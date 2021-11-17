Boosting Your Immune System Against the N1H1 Flu With Acai Berry

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you have been watching the news lately, everyone is talking about the N1H1 Virus, more commonly referred to as swine flue influenza. Every year tens of thousands of people around the world suffer through the miserable experience of influenza as they experience the symptoms of sneezing, coughing, headaches, congestion and fatigue.

This has public officials, the medical community and governments up in arms as they race to develop a flue shot that is capable of treating and inoculating people from this new strand of influenza.

While the N1H1 virus is a new strand of the influenza virus, treating the virus is not new, but relies heavily upon taking the same common sense practices used during every flue season to prevent the spread of the flue and to treat those affected with the flue virus.

To prevent the spread of the influenza virus, health officials are advising the practice of good hygiene. When dealing with the public at large it is a good idea to wash your hands after coming into contact with people, handling phones, using mass public transportation or handling shopping carts at the supermarket.

In cases where an outbreak is severe, stay alert for any warnings that may be issued by public health officials such as travel restrictions to certain destinations around the world or even avoiding large crowds such as theme parks or enclosed cabins. If you or anyone in your household happens to contract the flu, it is advised to stay home. Parents should keep children at home with the flu while they recovering to help prevent the spread of the virus to other children.

While recovering, it is important to drink lots of fluids containing vital nutrients you need to recover. Fruit juices high in Vitamin C and other antioxidants are extremely effective at boosting the body’s immune system and have been proven to speed up recovery. There are several juices on the market that contains high antioxidants. Just check around the Internet or visit your local grocery store and look for oranges, grapes, grapefruit, and even some vegetables like beets. Berries are a great source of nutrients. Acai berry, which has recently been brought to the forefront, is known to contain the highest level of antioxidants than any other natural fruit or vegetable.

This berry which is grown in the Amazon Rainforest has gained massive momentum and popularity amongst the healthy conscious in Western civilization and is known for it’s unique blend of antioxidants, trace minerals and essential vitamins needed to help the body recover from illnesses such as the flu and many other ailments.