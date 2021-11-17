Connect with us

News

Boulder reopens Royal Arch Trail after finishing maintenance, repairs

Published

1 min ago

on

Boulder reopens Royal Arch Trail after finishing maintenance, repairs
The Royal Arch Trail has reopened following almost six months of closures due to “significant maintenance and re-construction work,” according to the City of Boulder.

The closures allowed the space and time for crews with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks to reconstruct about 1,000 feet of the trail to move it away from sensitive wildlife and plant habitats. City trail staff rebuilt stone staircases, installed a new bridge and widened a few sections of the path, the city said. The damage was caused by erosion and visitor use.

The Royal Arch Trail is a popular trail in Boulder and is one of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks’ “legacy trails,” which are all located in steep places and therefore, are easily affected by erosion from rain and snowmelt. Maintaining these “legacy trails” is one of the department’s top long-term projects.

News

CHSAA state football playoffs: Previewing quarterfinal matchups in Class 5A and Class 4A

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

CHSAA state football playoffs: How the Round of 16 played out in Class 5A and 4A
The CHSAA state football playoffs continue this weekend with the quarterfinals in Class 5A and Class 4A. All game times listed are on Friday, Nov. 19, unless noted otherwise.

Class 5A

No. 9 Columbine (9-3) at No. 1 Valor Christian (11-0), 6 p.m., Valor Stadium — After dispatching of Jeffco foe Arvada West last week, coach Andy Lowry and the Rebels face a much stiffer test against title favorite Valor. Senior Gavin Sawchuk, an Oklahoma pledge and the state’s top-rated recruit, leads 5A with 1,576 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Columbine junior LB Payton Wainwright & Co. must be gap-sound. Senior RB/OLB Seth Cromwell (1,248 yards/20 TDs and 70 tackles/four sacks) is the Rebels’ two-way heart and soul.

No. 5 Ralston Valley (9-2) at No. 4 Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m., Legacy Stadium — It’s a rematch of Ralston Valley’s 24-13 win on Sept. 17, when the Mustangs jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead and hung on for the win. Ralston Valley has seven players with at least 100 yards receiving, while on defense, senior OLB Steele Fredricks (85 tackles) headlines the unit. The Wolves, led by first-year head coach Tom Doherty, feature a balanced offense paced by sophomore QB Liam Szarka and senior RB Moosah Alsaffar.

No. 7 Regis Jesuit (8-3) at No. 2 Cherry Creek (9-2), 7 p.m., Stutler Bowl — Two-time defending champion Cherry Creek hosts the Raiders in a rematch of the Bruins’ 34-14 win on Sept. 24. Junior QB Christian Hammon and sophomore ILB Angelo Petrides are keys for CCHS. The game features two of the state’s top pass-rushers: Bruins junior Blake Purchase (11 sacks) and Raiders senior Nunie Tuitele (12). Plus, the Raiders have the Carroll brothers, senior WR/DB Dallas Macias and junior DE Hayden Moore.

No. 6 Arapahoe (9-2) at No. 3 Legend (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, EchoPark Stadium — Legend’s lone loss came to Mullen, while Arapahoe proved its mettle with a win over Cherry Creek on Oct. 15. Senior LB Jack Weiler anchors Arapahoe’s defense, and two other captains, senior QB Cole Hansen and senior OLB/TE Jackson Adams, are also critical. Legend’s offense has been dynamic behind senior QB Colton Warner, senior WR Jackson Brush and senior RB Bryce Vaz, while senior CB Nate Smith is 5A’s interception leader (7).

News

Two years into retirement, former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler “can’t get enough” of watching football

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Two years into retirement, former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler “can’t get enough” of watching football
During his first two years of retirement, Brock Osweiler established a routine of activities to stay busy. One specifically wasn’t on his list.

“I didn’t watch any pro football except for maybe the Super Bowl,” he said. “It was just too hard to watch. I still wanted to be playing, but the phone stopped ringing.”

But now that Osweiler, a Broncos quarterback from 2012-15 and ’17, has settled into his post-playing career life, he is back in. College. NFL. Broncos. All of it.

“I can’t get enough football,” he said in a recent phone interview with The Denver Post. “I watch all day Saturday, all day Sunday, the Monday night game, the Thursday night game. And for the first time, I’ve watched most of the Broncos games.”

A second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, Osweiler was Peyton Manning’s back-up for four seasons and went 5-2 in the team’s Super Bowl season in ’15 when Manning was sidelined with a foot injury. Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans in the 2016 offseason, went 8-6 as their starter and was traded to Cleveland in a salary dump. He never played a game for the Browns. Osweiler played for the Broncos in ’17 and Miami in ’18.

Osweiler, 30, retired with a starting regular-season record of 15-15 (5-6 with the Broncos) with 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

Now living in Arizona, Osweiler and his wife have 4- and 2-year old daughters.

“I enjoy playing a big role in their lives,” he said. “I wouldn’t be lying if football doesn’t pull on me. I think about it every day, ‘Do I get into coaching? Do I get into a front office? Do I do high school, college or pro?’

News

Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 11

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 11
In Week 9, the Broncos clobbered the NFC East-leading Cowboys, 30-16, and looked like they were turning a corner on the season.

In Week 10, Denver was clobbered by the then 3-6 Eagles, 30-13, and new questions arose about the coaching, the defense and the quarterback.

The bye week couldn’t have come any sooner.

Up next: Denver hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Here’s a look at how various national experts rated the Broncos in their power rankings entering Week 11:

Bleacher Report (No. 23) | Last week: No. 18

“Since Vic Fangio took over as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the team has trailed at halftime 21 times. Denver has come back to win just one of those games.

“The Broncos had their opportunities, but they couldn’t consistently generate offense. And when the team did move the ball, it was done in by miscues, whether it was a Melvin Gordon fumble that was returned for a touchdown or a blocked field goal.” See the full rankings.

CBS Sports (No. 21) | Last week: No. 19

“They got badly outplayed by the Eagles and Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t appear to be getting it done at quarterback. Could a change be coming?” Pete Prisco writes. See the full rankings.

ESPN (No. 20) | Last week: No. 15

“This game (against the Chargers in Week 12) will be the Broncos’ first back from the bye and their first following the 30-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. And it’s at home, where the Broncos are just 2-3 this season, with of all three of their ugliest losses — against Baltimore, Las Vegas and Philadelphia — coming in front of the team’s faithful. The Broncos need to come out of the bye with some on-field passion instead of postgame angst. If they are really going to be in the middle of the muddled AFC West race, they need to win this game to start a stretch run the right way,” Jeff Legwold writes. See the full rankings.

NFL.com (No. 23) | Last week: No. 17

“The Broncos came into Week 10 hoping to prove that the previous Sunday’s dominant win over the Cowboys wasn’t a fluke — then they stepped on the field and made all their doubters look smart. Denver delivered a flat and uninspired effort in a 30-13 home loss to the Eagles that showed just how far this team remains from serious contention in the AFC. Teddy Bridgewater played perhaps his worst game as a Bronco, piloting the offense to just one touchdown in five red-zone trips and making an apparent “business decision” on the Darius Slay 83-yard fumble return that sealed Denver’s fate. It was a bad look for the quarterback and a bad way for the Broncos to hit the bye week,” Dan Hanzus writes. See the full rankings.

Sporting News (No. 20) | Last week: No. 17

“The Broncos got ripped at home by the Eagles with sloppy offense and lost defense, or the exact opposite of their Cowboys thrashing on the road last week. There will be gig changes coming should they go into second-half freefall,” Vinnie Iyer writes. See the full rankings.

