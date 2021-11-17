Celebrities
Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling
As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling.
Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
“One of Britney’s first priorities is to have another child,” the source said. “This has always been a dream of hers. She feels like so much of her childhood and growing up with her kids was stolen from her that she wants a second chance. This is her second chance with Sam.” The source added that her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline are “completely on board” and “supportive” of their mother expanding their family.
“They’d love to have a little brother or little sister,” the source shared. “She talks to the boys about the next steps of her new life.” (The star has also been detailing possible next steps with fans, sharing an Instagram post on Nov. 16 that said she was “thinking about having another baby,” adding “I wonder if this one is a girl.”) “Getting her IUD out is her first step to getting her body back,” the source added. “It represents a lot. It means she doesn’t only control her bank account, but her body.”
During her first court hearing in June, Britney said she was forced to get an IUD to prevent pregnancy, sparking broader discussions about reproductive and disability rights. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said in court. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.”
Following the conservatorship’s termination, Britney addressed #FreeBritney supporters in an Instagram video on Nov. 16, expressing gratitude and saying, “You guys saved my life.” While she’s a “strong woman,” Britney said she could “only imagine what the [conservatorship] system has done” to others. “Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system,” she said. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything, and because of you — I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100 percent.”
Adele’s Son, 9, Consoles Her After Her Divorce In Voice Notes On New Album
Cue the waterworks: Adele’s son Angelo reportedly makes an emotional cameo in a track from her highly-anticipated album, ’30.’
Prepare the boxes of Kleenex: Adele’s son Angelo, 9, is reportedly featured in her upcoming album 30, out on Nov. 19. The 33-year-old Grammy winner has included voice notes from her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki in the track “My Little Love” — ones in which Angelo could be heard consoling his emotional mother, according to The Sun.
The British newspaper reported that in the “moving” song, Adele sings, “I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad.” The lyrics are apparently interspersed with a conversation between mother and son at the height of her split. “Tell me you love me,” she says to her son, to which he replies, “I love you, one million percent. I feel like you like me too.”
“You know mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?” she says to Angelo, later explaining, “Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings lately. I’m confused and I don’t know what I’m doing.” In a separate voice note, Adele tells Angelo, “I love your dad because he gave you to me.”
An album review published by NPR on Nov. 16 noted the incorporation of voice notes from the singer’s phone, describing “My Little Love” as a “hip-hop pastiche” and “the most experimental track” on the upcoming 12-track album. Adele finalized her divorce from Simon in March 2019 after two years of marriage. The separation serves as the foundation of 30, which Adele previously described as her way of explaining the divorce to Angelo.
For her November 2021 cover of American Vogue, Adele explained, “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer.” She elaborated, “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t fucking know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a 9-year-old.” Enter: 30.
During her CBS special One Night Only with Oprah Winfrey on Nov. 14, Adele told the star-studded crowd that the special was “the first time my son has ever seen me perform.” She said to Angelo from the stage, “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.”
Teresa Giudice Claims Melissa Gorga Begged Andy Cohen To Be On ‘RHONJ’ — Watch
Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were back to the bickering on ‘RHUGT’ as Teresa claimed Melissa wouldn’t stop ‘DMing’ producer Andy Cohen for a spot on ‘RHONJ.’
Although Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have eased some of their tensions in the past, they seemed to get right back to where they started in Bravo’s latest spinoff, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The two women went head-to-head in the third episode of the new show, in a clip you can see here, rehashing an old feud about how Melissa got a spot on the New Jersey show.
“Andy [Cohen] called me and said, ‘Your sister-in-law won’t stop DMing me. She wants to get on the show,’” Teresa claimed after their co-star, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer brought up the uncomfortable subject. “I never DMed him,” Melissa snapped back, “That’s what I’m telling you.”
Melissa went on to explain the producers “inboxed her” and “still reach out to all my friends” to look for potential cast additions. She revealed the details of casting producers reaching out to her on social media two seasons after Teresa joined the show in 2009. Teresa went on to explain that her issue was that she allegedly heard the news of her sister-in-law’s casting from Andy vs. from Melissa herself.
“You and I were not friends at all. We weren’t speaking,” Melissa clapped back, referencing her then-estranged relationship with Teresa — an ongoing tension that also caused issues between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga, to whom Melissa wed in 2004. As Teresa’s stated in the past, she reiterated on RHUGT that she was not originally supportive of her brother and Melissa joining the show for its third season in 2011.
“To tell you the truth, I can’t remember why we weren’t talking — unless they were just mad that I wasn’t putting them on the show,” Teresa said, to which Melissa replied, “We did not want to be on the show that way.” Deflated, Teresa conceded that she and Melissa “will never agree” on the situation and what really went down. “She has her story. I have my story,” she said. “She’s never going to admit it.”
“When they called to interview me, [Bravo] then told you that,” Melissa then said to Teresa, alleging that her sister-in-law was aware of her brushes with casting. “I didn’t know if we were going to do it or not. Of course, we interviewed for the show and of course they wanted us,” Melissa went on. “It’s a family show. Caroline [Manzo] was on the show, Dina [Manzo] was on the show. They want sister-in-laws. That’s what they want.”
Teresa then shared why, at one point, she didn’t care for her brother’s family to be within the RHONJ universe. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to fight with my family.’ To me, family’s everything,” she said, then reminiscing on some of the major brawls that occurred between she and her loved ones on the show. “Look what happened!”
Scott Disick Was ‘Polite’ To Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker In Awkward Wedding Run-In
Scott Disick was civil with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at a recent wedding, a source reveals to HollywoodLife, adding that he’s ‘getting used to the idea’ of the couple.
No hard feelings here: Scott Disick kept it cordial with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the wedding of a mutual friend. The trio attended the nuptials of executive Simon Huck and his longtime partner Phil Riportella in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. Following the festivities, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Scott, 38, was “really polite” to his ex, 42, and her fiancé, 46.
“Scott is getting used to the idea of Kourtney and Travis because he knows that he has to,” the source said. “When Scott ran into Travis and Kourtney at Simon Huck’s wedding, he wasn’t rude or standoffish. He was actually really polite and didn’t try to start any drama or anything like that. He didn’t try to interject himself into their conversation, but he wasn’t impolite and he wasn’t about to make a scene at the wedding.”
The source said that it “wasn’t as awkward” as their first reunion at Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday party on Nov. 5, adding that the run ins “will get easier with time” for Scott. “Seeing how Travis looks at Kourtney and how she is absolutely in love with him, Scott knows that he has to be the bigger man because Travis is now a part of their family, whether Scott likes it or not,” the source explained.
According to the source, the wedding will be included in the family’s upcoming Hulu reality show. (The Kardashian-Jenner family inked a multi-year deal with Disney and the streamer to produce new content in December 2020, six months after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season on E!) Scott and Kourtney — who share children Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, together — apparently exchanged a few words and “cameras were on-hand to capture this,” per the source.
Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October after nearly a year of dating. While the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney’s three children with Scott, have been “super happy” about the engagement and their “blended family,” a source previously told HL that Scott had been “distancing himself” from the family, as the news was a “bitter pill to swallow.” Per the source, “He feels like Travis is being chosen over him and even though he understands it, it’s still challenging to fully accept.”
