Connect with us

Bitcoin

Cudos Announces Strategic Partnership With Tingo to End Poverty

Published

4 mins ago

on

Cudos Announces Strategic Partnership With Tingo to End Poverty
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • The arrangement would allow consumers to monetize their cell phones.
  • The agreement will first touch around ten million Tingo smartphones.

Cudos’ recent declaration at the AIBC conference drew a standing ovation. It will cooperate with Tingo to combat poverty via mobile monetization apps. The news came at AIBC Malta, a worldwide event bringing together, AI, UI, IoT, and Quantum Tech. Cudos is a developing, scalable computing network with over 500,000 corporate and consumer accounts. Like Airbnb for computing, this sustainable strategy eliminates waste and evenly distributes revenue.

Cudos is already over two million times more energy-efficient than Ethereum and carbon-neutral. The decentralized cloud provider’s ongoing testnet ‘Project Artemis’ has attracted over 22,000 developers. Cudos will be the first blockchain to link customers to scalable computing through smart contracts. These are the building blocks of the metaverse, and in this instance, a country’s decentralized computing.

Ten Million Tingo Smartphones

The agreement will first touch around ten million Tingo smartphones. The cooperation would allow the establishment of a distributed cloud for Nigerians, operated by Nigerians and paid to Nigerians. Tingo will next grow throughout Africa and South America, extending its positive impact.

But the value of teamwork extends beyond financial independence. It combines social and environmental demands while lowering computing’s environmental effect. The arrangement would allow consumers to monetize their cell phones. This would build a digital ecosystem that included millions of devices using Cudos technology. Cudos can establish a highly dispersed smartphone cloud computing network throughout Nigeria before moving into other areas using Tingo. Let’s face it, we all need more computational power.

Through the partnership with DeFi partners MELD, Tingo’s concept aids farmers in rural Nigeria who obtain single-digit loans rather than the normal microfinance of 25% plus interest. Farmers could utilize phones to earn CUDOS. Within the ecosystem, CUDOS will become a payment currency. As a result of the network, rural Nigerians would make money, and the fast urbanization will be slowed.

Cudos will now be listed on CoinField, a European exchange recently purchased by Tingo International Holdings, enhancing community reach and liquidity. CUDOS will serve as more than just a means of payment in this environment. The network would serve as a computing platform for Nigerian colleges and universities, providing income to individuals in rural regions.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Particle B Announces Partnership with Bison Trails for the Cronos Testnet and Mainnet Beta

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Particle B Announces Partnership with Bison Trails for the Cronos Testnet and Mainnet Beta
google news
Blockchain News
  • Particle B wants to help and strengthen the security of Cronos mainnet beta.
  • Cronos is the first DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse EVM chain.

Particle B, a startup built on a blockchain, has announced a collaboration with Bison Trails, a leading blockchain infrastructure platform-as-a-service provider, in the testnet and mainnet beta of Cronos, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain operating parallel to the Crypto.org Chain.

By hosting a validator node with Bison Trails, Particle B wants to help and strengthen the security of Cronos mainnet beta. The company’s involvement in the Cronos rollout supports the expansion of the broader blockchain ecosystem. The Bison Trails platform helps developers join decentralized networks and create apps that use blockchain data.

Cronos is the first DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse EVM chain. DeFi and decentralized application ecosystems will be greatly scaled by allowing developers to migrate applications from Ethereum and EVM-compatible networks immediately.

Aaron Henshaw, Head of Engineering at Coinbase Cloud and co-founder of Bison Trails, said:

“We’re excited to support the launch of Cronos and believe that it will continue to advance the mainstream adoption of crypto with EVM compatibility and capability to support DeFi solutions and more. Similar to the launch of Crypto.org Chain, this is a milestone that will help expand access to innovative offerings and services.”

Validator Node on Both Test Testnet and Mainnet

Crypto.com enlisted bison Trails for providing validator node infrastructure assistance on the Crypto.org Chain around December 2020. With Bison Trails’ powerful node architecture, validators could sign transaction blocks quickly and efficiently on the Crypto.org chain. The new partnership with Bison Trails extends to the Cronos mainnet beta launch. Bison Trails will operate a validator node on both the testnet and mainnet.

Crypto.com will also use Bison Trails’ infrastructure to offer Cronos node service. Among other things, Bison Trails will help structure, coordinate, and roll out Cronos’ testnet and mainnet launches.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Binance ’s Road To Compliance Continues With A List Of Rights For Crypto Users

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Binance, crypto is evil ad
google news

After a few scares, Binance ’s offensive moves start. Regulators around the world surrounded the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization. Their lawyers were working overtime. There were pitfalls all around. A few months later, Binance is the one setting the rules. They’re the ones inviting the regulators to the castle. They’re trying to set the tone and define what a fully compliant cryptocurrency exchange is. 

Related Reading | Breaking Down The Bitcoin Binance Flash Crash By The Second

The campaign started with Binance’s first ad in the company’s history. A full-page in the Financial Times and a website to complement it. “Crypto belongs to all of us. But there’s still work to be done if we want this breakthrough innovation to become part of our daily lives. Like seat belts in a car, a more regulated crypto market provides greater protections for everyday users,” says the copy. Exactly what the regulators want to hear. 

What Did Binance Say To The Press?

The company’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao AKA CZ, spoke to Bloomberg to spread the news. About the aim of their campaign, he told them:

“We have been communicating with many regulators around the world. As a new industry, we like to share what we think is important for users. 

We want to put this out there so everybody understands from our position what’s important. We already shared this — not in this format — with different regulators, and we want the users to know as well. We have a much more detailed framework that we share with regulators directly.”

He also tells them that the regulators were skeptical of Binance at first, but that in-person meetings have helped win them over. “When people see me in person, they say, “look, CZ is very reasonable, very calm, not a crazy guy.” In a related topic, when they ask him if the users leave as they tighten compliance, CZ answered “There is a small group of people who do not like to do know-your-customer rules, get verified etc. It’s a free market. There are other platforms they could use.” And then claims, “We only lose 3% of the users.”

BNB price chart on FTX | Source: BNB/USD on TradingView.com

Highlights From The “10 Fundamental Rights For Crypto Users”

Since the focus of this article is regulation and compliance, let’s focus on the three rights that touch the subject. For those interested in the rest of the text, here’s the website. Binance basically promises financial services, security, and privacy for everyone. 

“II. Industry participants have a responsibility to work with regulators and policymakers to shape new standards for crypto assets. Smart regulation encourages innovation and helps keep users safe.”

Binance pledges to work with regulators and invites them to the castle. Does the part about “smart regulation” contain a light threat? If it does, it leaves space for plausible deniability. 

“III. Responsible crypto platforms have an obligation to protect users from bad actors and implement Know Your Customer (KYC) processes to prevent financial crimes.”

Once again, Binance promises to implement KYC to all its users. The platform used to let unverified accounts transact small amounts. As soon as the regulators started knocking at their door, Binance announced KYC for everyone. 

“VII. Regulation and innovation are not mutually exclusive. Crypto users deserve safe access to emerging technologies and practices, including NFTs, stablecoins, staking, yield-farming, and more.”

Binance is willing to work with regulators, but they also have to play ball and let them work. The company’s tactic so far is to aggressively pursue every and all innovations in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. And they want to keep doing it. Or else.

Related Reading | Binance 17th Burn Sees ~$640 Million Worth Of Crypto Taken Out Of Circulation

The last two “fundamental rights” also deal with regulations, but in a less direct way. They are also pretty obvious. Number nine says “Marketplaces that offer derivative instruments should be subject to the appropriate regulations.” Number ten, that “Crypto regulation is inevitable.” and users have the right to voice their concerns.

All in all, it’s a pretty empty text that doesn’t say much. Perfect for regulators. CZ is a genius and Binance’s future looks bright. 

Featured Image: Binance's first ever ad from this tweet | Charts by TradingView

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

The Future of Properties in the Metaverse

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Loot NFT
google news

Everyone from individual users to big corporations is talking about the metaverse. The craze of the metaverse is real, so much so that even Facebook rebranded to Meta to be relevant in the space.

At first, the hype around the metaverse seemed limited to playing games and interacting in virtual reality, but the users are doing much more than just playing games in the metaverse. Along with in-game accessories, users are also purchasing virtual land parcels and estates, with $900,000 being the highest price paid for a virtual plot of land.

Even though the prices are increasing over time, so is the interest of individuals, real estate companies and other corporations on the virtual plots. Represented by coordinates in the metaverse, these properties offer various use cases, and the possibilities are endless. For example, these could be vacant pieces of land where creators can build on or structures that mimic real-life properties.

Many experts in the traditional finance and real-estate world have criticized the amount of money being spent on virtual properties in the metaverse, calling it bizarre to invest in a property that people cannot actually live in. In contrast, many other companies are bullish on the metaverse and have started offering products that align with their interest in the metaverse. For instance, many metaverse real estate companies like metaverse Property have been set up to secure land and properties in the virtual real estate space. Moreover, companies like Sotheby’s are looking to secure land pieces to set up art galleries and museums where they can showcase their NFTs.

Loot NFT and Lootverse

While all this reflects the demand for properties in the metaverse, what about the supply? Introducing Loot NFT and Lootverse. Even in a dynamic space like the metaverse, Lootverse offers something unique when it comes to the real estate aspect.

Lootverse attempts to blur the line between fantasy and reality in the metaverse, offering an incredible virtual world that consists of 4,880 plots ready to be occupied. By becoming a member of Lootverse, property owners – or Lootizens – can develop their plots and receive benefits by participating as a Lootizen.

Moreover, in the future, Lootverse will be accessed through a tablet, known as X, that enables property owners to remotely access Lootverse and thus, act like a Stargate. Through this hardware solution, Lootizens can connect to an alternate reality of Loot NFT and explore it remotely.

Beyond the offering of a virtual land full of possibilities, Lootverse goes one step ahead and aims to evolve its platform to connect the metaverse to the real world by enabling users to visit physical land, which essentially acts as a gateway between Lootverse and Earth. This feature is already being developed to be presented to users in the coming years.

The future of properties lies in the metaverse, and with revolutionizing features and concepts unlike any other in the space, Lootverse is ready to become the hub for virtual property development. However, to truly understand the potential of virtual properties and how Lootverse can play an integral role in shaping the future, one needs to experience interacting with its blockchain-powered virtual world.

About Loot NFT

Loot NFT, is a gamified auction platform, where members are able to bid in a “Battle Bidding” auction environment for NFTs. All participating members in the arena mine Loot Tickets (LTT) using bid units (BUN), a token that has a limited supply of 500 million. Each NFT embodies a one-of-one unique creation (digital or digital and physical), and grants ownership to the member that wins it at auction. Loot NFT also aims to make the NFT space more inclusive and diverse, giving access to creators and members to original NFT collectibles and an amazing world designed to leverage the metaverse to an enhanced alternative reality.

Loot NFT’s adventure-themed world has 4,880 plots and allows plot owners to tell the story of their land by minting up to 4 NFTs on each plot, while also sharing in the revenue from the entire ecosystem. Owners may purchase from this metaverse using their LTT in Loot NFT’s auction environment called Satoshi’s Lounge. Loot NFT uses a bi-directional bridge between its permissioned-blockchain and public blockchains to decentralize the modules of its ecosystem towards a decentralized autonomous organization. For more information, visit the website: lootnft.io

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending