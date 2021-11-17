Bitcoin
Bitcoin Funding Rates Fall Below Zero In Market Sentiment Reset
Yesterday, funding rates fell below zero in a market sentiment reset as Bitcoin’s price declined following its new all-time high.
Bitcoin Funding Rates Briefly Fell Below Zero Yesterday
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the funding rates have plummeted following a spike around when BTC made a new ATH. Yesterday, they briefly went below zero.
The “funding rate” is a Bitcoin indicator that tells us about the current periodic payments that futures contract traders are making between each other.
When the metric has positive values, it means long traders are paying short traders to keep their positions. Such a situation suggests that the market sentiment is currently bullish.
On the other hand, negative values of the indicator imply short traders are paying a premium to hold their positions. This trend may mean that the market sentiment is bearish at the moment.
Now, here is a chart that shows how the value of the Bitcoin funding rate has changed in the past couple of months:
Looks like the funding rates have plummeted recently | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 45
As the above graph shows, when Bitcoin made a new ATH around $69k earlier in the month, the indicator also showed a big positive spike.
Related Reading | Bulls Giving Up? Massive Bitcoin Bid Wall Removed, What It Could Mean For BTC
However, BTC couldn’t keep the momentum up and the price started falling shortly after. The funding rates plummeted down hard along with it.
Because of this decline in the price of Bitcoin, November 10th observed about $500 million worth of long liquidations.
Many traders seem to have bet on BTC’s price moving further up after its new ATH so they opened new leveraged long positions. But due to the crash, these positions ended up being liquidated.
On November 15th (that is, yesterday), the indicator’s value briefly went below zero. This is the first time it has happened since the end of September.
Related Reading | Confirmed: AMC Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Two Other Cryptos, Dogecoin To Follow
Currently, the funding rates are just above zero. It looks like balance has returned to the market as there are equal amounts of short and long demands.
However, with BTC’s latest downtrend, this balance may soon shift.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is trading around $60.9k, down 8% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has gained 0.3% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
BTC has continued its decline as it plunges down in the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Bitcoin
China Warns State-Owned Companies To Stop Bitcoin Mining Or Risk Strict Penalties
China has issued a warning to its state-owned enterprises to stop cryptocurrency mining. It also warned that it would increase electricity rates for companies that continue to defy the ban.
This latest warning comes amid the ongoing crypto ban in the East Asian country. Some months ago, the government of China declared all crypto trading activity illegal. Subsequently, crypto miners and exchanges like Huobi and Binance began to relocate to countries with crypto-friendly regulations.
Related Reading | Is This The Reason China Banned Bitcoin Mining? Carvalho’s Mind Blowing Theory
However, despite the crackdown on crypto, Chinese residents continue to trade Bitcoin. And Beijing authorities are not relenting in their efforts to find ways to prevent crypto use. The Chinese government has also blamed miners for the country’s high energy consumption. In May, during the heat of the crackdown, many large crypto mining farms relocated or stopped operating. Still, some small mining rigs continued to operate.
Last month, Beijing authorities started tracking the IP address of citizens to check for crypto mining activities. Additionally, authorities in Zhejiang province also reportedly began investigating government employees who were illegally mining Bitcoin.
Related Reading | Amid China’s Crypto Crackdown, These Three Places Offer Refuge to Displaced Miners
Despite all these measures, there has not been a significant reduction in energy consumption. This has led officials to intensify their efforts and face state-owned entities.
Authorities Crackdown On Industrial-Scale Bitcoin Mining
According to reports, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) plans to clamp down on industrial-scale bitcoin mining. And by extension, all state companies that participate in such activity. A spokeswoman for the country’s chief economic planner, Meng Wei, said this at a press conference on Tuesday.
She also emphasized the unsustainable nature of crypto mining, stating that it consumes lots of energy and produces lots of carbon emissions.
BTC trading at $60.6K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Last week, the NDRC held a special meeting to discuss the crypto ban defiance. And also urged provinces and municipalities to investigate and deal with State-owned enterprises involved in mining.
China Dismisses Government Official For Mining
Beijing continues to reinforce its stance on crypto by going after even government officials. A few days ago, China removed a former Jiangxi government official from his position.
Xiao Yi, a former vice-chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was accused of abusing his power to promote and support enterprises against government policies. He engaged in crypto mining and also took bribes, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
Xiao is the most senior Chinese official to be punished for his involvement in cryptocurrency mining.
Featured image by Euronews, Chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF Gets SEC Greenlight After Spot Rejection
VanEck has had a rollercoaster of a month with its Bitcoin ETFs. After three Bitcoin Futures ETFs were approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Spot ETFs became the next big thing as they posed a greater advantage for traders. However, this would prove to not be happening anytime soon as the VanEck Spot Bitcoin ETF was rejected by the regulatory body.
However, all hope was not lost for the investment fund as it had doubled back with a bitcoin futures ETF. This time around, VanEck found success as the SEC has approved this ETF.
Related Reading | Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Won’t Hit $100,000 This Year, When Will It Hit?
VanEck ETF Set To Trade On Tuesday
The timing for the VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF approval could not be better. Interest in the ETFs had died down considerably after an incredibly successful introduction into the market. What followed had been weeks of low performance as traders cashed out the gains that they had made from investing in the ProShares ETF – the first publicly traded bitcoin ETF – and had seemingly moved on to other options.
BTC price hits $60K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
With the VanEck ETF set to trade on Tuesday, it is expected that this may give the asset a bit of bump after it had been beaten down from the $69,000 ATH. It may not be the Spot ETF it had hoped for but it is no doubt momentous as it will be only the fourth publicly traded bitcoin ETF in the United States. Furthermore, this could spark renewed interest in futures ETFs, leading to high volumed being traded.
The futures ETF which had been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in October will begin trading on Tuesday on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe). The ETF will trade under the ticker XBTF, according to a notice published by the CBOE.
Bouncing Back After A Rejection
The VanEck Spot Bitcoin ETF had gotten a rejection from the SEC last Friday after the regulatory body had reviewed the filing. The reason given for the rejection was that the CBOE could not provide evidence that the fund could protect investors from fraudulent trading. So with the safety of investors’ funds in mind, the SEC had stamped out the ETF.
Related Reading | Confirmed: AMC Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Two Other Cryptos, Dogecoin To Follow
This rejection had led to the closing of long positions in the market, as reported by Bitcoinist, but this would not last long as the digital asset had had a relatively green week following this. It did however leave bulls in a tight spot as they now had to do more to keep the asset from sliding. Nevertheless, VanEck seems to have taken the rejection in stride.
The rejection of the VanEck Spot ETF has raised speculations for when the space may see the first approval. Grayscale had also filed to have its flagship bitcoin fund converted into a Spot ETF but there has not been any definite action taken on it by the SEC.
Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Surprise Bitcoin Selloff Causes Extreme Greed To Taper
Blood has been shed as Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 once again and hints at more downside. The first crypto by market cap trades at $60,800, as of press time, with a 5% loss in the daily chart.
Although it has seemed some recovery, Bitcoin registers a correction of around 12% from its all-time high as an increase in selling pressure caused the entire crypto market to take a dive.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bears Are Back, Why BTC Could Even Dive Below $60K
The general sentiment in the market has flipped from extreme greed to normal greed levels, according to data from Arcane Research. Despite the correction, traders and operators remain optimistic about potential new highs.
This metric could continue to fall as Bitcoin moves at the low of a range between $58,000 to around $70,000 and the market reset. The derivatives sector is likely to be the most affected.
As NewsBTC reported, Bitcoin futures contracts across the board got overheated as BTC’s price pushed into uncharted territory. This created a lot of liquidity at the lows and a rise in funding rates.
In other words, a lot of traders took over-leveraged long positions expecting more upside, but large investors drove the price below $59,000 to take advantage of the liquidity and fill their orders.
Post-crash, funding rates have returned to neutral territory in almost every crypto exchange platform. Along with the market sentiment provided by Arcane Research, and the fact that the price of Bitcoin held at $58,6000, this suggests a potential bottom has formed, at least for the short term.
Data provided by CryptoQuant records over $33 million long liquidations in one hour as BTC’s price went below its current levels. The Open Interest (OI) decreased by 2.33% in the past day or about $350 million.
Additional data provided by Glassnode indicates that the OI for Bitcoin Futures contracts has reached a 5-month low of $711,951,837 on crypto exchange Bitmex. As seen below, a dropped in OI during September and October was preceded by more BTC appreciation.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Futures Open Interest just reached a 5-month low of $711,951,837.33 on #Bitmex
Previous 5-month low of $713,112,500 was observed on 24 September 2021
View metric:https://t.co/GyObF5WOjC pic.twitter.com/bsa9S166ZP
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 16, 2021
Bloodbath Over, Bitcoin Ready To Moon?
However, Bitcoin whales could try to push the price down one more time to leverage the liquidity concentrated around $57,700, according to data from monitor Whalemap.
In addition, the apparent indirect correlation between BTC’s price and the U.S. Dollar (DXY Index) could create more hurdles for the bulls. The dollar recently broke above a major resistance zone and stands at a 16-month high.
This rally could have been triggered by macro-economic factors, including the start of tapering by the U.S. FED and the increased risk in the Asian markets due to the Evergrande crisis.
Related Reading | Bulls Giving Up? Massive Bitcoin Bid Wall Removed, What It Could Mean For BTC
The above adds to an already uncertain market. One thing seems true, BTC’s price must hold at $58,000 if it wants to return to price discovery in Q4, 2021.
The Jets defense is in absolute shambles
Bitcoin Funding Rates Fall Below Zero In Market Sentiment Reset
Seriously Smitten: Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Get Baecation Booed Up–But Did The Model Tattoo The Actor’s Name On Her Baaawdy?
Mike White throws 4 picks, gets cooked by Bills’ tough defense
The FOUR stages of an abusive relationship: How narcissists lure and gaslight victims
Shaunie O’Neal Engaged: Shaquille’s Ex & ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Accepts Keion Henderson’s Proposal
Giants ‘optimistic’ about Saquon Barkley’s return after RB practices; Andrew Thomas stays on sidelines
Andrew Garfield Holds Hands With GF Christine Gabel On Rare Public Outing — Photo
Kelly: Dolphins defense seems to be finding its footing again | Commentary
#Insecure: Pettiest Reactions To Issa & Nathan Rekindling Their Red Flag Romance
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH4 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!