring a diverse public safety workforce.
The consent decree also requires the city to change its disciplinary process and “substantially reduce” the amount of time it takes for such cases to conclude. The Civil Service Commission, which hears appeals of disciplinary decisions, will also be required to make as many proceedings as possible easily accessible to the public.
The Aurora City Council on Monday will vote on the resolution approving the consent decree. The decree will then be filed in Arapahoe County District Court and signed by a judge.
Reform work will continue even as the city solicits candidates for the decree monitor. The monitor likely will cost Aurora hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, City Manager Jim Twombly said.
“It’s going to be expensive,” he said.
Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH
Julius Jones: 5 Things To Know About Death Row Inmate Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Save
Friednash: How to win or lose the most competitive congressional district in America
Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Plunged More Than 7% Today!
Ronan Farrow, 33 & Sister Dylan, 36, Make Rare Public Appearance After Dad Woody Allen Controversy
Andre Burakovsky riding five-game points streak ahead of Avalanche road trip
Emma Watson Pens Essay Honoring ‘Harry Potter’ Anniversary: I’m ‘So Proud’ To Be Hermione
Aurora police agree to changes in use-of-force policies, hiring and training under deal with Colorado attorney general
Off the Market: Shaunie O’Neal Engaged to Pastor Keion Henderson
Andie MacDowell, 63, Stuns In Elegant Gown While Showcasing Silver Hair At InStyle Awards
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH4 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!