CHSAA state football playoffs: Previewing quarterfinal matchups in Class 5A and Class 4A
The CHSAA state football playoffs continue this weekend with the quarterfinals in Class 5A and Class 4A. All game times listed are on Friday, Nov. 19, unless noted otherwise.
Class 5A
No. 9 Columbine (9-3) at No. 1 Valor Christian (11-0), 6 p.m., Valor Stadium — After dispatching of Jeffco foe Arvada West last week, coach Andy Lowry and the Rebels face a much stiffer test against title favorite Valor. Senior Gavin Sawchuk, an Oklahoma pledge and the state’s top-rated recruit, leads 5A with 1,576 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Columbine junior LB Payton Wainwright & Co. must be gap-sound. Senior RB/OLB Seth Cromwell (1,248 yards/20 TDs and 70 tackles/four sacks) is the Rebels’ two-way heart and soul.
No. 5 Ralston Valley (9-2) at No. 4 Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m., Legacy Stadium — It’s a rematch of Ralston Valley’s 24-13 win on Sept. 17, when the Mustangs jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead and hung on for the win. Ralston Valley has seven players with at least 100 yards receiving, while on defense, senior OLB Steele Fredricks (85 tackles) headlines the unit. The Wolves, led by first-year head coach Tom Doherty, feature a balanced offense paced by sophomore QB Liam Szarka and senior RB Moosah Alsaffar.
No. 7 Regis Jesuit (8-3) at No. 2 Cherry Creek (9-2), 7 p.m., Stutler Bowl — Two-time defending champion Cherry Creek hosts the Raiders in a rematch of the Bruins’ 34-14 win on Sept. 24. Junior QB Christian Hammon and sophomore ILB Angelo Petrides are keys for CCHS. The game features two of the state’s top pass-rushers: Bruins junior Blake Purchase (11 sacks) and Raiders senior Nunie Tuitele (12). Plus, the Raiders have the Carroll brothers, senior WR/DB Dallas Macias and junior DE Hayden Moore.
No. 6 Arapahoe (9-2) at No. 3 Legend (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, EchoPark Stadium — Legend’s lone loss came to Mullen, while Arapahoe proved its mettle with a win over Cherry Creek on Oct. 15. Senior LB Jack Weiler anchors Arapahoe’s defense, and two other captains, senior QB Cole Hansen and senior OLB/TE Jackson Adams, are also critical. Legend’s offense has been dynamic behind senior QB Colton Warner, senior WR Jackson Brush and senior RB Bryce Vaz, while senior CB Nate Smith is 5A’s interception leader (7).
Class 4A
No. 8 Fountain-Fort Carson (10-1) at No. 1 Montrose (11-0), 6 p.m., Montrose Stadium — Undefeated Montrose has won all but two games this season in blowout fashion, while the Trojans’ lone loss came Sept. 9 to Chatfield. Sophomore QB Gage Wareham and senior RB Ethan Hartman are both dangerous weapons for the Indians, who routed Denver South at home last week. But coach Jake Novotny and FFC have playmakers too, namely senior RB Dezmen Oliver (1,559 rushing yards and 24 TDs) and junior ILB/RB Tai Faavae.
No. 5 Erie (11-0) at No. 4 Palmer Ridge (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Don Breese Stadium — After finishing runner-up last year, the Bears are hungry for their first 4A crown following three consecutive 3A titles from 2017-19. Sophomore QB Derek Hester continues the tradition of high-yardage gunslingers in Monument, while senior RB Connor Cook gives the Bears balance. Erie, meanwhile, hasn’t had a competitive game all fall, winning by an average of 33.2 points. The Tigers are led by sophomore QB Blake Barnett and senior RB Caleb Theisen.
No. 7 Chatfield (8-3) at No. 2 Dakota Ridge (11-0) 7 p.m., Jeffco Stadium — If the second version of this bout lives up to the first, Jeffco fans are in for a thriller. The Eagles beat the Chargers 29-28 in the regular season finale, when junior Landon Giebler’s late 28-yard field goal sealed Dakota Ridge’s comeback. Senior QB Adam Graves, junior RB Noah Triplett, senior WR Connor Fitzhugh and sophomore LB Brayden Cusick are the Eagles’ main catalysts, while the Chargers are led by senior RB Jake Marschall and junior MLB Cade Thomas.
No. 6 Loveland at No. 3 Pine Creek, 7 p.m., District 20 Stadium — The defending champs haven’t lost to a 4A opponent this year. The Red Wolves’ lone setback was to Ralston Valley. Loveland is led by junior dual-threat QB Garrett Harstad, while senior MLB Ian Loomis leads 4A with 136 tackles, including 20 for loss and eight sacks. Pine Creek — whose lone losses also came to 5A teams in Legend and Regis Jesuit — is led by junior QB Josiah Roy, junior MLB Brett Alvey and senior RB Zion Hill, who had 169 yards last week.
Two years into retirement, former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler “can’t get enough” of watching football
During his first two years of retirement, Brock Osweiler established a routine of activities to stay busy. One specifically wasn’t on his list.
“I didn’t watch any pro football except for maybe the Super Bowl,” he said. “It was just too hard to watch. I still wanted to be playing, but the phone stopped ringing.”
But now that Osweiler, a Broncos quarterback from 2012-15 and ’17, has settled into his post-playing career life, he is back in. College. NFL. Broncos. All of it.
“I can’t get enough football,” he said in a recent phone interview with The Denver Post. “I watch all day Saturday, all day Sunday, the Monday night game, the Thursday night game. And for the first time, I’ve watched most of the Broncos games.”
A second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, Osweiler was Peyton Manning’s back-up for four seasons and went 5-2 in the team’s Super Bowl season in ’15 when Manning was sidelined with a foot injury. Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans in the 2016 offseason, went 8-6 as their starter and was traded to Cleveland in a salary dump. He never played a game for the Browns. Osweiler played for the Broncos in ’17 and Miami in ’18.
Osweiler, 30, retired with a starting regular-season record of 15-15 (5-6 with the Broncos) with 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
Now living in Arizona, Osweiler and his wife have 4- and 2-year old daughters.
“I enjoy playing a big role in their lives,” he said. “I wouldn’t be lying if football doesn’t pull on me. I think about it every day, ‘Do I get into coaching? Do I get into a front office? Do I do high school, college or pro?’
“But every single time I get close to doing close to that, my kids, in a very good and positive way, prevent me from doing it because I know the hours required to do a job in the football world and I don’t want to sacrifice that time with my family. I’m living a good, happy life in Arizona.”
If Osweiler decides to get back into the sport, he has many avenues such as becoming a personal quarterback instructor.
“Deep down, I would love to be with an organization because there is nothing in life that can replicate game day in the National Football League or Power 5 college football,” he said. “It’s so special, there is nothing like it. But at this point in time, I don’t know what the play is.
“I’ve entertained a few things, coaching quarterbacks on a 1-on-1 basis, but nothing has come to fruition yet. When (our daughters) get a little older and their friends become cooler than their dad and have their own stuff going, I would love to try and find the right avenue to be associated with the game.”
Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 11
In Week 9, the Broncos clobbered the NFC East-leading Cowboys, 30-16, and looked like they were turning a corner on the season.
In Week 10, Denver was clobbered by the then 3-6 Eagles, 30-13, and new questions arose about the coaching, the defense and the quarterback.
The bye week couldn’t have come any sooner.
Up next: Denver hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Here’s a look at how various national experts rated the Broncos in their power rankings entering Week 11:
Bleacher Report (No. 23) | Last week: No. 18
“Since Vic Fangio took over as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the team has trailed at halftime 21 times. Denver has come back to win just one of those games.
“The Broncos had their opportunities, but they couldn’t consistently generate offense. And when the team did move the ball, it was done in by miscues, whether it was a Melvin Gordon fumble that was returned for a touchdown or a blocked field goal.” See the full rankings.
CBS Sports (No. 21) | Last week: No. 19
“They got badly outplayed by the Eagles and Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t appear to be getting it done at quarterback. Could a change be coming?” Pete Prisco writes. See the full rankings.
ESPN (No. 20) | Last week: No. 15
“This game (against the Chargers in Week 12) will be the Broncos’ first back from the bye and their first following the 30-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. And it’s at home, where the Broncos are just 2-3 this season, with of all three of their ugliest losses — against Baltimore, Las Vegas and Philadelphia — coming in front of the team’s faithful. The Broncos need to come out of the bye with some on-field passion instead of postgame angst. If they are really going to be in the middle of the muddled AFC West race, they need to win this game to start a stretch run the right way,” Jeff Legwold writes. See the full rankings.
NFL.com (No. 23) | Last week: No. 17
“The Broncos came into Week 10 hoping to prove that the previous Sunday’s dominant win over the Cowboys wasn’t a fluke — then they stepped on the field and made all their doubters look smart. Denver delivered a flat and uninspired effort in a 30-13 home loss to the Eagles that showed just how far this team remains from serious contention in the AFC. Teddy Bridgewater played perhaps his worst game as a Bronco, piloting the offense to just one touchdown in five red-zone trips and making an apparent “business decision” on the Darius Slay 83-yard fumble return that sealed Denver’s fate. It was a bad look for the quarterback and a bad way for the Broncos to hit the bye week,” Dan Hanzus writes. See the full rankings.
Sporting News (No. 20) | Last week: No. 17
“The Broncos got ripped at home by the Eagles with sloppy offense and lost defense, or the exact opposite of their Cowboys thrashing on the road last week. There will be gig changes coming should they go into second-half freefall,” Vinnie Iyer writes. See the full rankings.
Sports Illustrated (No. 21) | Last week: No. 19
“A week after shutting down the Cowboys, the Broncos faltered to the Eagles. Their,” Jenny Vrentas writes. See the full rankings (subscription).
USA Today (No. 22) | Last week: No. 17
“On other side of bye, five of their final seven games occur against AFC West foes. Denver’s fate doesn’t look pretty, but at least players have a chance to control it,” Nate Davis writes. See the full rankings.
Yahoo Sports (No. 23) | Last week: No. 18
“Broncos coach Vic Fangio actually had to affirm that he wouldn’t bench Teddy Bridgewater over Bridgewater’s effort on Darius Slay’s fumble return for a touchdown. That’s a little much. Bridgewater admitted he wasn’t happy seeing that play on film, but questioning Bridgewater’s commitment and wondering if he should be benched is pretty ridiculous,” Frank Schwab writes. See the full rankings.
Mother of 3 brain-damaged after apparent road rage leads to fight
BOURBON, Mo. – Surveillance video obtained by FOX 2 shows a driver following a woman’s car on Highway JJ near Bourbon, Missouri. They continued traveling about four miles into town.
What happened next almost killed Jamie Peters. She’s now recovering from brain damage after the roadside attack. Her boyfriend, Cullen Oldham, says he’ll never forget that phone call.
“Her mom called me and said, ‘What happened to Jamie?’ and I said, ‘What do you mean, what happened to Jamie?’ and she said, ‘She’s in the ICU in St. Louis. She’s been attacked,’” Oldham said
Pictures of Jamie before the attack show a young, thriving, and energetic mother of three. She was on her way to work the morning of Aug. 17, when something happened that led to another driver chasing her down.
“He followed her about four and a half to five miles down the road, back all the way into town,” Oldham said. “Everybody’s asked me ‘Why did Jamie stop?’ We don’t really know why she stopped. The particular place she pulled in at is right in the middle of town and we just assume that maybe she felt like she was safe and that she could confront the person that was following her.”
An eyewitness who did not want to be identified told FOX 2, “I got up at 7:30 a.m. I heard someone screaming outside—yelling, you know—so I opened up the door and she said something to him, and he did a roundhouse on her – complete around and she flew through the air 15 feet.”
Jamie fell and hit her head. The witness said he identified the man to the police. After nearly three months, the family began to lose hope for justice. Then just this past weekend – an arrest. Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Voisey has been charged with felony assault. He’s a stranger to Jamie but lives surprisingly nearby, according to Jamie’s boyfriend who told us.
“He lives within a mile of us,” Oldham said.
News of possible justice came within 24 hours of another breakthrough. Jamie came home this past Thursday, where she will continue her possible lifelong rehabilitation.
FOX 2 has reached out to Voisey and his family. They had no comment. We’ll attend his next court date to see if we can learn more about what happened on Aug. 17.
Jamie’s mother set up a GoFundMe to help with rehab.
