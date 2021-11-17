Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces staff posts

New Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rolled out her senior staffers, bringing over familiar names from her council office and campaign.

Her interim chief of staff as the administration gets up and running will be Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson, who ran Wu’s campaign for the past year-plus.

Wu’s chief of policy and strategic planning will be Mike Firestone, an attorney who’s the former chief of staff for state Attorney General Maura Healey.

Several of Wu’s city council staff moved over, including longtime chief of staff David Vittorini, who will work as a senior adviser. Same for Brianna Millor, a do-it-all staffer in Wu’s council office for the past several years, who will also be a senior adviser in Wu’s new office.

And Tali Robbins, who handled policy and communications for the council office during the mayoral race, similarly will move over as a senior adviser.

Also from the campaign comes Mariangely Solis Cervera, who will move from being constituent services director to another senior adviser role.

And Mariel Novas, who directed Wu’s transition team, will stay on in a similar role.

Assuming all are on staff rather than contractors, Wu’s mayoral office staff will have to move to the city if they don’t already live there.

Last week Wu announced Dr. Monica Bharel, the former state health commissioner, as a senior adviser focusing on the crisis at Mass and Cass.

Wu still has yet to announce a communications chief, a $160,000-a-year cabinet-level position in her office. The senior advisers and policy advisers made varying amounts of cash in past administrations — sometimes in that same ballpark. As mayor, Wu now hauls in $199,000, double her former council salary.