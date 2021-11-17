Celebrities
Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’ & Wants ‘A Girl’
Britney Spears is ready to be a new mom! The pop star, who has two teen sons, shared a tender photo to her Instagram on Tuesday, revealing how she’s considering another child — this time a baby girl!
Britney Spears is ready to be a mom … again! The 39-year-old shared a touching black-and-white photo to her Instagram page on Tuesday, detailing a pair of adult feet next to baby feet, sweetly standing on tippy toes next to mom. “I’m thinking about having another baby !!!” the pop star exclaimed in the caption. “I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure !!!!” Britney added a few fun emojis to the caption, detailing her love and excitement for bringing another child into the mix.
Britney has made it made clear before that she wants another child, but was unsuccessful under her previous strict conservatorship agreement. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she stated in court on June 23. The comments were made during her first-ever public testimony about her ongoing conservatorship, which, at that time, was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, 68. “They don’t want me to have another baby,” she also said during that testimony.
Luckily for the “Stronger” singer, she was finally released on Nov. 12 from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, freeing up her ability to have children. After that groundbreaking decision, Britney apparently already has babies on brain.
The “Till The World Ends” singer is already mom to sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43. The pop star has since been dating Sam Asghari, 27, after meeting on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” in Oct. 2016.
Sam has also opened about up about wanting children. “I want to be a young dad…I want to take my relationship to the next step,” he said in an interview to Forbes magazine back in March, referring to his relationship with Britney. The model also commented on Britney’s post with his own two cents about the baby picture: “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic [sic] wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg,” he joked.
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Look Almost A Foot Taller Than Reese Witherspoon: Photo
The iconic mother-daughter duo of Kaia and Cindy towered over ‘The Morning Show’ actress as they posed together at the InStyle Awards. How cute!
The statuesque presence of Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford was quite apparent when they posed together with Reese Witherspoon at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15. The 20-year-old beauty and her supermodel mother, 55, towered over the petite The Morning Show actress, 45, as they enjoyed a night out at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. With the iconic mother-daughter duo both standing at 5′ 9″ and Reese measuring 5′ 1″, the height difference was decidedly noticeable — which made it all the more fun for a fabulous photo op!
The young American Horror Story star looked every inch the cover girl in a shimmering, white Alexander McQueen gown that featured a plunging neckline, sequins and metallic fringe. Her flawless face was framed in long brunette bangs, as she opted for minimal makeup and nary an accessory to showcase her natural beauty.
Cindy chose a multi-colored Missoni gown to strut alongside Kaia, as she paired the floor-length number with an elegant watch and open-toed pumps. The catwalk legend also left her chestnut brown tresses long and loose with a simple part in the middle. Meanwhile, Reese wrapped her diminutive figure in a custom Michael Kors number. The hand-embroidered gown featured crisscrossed straps, as Reese picked out elegant Tiffany & Co jewelry to finish off the look.
While Kaia and Cindy’s elegant gowns each had their own unique characteristics, the similar shapes certainly could have fans applauding the pair for twinning, something they have recently shown off. During a girls night out to an Alanis Morrissette concert in Los Angeles in October, the pair both rocked faded denim jeans and black leather jackets — a combo as classic as their beauty.
And although Kaia has carved her own way into the fashion and modeling world, landing covers and contracts galore, she understands the constant comparison to Cindy. “From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” she told Vogue in 2019. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices…It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”
No matter which one of the beauties it is, we’ll take it!
Pete Davidson Reveals His Dating Deal Breaker As Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors Heat Up
In a new interview amidst Kim Kardashian romance rumors, Pete Davidson revealed his first date deal breaker that would ‘immediately’ signal the end of the date.
Pete Davidson shared his first date deal breakers amid rumors of a romance with Kim Kardashian. The comedian, 28, told British chef Ruth Rogers on her food podcast River Cafe Table 4 that a date being rude to a waiter at a restaurant would be a major turn off. Pete (who has previously worked as a waiter on Staten Island) said that the date would be “immediately” over while on the podcast on Nov. 15.
“In my head I would be like, ‘OK, never. This is it,’” he said, adding that he isn’t a fan of someone flagging a waiter down with an “excuse me.” Pete said, “Like, just wait for the guy to walk by, and lightly [ask].” He also explained why going to a restaurant is his favorite dating default. “If you go to a great restaurant, even if I’m a shit date, it’s like, at least the food was great, you know?” Pete said. “So she can be home and be like, ‘He paid and I ate, so.’”
The dating revelations come amidst his rumored romance with Kim, 41, following her split from husband Kanye West. After the reality TV star hosted the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live, the two were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm together in late October with friends, including Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker. Kim and Pete had dinner together a few times in New York weeks later in early November.
HollywoodLife previously confirmed that the two had dinner at Campania, a pizza joint on Staten Island, on Nov. 2. The SKIMS founder was in the city to attend the 2021 WSJ Innovator Awards, where she was honored for her shapewear brand. A source previously told HL that the rendezvous “was without a question a date,” adding, “They were having a good time. You could see that there were sparks.”
The possible romance is Kim’s first highly publicized relationship since she and Kanye split in February. They co-parent children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, together. Pete previously dated Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and, of course, Ariana Grande, whom he was briefly engaged to.
Penn Badgley Questions Laura Ingraham’s Viral Fox News Video About ‘You’
The ‘You’ star called out the Fox News pundit for staging a silly exchange with a guest, where she acted confused about the name of a popular Netflix show.
Comedy isn’t an easy path for everyone. Penn Badgley revealed that he felt like Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo’s timing was just a little off, when the two had a discussion about the popular Netflix series You on Monday November 15. Laura acted like she was confused by what the presenter was trying to tell her, when he announced that there had been an episode of the thriller series that had mentioned measles.
Laura Ingraham: “Wait wait wait, when did I mention measles?”
Raymond Arroyo: “It was on ‘You’.”
Laura Ingraham: “What was on me?”
Arroyo and Ingraham just did a modern day “Who’s on First?”pic.twitter.com/dgAaI4XYn9
— Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) November 16, 2021
Raymond, 51, was a guest on the 58-year-old commentator‘s show for a segment, which seemed to explore “woke-free” television. Laura acted very confused when her guest mentioned the show with an easily mistakable pronoun for a title. “I was watching an episode of You where measles came up,” Raymond said. Laura responded by mentioning that she couldn’t recall the episode of her show that he was referring to. “When did I mention measles?” she said. “I don’t know. It was on You,” he mentioned. The pair had a bit of a similar back-and-forth trying to playfully feign confusion, before getting to the apparent punchline. “It’s a show called You on Netflix,” Raymond told her, to which the Fox anchor responded, “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”
It’s clearly a reference to the iconic comedy duo Abbott and Costello’sroutine “Who’s On First,” which is one of the most well-known sketches of all-time. Bud Abbott gets confused by a similar exchange with Lou Costello. After the segment aired and went viral, Raymond tweeted that the whole thing was scripted and responded to those who also thought it was funny. Mediaite even dubbed the segment “You’s On First” in reference to the classic routine.
It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off.
— Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021
The video went viral, with many people finding the exchange funny, and even You’s own star Penn Badgley took note on Tuesday November 16. He realized it must have been fake, as Raymond seemed to pause to get Laura to interrupt him. “It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off,” the 35-year-old actor wrote. In a followup tweet, he wrote that it was clearly a joke, but complimented Raymond’s delivery.
