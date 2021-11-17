News
Colorado governor seeks $4.5 million for more Capitol security
Citing a “significant” increase in threats to the Colorado State Capitol complex in recent years, Gov. Jared Polis is asking the state legislature to approve $4.5 million in new spending on Capitol security — including a 73% increase in personnel.
Colorado State Patrol, the police force at the Capitol, has 40 full-time staff members assigned to security at the Capitol complex, which covers a 2.6 million-square-foot area, including the Capitol building, surrounding government buildings, park space and parking facilities. At any given time about 20 of those staffers are on duty.
Because of “protests, civil unrest and threats towards Capitol Complex occupants,” Polis and Department of Public Safety Director Stan Hilkey argued in a budget brief, another 29 full-time staffers are needed. More than half of those staffers would be troopers, while the rest would be split doing security, administration and communications work.
The budgeting process for the 2022-23 fiscal year — fiscal years start over in July — is just now kicking off, and already some lawmakers seem skeptical.
“In regards to the Colorado State Patrol, you know, I would argue that that is a safe building,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat whose pickup truck was destroyed outside the Capitol last year as protesters swarmed the area after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd.
“I’m aware of instances — the State Patrol always notifies me of every incident. Can be as minimal as a broken window or attempted entry or a member being harassed on the street. … I feel we currently have the support that we need.”
Rep. Kim Ransom, a Douglas County Republican who sits on the Joint Budget Committee, said at a committee hearing Tuesday that she believes the Capitol complex has been under uniquely high pressure lately and so bringing security staffing “up to an artificial bump” in the long term may not make sense.
The six-member budget committee is beginning to workshop the budget, expected to reach a record $40 billion in 2022-23. In the spring the entire legislature will weigh in, eventually sending Polis a budget to sign into law.
The governor is not only seeking extra staff to patrol the Capitol. Of the 29 new staffers he proposes, two would go to his own security detail. That unit, as with others assigned to the Capitol complex, has been saddled with high overtime work, Polis and Hilkey wrote in their brief.
The proposal also calls for much greater security at the Legislative Services Building south of the Capitol at 200 East 14th Ave. That’s where several House and Senate committees, plus the Joint Budget Committee, conduct hearings. Some lawmakers also have offices in that building. And unlike the Capitol, people entering are not screened. Polis and Hilkey say the building needs eight security guards and an x-ray machine.
“I’m very concerned that we don’t have the security we should have in this building,” Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat and Joint Budget Committee member, said at Tuesday’s hearing.
News
Former Craig city councilman sentenced to sex offender program
GOLDEN — A former Craig city councilman convicted of internet luring of a child and other charges has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in Colorado’s sex offender supervision program.
A First District Court judge sentenced 50-year-old Brian MacKenzie on Friday, the district attorney general’s office said Monday. A Jefferson County jury convicted MacKenzie in September of internet luring of a child with intent to exploit, internet sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child, the office said in a statement.
MacKenzie must register as a sex offender and participate in treatment.
MacKenzie was arrested in 2019 during an internet sting operation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in which officers posed as an underage girl with whom MacKenzie arranged a meeting in Lakewood, authorities said. He was taken into custody en route to Lakewood, they said.
MacKenzie resigned from the Craig City Council after his arrest.
News
Miami Dolphins pick up veteran DT who was waived by Browns
The Miami Dolphins signed Andrew Billings, a one-time standout defensive tackle who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, to their practice squad on Monday.
Billings is a mammoth 6 foot 1, 328 pounds, and will work to move up to the Dolphins’ active roster to help an already-stout Miami defensive line.
From 2017 to 2019, Billings played in 47 games, starting 37 for the Cincinnati Bengals. He made 80 tackles, 14 for loss, and had 3 1/2 sacks in that span.
The Browns signed Billings to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in the 2020 offseason, but he was then a COVID opt-out by the time the season rolled around. He played in six games for Cleveland this season but never made an impact, registering just one tackle.
With Billings never materializing for the Browns, it ultimately led the organization to part ways with him. Billings cleared waivers before the Dolphins picked him up.
Billings could provide competition for John Jenkins as the big run-stuffing nose tackle behind starter Raekwon Davis. Jenkins, the nine-year veteran, was needed early in the season while Davis was on injured reserve, but he has played minimally since Davis’ return. The Dolphins’ run defense was also among the league’s worst in the time that Davis was hurt and Jenkins was leaned on.
Since Oct. 3 against the Colts, Jenkins has been a healthy inactive for four games and has not recorded a tackle in the two that he did play. The Dolphins have been able to effectively move Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Adam Butler inside and outside along the defensive line. They also have defensive tackle Benito Jones on the practice squad.
Billings was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals out of Baylor in the 2016 draft.
News
Colorado health leaders ask state lawmakers to use $150 million to address teen mental health crisis
Colorado pediatric health leaders on Tuesday called for Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers to use $150 million in federal money to rebuild the state’s mental health system for children and teens, saying not enough services exist to help the growing crisis.
Representatives from Children’s Hospital Colorado and other providers hosted a virtual roundtable during which they painted a dire picture of the state of mental health among young Coloradans — one that has only worsened since they declared a pediatric mental health “state of emergency” six months ago.
Children and teens are experiencing higher rates of anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and other mental health issues, they said. And Children’s Hospital Colorado has recorded more than 5,000 emergency mental health visits for children across its entire system from January until mid-October.
“Unfortunately, we are still in a state of emergency,” said Dr. David Brumbaugh, chief medical officer of Children’s Hospital.
Colorado has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, however, such deaths are less common among children and teens. Still, it was the leading cause of death for Colorado children and teens until last year.
On Tuesday morning alone, the Children’s Hospital’s system had more than 20 children waiting in its emergency departments for an inpatient mental health bed, he said.
Another pediatrician, Dr. Sophia Meharena, said that four of the 16 patients she treated on a recent Friday afternoon told her they had suicidal thoughts.
“It is no secret that the strain of the pandemic on an already fragile group of youth has heightened the number of patients that come into (the) clinic asking for help,” she said.
Those who participated in the roundtable included Gerardo Munoz, the 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year; representatives with Healthier Colorado and Rebecca Doughty, with Four Corners Youth Clinics as part of the Colorado Association of School-Based Health Clinics.
They called on state lawmakers, including the governor, to use a portion of the money Colorado will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act to expand pediatric mental health services and workforce.
They detailed a range of ways this could be achieved, including by supporting a therapist fellowship training program to help new graduates get clinical hours, while providing them a stipend, according to a Sept. 16 letter sent to Colorado’s Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force.
The state could also use part of the $150 million toward increasing the presence of health professionals in schools and allocate more money to school-based health centers, according to the letter.
“COVID has taken a lot from our kids and we, truly, at this moment have an incredible opportunity to give them something they desperately need,” said Jenna Glover, director of psychology training at Children’s Hospital.
