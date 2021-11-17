News
Boston police detective who alleged sex discrimination awarded $2M
A federal jury has awarded $2 million to a high-ranking Boston police detective who said in a lawsuit against the department and her former supervisor that she was the victim of gender discrimination.
The jury found that Lt. Detective Donna Gavin, who led the Police Department’s human trafficking unit for nearly a decade, had proved all her claims, according to published reports.
The jury found Monday that the former supervisor, Capt. Detective Mark Hayes, discriminated against Gavin because she is a woman, created a hostile work environment and retaliated against her after she filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.
“We’re thrilled on behalf of Donna Gavin and all the women in the Boston Police Department and the women who may want to work there in the future,” said Nicholas Carter, Gavin’s attorney. “The jury has clearly found that Donna Gavin was discriminated against and retaliated against and that that’s completely unacceptable.”
Hayes, his attorneys and lawyers for the city declined to comment. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the verdict is under review.
Gavin, 57, alleged that she was targeted solely based on her gender to thwart her career and prevent her from reaching the command staff.
Attorneys for the city said that Hayes had legitimate concerns about the quality of Gavin’s work and that he was simply holding her accountable. They said there was no evidence her career had suffered.
Hayes’ lawyer, Evan Ouellette, said Hayes was “motivated by facts,” not gender, and “does not have an issue with women in power.”
News
Poland uses water cannons against migrants at Belarus border
WARSAW, Poland — Polish forces at the border with Belarus used water cannons and tear gas Tuesday against stone-throwing migrants, as Warsaw accused Belarusian authorities of giving smoke grenades and other weapons to those trying to cross the frontier.
The events marked an escalation in the tense crisis on the European Union’s eastern border, where the West has accused President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation bloc in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian regime. Belarus denies orchestrating the crisis.
The Poland Border Guard agency posted video on Twitter showing water being sprayed across the border at a group of migrants who threw debris, and the Defense Ministry also said tear gas was used against the attackers. Polish authorities said nine of its forces were injured — seven policemen, one soldier and a female border guard.
Some 2,000 migrants were at the frontier in makeshift camps in the freezing weather, but only about 100 were believed involved in attacking the Polish forces at the crossing near Kuźnica, said Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska. The crossing has been closed since last week.
Police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka later said the migrants there had been “pacified.” He added that the attackers had been given smoke grenades by the Belarusians and threw stones at the Polish police, with the events monitored by the Belarusian services using a drone. The Polish Defense Ministry also said Belarus gave some migrants flash-bang grenades.
Belarus’ State Border Guard Committee and the Foreign Ministry said they would investigate Poland’s actions.
“These are considered violent actions against individuals who are on the territory of another country,” committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky was quoted as saying by Belarus’ state news agency Belta.
Lukashenko on Tuesday again rejected accusations of engineering the crisis.
News
Baker-Polito Administration awards $2.7 million in apprenticeship program grants
Gov. Charlie Baker announced $2.7 million in apprenticeship program grants for 19 organizations, a move the administration says will bolster the state’s talent pipeline while providing opportunities for Bay Staters from underrepresented groups to access lucrative jobs.
“In order for us to continue to hold that mantle as a life science mecca, we need to have this talent pipeline fueled with people and with these abilities and opportunities,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito in reference to the many STEM-oriented programs.
The grants, announced Tuesday at Watertown biotech company Arranta Bio, range from $25,000 to $310,000 and were awarded to organizations including Family Services of Central Massachusetts in Worcester, Pipefitters Local 537 in Dorchester and UMass Boston’s Institute for Community Inclusion.
The grants will support over 500 workers in the next year and will focus on sectors including “health care, life sciences, clean energy, IT, and advanced manufacturing, in addition to diversity and inclusion programming for traditional construction and building trades,” the administration announced. The apprenticeship programs have supported over 3,700 workers since Baker took office in 2015.
Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta noted in her remarks that apprenticeships make new career opportunities accessible, especially for women and low-income people.
“Apprenticeship programs allow you to learn and earn at the same time, and most folks cannot afford to pay for training on their own,” she said, adding that it’s also difficult to take night classes while raising a family.
Baker also took the opportunity to tout the role of federal American Rescue Plan funds in the program as the Legislature nears an agreement on how to spend that money.
“Once the dust settles on the big ARPA package that the Legislature’s working on, we will have the kind of resources that will make it possible for us to turbocharge the work we do in the apprentice environment,” he said.
News
New Hampshire protesters taunt Biden with ‘Let’s go Brandon’ jeers
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Jeers from about two dozen protesters gathered about a quarter-mile away from President Biden’s visit didn’t go unnoticed.
Shouts of “Let’s go Brandon” could be heard clearly throughout Biden’s 20-minute speech atop the deteriorating Pemigewasset River Bridge on Tuesday. Behind the bullhorn was Chau Kelley, a Hooksett Realtor with a penchant for protesting.
The anti-Biden slogan has gone viral over the last month after supporters of former President Donald Trump and Biden critics broke out into a chant of “(Expletive) Joe Biden” at an Oct. 16 NASCAR race. NBC reporter Kelli Stavast misreported fans’ shouts while interviewing driver Brandon Brown after he captured his first race win at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway, turning the phrase into a viral, anti-Biden sensation.
Kelley said she’s been actively demonstrating “all over” for about 20 years.
“I’m here because the Biden administration is hurting Americans every day,” she said. “People are suffering. Gas is almost $4 per gallon. Because of inflation the cost of food is rising. It costs me $60 two times per week to fuel up my car. That’s a lot of money.”
New Hampshire Republican National Committeeman Christopher Ager of Amherst said demonstrators have seized onto the message as the “polite way” to taunt the president.
Red and blue “Trump” hats and several flags peppered the small crowd of protesters gathered at the bottom of the hill leading to the bridge, but it was just Trump supporters
Ager, who declined to align himself with Trump, said he’s against the “spending orgy” in Biden’s companion “Build Back Better” bill which proposes $1.85 trillion in spending for social programs.
“The lower and middle class are really getting screwed here,” said Larry Borland, a self-described Libertarian from Wolfeboro. Borland carried a sign showing how much inflation has driven up the price of food ahead of Thanksgiving.
