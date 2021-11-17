Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’ & Wants ‘A Girl’

Britney Spears is ready to be a new mom! The pop star, who has two teen sons, shared a tender photo to her Instagram on Tuesday, revealing how she’s considering another child — this time a baby girl!

Britney Spears is ready to be a mom … again! The 39-year-old shared a touching black-and-white photo to her Instagram page on Tuesday, detailing a pair of adult feet next to baby feet, sweetly standing on tippy toes next to mom. “I’m thinking about having another baby !!!” the pop star exclaimed in the caption. “I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure !!!!⁣” Britney added a few fun emojis to the caption, detailing her love and excitement for bringing another child into the mix.

Britney has made it made clear before that she wants another child, but was unsuccessful under her previous strict conservatorship agreement. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she stated in court on June 23. The comments were made during her first-ever public testimony about her ongoing conservatorship, which, at that time, was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, 68. “They don’t want me to have another baby,” she also said during that testimony.

Luckily for the “Stronger” singer, she was finally released on Nov. 12 from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, freeing up her ability to have children. After that groundbreaking decision, Britney apparently already has babies on brain.

The “Till The World Ends” singer is already mom to sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43. The pop star has since been dating Sam Asghari, 27, after meeting on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” in Oct. 2016.