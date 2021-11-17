Celebrities
Britney Spears Gets Cheeky In Red Lace Thong Bodysuit & Says ‘Kiss My’ Butt — Photos
Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two cheeky photos with her 36.4 million followers, giving a defiant message in the process!
Britney Spears has a message for her haters! On Nov. 16, the “I Wanna Go” singer shared two cheeky pics to her Instagram page, showing off her exquisite derriere in a deep red lacy thong bodysuit. “Second pic is the original and you heard me … should I say it again ?????? KISS MY MOTHER F***ING ASS 😘💋🍑 !!!!!
While rocking her beautifully blonde disheveled hair, Britney posed for the camera by looking over her left shoulder, looking at the lens with a sultry, focused look. The second photo was pretty much the same as the first, although somewhat untouched — as Brit pointed out in the post. The 39-year-old looked better than over for the shot — touch-ups or not — with her perfect behind and toned legs in full view.
The pop superstar’s fans were quick to support her photos and her message, leaving supportive emojis and comments to the post. “GORGEOUS ❤️ TELL YOUR TRUTH 👏” one fan wrote. “Tell them honey! 🔥🔥🔥” another exclaimed. “Hot Queen ❤️” a follower simply responded, showing their appreciation for the pop icon.
Ever since Britney was able to break free from her 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12, she’s been having a ball sharing sultry photos to her IG and partaking in activities she’s longed for. She’s also continued with the theme of telling off her haters — mostly the members of her family she felt betrayed by. While her conservatorship battle was ongoing, Britney repeatedly called out her family, whether directly in court or indirectly on social media.
Britney also notably threw some shade towards her sister Jamie Lynn recently, specifically, after the Zoey 101 alum changed the name of her memoir due to backlash. A source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney has no desire to repair her familial ties with her little sister. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family,” said the source. “It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”
‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Luke’s Sister Threatens To Fight Kayla Sessler
Luke’s family wasn’t happy with the words that were coming out of Kayla Sessler’s mouth during the Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.
Kayla Sessler‘s nerve-wracking meetup with Luke‘s mom and sister continued at the start of this week’s new episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. And Luke’s family wasn’t too happy with what Kayla was saying to them. They had wanted to confront her about leaving their Thanksgiving celebration early. They knew she met up with her ex, Ryan, but they also suspected that she might have hooked up with him, too.
Kayla denied doing such a thing and said she and Luke had already dealt with the issue, so it was none of their business. But they begged to differ — they said it was extremely disrespectful of her to leave Thanksgiving dinner to go be with an ex, only to return and act like nothing had happened. However, Kayla said that as soon as she returned to Thanksgiving, she and Luke left immediately, so what they were accusing her of, didn’t really happen.
From there, things quickly escalated, and security had to jump in after Luke’s mom and sister started lunging at Kayla. Then, after Kayla left, Luke’s sister said she’d beat Kayla if Kayla ever got in her face again.
It’s Brianna’s 21st birthday! 🎉 But an argument with her boyfriend is causing her and her family stress. 🤧 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/oqejbcWHtQ
— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 16, 2021
Later, Kayla and Luke met with their therapist, and she revealed that she doesn’t fully trust Luke. When asked how much she trusts him on a 1-10 scale, Kayla answered with a “5”. Then, when Luke was asked the same question, he said he doesn’t think Kayla will ever “step out” on their relationship, so it sounds like he trust her more than she trusts him.
In other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant news, Makel confronted his mother over her lack of acceptance and Brianna Jaramillo lashed out at her friends and family, as her relationship with Briggs continues to go south.
Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.
‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Sends Home [SPOILER] & Calls Him Out For His Behavior
As Michelle Young continued to fall for Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 16 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ she eliminated someone who was getting in the way of their relationship.
Chris Sutton continued to bring the drama on the Nov. 16 episode of The Bachelorette. After calling out Nayte Olukoya for thinking he “had it in the bag” with Michelle last week, Chris was disappointed to see Michelle Young give Nayte a one-on-one this week. Meanwhile, Chris was stuck on the group date, and didn’t get any one-on-one time with Michelle like he wanted.
Needless to say, he was upset that she didn’t pull him aside to talk at any point, especially since he felt he was doing her a major favor with his claims about Nayte last week. “I’m a fun goofy guy, and I’m playful, and I wasn’t that today — you’re not going to check in on me at all?” Chris ranted in a confessional. “She didn’t say thank you to me for coming out and doing what I did last week and for the things I told her. And she speaks with every single person but me? That is so crazy to me. I still have a lot to say to her.”
Meanwhile, things went great for Michelle and Nayte on their one-on-one. Chris was pissed off at how things were going down, so he took it upon himself to interrupt Michelle and Nayte during their dinner date. “I think Michelle could be making a huge mistake,” Chris said. “With Nayte, she’s completely looking past what she knows to be true and maybe that’s why she’s been hurt in the past. I want the best for her. I was looking out for her. She deserves better.”
Michelle and Nayte were shocked when Chris showed up, but he insisted that he needed to talk to Michelle and that it was “important.” She reluctantly agreed. Chris told Michelle that he felt “played” by how Michelle reacted to the information he brought her last week. He felt like what he told her had fallen on deaf ears and admitted that he still felt like she was making the wrong decision by choosing Nayte.
However, Michelle explained to Chris that what really upset her wasn’t his comments about Nayte. Rather, it was Chris’s decision to try and stand up for Michelle in front of all the men at the previous cocktail party. “I was kind of caught off guard with how you approached the situation when you spoke at the cocktail party,” she admitted. “You did speak for me, but when you spoke about it to everybody openly, that’s where I was struggling or frustrated.”
Michelle called Chris out for coming to this week’s group date with a bad attitude, and explained why she was so frustrated about the way he spoke for her at the cocktail party. “I can speak for myself and I want a man who is going to support me when I speak and not a man who’s going to speak for me,” Michelle explained. “As a female, as a female of color, there’s a lot of situations where people speak for me and my voice isn’t heard. I’m empowered when I can speak for myself. I also have to be confident in myself to make decisions for myself. Ultimately, I do feel like we’re not on the same page. I just don’t see this relationship progressing and so I do think I’m going to walk you out.”
Michelle eliminated Chris and he went home. Meanwhile, Michelle gave Nayte the rose on the one-on-one date, and she admitted that she could see him being “her person” one day.
Taylor Swift Not Attending American Music Awards: Why She’ll Skip The Show
Taylor Swift ‘will not be at the 2021 American Music Awards’ on Nov. 21 despite being nominated and ‘is going to have her ‘SNL’ appearance speak for itself,’ according to one source. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.
Taylor Swift, 31, is nominated for three American Music Awards this year but she won’t be attending the event because she’s “taking a break” after a very successful release week on her newest album Red (Taylor’s Version). The singer appeared on a few late night shows, including Saturday Night Live, and at the New York City premiere of her short film, All Too Well, over the course of three days last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and is letting those highlights leave their mark until she’s back in the spotlight.
“Taylor will not be at the American Music Awards as she is going to have her SNL appearance speak for itself and be the performance of record, especially since it hasn’t even been a week for that performance to live,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Taylor loves the AMAs but she is choosing to skip this year as she wants to make her appearances and performances be somewhat spaced out to add to the impact that it will bring. She’s confident that she will be on the AMA stage in the future, but this year she is taking a break.”
“There is no ulterior motive or issue for her not going, it just is her schedule to relax, get ready for the holidays and all that good stuff,” the insider added.
Despite not attending the ceremony in person, Taylor will sill surely make an impact since she’s nominated for some of the biggest awards of the night. Her 2020 album Evermore is up for Favorite Pop/Rock Album and she’s up for Artist of the Year as well as Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.
Last year, Taylor walked away with three of the four AMAs she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, and Favorite Music Video for her song “Cardigan” from her 2020 album Folklore.
